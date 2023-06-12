Restaurant header imageView gallery
Breakfast & Brunch
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Bakeries

Ancora - Downtown

review star

No reviews yet

107 King Street

Madison, WI 53703

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Popular Items

Iced Latte

Iced Latte

$4.03+

espresso + milk over ice *whole milk is the default milk - if you'd like a different milk, please select from the modifier section below*

Hella Stella

Hella Stella

$11.00

Sausage, scrambled egg, tomato, cheddar, and chipotle aioli, on a Stella's Hot & Spicy roll. *Make it a meal: add a side of potatoes (+$3) or greens (+$2.50)!*

Breakfast Burrito

Breakfast Burrito

$11.00

Your choice of chorizo, carnitas, veggie sausage or extra egg, with pepperjack, picode gallo, black beans, potatoes, scrambled egg, crema, and salsa roja in a grilled tortilla. Also available as a bowl!

WEEKEND SPECIALS

Beer Cheese Pretzel Sammie

Beer Cheese Pretzel Sammie

$11.00

Sausage, fried egg with cheddar, arugula, tomato, pickled red onions, and homemade beer cheese sauce on a griddled pretzel bun. $11 (Sub GF bread +$2. Sub Veggie Sausage +$1) Make it a meal by adding a side of breakfast potatoes or greens!

Savory Mediterranean Brunch Bowl

Savory Mediterranean Brunch Bowl

$15.00

Our riff on the Turkish brunch staple Menemem: a stew of onion, pepper, tomato & spices with chorizo & soft scrambled eggs, topped with garlic yogurt, fresh parsley, crumbled feta, and grilled Madison Sourdough miche on the side. $15 (Sub GF toast +$2. Sub Veggie Sausage +$1)

Nutella Orange Turnover

Nutella Orange Turnover

$4.50

flakey puff pastry with a Nutella filling and a chocolate and orange drizzle on top

DRINKS

Hot

Coffee

Coffee

$2.61+
Tea

Tea

$2.61+
Latte

Latte

$4.03+

espresso + steamed milk *default milk is 2%. If you would like a different milk, please choose from the modifiers below*

Cortado

Cortado

$4.03

2 shots of espresso mixed with equal parts steamed milk served a little cooler than a typical latte for quick sipping!