Ancient Grounds Coffee Shop

Coffee/Espresso

Drip Coffee

$2.50

Espresso- 2 Shots

$3.00

Americano

$3.00

Latte

Latte

$6.00

Specialty Lattes

Cookie Butter Latte

$6.25

Honey Lavender Latte

$6.25

Pumpkin Spice Latte

$6.25

The Moultrie

$6.25

White Chocolate and Raspberry

Tea

Vanilla Chai Tea

$2.95

Sandwiches

Chicken Salad Sandwich

$6.95

1/2 Chicken Salad Sandwich w/ Chips

$6.95

Chicken Salad Sandwich w/ Chips

$8.95

Sausage Egg Cheese Biscuit

$4.95

Sausage Egg Cheese Croissant

$4.95

bbq sandwich

$8.00

2 bbq sandwiches

$15.00

1/2 chicken salad sandwich

$3.50

Snacks

Cheesecake

$6.95

Cheesecake Bites

$6.95

Kind Bar

$1.50

Miss Vickie's Chips

$1.49

Stacy's Chips

$5.99

Terra Chips

$2.99

dozen eggs

$4.00

OLD FASHIONED DOUGHNUT

$2.89

small maple syrup jar

$2.99

almond chocolate biscotti

$1.25

moon pie

$0.50

Retail

Amish Country

popcorn

$5.99

canola glaze

$6.99

caramel glaze

$8.99

maple bacon bbq seasoning

$4.99

buffalo seasoning

$4.99

garlic parmesan

$4.99

popcorn salt ballpark

$2.99

fine white popcorn salt

$2.95

microwave popcorn on cob

$3.99

popcorn kit

$19.99

popcorn pot

$36.00

Dutche Kettle

peach jam

$8.50

blueberry jam

$8.50

caramel pecan apple butter

$8.50

sweet pepper relish

$10.99

mild chow chow

$8.50

pickled beets

$9.99

honey

$13.95

fig jam

$9.50

coffee beans peru

$22.00

vidalia relish

$9.99

Gullah Gourmet

artichoke dip

$12.95

she crab soup

$18.95

fried green tomatoes

$14.95

hush dem puppies

$14.95

mama's biscuit mix

$14.95

friday night fish fry

$14.95

shrimp and grits

$18.95

geechie peach cobbler

$14.95

nana's been a nut bread

$14.95

aunt maggie's sweet cornbread

$14.95

Howard

restore a finish

$8.99

silver polish

$7.50

feed-n-wax

$7.99

orange oil

$8.99

leather conditioner

$10.99

butcher block conditioner

$11.99

cutting board oil

$10.99

Antiques

woodwork

$12.00

woodwork

$15.00

narnia book set

$25.00

casserole dish silver

$35.00

Decor

hanging pinecones

$55.00

corncob decor

$11.99

fall grren/white pumpkin

$8.99

vitamins

$6.00

birdhouse

$12.00

pumpkin

$5.00