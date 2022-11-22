Restaurant header imageView gallery

Anchorage at Sunapee Harbor

71 Main St

Sunapee, NH 03782

Popular Items

Anchorage Burger
Quesadilla
Kids Mac & Cheese

Appetizers

Firecracker Shrimp

Firecracker Shrimp

$14.00

Large shrimp battered and deep fried. Tossed in a mildly spicy sauce and topped with green onions. Served on a bed of shredded lettuce.

Chicken Tenders

$12.00

Hand-cut, lightly breaded chicken tenderloins deep fried to crispy perfection. Served with honey mustard.

Garlic Cheddar Curds

$10.00

Breaded, deep fried cheddar bites served with marinara.

Bella's Nachos

$10.00

Corn chips layered with chili, a blend of cheeses and topped with jalapeños, black olives and green onions. Served with salsa and sour cream.

Quesadilla

$12.00

Flour tortilla stuffed with green peppers and onions with a blend of cheeses. Served with sour cream and salsa.

Murphy's All-In Fries

$10.00

Plate of fries topped with applewood bacon, firecracker sauce, ranch and melted shredded cheese.

Rico's Wings

Rico's Wings

$12.00

Bone-in chicken wings served with ranch or bleu cheese and celery.

Basket of Regular Fries

$10.00

Basket of Sweet Potato Fries

$10.00

Basket of Onion Rings

$12.00

Aubrey's Scallops

$16.00

Mussels Janet

$20.00

Truffle Shuffle

$10.00

Soup & Salads

Homemade Chili

$9.00

Made with Angus beef steak and topped with melted cheese and diced red onion. Served with crackers. *Gluten-Friendly

Bowl Of New England Clam Chowder

Bowl Of New England Clam Chowder

$9.00

Served with oyster crackers.

Cup Of New England Clam Chowder

Cup Of New England Clam Chowder

$7.00

Served with oyster crackers.

Large House Salad

$12.00

Medley of garden greens topped with tomatoes, cucumbers, red onions and shredded cheese. *Gluten-Friendly

Small House Salad

$6.00

Large Caesar Salad

$12.00

Crisp romaine tossed in a homemade Caesar dressing with homemade croutons finished with parmesan cheese. *Gluten-Friendly

Small Caesar

$6.00

cup of chili

$7.00

Chopped Wedge Salad

$15.00

Black & Blue Salad

$20.00

Bowl French Onion Soup

$9.00

Cup French Onion Soup

$7.00

Burgers & Sandwiches

Anchorage Burger

Anchorage Burger

$11.00

8 oz. Angus burger topped with lettuce, tomato, onion and pickles.

Cowboy Burger

$14.00

Shrimp Po'Boy

$18.00

Fried shrimp, shredded lettuce, tomato, mayo and creole mustard on a toasted hoagie roll.

Reuben

$14.00

Thinly sliced corned beef piled high on grilled marble rye with thousand island, sauerkraut and Swiss cheese.

The Frankster

$14.00

Chicken breast topped with lettuce, tomato, onion, and pickle on a brioche bun. Choice of grilled, blackened, or fried chicken.

The Soonipi

$13.00

Haddock filet topped with lettuce, tomato, and onion on a brioche bun. Served with tartar sauce and lemon. Choice of grilled, blackened or fried haddock.

Avocado Veggie Wrap

$13.00

Avocado BLT

$15.00

Captain Carlson's Lobster Roll

$28.00

Hot Lobster Roll

$28.00

Scallop PO'Boy

$18.00

Entrees

Captain's Boat

$24.00

Fresh sea scallops, shrimp and haddock baked in a buttery wine, garlic sauce and topped with seasoned cracker crumbs. Served with your choice of two sides.

Shrimp Scampi

$20.00

Shrimp sautéed in white wine, garlic, lemon, and butter sauce. Tossed with linguine and finished with parsley and Parmesan cheese. Served with a side salad and garlic bread.

The New England Favorite

$16.00

Filet of haddock lightly battered and fried. Served with tartar sauce, fresh lemon and two sides.

Mac & Cheese

$18.00

Ziti tossed in our creamy house made cheddar and parmesan cheese sauce. Served with garlic bread.

Brook's NY Strip

$30.00

Herb Chicken w/Mustard cream sauce

$18.00

Sun-dried Tomato Pesto Pasta

$18.00

Blackened Salmon

$24.00

Captains Clam Strip Basket

$26.00

Captains Clam Belly Basket

$30.00

Chicken Parmesan

$16.00

Mini Mates

Kids Chicken Tenders W/ Fries

$8.00

Kids Grilled Cheese W/ Fries

$7.00

Kids Mac & Cheese

$6.00

kids Ziti with butter

$6.00

kids Ziti with Marinara

$8.50

Kids Cheeseburger w/fries

$8.00

Kids Shrimp Basket

$10.00

Kids Fish Basket

$10.00

kids Hot Dog w/ fries

$8.00

Extra Sides - Up Charge

NO SIDE

Side BBQ Sauce

$0.75

Side Blue Cheese Crumbles

$1.50

Side Blue Cheese Dressing

$0.75

Side Celery Sticks

$1.00

Side Chipotle Sauce

$0.75

Side Cocktail Sauce

$0.75

Side Firecracker Sauce

$0.75

Side French Fries

$5.00

Side Honey Mustard

$0.75

Side Maple Syrup

$2.75

Side Marinara

$1.75

Side Onion Rings

$6.00

Side Pico de Gallo

$1.75

Side Ranch

$0.75

Side Veggie

$4.00

Side Sour Cream

$1.50

Side Sweet Potato Fries

$5.00

Side Tartar Sauce

$0.75

Side Tortilla Chips

$3.00

Side Veg Green Beans

$4.00

Side Bacon

$3.00

Side Coleslaw

$2.00

Side V.O.D

$4.00

add side V.O.D

$3.00

Express Takeout

express Hamburger

$7.00

express Cheeseburger

$8.50

express Hot dog

$7.00

express Soonipi

$9.00

express Clam Strip Roll

$14.00

express Cold Lobster Roll

$28.00

express Small House salad

$6.00

express Small Caesar Salad

$6.00

express French Fries

$5.00

express Sweet Potato Fries

$5.00

express Onion Rings

$6.00

express Cup Chowder

$7.00

express Cup Chili

$7.00

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come enjoy lakeside dining at The Anchorage, located at the heart of Sunapee Harbor. Sit back and relax on our deck overlooking the lake while indulging in our delicious dishes and keeping cool with a cold beverage.

Website

Location

71 Main St, Sunapee, NH 03782

Directions

