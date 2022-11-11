- Home
Ancora - Maple Bluff
15 Reviews
611 N Sherman Ave
Madison, WI 53704
Popular Items
Hot
Coffee
Tea
Latte
espresso + steamed milk *default milk is 2%. If you would like a different milk, please choose from the modifiers below*
Cortado
2 shots of espresso mixed with equal parts steamed milk served a little cooler than a typical latte for quick sipping! *please specify if you would like served at normal latte temp*.
Cappuccino
espresso + frothy steamed milk. *default milk is 2%. If you would like a different milk, please choose from the modifier section below*
Miel
espresso + honey and cinnamon + steamed milk *default milk is 2%, if you'd like a different milk, please choose below in the modifier section*
Mocha
espresso + house-made chocolate sauce with steamed milk. *default is 2% milk. If you would like a different milk, please choose from the modifier section below*
Americano
espresso + water. 12oz has 2 shots, 16oz 3 shots, 20oz 4 shots. *please specify in the comments if you'd like cream or sugar*
Chai Latte
house made chai + steamed milk of your choice
Red Eye
brewed coffee + a shot of espresso. *please specify in the comments if you'd like us to add sugar or cream*
Solo Espresso
1 shot of espresso.
Doppio Espresso
2 shots of espresso.
White Zombie Latte
White espresso, steamed milk + your flavor choice *White espresso is a lightly roasted espresso with a creamy, nutty flavor profile - similar to a nutty milk. It has close to 2x the amount of caffeine as normal espresso*
Cafe au Lait
brewed coffee topped with steamed milk. *default is 2%. please choose from the modifiers below if you would like a different milk*
Matcha Latte
Steamer
steamed milk + your choice of flavor
Hot Chocolate
house-made chocolate sauce with steamed milk. *please specify if you would like whip cream in the modifier section below*
10 person "Jo-2-Go"
3 liters of coffee. Container is disposable and does not need to be returned.
10 person- Hot Chocolate
A to-go box of hot cocoa that serves 10 people. Container is disposable and does not need to be returned.
70 person - Brewed Coffee (5gal)
5 gallons of brewed coffee. **The cambro the coffee comes in must be returned!**
35 person - Brewed Coffee (2.5gal)
2.5 gallons of brewed coffee. **The cambro the coffee comes in must be returned!**
Iced
1/2 Gallon Custom Latte
Keep your fridge stocked! Customize your own 1/2 gallon latte. Shake, pour over ice, and enjoy!
Cold Brew
Iced Latte
espresso + milk over ice *whole milk is the default milk - if you'd like a different milk, please select from the modifier section below*
Iced Mocha
espresso, house-made chocolate sauce, and milk over ice. *whole milk is the default milk - if you'd like a different milk, please select from the modifier section below*
Iced Miel
espresso, light honey and cinnamon + milk over ice *whole milk is the default milk - if you'd like a different milk, please select from the modifier section below*
Iced Americano
espresso shots + water over ice. (12oz has 2 shots, 16oz has 3 shots, 20oz has 4 shots). *Please let us know if you'd like us to add a splash of cream in the comments*
Iced Chai Latte
Iced chai tea latte *whole milk is the default it is prepared with - if you are looking for a different milk, please select in modifier section*
Mango Mint Pineapple Smoothie
Strawberry Banana Smoothie
Green Tropics Smoothie
The perfect way to sneak your greens + fruits in for the day! Made with spinach, banana, mango, pineapple, and water. (no added sweetener, no dairy). We think this smoothie tastes best made with water, but if you'd like to sub milk or OJ - select the modifier below.
Iced Cappuccino
espresso + frothed milk over ice *whole milk is the default milk - if you'd like a different milk, please select from the modifier section below*
Iced Tea
black or green pomegranate iced tea
Iced Red Eye
cold brew + 1 shot of espresso
Iced Zombie
White espresso, milk + flavor of your choice over ice. *White espresso is a lightly roasted espresso with a creamy, nutty flavor profile - similar to a nutty milk. It has close to 2x the amount of caffeine as normal espresso*
Iced Matcha Latte
Iced Doppio
2 shots of espresso over ice.
Iced Solo Espresso
1 shot of espresso over ice.
1/2 Gallon Iced Tea
Your choice of pomegranate green iced tea or black iced tea (both are non sweetened).
Seasonal Drinks
Salted Maple Cream Cold Brew
vanilla cold brew topped with salted maple cream
Pumpkin Chai Zombie
white espresso, chai, pumpkin vanilla syrup, and your choice of milk, topped with pumpkin pie spice.
Rosemary Brown Sugar Latte
espresso, house-made rosemary brown sugar syrup, and your choice of milk.
Apple Cider
Mint Cold Brew
Cold brew + house-made mint syrup and a splash of cream. **Please specify below if you'd like made with non-dairy milk**
Coconut Cream Cold Brew
Fan Fave! Cold brew + coconut sweet foam (available with oat or whole milk).
Bottled Drinks
1/2 Gallon Custom Cold Brew
Keep your fridge stocked! Customize your own 1/2 gallon of cold brew. Shake, pour over ice, and enjoy! **Please note, the "add milk option" only adds 7oz of your chosen milk to the entire 1/2 gallon. (It is the same ratio we add to the mint cold brew for example). Just enough to add some creamy flavor for those who like a little milk in their coffee. Cheers!**
Boxed Water
Topo Chico
Raspberry Forage Kombucha
Peach Forage Kombucha
Lemon Ginger Forage Kombucha
8 oz Orange Juice
Mexican Coca Cola
Jarritos Mandarin Soda
Alcohol
Underwood Rosé
ID checked at pickup
Underwood Pinot Gris
ID checked at pickup
Underwood Pinot Noir
ID checked at pickup
Underwood Bubbles
ID checked at pickup
GreenBar Hibiscus Spritz
ID checked at pickup
Pallet Jack Cruiser IPA - Door County Brewing
ID checked at pickup
"Up North" Wisconsin Lager - One Barrel
ID checked at pickup
Plainspoke Moscow Mule
Plainspoke Mojito
Bakery
Glazed Sprinkle Donut
A vanilla glazed yeast donut sprinkles.
Maple Pecan Donut
Cinnamon Roll
Apple Cobbler Bar
Chai Scone
Cheddar Herb Scone
Cheddar filled scone with thyme, dill, and pepper topped with cheddar.
Blueberry Lemon Scone (GF)
Strawberry Rhubarb Pop Tart
Flaky, buttery puff pastry filled with house-made strawberry rhubarb jam
Chocolate Chip Cookie
Brunch
Chorizo Hash
A spicy hash of chorizo, pepperjack, pickled jalapeños, cherry tomato, avocado, and potatoes, topped with easy eggs*, salsa roja, and crema. Served with sourdough toast. (Vegetarian? Sub veggie sausage or chile lime tofu). *consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, eggs, seafood, or shellfish may increase your risk of foodborne illness.
Eggs Benedict
Your choice of smoked salmon or sausage, scallion cream cheese, tomato, poached eggs*, classic hollandaise, and smoked paprika on an english muffin. Served with potatoes or greens. *consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, eggs, seafood, or shellfish may increase your risk of foodborne illness.
Avocado Toast
Sliced avocado, cashew cream, crispy maple glazed brussels sprouts, pea shoots, and spiced sunflower seeds on thick cut miche. (Add an egg *$1.50) (vg) (contains nuts) *consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, eggs, seafood, or shellfish may increase your risk of foodborne illness.
Brisket Breakfast Quesadilla
Grilled brisket, boom boom sauce, scrambled eggs, cheddar, and pepperjack in a grilled quesadilla topped with salsa roja, crema, and cilantro. Served with petite side greens, pico, and lime wedge.
Build-A-Brunch
Two eggs* your way, your choice of protein (bacon, sausage, or veggie sausage), and your choice of starch (toast, potatoes, or pancakes). *consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, eggs, seafood, or shellfish may increase your risk of foodborne illness.
Pumpkin French Toast Dippers
Pumpkin spiced Challah french toast sticks served with chai crème anglaise + pure maple syrup. (v)
Spiced Oatmeal
Rolled oats with orange & spice served with homemade granola, cranberry jam, cashew cream, a drizzle of pure WI maple syrup & sliced orange (v)(n) (gf)
Egg Sammies
Honey Bacon Biscuit
Fried egg, bacon, cheddar, chives and sriracha honey on a house-made biscuit.
Smoked Salmon Everything Bagel
Smoked salmon, scallion cream cheese, cucumber & tomato, on a toasted everything bagel.
Hella Stella
Sausage, scrambled egg, cheddar, tomato, and boom boom sauce on a Stella's Hot + Spicy Roll. *Make it a meal: add a side of potatoes (+$3) or greens (+$2.50)!*
Breakfast Burrito
Scrambled egg, pico de gallo, pepperjack, salsa roja, and your choice of: chorizo, sausage, or veggie sausage, inside a tortilla. Ask for it as a burrito bowl for a low carb option! *Make it a meal: add a side of potatoes (+$3) or greens (+$2.50)!*
Basic BEC
Bacon, scrambled egg, cheddar, muenster, and garlic aioli on an english muffin.
Lunch
Brisket Melt
Sweet & spicy chopped brisket, grilled onions & pickled jalapeño, garlic aioli and cheddar on grilled Challah. Served with sweet potato fries. **we do not recommend ordering this sandwich on GF bread, as the bread does not hold up well enough to hold all these juicy ingredients.**
Green Goddess Chicken Wrap
Sliced chicken breast, avocado, sliced cucumber, tomato, red onion, spring mix, and green goddess dressing in a wrap, served with a side of mixed greens & cranberry vinaigrette. v(Vegetarian? Sub tofu or veggie sausage.)
Salmon BLT Salad
smoked salmon, crisp bacon, cherry tomato, sliced cucumber, garlic herb croutons and green goddess dressing on spring mix. (Add a poached egg $1.50.)
Southwestern Polenta Bowl
Roasted garlic polenta with chile lime tofu, black beans, pico de gallo, avocado, crispy fried corn tortilla strips, and cilantro.(vg)(gs) Add an egg $1.50. (Can sub chorizo for tofu) *celiac? Please let us know, and we will omit the tortilla strips, and pan fry the tofu.
Grilled Cheese
Pepperjack, muenster, grilled tomato, and garlic aioli on grilled sourdough. Served with a cup of tomato soup. (Add bacon for $3.)
SideKicks
Bacon
Veggie Sausage
Sausage
Breakfast Potatoes
Side Greens
Sweet Potato Fries
served with a side of chipotle aioli
Crispy Brussels Sprouts
Maple Glazed and seasoned with s + p
Cranberry Orange Yogurt Parfait
Greek yogurt (unsweetened), cranberry jam, granola, dried cranberries, and fresh orange slices
Eggs
Everything Bagel
Toast
Biscuit w/ butter
GF Toast
Bagel Box
6 'everything' seasoned bagels with your choice of regular cream cheese or scallion cream cheese. (served in container on side).
Short Stack
Kiddos
Whole Bean
Ancora d'Oro
Our house blend! Bright notes of chocolate: medium roast
Cold Brew Blend
rich notes of chocolate and caramel: medium roast
Ancora Espresso
rich and fruity chocolate notes
Black Thunder
our boldest dark roast with intense smoky notes
Breakfast Blend
clean, crisp notes: medium roast
Black & Tan
rich cinnamon notes: dark roast
Cafe Bianco
Our signature white espresso. Contains almost 2x the caffeine of a normal espresso bean. (Comes pre-ground- since this bean is lightly roasted, it is extremely hard, and would break the average home grinder).