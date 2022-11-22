Anchorage at Sunapee Harbor
71 Main St
Sunapee, NH 03782
Popular Items
Appetizers
Firecracker Shrimp
Large shrimp battered and deep fried. Tossed in a mildly spicy sauce and topped with green onions. Served on a bed of shredded lettuce.
Chicken Tenders
Hand-cut, lightly breaded chicken tenderloins deep fried to crispy perfection. Served with honey mustard.
Garlic Cheddar Curds
Breaded, deep fried cheddar bites served with marinara.
Bella's Nachos
Corn chips layered with chili, a blend of cheeses and topped with jalapeños, black olives and green onions. Served with salsa and sour cream.
Quesadilla
Flour tortilla stuffed with green peppers and onions with a blend of cheeses. Served with sour cream and salsa.
Murphy's All-In Fries
Plate of fries topped with applewood bacon, firecracker sauce, ranch and melted shredded cheese.
Rico's Wings
Bone-in chicken wings served with ranch or bleu cheese and celery.
Basket of Regular Fries
Basket of Sweet Potato Fries
Basket of Onion Rings
Aubrey's Scallops
Mussels Janet
Truffle Shuffle
Soup & Salads
Homemade Chili
Made with Angus beef steak and topped with melted cheese and diced red onion. Served with crackers. *Gluten-Friendly
Bowl Of New England Clam Chowder
Served with oyster crackers.
Cup Of New England Clam Chowder
Served with oyster crackers.
Large House Salad
Medley of garden greens topped with tomatoes, cucumbers, red onions and shredded cheese. *Gluten-Friendly
Small House Salad
Large Caesar Salad
Crisp romaine tossed in a homemade Caesar dressing with homemade croutons finished with parmesan cheese. *Gluten-Friendly
Small Caesar
cup of chili
Chopped Wedge Salad
Black & Blue Salad
Bowl French Onion Soup
Cup French Onion Soup
Burgers & Sandwiches
Anchorage Burger
8 oz. Angus burger topped with lettuce, tomato, onion and pickles.
Cowboy Burger
Shrimp Po'Boy
Fried shrimp, shredded lettuce, tomato, mayo and creole mustard on a toasted hoagie roll.
Reuben
Thinly sliced corned beef piled high on grilled marble rye with thousand island, sauerkraut and Swiss cheese.
The Frankster
Chicken breast topped with lettuce, tomato, onion, and pickle on a brioche bun. Choice of grilled, blackened, or fried chicken.
The Soonipi
Haddock filet topped with lettuce, tomato, and onion on a brioche bun. Served with tartar sauce and lemon. Choice of grilled, blackened or fried haddock.
Avocado Veggie Wrap
Avocado BLT
Captain Carlson's Lobster Roll
Hot Lobster Roll
Scallop PO'Boy
Entrees
Captain's Boat
Fresh sea scallops, shrimp and haddock baked in a buttery wine, garlic sauce and topped with seasoned cracker crumbs. Served with your choice of two sides.
Shrimp Scampi
Shrimp sautéed in white wine, garlic, lemon, and butter sauce. Tossed with linguine and finished with parsley and Parmesan cheese. Served with a side salad and garlic bread.
The New England Favorite
Filet of haddock lightly battered and fried. Served with tartar sauce, fresh lemon and two sides.
Mac & Cheese
Ziti tossed in our creamy house made cheddar and parmesan cheese sauce. Served with garlic bread.
Brook's NY Strip
Herb Chicken w/Mustard cream sauce
Sun-dried Tomato Pesto Pasta
Blackened Salmon
Captains Clam Strip Basket
Captains Clam Belly Basket
Chicken Parmesan
Mini Mates
Extra Sides - Up Charge
NO SIDE
Side BBQ Sauce
Side Blue Cheese Crumbles
Side Blue Cheese Dressing
Side Celery Sticks
Side Chipotle Sauce
Side Cocktail Sauce
Side Firecracker Sauce
Side French Fries
Side Honey Mustard
Side Maple Syrup
Side Marinara
Side Onion Rings
Side Pico de Gallo
Side Ranch
Side Veggie
Side Sour Cream
Side Sweet Potato Fries
Side Tartar Sauce
Side Tortilla Chips
Side Veg Green Beans
Side Bacon
Side Coleslaw
Side V.O.D
add side V.O.D
Express Takeout
express Hamburger
express Cheeseburger
express Hot dog
express Soonipi
express Clam Strip Roll
express Cold Lobster Roll
express Small House salad
express Small Caesar Salad
express French Fries
express Sweet Potato Fries
express Onion Rings
express Cup Chowder
express Cup Chili
N/A Beverages (Copy)
Apple Juice
Coffee
Cran Juice
Decaf Coffee
Diet Pepsi
Dr. Pepper
Ginger Ale
Ginger Beer
Hot Chocolate
Hot Tea
Iced Coffee
Iced Tea
Kid Soda
KIDS MILK
Lemonade
Milk
Mountain Dew
Mug Root Beer
Orange Juice
Pepsi
Pineapple Juice
Pink Lemonade
Raspberry Iced Tea
Red Bull
Shirley Temple
Sierra Mist
Soda Water
Sugar-free Red Bull
Tangerine
Tonic Water
VIRGIN BLOODY MARY
Virgin Pina Colada
Virgin Senorita
Virgin Strawberry Daiquiri
Apple Cider
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Come enjoy lakeside dining at The Anchorage, located at the heart of Sunapee Harbor. Sit back and relax on our deck overlooking the lake while indulging in our delicious dishes and keeping cool with a cold beverage.
71 Main St, Sunapee, NH 03782