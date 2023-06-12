Ancora - Downtown

- Home
107 King Street
Madison, WI 53703
Popular Items
Iced Latte
espresso + milk over ice *whole milk is the default milk - if you'd like a different milk, please select from the modifier section below*
Hella Stella
Sausage, scrambled egg, tomato, cheddar, and chipotle aioli, on a Stella's Hot & Spicy roll. *Make it a meal: add a side of potatoes (+$3) or greens (+$2.50)!*
Breakfast Burrito
Your choice of chorizo, carnitas, veggie sausage or extra egg, with pepperjack, picode gallo, black beans, potatoes, scrambled egg, crema, and salsa roja in a grilled tortilla. Also available as a bowl!
WEEKEND SPECIALS
Beer Cheese Pretzel Sammie
Sausage, fried egg with cheddar, arugula, tomato, pickled red onions, and homemade beer cheese sauce on a griddled pretzel bun. $11 (Sub GF bread +$2. Sub Veggie Sausage +$1) Make it a meal by adding a side of breakfast potatoes or greens!
Savory Mediterranean Brunch Bowl
Our riff on the Turkish brunch staple Menemem: a stew of onion, pepper, tomato & spices with chorizo & soft scrambled eggs, topped with garlic yogurt, fresh parsley, crumbled feta, and grilled Madison Sourdough miche on the side. $15 (Sub GF toast +$2. Sub Veggie Sausage +$1)
Nutella Orange Turnover
flakey puff pastry with a Nutella filling and a chocolate and orange drizzle on top