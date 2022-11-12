Andale II Mexican Restaurant & Bar- Depew
1402 French Rd
Depew, NY 14043
Popular Items
Appetizers
Guacamole Dip
Ceviche Nayarit w/Mango
Lime cooked shrimp in an authentic marinade with avocado, mango & pico de gallo
Queso Fundido
Chori Papas
Chorizo over fries with queso dip, sour cream & pico de gallo
Stuffed Jalapenos
4 jalapeños stuffed with cream cheese rolled in bacon
Guacamole Azteca
Tostones
4 plantain chips topped with your choice of grilled chicken or steak, onions and peppers topped with cheese and pico de gallo
Cheese Dip
Coctel de Camaron
Mexican style shrimp cocktail w/ pico de gallo, guacamole salad, chopped avocado, special cocktail juice & salted crackers
Carntas Nachos
Salads
Chicken Salad
Lettuce, pineapple, orange, chicken, avocado and queso fresco.
Camarones Salad
A bed of lettuce w/ onions, tomatoes, green peppers, avocado & grilled shrimp.
Santa Fe Salad
Grilled chicken cooked w/ chipotle on a bed of lettuce, served w/ guacamole, sour cream & pico de gallo.
Nachos
Andale Bowl
Chef's Choice
La Quesabirria
3 soft corn tacos filled wit shredded beef and oaxaca melted cheese, topped with cilantro and onions. Served with rice, beans and birria sauce.
Single Mar Y Tierra
Grilled steak, chicken, shrimp, fish & chori-queso, topped w/ fresh cheese. Served w/ one chile toreado, rice, beans, & 2 tortillasGrilled steak, chicken, shrimp, fish & chori-queso, topped w/ fresh cheese. Served w/ one chile toreado, rice, beans, & 2 tortillas
Double Mar Y Tierra
Grilled steak, chicken, shrimp, fish & chori-queso, topped w/ fresh cheese. Served w/ one chile toreado, rice, beans, & 2 tortillas
7 Mares
Cooked w/ shrimp, fish, sea food mix.
Quesadilla Al Pastor
10” al pastor quesadilla w/ cheese. Served w/ house salad & rice
Chipotle Quesadilla
10” quesadilla w/ grilled chicken & chipotle sauce. Served w/ rice & house salad
Green Burrito
One 13" burrito filled with carnitas, rice and beans. Topped with green sauce, cheese sauce, pico de gallo and cilantro
Pollo con Cilantro Sauce
Grilled chicken breast w/ special cilantro sauce w/ rice, beans & house salad
Fajita Cancun
Tropical pineapple sliced in half-filled with grilled steak, chicken, shrimp, chorizo, peppers & onions, baked over a pineapple glaze. Topped w/ avocado slices. Served w/ rice, beans, house salad & 2 tortillas
Burrito California
Grilled steak or chicken, rice, beans, pico de gallo, sour cream, guacamole, shredded cheese, and lettuce, wrapped in a 12-inch tortilla. Fries on the side
Costillas en Salsa Verde
Pork ribs cooked w/ tomatillo, cilantro, lime sauce, served over rice, beans, house salad & 2 tortillas
Molcajete
Grilled steak, chicken, chorizo, carnitas & fish cooked w/ onions & cactus w/ guajaca cheese, chile poblano & green sauce. Topped with pico de gallo. Served with rice, beans, & 2 tortillas
Steak Entrees
Seafood Entrees
Camarones Al Chipotle
Shrimp cooked w/ chipotle cream sauce.
Camarones Al Mojo de Ajo
Shrimp cooked w/ garlic sauce, tomatoes, onions.
Camarones a la Diabla
Shrimp sauteed in our spicy sauce, grilled onions & tomatoes.
Camarones Poblanos
Grilled shrimp & mushrooms, cooked in a poblano cream sauce.
Filete Cancun
Grilled Tilapia w/ shrimp cooked w/ onions & mushrooms topped w/ tomatillo sauce & cheese.
Camarones a la Momia
10 stuffed shrimp with cream cheese rolled in bacon.
Baja Tacos
3 flour or corn tortillas filled with your choice of fried shrimp or fried tilapia topped with lettuce, pico de gallo, shredded cheese and baja sauce.
Chicken Entrees
Grilled Chicken Breast
Pollo Con Crema
Grilled chicken w/ our special cream salsa, jalapeños & corn. Served w/ rice, beans & 2 tortillas.
Arroz Con Pollo
Rice w/ grilled chicken & vegetables w/ cheese dip on top.
Chicken Flautas
3 fried corn tortillas filled w/ chicken, topped w/ cheese sauce. Served w/ rice & house salad.
Street Style
Street Tacos (4)
One choice of meet per order (carnitas, carne asada, chicken, chorizo, al pastor, barbacoa) Topped with onions and cilantro
Torta Mexicana
Torta bread filled with your choice of steak, chicken, barbacoa, al pastor or chorizo, a bean spread, lettuce, tomatoes, guacamole, and onions. Served with Fries
Mexican Street Corn
Vegetarian
Vegetarian Taquitos
2 Fried flour taquitos w/ CHOICE of spinach or potato, topped w/ cheese dip. Served w/ house salad
Vegetable Fajitas
Grilled vegetables with bell peppers & onions. Served w/ house salad, rice, beans, & 2 tortillas
Vegetarian Tacos
2 flour vegetables tacos with onions, peppers, mushrooms & corn topped with lettuce, cheese and sour cream , served with rice.
Enchiladas
Enchiladas Supremas
4 enchiladas (beef, chicken, cheese & beans) covered w/ enchiladas sauce, topped w/ lettuce, pico de gallo & sour cream
La Bandera
3 enchiladas. One chicken w/ cheese sauce, one beef w/ green sauce, & one cheese w/ red sauce. Served w/ rice & house salad
Enchiladas Mexicanas
3 Enchiladas. CHOICE: beef or chicken. Sauce choice: Poblano sauce, green sauce, enchilada sauce. Served w/ rice & house salad
Fajitas
Single Fajitas
Fajitas come with grilled onions & bell peppers. Served with rice, beans, house salad & 2 flour tortillas
Double Fajitas
Fajitas come with grilled onions & bell peppers. Served with rice, beans, house salad & 2 flour tortillas
Taco Salad Fajitas
A crispy flour tortilla with beans, tender sliced grilled steak or chicken with bell peppers & onions. Topped with house salad and shredded cheese.
Specialty Dinners
Taco Salad
Crispy flour tortilla with beans. Your choice of shredded chicken or ground beef & house salad.
Chimichangas
2 Flour tortillas soft or fried, filled w/ your choice of ground beef or shredded chicken. Topped w/ cheese sauce. Served w/ beans & house salad.
Mole Poblano
Grilled chicken w/ mole sauce served rice, beans & 2 tortillas
Chile Poblano
2 Poblano Peppers filled w/ mozzarella cheese topped w/ ranchero sauce. Served w/ rice, beans & 2 tortillas
Chile Colorado
Grilled steak strips w/ spicy tomatillo sauce. Served w/ rice, beans & 2 tortillas
El Combo
Chalupas, chile relleno, taco, enchilada, burrito, rice & beans
Tex Mex
Grilled chicken, steak & shrimp mixed w/ onions & peppers. Served on a bed of rice w/ cheese on top
Mucho Grande Burrito
Big burrito with your choice of grilled chicken or steak cooked w/ onions, & bell peppers. Served w/ rice, beans & house salad. Topped w/ cheese dip & burrito sauce
Carnitas
Tender pork tips Served w/ rice, beans, house salad & 2 tortillas
Burritos Deluxe
2 Burritos,1 chicken-bean & 1 beef-bean burrito topped w/ lettuce, sour cream, burrito sauce, cheese & pico de gallo
Burritos Mexicanos
2 Burritos, CHOICE of grilled steak or grilled chicken, sauteed onions, & bell peppers, beans, cheese dip, burrito sauce, topped w/ house salad.
El Burro Ranchero
2 soft flour tortillas burritos filled w/ grilled Chicken & cheese, topped w/ cheese dip, burrito sauce. Served with rice & house salad.
Sante Fe Burrito
Grilled Chicken w/ chipotle sauce, rice & beans, wrapped. Topped w/ cheese sauce. Served with pico de gallo, sour cream & guacamole
Burrito Villa
Big deep fried burrito w/ ground beef, chicken, rice & beans, topped w/ nacho cheese sauce & pico de gallo. Served w/ pieces of carne asada, chicken taquitos & cheese quesadilla
Burrito Chocho
Big deep fried burrito w/ your choice of grilled steak, chicken, al pastor or barbacoa w/ rice & beans, topped w/ 4 shrimps pico de gallo, cheese dip & burrito sauce
Primo Special
10-inch burrito stuffed w/ grilled chicken, chorizo, topped w/ burrito sauce & cheese dip. Served rice, beans & house salad
Fajita Quesadilla
10” quesadilla with your choice of grilled steak or chicken, cooked with onions and peppers. Served w/ rice, beans & house salad (Add cheese dip on top for 2$)
TAMALES SPECIAL
Grilled Chimichangas
Carne Asada Chimichanga
2 Flour tortillas soft or fried, filled with your choice of meat. Topped with cheese sauce. Served w/ beans & house salad.
Chorizo Chimichanga
2 Flour tortillas soft or fried, filled with your choice of meat. Topped with cheese sauce. Served w/ beans & house salad.
Carnitas Chimichanga
2 Flour tortillas soft or fried, filled with your choice of meat. Topped with cheese sauce. Served w/ beans & house salad.
Camaron Chimichanga
2 Flour tortillas soft or fried, filled with your choice of meat. Topped with cheese sauce. Served w/ beans & house salad.
Al Pastor Chimichanga
2 Flour tortillas soft or fried, filled with your choice of meat. Topped with cheese sauce. Served w/ beans & house salad.
Barbacoa Chimichanga
2 Flour tortillas soft or fried, filled with your choice of meat. Topped with cheese sauce. Served w/ beans & house salad.
A La Diabla Chimichanga
2 Flour tortillas soft or fried, filled with your choice of meat. Topped with cheese sauce. Served w/ beans & house salad.
Combinations
Sides
Corn Tortillas (4)
Flour Tortillas (2)
Enchiladas
Toastadas
Chalupas
Chile Relleno
White Rice
Spanish Rice
Pinto Beans
Black Beans
Shredded Cheese
Jalapeno Peppers
Chopped Onions
Chopped Tomatoes
Limes
Order or Sour Cream
House Salad
Taco Loco
Soft Taco
Hard Taco
Cheese Quesadilla
Chicken Quesadilla
Ground Beef Quesadilla
Shrimp Quesadilla
Grilled Chicken Quesadilla
Grilled Steak Quesadilla
Bean Burrito
Chicken Burrito
Beef Burrito
Tamal
Large Salsa
Large Chesse Dip
Large Chips
Chips
Large Guacamole
Chips And Salsa
Salsa Diabla
Cilantro Jalapeño Salsa
Small Salsa
Green Salsa
Salsa Verde Tomatillo
1/2 Avocado
Pico De Gallo
Fries
Refried Beans
Rice And Beans
Hot Sauce
Side Grilled Steak
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
1402 French Rd, Depew, NY 14043