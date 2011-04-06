Restaurant header imageView gallery
Seafood

ANCHOR

review star

No reviews yet

628 Water St

Port Townsend, WA 98368

Popular Items

Smash Burger
Fries
Wings

Food

Fries

$5.00+

Choice of: Traditional S&P, island teriyaki, hot w/ bleu cheese, or garlic truffle

Classic Wedge Salad

$9.00

Crisp iceberg lettuce with homestyle bleu cheese dressing, topped with bacon, tomato, bleu cheese

Wings

$8.00+

Choice of: Island teriyaki, hot w/ bleu cheese, or garlic truffle

Three Meat Chili

$6.00+

Thick and robust pulled pork and beef chili with bacon. Served with chopped onions and cheddar cheese

Chowder

$7.00+

Chowder like you’ve never had! Clam chowder with bacon, andouille sausage, and red potatoes

Smash Burger

$7.50

4oz seasoned patty with homemade pickles, american cheese, served with Anchor Sauce on a brioche bun. Customize it!!

Anchor Burger

$13.50

Our signature dish! Full flavor seasoned 8oz patty, topped with bacon, green chile, whiskey onions, jack cheese, lettuce, tomato, and our home made pickles

Fry Bread Taco

$13.50

Fresh and light, 2 homemade fry-bread tacos with pulled green chile pork, bacon, chopped lettuce, queso fresco, pickled onions & jalapenos

Mamá's Torta

$13.50

Our take on the traditional Mexican sandwich! Made with green chile pork, chorizo black beans, queso fresco, bacon, avocado, pickled onions & jalapenos. Served wet (juicy pork and extra sauce) or dry

Uncle Gino's Italian Beef

$13.50

Slow Roasted Italian peppered beef. Served with provolone cheese, and pepperoncini

O'Dogg Foot

$9.00

Foot-long Jumbo Nash beef dog on an amoroso roll, Customize it!!

Bourbon St.

$9.00

Rotating specialty sausage on a toasted amoroso roll

Pub Dog

$6.50

Jumbo Nash beef dog, served on an amoroso roll

All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 2:00 am
Monday10:00 am - 2:00 am
Tuesday10:00 am - 2:00 am
Wednesday10:00 am - 2:00 am
Thursday10:00 am - 2:00 am
Friday10:00 am - 2:00 am
Saturday10:00 am - 2:00 am
Restaurant info

Cocktails, Beer, Comfort food, and Music!

Website

Location

628 Water St, Port Townsend, WA 98368

Directions

