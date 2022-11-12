  • Home
Andale II Mexican Restaurant & Bar- Depew

No reviews yet

1402 French Rd

Depew, NY 14043

Order Again

Popular Items

Street Tacos (4)
Cheese Dip
Enchiladas Supremas

N/A Bev

Coke

$4.00

Diet Coke

$4.00

Lemonade

$4.00

Orange Fanta

$4.00

Raspberry Tea

$4.00

Sprite

$4.00

UnSweet Tea

$4.00

Apple Juice

$4.50

Orange Juice

$4.50

Coffee

$3.50

Virgin Straberry Daiquiri

$8.50

Daiquiri

$16.00

Horchata

$5.00

Jarritos

$5.00

Milk

Milk

$5.00

Chocolate Milk

$5.00

Appetizers

Guacamole Dip

$5.00

Ceviche Nayarit w/Mango

$20.00

Lime cooked shrimp in an authentic marinade with avocado, mango & pico de gallo

Queso Fundido

$9.00

Chori Papas

$11.00

Chorizo over fries with queso dip, sour cream & pico de gallo

Stuffed Jalapenos

$13.00

4 jalapeños stuffed with cream cheese rolled in bacon

Guacamole Azteca

$9.00

Tostones

$13.00

4 plantain chips topped with your choice of grilled chicken or steak, onions and peppers topped with cheese and pico de gallo

Cheese Dip

$5.00+

Coctel de Camaron

$20.00

Mexican style shrimp cocktail w/ pico de gallo, guacamole salad, chopped avocado, special cocktail juice & salted crackers

Carntas Nachos

$18.00

Salads

Chicken Salad

$18.00

Lettuce, pineapple, orange, chicken, avocado and queso fresco.

Camarones Salad

$20.00

A bed of lettuce w/ onions, tomatoes, green peppers, avocado & grilled shrimp.

Santa Fe Salad

$17.00

Grilled chicken cooked w/ chipotle on a bed of lettuce, served w/ guacamole, sour cream & pico de gallo.

Nachos

Nachos

Nachos Fajitas

$19.00

Grilled Steak or chicken w/ cheese, onions and bell peppers

Nachos Supreme

$14.00

Beef, chicken, beans, lettuce, sour cream and tomatoes

Chipotle Chicken Nachos

$18.00

Grilled chicken, pineapple, onions & chipotle topped with Cheese sauce

Andale Bowl

Andale Bowl

$19.00

Chef's Choice

La Quesabirria

$20.00

3 soft corn tacos filled wit shredded beef and oaxaca melted cheese, topped with cilantro and onions. Served with rice, beans and birria sauce.

Single Mar Y Tierra

$30.00

Grilled steak, chicken, shrimp, fish & chori-queso, topped w/ fresh cheese. Served w/ one chile toreado, rice, beans, & 2 tortillas

Double Mar Y Tierra

$54.00

Grilled steak, chicken, shrimp, fish & chori-queso, topped w/ fresh cheese. Served w/ one chile toreado, rice, beans, & 2 tortillas

7 Mares

$24.00

Cooked w/ shrimp, fish, sea food mix.

Quesadilla Al Pastor

$19.00

10” al pastor quesadilla w/ cheese. Served w/ house salad & rice

Chipotle Quesadilla

$19.00

10” quesadilla w/ grilled chicken & chipotle sauce. Served w/ rice & house salad

Green Burrito

$19.00

One 13" burrito filled with carnitas, rice and beans. Topped with green sauce, cheese sauce, pico de gallo and cilantro

Pollo con Cilantro Sauce

$21.00

Grilled chicken breast w/ special cilantro sauce w/ rice, beans & house salad

Fajita Cancun

$28.00

Tropical pineapple sliced in half-filled with grilled steak, chicken, shrimp, chorizo, peppers & onions, baked over a pineapple glaze. Topped w/ avocado slices. Served w/ rice, beans, house salad & 2 tortillas

Burrito California

$20.00

Grilled steak or chicken, rice, beans, pico de gallo, sour cream, guacamole, shredded cheese, and lettuce, wrapped in a 12-inch tortilla. Fries on the side

Costillas en Salsa Verde

$22.00

Pork ribs cooked w/ tomatillo, cilantro, lime sauce, served over rice, beans, house salad & 2 tortillas

Molcajete

$30.00

Grilled steak, chicken, chorizo, carnitas & fish cooked w/ onions & cactus w/ guajaca cheese, chile poblano & green sauce. Topped with pico de gallo. Served with rice, beans, & 2 tortillas

Steak Entrees

Ribeye 12oz

$26.00

Carne Asada

$20.00

Thinly sliced grilled sirloin with grilled onions. Served with rice, beans, chile toreado, house salad & 2 tortillas

Seafood Entrees

Camarones Al Chipotle

$21.00

Shrimp cooked w/ chipotle cream sauce.

Camarones Al Mojo de Ajo

$21.00

Shrimp cooked w/ garlic sauce, tomatoes, onions.

Camarones a la Diabla

$21.00

Shrimp sauteed in our spicy sauce, grilled onions & tomatoes.

Camarones Poblanos

$21.00

Grilled shrimp & mushrooms, cooked in a poblano cream sauce.

Filete Cancun

$21.00

Grilled Tilapia w/ shrimp cooked w/ onions & mushrooms topped w/ tomatillo sauce & cheese.

Camarones a la Momia

$23.00

10 stuffed shrimp with cream cheese rolled in bacon.

Baja Tacos

$19.00

3 flour or corn tortillas filled with your choice of fried shrimp or fried tilapia topped with lettuce, pico de gallo, shredded cheese and baja sauce.

Chicken Entrees

Grilled Chicken Breast

$23.00

Pollo Con Crema

$17.00

Grilled chicken w/ our special cream salsa, jalapeños & corn. Served w/ rice, beans & 2 tortillas.

Arroz Con Pollo

$17.00

Rice w/ grilled chicken & vegetables w/ cheese dip on top.

Chicken Flautas

$16.00

3 fried corn tortillas filled w/ chicken, topped w/ cheese sauce. Served w/ rice & house salad.

Street Style

Street Tacos (4)

$18.00

One choice of meet per order (carnitas, carne asada, chicken, chorizo, al pastor, barbacoa) Topped with onions and cilantro

Torta Mexicana

$18.00

Torta bread filled with your choice of steak, chicken, barbacoa, al pastor or chorizo, a bean spread, lettuce, tomatoes, guacamole, and onions. Served with Fries

Mexican Street Corn

$6.00

Vegetarian

Vegetarian Taquitos

$15.00

2 Fried flour taquitos w/ CHOICE of spinach or potato, topped w/ cheese dip. Served w/ house salad

Vegetable Fajitas

$18.00

Grilled vegetables with bell peppers & onions. Served w/ house salad, rice, beans, & 2 tortillas

Vegetarian Tacos

$15.00

2 flour vegetables tacos with onions, peppers, mushrooms & corn topped with lettuce, cheese and sour cream , served with rice.

Enchiladas

Enchiladas Supremas

$16.00

4 enchiladas (beef, chicken, cheese & beans) covered w/ enchiladas sauce, topped w/ lettuce, pico de gallo & sour cream

La Bandera

$16.00

3 enchiladas. One chicken w/ cheese sauce, one beef w/ green sauce, & one cheese w/ red sauce. Served w/ rice & house salad

Enchiladas Mexicanas

$16.00

3 Enchiladas. CHOICE: beef or chicken. Sauce choice: Poblano sauce, green sauce, enchilada sauce. Served w/ rice & house salad

Fajitas

Single Fajitas

$25.00

Fajitas come with grilled onions & bell peppers. Served with rice, beans, house salad & 2 flour tortillas

Double Fajitas

$45.00

Fajitas come with grilled onions & bell peppers. Served with rice, beans, house salad & 2 flour tortillas

Taco Salad Fajitas

$19.00

A crispy flour tortilla with beans, tender sliced grilled steak or chicken with bell peppers & onions. Topped with house salad and shredded cheese.

Specialty Dinners

Taco Salad

$14.00

Crispy flour tortilla with beans. Your choice of shredded chicken or ground beef & house salad.

Chimichangas

$18.00

2 Flour tortillas soft or fried, filled w/ your choice of ground beef or shredded chicken. Topped w/ cheese sauce. Served w/ beans & house salad.

Mole Poblano

$19.00

Grilled chicken w/ mole sauce served rice, beans & 2 tortillas

Chile Poblano

$18.00

2 Poblano Peppers filled w/ mozzarella cheese topped w/ ranchero sauce. Served w/ rice, beans & 2 tortillas

Chile Colorado

$19.00

Grilled steak strips w/ spicy tomatillo sauce. Served w/ rice, beans & 2 tortillas

El Combo

$19.00

Chalupas, chile relleno, taco, enchilada, burrito, rice & beans

Tex Mex

$20.00

Grilled chicken, steak & shrimp mixed w/ onions & peppers. Served on a bed of rice w/ cheese on top

Mucho Grande Burrito

$20.00

Big burrito with your choice of grilled chicken or steak cooked w/ onions, & bell peppers. Served w/ rice, beans & house salad. Topped w/ cheese dip & burrito sauce

Carnitas

$19.00

Tender pork tips Served w/ rice, beans, house salad & 2 tortillas

Burritos Deluxe

$16.00

2 Burritos,1 chicken-bean & 1 beef-bean burrito topped w/ lettuce, sour cream, burrito sauce, cheese & pico de gallo

Burritos Mexicanos

$19.00

2 Burritos, CHOICE of grilled steak or grilled chicken, sauteed onions, & bell peppers, beans, cheese dip, burrito sauce, topped w/ house salad.

El Burro Ranchero

$19.00

2 soft flour tortillas burritos filled w/ grilled Chicken & cheese, topped w/ cheese dip, burrito sauce. Served with rice & house salad.

Sante Fe Burrito

$19.00

Grilled Chicken w/ chipotle sauce, rice & beans, wrapped. Topped w/ cheese sauce. Served with pico de gallo, sour cream & guacamole

Burrito Villa

$20.00

Big deep fried burrito w/ ground beef, chicken, rice & beans, topped w/ nacho cheese sauce & pico de gallo. Served w/ pieces of carne asada, chicken taquitos & cheese quesadilla

Burrito Chocho

$21.00

Big deep fried burrito w/ your choice of grilled steak, chicken, al pastor or barbacoa w/ rice & beans, topped w/ 4 shrimps pico de gallo, cheese dip & burrito sauce

Primo Special

$20.00

10-inch burrito stuffed w/ grilled chicken, chorizo, topped w/ burrito sauce & cheese dip. Served rice, beans & house salad

Fajita Quesadilla

$20.00

10” quesadilla with your choice of grilled steak or chicken, cooked with onions and peppers. Served w/ rice, beans & house salad (Add cheese dip on top for 2$)

TAMALES SPECIAL

$15.00

Grilled Chimichangas

Carne Asada Chimichanga

$19.00

2 Flour tortillas soft or fried, filled with your choice of meat. Topped with cheese sauce. Served w/ beans & house salad.

Chorizo Chimichanga

$19.00

2 Flour tortillas soft or fried, filled with your choice of meat. Topped with cheese sauce. Served w/ beans & house salad.

Carnitas Chimichanga

$19.00

2 Flour tortillas soft or fried, filled with your choice of meat. Topped with cheese sauce. Served w/ beans & house salad.

Camaron Chimichanga

$20.00

2 Flour tortillas soft or fried, filled with your choice of meat. Topped with cheese sauce. Served w/ beans & house salad.

Al Pastor Chimichanga

$19.00

2 Flour tortillas soft or fried, filled with your choice of meat. Topped with cheese sauce. Served w/ beans & house salad.

Barbacoa Chimichanga

$19.00

2 Flour tortillas soft or fried, filled with your choice of meat. Topped with cheese sauce. Served w/ beans & house salad.

A La Diabla Chimichanga

$19.00

2 Flour tortillas soft or fried, filled with your choice of meat. Topped with cheese sauce. Served w/ beans & house salad.

Combinations

Combination (2)

$15.00

All combinations served w/ rice & beans

Combination (3)

$17.00

All combinations served w/ rice & beans

Kids Plates

Kid Taco

$9.00

Kid Burrito

$9.00

Kid Enchilada

$9.00

Kid Corn Dog

$9.00

Kid Chicken Nuggets

$9.00

Sides

Corn Tortillas (4)

$1.75

Flour Tortillas (2)

$1.75

Enchiladas

$3.50+

Toastadas

$4.00+

Chalupas

$3.50+

Chile Relleno

$4.50+

White Rice

$3.00

Spanish Rice

$3.00

Pinto Beans

$3.00

Black Beans

$3.00

Shredded Cheese

$2.00

Jalapeno Peppers

$2.00

Chopped Onions

$2.00

Chopped Tomatoes

$2.00

Limes

$2.00

Order or Sour Cream

$2.00

House Salad

$5.00

Taco Loco

$3.50+

Soft Taco

$3.00+

Hard Taco

$3.00+

Cheese Quesadilla

$3.50+

Chicken Quesadilla

$4.50+

Ground Beef Quesadilla

$4.50+

Shrimp Quesadilla

$6.00

Grilled Chicken Quesadilla

$7.00

Grilled Steak Quesadilla

$7.00

Bean Burrito

$4.00+

Chicken Burrito

$4.50+

Beef Burrito

$4.50+

Tamal

$3.99+

Large Salsa

$3.50

Large Chesse Dip

$11.00

Large Chips

$2.50

Chips

$1.50

Large Guacamole

$12.00

Chips And Salsa

$3.00

Salsa Diabla

$4.00

Cilantro Jalapeño Salsa

$4.00

Small Salsa

$1.00

Green Salsa

$1.00

Salsa Verde Tomatillo

$1.00+

1/2 Avocado

$3.50

Pico De Gallo

$1.75

Fries

$4.00

Refried Beans

$3.00

Rice And Beans

$4.95

Hot Sauce

$1.50

Side Grilled Steak

$3.00

Desserts

Flan

$7.00

Churros Rellenos

$9.00

Fried Ice Cream

$8.00

Platanos Flameados

$10.00

Caramelized plantains with tequila. Served with vanilla ice cream.

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

1402 French Rd, Depew, NY 14043

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

