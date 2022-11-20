Restaurant header imageView gallery
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Breakfast & Brunch

Ancora - Shorewood Hills

192 Reviews

$$

3256 University Avenue

Shorewood Hills, WI 53705

Popular Items

Basic BEC
Breakfast Burrito
Hella Stella

Hot

Coffee

Coffee

$2.61+
Latte

Latte

$4.03+

espresso + steamed milk *default milk is 2%. If you would like a different milk, please choose from the modifiers below*

Americano

$2.85+

espresso + water. 12oz has 2 shots, 16oz 3 shots, 20oz 4 shots. *please specify in the comments if you'd like cream or sugar*

Cafe au Lait

Cafe au Lait

$3.08+

brewed coffee topped with steamed milk. *default is 2%. please choose from the modifiers below if you would like a different milk*

Cappuccino

Cappuccino

$4.03+

espresso + frothy steamed milk. *default milk is 2%. If you would like a different milk, please choose from the modifier section below*

Chai Latte

Chai Latte

$5.21+

latte made with house made chai + steamed milk of your choice

Cortado

Cortado

$4.03

2 shots of espresso mixed with equal parts steamed milk served a little cooler than a typical latte for quick sipping! *please specify if you would like served at normal latte temp*.

Hot Chocolate

$4.03+

house-made chocolate sauce with steamed milk. *please specify if you would like whip cream in the modifier section below*

Matcha Latte

Matcha Latte

$4.50+

matcha tea powder whisked in hot water and blended with steamed milk. *like your matcha a little sweet? Request a little honey be added to your drink in the comments*

Miel

Miel

$4.74+

espresso + honey and cinnamon + steamed milk *default milk is 2%, if you'd like a different milk, please choose below in the modifier section*

Mocha

Mocha

$4.74+

espresso + house-made chocolate sauce with steamed milk. *default is 2% milk. If you would like a different milk, please choose from the modifier section below*

Red Eye

Red Eye

$2.84+

brewed coffee + a shot of espresso. *please specify in the comments if you'd like us to add sugar or cream*

Steamer

$3.31+

steamed milk + your choice of flavor

Tea

Tea

$2.61+
Solo Espresso

Solo Espresso

$2.13

1 shot of espresso

Doppio Espresso

Doppio Espresso

$2.61

2 shots of espresso

Zombie Latte

Zombie Latte

$4.03+

White espresso, steamed milk + your flavor choice *White espresso is a lightly roasted espresso with a creamy, nutty flavor profile - similar to a nutty milk. It has close to 2x the amount of caffeine as normal espresso*

10 person - Hot Chocolate

A to-go box of hot cocoa that serves 10 people. Container is disposable and does not need to be returned.

10 person "Joe-to-Go"

3 liters of brewed coffee. Serves 10 people. Container is disposable and does not need to be returned.

35 person - Brewed Coffee (2.5 gal)

2.5 gallons of brewed coffee. **The cambro the coffee comes in must be returned!**

3L Hot Water

$10.00

Disposable takeout container of hot water.

Iced

Cold Brew

Cold Brew

$3.08+
Iced Latte

Iced Latte

$4.03+

espresso + milk over ice *whole milk is the default milk - if you'd like a different milk, please select from the modifier section below*

Iced Americano

Iced Americano

$2.84+

espresso shots + water over ice. (12oz has 2 shots, 16oz has 3 shots, 20oz has 4 shots). *Please let us know if you'd like us to add a splash of cream in the comments*

Iced Capp

Iced Capp

$4.03+

espresso + frothed milk over ice *whole milk is the default milk - if you'd like a different milk, please select from the modifier section below*

Iced Chai Latte

Iced Chai Latte

$5.21+

House made chai + the milk of your choice

Iced Matcha (Traditional)

$2.61+
Iced Matcha Latte

Iced Matcha Latte

$4.50+
Iced Miel

Iced Miel

$4.74+

espresso, light honey and cinnamon + milk over ice *whole milk is the default milk - if you'd like a different milk, please select from the modifier section below*

Iced Mocha

Iced Mocha

$4.74+

espresso, house-made chocolate sauce, and milk over ice. *whole milk is the default milk - if you'd like a different milk, please select from the modifier section below*

Iced Tea

Iced Tea

$2.61+

black or green pomegranate iced tea

Iced Zombie

Iced Zombie

$4.03+

White espresso, milk + flavor of your choice over ice. *White espresso is a lightly roasted espresso with a creamy, nutty flavor profile - similar to a nutty milk. It has close to 2x the amount of caffeine as normal espresso*

Iced Red Eye

Iced Red Eye

$3.79+

cold brew + 1 shot of espresso

Iced Solo Espresso

Iced Solo Espresso

$2.13

1 shot of espresso over ice

Iced Doppio

Iced Doppio

$2.61

2 shots of espresso over ice

Mango Mint Pineapple Smoothie

Mango Mint Pineapple Smoothie

$7.82
Strawberry Banana Smoothie

Strawberry Banana Smoothie

$8.29
Italian Soda

$3.55

3L-Cold Brew

$35.00

Half Gallon Iced Tea

$17.06

1/2 gallon of your choice of green or black iced tea. (both non sweetened).

Half Gallon Custom Latte

Half Gallon Custom Latte

$24.64

Keep your fridge stocked! Customize your own 1/2 gallon latte. Shake, pour over ice, and enjoy!

Half Gallon Custom Cold Brew

Half Gallon Custom Cold Brew

$18.01

Keep your fridge stocked! Customize your own 1/2 gallon of cold brew. Shake, pour over ice, and enjoy! **Please note: the "add milk option" only adds 7oz of your chosen milk to the entire 1/2 gallon. (This is the same ratio we add to the mint cold brew for example). Just enough to add some creamy flavor for those who like a little milk in their coffee. Cheers!**

Seasonal Drinks

Salted Maple Cream Cold Brew

Salted Maple Cream Cold Brew

$4.74+

vanilla cold brew topped with salted maple cream.

Pumpkin Chai Zombie

Pumpkin Chai Zombie

$4.98+

white espresso, chai, pumpkin vanilla syrup, and your choice of milk, topped with pumpkin pie spice.

Rosemary Brown Sugar Latte

Rosemary Brown Sugar Latte

$4.98+

espresso, house-made rosemary brown sugar syrup, and your choice of milk.

Apple Cider

Apple Cider

$4.27+
Mint Cold Brew

Mint Cold Brew

$4.50+

Cold brew + house-made mint syrup and a splash of cream. **Please specify below if you'd like made with non-dairy milk**

Coconut Cream Cold Brew

Coconut Cream Cold Brew

$4.50+

Fan Fave! Cold brew + coconut sweet foam (available with oat or whole milk).

Add Ons

Add Almond Milk

$0.71

Add Soy Milk

$0.71

Add Oat Milk

$0.71

Add Whip Cream

$0.71

Add Shot

$0.71

Add light flavor

$0.47

Add flavor

$0.71

Bottled Drinks

Half Gallon Iced Tea

$17.06

1/2 gallon of your choice of green or black iced tea. (both non sweetened).

Fresh Squeezed OJ

Fresh Squeezed OJ

$4.75
Apple Juice

Apple Juice

$3.08
Boxed Water

Boxed Water

$2.37
Mexican Coca-Cola

Mexican Coca-Cola

$3.08

Raspberry Forage Kombucha

$3.79
Blackberry Grape Forage Kombucha

Blackberry Grape Forage Kombucha

$3.79
Lemon Ginger Forage Kombucha

Lemon Ginger Forage Kombucha

$3.79
Siren Sparkling Shrub Basil

Siren Sparkling Shrub Basil

$5.21Out of stock
Siren Sparkling Shrub Door County Cherry

Siren Sparkling Shrub Door County Cherry

$5.21Out of stock
Topo Chico

Topo Chico

$2.85

Bakery

Lemon White Chocolate Donut

Lemon White Chocolate Donut

$4.00

lemon & white chocolate filled & glazed donut topped with chopped white chocolate

Pumpkin Spice Latte Donut

Pumpkin Spice Latte Donut

$2.95
Glazed Sprinkle Donut

Glazed Sprinkle Donut

$2.95

A vanilla glazed yeast donut with sprinkles.

Maple Pecan Donut

Maple Pecan Donut

$3.75
Cinnamon Roll

Cinnamon Roll

$5.00
Blueberry Lemon Scone (GF)

Blueberry Lemon Scone (GF)

$4.50
Chai Scone

Chai Scone

$4.25

Ring in the fall with this chai flavored scone with a vanilla drizzle!

Cheddar Herb Scone

Cheddar Herb Scone

$4.25

Cheddar filled scone with thyme, dill, and pepper topped with cheddar.

Strawberry Rhubarb Poptart

$5.00
Apple Cobbler Bar

Apple Cobbler Bar

$4.75
Chocolate Chip Cookie

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$2.95

Brunch

Broccoli Cheddar Omelet with Bacon

Broccoli Cheddar Omelet with Bacon

$16.00

Smoked brisket, diced butternut squash, breakfast potatoes & crispy shredded brussels topped with two easy eggs, chives, and a sweet, creamy chili sauce, served with sourdough toast.

Chorizo Hash

Chorizo Hash

$16.00

A spicy hash of chorizo, pepperjack, pickled jalapeños, cherry tomato, avocado, and potatoes, topped with easy eggs*, salsa roja, and crema. Served with sourdough toast. (Vegetarian? Sub veggie sausage or chile lime tofu). *consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, eggs, seafood, or shellfish may increase your risk of foodborne illness.

Avocado Toast

Avocado Toast

$14.00

Sliced avocado, cashew cream, crispy maple glazed brussels sprouts, pea shoots, and spiced sunflower seeds on thick cut miche. (Add an egg *$1.50). (vg) (contains nuts) *consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, eggs, seafood, or shellfish may increase your risk of foodborne illness.