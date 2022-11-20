Ancora - Shorewood Hills

- Home
192 Reviews
$$
3256 University Avenue
Shorewood Hills, WI 53705
Popular Items
Hot
Coffee
Latte
espresso + steamed milk *default milk is 2%. If you would like a different milk, please choose from the modifiers below*
Americano
espresso + water. 12oz has 2 shots, 16oz 3 shots, 20oz 4 shots. *please specify in the comments if you'd like cream or sugar*
Cafe au Lait
brewed coffee topped with steamed milk. *default is 2%. please choose from the modifiers below if you would like a different milk*
Cappuccino
espresso + frothy steamed milk. *default milk is 2%. If you would like a different milk, please choose from the modifier section below*
Chai Latte
latte made with house made chai + steamed milk of your choice
Cortado
2 shots of espresso mixed with equal parts steamed milk served a little cooler than a typical latte for quick sipping! *please specify if you would like served at normal latte temp*.
Hot Chocolate
house-made chocolate sauce with steamed milk. *please specify if you would like whip cream in the modifier section below*
Matcha Latte
matcha tea powder whisked in hot water and blended with steamed milk. *like your matcha a little sweet? Request a little honey be added to your drink in the comments*
Miel
espresso + honey and cinnamon + steamed milk *default milk is 2%, if you'd like a different milk, please choose below in the modifier section*
Mocha
espresso + house-made chocolate sauce with steamed milk. *default is 2% milk. If you would like a different milk, please choose from the modifier section below*
Red Eye
brewed coffee + a shot of espresso. *please specify in the comments if you'd like us to add sugar or cream*
Steamer
steamed milk + your choice of flavor
Tea
Solo Espresso
1 shot of espresso
Doppio Espresso
2 shots of espresso
Zombie Latte
White espresso, steamed milk + your flavor choice *White espresso is a lightly roasted espresso with a creamy, nutty flavor profile - similar to a nutty milk. It has close to 2x the amount of caffeine as normal espresso*
10 person - Hot Chocolate
A to-go box of hot cocoa that serves 10 people. Container is disposable and does not need to be returned.
10 person "Joe-to-Go"
3 liters of brewed coffee. Serves 10 people. Container is disposable and does not need to be returned.
35 person - Brewed Coffee (2.5 gal)
2.5 gallons of brewed coffee. **The cambro the coffee comes in must be returned!**
3L Hot Water
Disposable takeout container of hot water.
Iced
Cold Brew
Iced Latte
espresso + milk over ice *whole milk is the default milk - if you'd like a different milk, please select from the modifier section below*
Iced Americano
espresso shots + water over ice. (12oz has 2 shots, 16oz has 3 shots, 20oz has 4 shots). *Please let us know if you'd like us to add a splash of cream in the comments*
Iced Capp
espresso + frothed milk over ice *whole milk is the default milk - if you'd like a different milk, please select from the modifier section below*
Iced Chai Latte
House made chai + the milk of your choice
Iced Matcha (Traditional)
Iced Matcha Latte
Iced Miel
espresso, light honey and cinnamon + milk over ice *whole milk is the default milk - if you'd like a different milk, please select from the modifier section below*
Iced Mocha
espresso, house-made chocolate sauce, and milk over ice. *whole milk is the default milk - if you'd like a different milk, please select from the modifier section below*
Iced Tea
black or green pomegranate iced tea
Iced Zombie
White espresso, milk + flavor of your choice over ice. *White espresso is a lightly roasted espresso with a creamy, nutty flavor profile - similar to a nutty milk. It has close to 2x the amount of caffeine as normal espresso*
Iced Red Eye
cold brew + 1 shot of espresso
Iced Solo Espresso
1 shot of espresso over ice
Iced Doppio
2 shots of espresso over ice
Mango Mint Pineapple Smoothie
Strawberry Banana Smoothie
Green Tropics Smoothie
The perfect way to sneak your greens + fruits in for the day! Made with spinach, banana, mango, pineapple, and water. (no added sweetener, no dairy). We think this smoothie tastes best made with water, but if you'd like to sub milk or OJ - select the modifier below.
Italian Soda
3L-Cold Brew
Half Gallon Iced Tea
1/2 gallon of your choice of green or black iced tea. (both non sweetened).
Half Gallon Custom Latte
Keep your fridge stocked! Customize your own 1/2 gallon latte. Shake, pour over ice, and enjoy!
Half Gallon Custom Cold Brew
Keep your fridge stocked! Customize your own 1/2 gallon of cold brew. Shake, pour over ice, and enjoy! **Please note: the "add milk option" only adds 7oz of your chosen milk to the entire 1/2 gallon. (This is the same ratio we add to the mint cold brew for example). Just enough to add some creamy flavor for those who like a little milk in their coffee. Cheers!**
Seasonal Drinks
Salted Maple Cream Cold Brew
vanilla cold brew topped with salted maple cream.
Pumpkin Chai Zombie
white espresso, chai, pumpkin vanilla syrup, and your choice of milk, topped with pumpkin pie spice.
Rosemary Brown Sugar Latte
espresso, house-made rosemary brown sugar syrup, and your choice of milk.
Apple Cider
Green Tropics Smoothie
Mint Cold Brew
Cold brew + house-made mint syrup and a splash of cream. **Please specify below if you'd like made with non-dairy milk**
Coconut Cream Cold Brew
Fan Fave! Cold brew + coconut sweet foam (available with oat or whole milk).
Add Ons
Bottled Drinks
Half Gallon Custom Cold Brew
Half Gallon Iced Tea
Fresh Squeezed OJ
Apple Juice
Boxed Water
Mexican Coca-Cola
Raspberry Forage Kombucha
Blackberry Grape Forage Kombucha
Lemon Ginger Forage Kombucha
Siren Sparkling Shrub Basil
Half Gallon Custom Latte
Siren Sparkling Shrub Door County Cherry
Topo Chico
10 person "Joe-to-Go"
Bakery
Lemon White Chocolate Donut
lemon & white chocolate filled & glazed donut topped with chopped white chocolate
Pumpkin Spice Latte Donut
Glazed Sprinkle Donut
A vanilla glazed yeast donut with sprinkles.
Maple Pecan Donut
Cinnamon Roll
Blueberry Lemon Scone (GF)
Chai Scone
Ring in the fall with this chai flavored scone with a vanilla drizzle!
Cheddar Herb Scone
Cheddar filled scone with thyme, dill, and pepper topped with cheddar.
Strawberry Rhubarb Poptart
Apple Cobbler Bar
Chocolate Chip Cookie
Brunch
Broccoli Cheddar Omelet with Bacon
Smoked brisket, diced butternut squash, breakfast potatoes & crispy shredded brussels topped with two easy eggs, chives, and a sweet, creamy chili sauce, served with sourdough toast.
Chorizo Hash
A spicy hash of chorizo, pepperjack, pickled jalapeños, cherry tomato, avocado, and potatoes, topped with easy eggs*, salsa roja, and crema. Served with sourdough toast. (Vegetarian? Sub veggie sausage or chile lime tofu). *consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, eggs, seafood, or shellfish may increase your risk of foodborne illness.
Avocado Toast
Sliced avocado, cashew cream, crispy maple glazed brussels sprouts, pea shoots, and spiced sunflower seeds on thick cut miche. (Add an egg *$1.50). (vg) (contains nuts) *consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, eggs, seafood, or shellfish may increase your risk of foodborne illness.