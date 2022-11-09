Restaurant header imageView gallery

Andaaz

28 Hendersonville Rd.

Asheville, NC 28803

Order Again

NA Beverage

Coke

$3.50

Sprite

$3.50

Ginger Ale

$3.50

Diet Coke

$3.50

Mango Lassi

$6.00

Salads & Soups

Curried Butternut Squash Soup (V, GF)

$7.00

Spiced Corn Soup (V, GF)

$7.00

Crispy Okra Salad (V, GF)

$7.00Out of stock

Walnut 'n' Mandarin Orange Salad (V, GF)

$8.00

Before the Meal

Masala Crab Cakes

$15.00

Fish Peri-Peri

$10.00

Tandoori Lettuce Wraps (GF)

$10.00

Chicken Mur-muri Rolls

$10.00

Vegetable Samosas (V)

$8.00

Crispy Spinach Salad (GF)

$9.00

Gobi Manchurian (V)

$10.00

Ragda Patties (V, GF)

$9.00

Onion Bhajia (V, GF)

$9.00

B.B.Q'ed in the Tandoor (Kebabs)

Tandoori Jumbo Shrimp (GF)

$21.00

Salmon Tandoori (GF)

$26.00

Tandoori Chicken (GF) - HALF

$14.00

Tandoori Chicken (GF) - FULL

$20.00

Chicken Malai Kebab (GF)

$18.00

Chicken Tikka Kabab

$18.00

Mirch Murg Tikka

$23.00

Chicken Achari Tikka

$23.00

Trio Chicken Kabab

$26.00

A combination of Chicken Malai Kabab, Mirch Murg Tikka and Chicken Achari Tikka.

Seafood Entrees

Goan Shrimp Curry (GF)

$21.00

Shrimp Pepper Masala (GF)

$21.00

Kerala Tamarind Fish Curry (GF)

$21.00

Goan Fish Curry (GF)

$21.00

Shrimp Tikka Masala (GF)

$22.00

Meat Entrees

Lamb Shank Nihari (GF)

$23.00

Lamb Roganjosh (GF)

$22.00

Lamb Vindaloo (GF)

$22.00

Railway Goat Curry (GF)

$23.00

Lamb Saagwala (GF)

$22.00

Lamb Korma (GF)

$22.00

Chicken Entrees

Chicken Lababdar (GF)

$22.00

Chicken Tikka Masala (GF)

$22.00

Chicken Curry Baby Spinach (GF)

$22.00

Chicken Pepper Chettinad (GF)

$22.00

Chicken Badami Korma (GF)

$22.00

Chicken Vindaloo (GF)

$22.00

Chicken Saagwala (GF)

$22.00

Vegetarian Entrees

Paneer Lababdar (GF)

$18.00

Paneer Makhani (GF)

$18.00

Malai Kofta * (GF)

$18.00

Saag Paneer (GF)

$18.00

Tofu Green Peas Curry * (V, GF)

$18.00

Baingan Bharta (V, GF)

$17.00

Gobi Aloo Mutter (V, GF)

$17.00

Navrattan Korma * (GF)

$18.00

Pindi Channa Masala (V, GF)

$17.00

Dal Makhani (V, GF)

$17.00

Yellow Dal Tarka (V, GF)

$17.00

Bhindi Masala (V, GF)

$17.00

Paneer Pepper Masala (V, GF)

$19.00

Rice / Biryani

Vegetable Biryani (V, GF)

$19.00

Chicken Biryani (V, GF)

$21.00

Lamb Biryani (V, GF)

$23.00

EXTRA Basmati Rice

$4.00

Indian Flat-Breads

Naan

$4.00

Garlic Naan

$5.00

Goat Cheese Naan

$6.00

Peshawari Naan

$6.00

Tandoori Paratha

$5.00

Mint Paratha

$5.00

Tandoori Roti

$4.00

Chilli Cilantro Naan

$5.00

Assorted Bread Basket

$13.00

Rosemary Naan

$5.00

Accompaniments

Raita

$5.00

Plain Yogurt

$5.00

Mango Chutney

$5.00

Achar

$4.00

Cut Onion & Chillies

$4.00

Papad Basket

$6.00

Desserts

Gulab Jamun

$8.00

Saffron Kheer

$7.00

Gluten-Free Chocolate Cake (GF)

$7.00

Scrumptious Cheesecake

$7.00
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

28 Hendersonville Rd., Asheville, NC 28803

