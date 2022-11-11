Restaurant header imageView gallery
Breakfast & Brunch
Cafes, Coffee & Tea

Ancora - Maple Bluff

15 Reviews

611 N Sherman Ave

Madison, WI 53704

Latte
Basic BEC
Breakfast Burrito

Hot

Coffee

Coffee

$2.61+
Tea

Tea

$2.61+
Latte

Latte

$4.03+

espresso + steamed milk *default milk is 2%. If you would like a different milk, please choose from the modifiers below*

Cortado

Cortado

$4.03

2 shots of espresso mixed with equal parts steamed milk served a little cooler than a typical latte for quick sipping! *please specify if you would like served at normal latte temp*.

Cappuccino

Cappuccino

$4.03+

espresso + frothy steamed milk. *default milk is 2%. If you would like a different milk, please choose from the modifier section below*

Miel

Miel

$4.74+

espresso + honey and cinnamon + steamed milk *default milk is 2%, if you'd like a different milk, please choose below in the modifier section*

Mocha

Mocha

$4.74+

espresso + house-made chocolate sauce with steamed milk. *default is 2% milk. If you would like a different milk, please choose from the modifier section below*

Americano

$2.85+

espresso + water. 12oz has 2 shots, 16oz 3 shots, 20oz 4 shots. *please specify in the comments if you'd like cream or sugar*

Chai Latte

Chai Latte

$5.21+

house made chai + steamed milk of your choice

Red Eye

Red Eye

$3.08+

brewed coffee + a shot of espresso. *please specify in the comments if you'd like us to add sugar or cream*

Solo Espresso

Solo Espresso

$2.13

1 shot of espresso.

Doppio Espresso

Doppio Espresso

$2.61

2 shots of espresso.

White Zombie Latte

White Zombie Latte

$4.03+

White espresso, steamed milk + your flavor choice *White espresso is a lightly roasted espresso with a creamy, nutty flavor profile - similar to a nutty milk. It has close to 2x the amount of caffeine as normal espresso*

Cafe au Lait

Cafe au Lait

$3.08+

brewed coffee topped with steamed milk. *default is 2%. please choose from the modifiers below if you would like a different milk*

Matcha Latte

Matcha Latte

$4.50+

Steamer

$3.31+

steamed milk + your choice of flavor

Hot Chocolate

$4.03+

house-made chocolate sauce with steamed milk. *please specify if you would like whip cream in the modifier section below*

10 person "Jo-2-Go"

3 liters of coffee. Container is disposable and does not need to be returned.

10 person- Hot Chocolate

A to-go box of hot cocoa that serves 10 people. Container is disposable and does not need to be returned.

70 person - Brewed Coffee (5gal)

5 gallons of brewed coffee. **The cambro the coffee comes in must be returned!**

35 person - Brewed Coffee (2.5gal)

2.5 gallons of brewed coffee. **The cambro the coffee comes in must be returned!**

Iced

1/2 Gallon Custom Latte

1/2 Gallon Custom Latte

$24.64

Keep your fridge stocked! Customize your own 1/2 gallon latte. Shake, pour over ice, and enjoy!

Cold Brew

Cold Brew

$3.08+
Iced Latte

Iced Latte

$4.03+

espresso + milk over ice *whole milk is the default milk - if you'd like a different milk, please select from the modifier section below*

Iced Mocha

Iced Mocha

$4.74+

espresso, house-made chocolate sauce, and milk over ice. *whole milk is the default milk - if you'd like a different milk, please select from the modifier section below*

Iced Miel

Iced Miel

$4.74+

espresso, light honey and cinnamon + milk over ice *whole milk is the default milk - if you'd like a different milk, please select from the modifier section below*

Iced Americano

Iced Americano

$2.85+

espresso shots + water over ice. (12oz has 2 shots, 16oz has 3 shots, 20oz has 4 shots). *Please let us know if you'd like us to add a splash of cream in the comments*

Iced Chai Latte
$5.21+

Iced Chai Latte

$5.21+

Iced chai tea latte *whole milk is the default it is prepared with - if you are looking for a different milk, please select in modifier section*

Mango Mint Pineapple Smoothie
$7.82

$7.82

Strawberry Banana Smoothie
$8.28

$8.28
Green Tropics Smoothie

Green Tropics Smoothie

$9.00

The perfect way to sneak your greens + fruits in for the day! Made with spinach, banana, mango, pineapple, and water. (no added sweetener, no dairy). We think this smoothie tastes best made with water, but if you'd like to sub milk or OJ - select the modifier below.

Iced Cappuccino

Iced Cappuccino

$4.03+

espresso + frothed milk over ice *whole milk is the default milk - if you'd like a different milk, please select from the modifier section below*

Iced Tea

Iced Tea

$2.61+

black or green pomegranate iced tea

Iced Red Eye

Iced Red Eye

$3.79+

cold brew + 1 shot of espresso

Iced Zombie

Iced Zombie

$4.03+

White espresso, milk + flavor of your choice over ice. *White espresso is a lightly roasted espresso with a creamy, nutty flavor profile - similar to a nutty milk. It has close to 2x the amount of caffeine as normal espresso*

Iced Matcha Latte
$4.50+

Iced Matcha Latte

$4.50+
Iced Doppio

Iced Doppio

$2.61

2 shots of espresso over ice.

Iced Solo Espresso

Iced Solo Espresso

$2.13

1 shot of espresso over ice.

1/2 Gallon Iced Tea

$17.06

Your choice of pomegranate green iced tea or black iced tea (both are non sweetened).

Seasonal Drinks

Salted Maple Cream Cold Brew

Salted Maple Cream Cold Brew

$4.75+

vanilla cold brew topped with salted maple cream

Pumpkin Chai Zombie

Pumpkin Chai Zombie

$4.98+

white espresso, chai, pumpkin vanilla syrup, and your choice of milk, topped with pumpkin pie spice.

Rosemary Brown Sugar Latte

Rosemary Brown Sugar Latte

$4.98+

espresso, house-made rosemary brown sugar syrup, and your choice of milk.

Apple Cider

Apple Cider

$4.27+
Green Tropics Smoothie

Green Tropics Smoothie

$9.00

The perfect way to sneak your greens + fruits in for the day! Made with spinach, banana, mango, pineapple, and water. (no added sweetener, no dairy). We think this smoothie tastes best made with water, but if you'd like to sub milk or OJ - select the modifier below.

Mint Cold Brew

Mint Cold Brew

$4.50+

Cold brew + house-made mint syrup and a splash of cream. **Please specify below if you'd like made with non-dairy milk**

Coconut Cream Cold Brew

Coconut Cream Cold Brew

$4.50+

Fan Fave! Cold brew + coconut sweet foam (available with oat or whole milk).

Bottled Drinks

1/2 Gallon Custom Latte

1/2 Gallon Custom Latte

$24.64

Keep your fridge stocked! Customize your own 1/2 gallon latte. Shake, pour over ice, and enjoy!

1/2 Gallon Custom Cold Brew

1/2 Gallon Custom Cold Brew

$18.01

Keep your fridge stocked! Customize your own 1/2 gallon of cold brew. Shake, pour over ice, and enjoy! **Please note, the "add milk option" only adds 7oz of your chosen milk to the entire 1/2 gallon. (It is the same ratio we add to the mint cold brew for example). Just enough to add some creamy flavor for those who like a little milk in their coffee. Cheers!**

1/2 Gallon Iced Tea

$17.06

Your choice of pomegranate green iced tea or black iced tea (both are non sweetened).

Boxed Water

Boxed Water

$2.37
Topo Chico

Topo Chico

$2.84
Raspberry Forage Kombucha
$3.79

Raspberry Forage Kombucha

$3.79
Peach Forage Kombucha
$3.79

Peach Forage Kombucha

$3.79
Lemon Ginger Forage Kombucha
$3.79

Lemon Ginger Forage Kombucha

$3.79
8 oz Orange Juice
$4.03

8 oz Orange Juice

$4.03
Mexican Coca Cola
$3.08

Mexican Coca Cola

$3.08
Jarritos Mandarin Soda
$2.85

Jarritos Mandarin Soda

$2.85

Alcohol

21+ Must show ID
Underwood Rosé

Underwood Rosé

$8.53

ID checked at pickup

Underwood Pinot Gris

Underwood Pinot Gris

$8.53

ID checked at pickup

Underwood Pinot Noir

Underwood Pinot Noir

$8.53

ID checked at pickup

Underwood Bubbles

Underwood Bubbles

$8.53

ID checked at pickup

GreenBar Hibiscus Spritz

GreenBar Hibiscus Spritz

$8.06

ID checked at pickup

Pallet Jack Cruiser IPA - Door County Brewing

Pallet Jack Cruiser IPA - Door County Brewing

$4.74

ID checked at pickup

"Up North" Wisconsin Lager - One Barrel

"Up North" Wisconsin Lager - One Barrel

$4.74

ID checked at pickup

Plainspoke Moscow Mule
$7.58

Plainspoke Moscow Mule

$7.58
Plainspoke Mojito
$7.58

Plainspoke Mojito

$7.58

Bakery

Glazed Sprinkle Donut

Glazed Sprinkle Donut

$2.95

A vanilla glazed yeast donut sprinkles.

Maple Pecan Donut
$3.75

Maple Pecan Donut

$3.75
Cinnamon Roll
$5.00

Cinnamon Roll

$5.00
Apple Cobbler Bar
$4.75

Apple Cobbler Bar

$4.75
Chai Scone

Chai Scone

$4.25
Cheddar Herb Scone

Cheddar Herb Scone

$4.25

Cheddar filled scone with thyme, dill, and pepper topped with cheddar.

Blueberry Lemon Scone (GF)
$4.50

Blueberry Lemon Scone (GF)

$4.50
Strawberry Rhubarb Pop Tart

Strawberry Rhubarb Pop Tart

$5.00

Flaky, buttery puff pastry filled with house-made strawberry rhubarb jam

Chocolate Chip Cookie
$2.95

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$2.95

Brunch

Chorizo Hash

Chorizo Hash

$16.00

A spicy hash of chorizo, pepperjack, pickled jalapeños, cherry tomato, avocado, and potatoes, topped with easy eggs*, salsa roja, and crema. Served with sourdough toast. (Vegetarian? Sub veggie sausage or chile lime tofu). *consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, eggs, seafood, or shellfish may increase your risk of foodborne illness.

Eggs Benedict

Eggs Benedict

$17.00

Your choice of smoked salmon or sausage, scallion cream cheese, tomato, poached eggs*, classic hollandaise, and smoked paprika on an english muffin. Served with potatoes or greens. *consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, eggs, seafood, or shellfish may increase your risk of foodborne illness.

Avocado Toast

Avocado Toast

$14.00

Sliced avocado, cashew cream, crispy maple glazed brussels sprouts, pea shoots, and spiced sunflower seeds on thick cut miche. (Add an egg *$1.50) (vg) (contains nuts) *consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, eggs, seafood, or shellfish may increase your risk of foodborne illness.

Brisket Breakfast Quesadilla

Brisket Breakfast Quesadilla

$16.00Out of stock

Grilled brisket, boom boom sauce, scrambled eggs, cheddar, and pepperjack in a grilled quesadilla topped with salsa roja, crema, and cilantro. Served with petite side greens, pico, and lime wedge.

Build-A-Brunch

Build-A-Brunch

$15.00

Two eggs* your way, your choice of protein (bacon, sausage, or veggie sausage), and your choice of starch (toast, potatoes, or pancakes). *consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, eggs, seafood, or shellfish may increase your risk of foodborne illness.

Pumpkin French Toast Dippers

Pumpkin French Toast Dippers

$11.00

Pumpkin spiced Challah french toast sticks served with chai crème anglaise + pure maple syrup. (v)

Spiced Oatmeal

Spiced Oatmeal

$12.00

Rolled oats with orange & spice served with homemade granola, cranberry jam, cashew cream, a drizzle of pure WI maple syrup & sliced orange (v)(n) (gf)

Egg Sammies

Honey Bacon Biscuit

Honey Bacon Biscuit

$11.00

Fried egg, bacon, cheddar, chives and sriracha honey on a house-made biscuit.

Smoked Salmon Everything Bagel

Smoked Salmon Everything Bagel

$12.00

Smoked salmon, scallion cream cheese, cucumber & tomato, on a toasted everything bagel.

Hella Stella

Hella Stella

$11.00

Sausage, scrambled egg, cheddar, tomato, and boom boom sauce on a Stella's Hot + Spicy Roll. *Make it a meal: add a side of potatoes (+$3) or greens (+$2.50)!*

Breakfast Burrito

Breakfast Burrito

$10.00

Scrambled egg, pico de gallo, pepperjack, salsa roja, and your choice of: chorizo, sausage, or veggie sausage, inside a tortilla. Ask for it as a burrito bowl for a low carb option! *Make it a meal: add a side of potatoes (+$3) or greens (+$2.50)!*

Basic BEC

Basic BEC

$10.00

Bacon, scrambled egg, cheddar, muenster, and garlic aioli on an english muffin.

Lunch

Brisket Melt

Brisket Melt

$16.00Out of stock

Sweet & spicy chopped brisket, grilled onions & pickled jalapeño, garlic aioli and cheddar on grilled Challah. Served with sweet potato fries. **we do not recommend ordering this sandwich on GF bread, as the bread does not hold up well enough to hold all these juicy ingredients.**

Green Goddess Chicken Wrap

Green Goddess Chicken Wrap

$15.00

Sliced chicken breast, avocado, sliced cucumber, tomato, red onion, spring mix, and green goddess dressing in a wrap, served with a side of mixed greens & cranberry vinaigrette. v(Vegetarian? Sub tofu or veggie sausage.)

Salmon BLT Salad

Salmon BLT Salad

$16.00Out of stock

smoked salmon, crisp bacon, cherry tomato, sliced cucumber, garlic herb croutons and green goddess dressing on spring mix. (Add a poached egg $1.50.)

Southwestern Polenta Bowl

Southwestern Polenta Bowl

$14.00

Roasted garlic polenta with chile lime tofu, black beans, pico de gallo, avocado, crispy fried corn tortilla strips, and cilantro.(vg)(gs) Add an egg $1.50. (Can sub chorizo for tofu) *celiac? Please let us know, and we will omit the tortilla strips, and pan fry the tofu.

Grilled Cheese

Grilled Cheese

$12.00

Pepperjack, muenster, grilled tomato, and garlic aioli on grilled sourdough. Served with a cup of tomato soup. (Add bacon for $3.)

SideKicks

Bacon

$6.00

Veggie Sausage

$6.00

Sausage

$5.00

Breakfast Potatoes

$4.00

Side Greens

$3.50
Sweet Potato Fries

Sweet Potato Fries

$5.00

served with a side of chipotle aioli

Crispy Brussels Sprouts

Crispy Brussels Sprouts

$4.00

Maple Glazed and seasoned with s + p

Cranberry Orange Yogurt Parfait

Cranberry Orange Yogurt Parfait

$8.00

Greek yogurt (unsweetened), cranberry jam, granola, dried cranberries, and fresh orange slices

Eggs

$4.00

Everything Bagel

$4.00

Toast

$4.00

Biscuit w/ butter

$4.50

GF Toast

$6.00
Bagel Box

Bagel Box

$25.00

6 'everything' seasoned bagels with your choice of regular cream cheese or scallion cream cheese. (served in container on side).

Short Stack

$5.50

Soup

Tomato Soup (V)

Tomato Soup (V)

$4.50+

Beef Chili (GF)

$4.50+

Kiddos

Mighty Trio

$7.00

pancakes, scrambled eggs, seasonal fruit

Short Stack

$7.00

Kiddo Grilled Cheese

$7.00

served with a side of seasonal fruit

Whole Bean

Ancora d'Oro

Ancora d'Oro

$4.50+

Our house blend! Bright notes of chocolate: medium roast

Cold Brew Blend

Cold Brew Blend

$5.00+

rich notes of chocolate and caramel: medium roast

Ancora Espresso

Ancora Espresso

$5.00+

rich and fruity chocolate notes

Black Thunder

Black Thunder

$5.25+

our boldest dark roast with intense smoky notes

Breakfast Blend

Breakfast Blend

$5.00+

clean, crisp notes: medium roast

Black & Tan

Black & Tan

$5.00+

rich cinnamon notes: dark roast

Cafe Bianco

Cafe Bianco

$4.75+

Our signature white espresso. Contains almost 2x the caffeine of a normal espresso bean. (Comes pre-ground- since this bean is lightly roasted, it is extremely hard, and would break the average home grinder).