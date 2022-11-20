Ancora - Shorewood Hills

Half Gallon Custom Cold Brew

$18.01

Keep your fridge stocked! Customize your own 1/2 gallon of cold brew. Shake, pour over ice, and enjoy! **Please note: the "add milk option" only adds 7oz of your chosen milk to the entire 1/2 gallon. (This is the same ratio we add to the mint cold brew for example). Just enough to add some creamy flavor for those who like a little milk in their coffee. Cheers!**