Andale Cantina

Popular Items

Andale Bowl
Single Fajitas
ANDALE ENCHILADAS D

Soft Drinks

Coke

$4.00

Diet Coke

$4.00

Sprite

$4.00

Fanta

$4.00

Lemonade

$4.00

Raspberry Tea

$4.00

Cherry Coke

$4.00

Root Beer

$4.00

Lemon Iced Tea

$4.00

Coffee

$3.50

Sharables

CHIPS AND SALSA DE MOLCAJETE

CHIPS AND SALSA DE MOLCAJETE

$5.00

A board of chips with our authentic roasted pepper salsa

CEVICHE NAYARIT WITH MANGO

$25.00

Shrimp prepared and cooked in a lime juice marinade with avocado, pico de gallo and mango

QUESO FUNDIDO

$12.00

A skillet of melted cheese topped with Mexican chorizo

ANDALE JALAPENOS

$15.00

4 jalapenos stuffed with seasoned cream cheese rolled in bacon

TABLESIDE GUACAMOLE AZTECA

$18.00

Fresh guacamole made at your table

NACHOS FAJITAS

$24.00

Grilled steak or Chicken with melted cheese, onions, peppers

CHIPOTLE CHICKEN NACHOS

CHIPOTLE CHICKEN NACHOS

$23.00

Grilled chicken, pineapple, onions and chipotle topped with our house cheese sauce.

CARNITAS NACHOS

$23.00

Homemade braised pork carnitas.

ANDALE FRIES

ANDALE FRIES

$24.00

Choice of grilled chicken or Steak, pickled jalapenos chopped tomato, onions, cilantro, topped with baja sauce and avocado sauce

MEXICAN STREET CORN (4) APPETZ

MEXICAN STREET CORN (4) APPETZ

$12.00

4 pieces of corn on the cob prepared nayarit style with mayo, Tajin seasoning & cotija cheese

FIESTA QUESADILLA APPETIZER

FIESTA QUESADILLA APPETIZER

$16.00

10” flour tortilla w/ grilled chicken, melted cheese, drizzled with chipotle & avocado sauce.

WINGS

WINGS

$19.50

Your choice of cilantro jalapeno wings or housemade bbq

TUNA TOSTADAS

$16.00

3 crispy tostadas with fresh lightly seared tuna. Prepared with red onions & topped with avocado slices, radish and lime on the side

MARLIN TOSTADAS

$16.00

3 tostadas with grilled marlin fish topped with avocado slices & house sauce

CAMARONES A LA MOMIA

CAMARONES A LA MOMIA

$20.00

Deep fried stuffed shrimp, with cream cheese rolled in bacon. Served with baja sauce dip.

NACHOS WITH CHEESE

$12.00

CHORIPAPAS

$18.00

Chorizo Over Fries with pico de gallo, sour cream, cheese dip on top.

CHIPS AND SALSA REGULAR

$3.00

Street Style

STREET TACOS

$22.00

California street tacos served with cilantro and onions. Choice of: Carnitas, Steak, Chicken, Chorizo, Al Pastor, Barbacoa, Diabla Add rice and beans for $2.

TORTA MEXICANA

$22.00

Mexican baguette style bread filled with your choice of steak, chicken, barbacoa, al pastor or chorizo. Prepared with mayo, refried beans, lettuce pico de gallo & avocado. Served with a side of french fries.

CUATRO CHILES BURGER

CUATRO CHILES BURGER

$22.00

Double stack beef patties, chile poblano, chile serrano, pickled jalapenos, mozzarella cheese, bacon, chipotle sauce, fried egg and topped with a grilled chile toreado. Served with a side of french fries

BAJA TACOS

$23.00

3 tacos with your choice of fried shrimp or tilapia. Served with lettuce, pico de gallo, shredded cheese and baja sauce. Corn or Flour tortilla.

CARNITAS BBQ TORTA

CARNITAS BBQ TORTA

$21.00

Andale Bowl

Andale Bowl

$22.00

Specialty Entrees

QUESABIRRIA TACOS

$25.00

3 Soft corn tortillas filled with authentic shredded marinated and braised beef Birria & Oaxaca cheese. Topped with cilantro, onions

SINGLE MAR Y TIERRA

$37.00

Rib eye steak pieces paired with grilled chicken, shrimp, fish filet & chorizo. Topped with queso fresco and chile serrano. Prepared and served in a lava rock bowl (Molcajete). Includes a side of rice, beans and 2 tortillas

DOUBLE MAR Y TIERRA

$70.00

Rib eye steak pieces paired with grilled chicken, shrimp, fish filet & chorizo. Topped with queso fresco and chile serrano. Prepared and served in a lava rock bowl (Molcajete). Includes a side of rice, beans and 2 tortillas

MOLCAJETE

$36.00

(Mowl-kuh-hay-tay): Grilled steak, chicken, chorizo and carnitas and fish cooked with sauteed onions, cactus grilled oaxaca cheese, chile poblano and topped with green tomatillo sauce and pico de gallo. Prepared and served in a lava rock bowl (Molcajete). Includes a side of rice, beans and 2 tortillas

QUESADILLA AL PASTOR

$22.00

10’’ flour tortilla with marinated al pastor pork and melted cheese. Served with house salad and rice

CHIPOTLE QUESADILLA

$22.00

10’’ flour tortilla with grilled chicken, smoky chipotle sauce and melted cheese. Served with rice and house salad

BURRITO CALIFORNIA

$23.00

12’’ burrito tortilla filled with grilled steak or chicken, rice, beans, pico de gallo, sour cream, guacamole shredded cheese and lettuce. Served with a side of french fries

CHIMICHANGAS DINNER

$19.00

FAJITA CANCUN

$30.00

Fresh Tropical pineapple sliced in half filled with grilled steak, chicken, shrimp and chorizo. Oven baked with onions,peppers and pineapple chunks. Topped with fresh avocado slices. Served with rice, beans, a house salad and 2 tortillas

MOLE POBLANO

$24.00

Grilled chicken strips with an authentic homemade Puebla style mole sauce. Served with rice and beans & 2 tortillas

CHILE POBLANO

$23.00

2 Poblano peppers slightly fried with a batter, filled with mozzarella cheese & topped with ranchero sauce. Served with rice and house salad

CHILE COLORADO

$24.00

Grilled steak strips pan cooked and prepared with a spicy roasted tomatillo sauce. Served with rice, beans & 2 tortillas

TEX MEX

$25.00

Grilled chicken, steak and shrimp cooked with a hearty amount of peppers and onions over a bed of rice, topped with house cheese sauce

CARNITAS

$24.00

Tender pork tips with the choice of green sauce. Served with rice, beans & house salad and 2 tortillas

ANDALE ENCHILADAS D

$20.00

4 enchiladas choice of beef, chicken, beans or cheese. Drizzle with sour cream,Served with lettuce and pico de gallo. Smothered in your choice of ONE sauce : Poblano pepper green sauce, mole sauce, or enchilada sauce

SALMON VALLARTA

$28.00

ANDALE CARNITAS BBQ

$24.00

Traditional carnitas mixed with our homemade bbq sauce. Served with rice, black beans and fried plantains.

STEAK AND EGGS

STEAK AND EGGS

$25.00

Fajitas (

Single Fajitas

$26.00

All fajitas come with grilled onions and peppers. Served with rice, beans, house salad and 2 flour tortillas. Add additional meat for $4.

Double Fajitas

$50.00

All fajitas come with grilled onions and peppers. Served with rice, beans, house salad and 2 flour tortillas. Add additional meat for $4.

Chingonas Chimichangas

Chingonas Chimichanga

$22.00

2 Flour tortillas soft or fried, filled with your choice of meat. Topped with cheese sauce & served with refried beans and a house salad.

Steak Entrees

BYO Steak Entree

$28.00

RIB EYE 12 OZ

CARNE ASADA

$25.00

Flank steak thinly cut and grilled to perfection. Served with grilled green onions, rice & beans. Includes a chile toreado, house salad & 2 tortillas.

EL PATRON STEAK

$30.00

Flank steak marinated in traditional mexican spices and served with chimichurri sauce, fried plantains, white rice or black beans,*** Chefs Choice***

Chicken Entrees

BYO CHICKEN ENTREE

$27.00

POLLO CON CREMA

$22.00

Grilled chicken strips with our special crema sauce mixed with pickled jalapenos and corn. Served with rice, beans and tortillas.

ARROZ CON POLLO

$22.00

Grilled chicken cooked with sauteed onions and peppers. Served over rice and topped with our cheese sauce.

Mexican Salads

ANDALE SALAD

$23.00

Fresh lettuce with your choice of grilled chicken, shrimp or steak. Topped with pineapple, orange slices, avocado, cucumber slices and queso fresco. Served with avocado ranch dressing.

SANTA FE SALAD

$21.00

Fresh lettuce with grilled chipotle chicken. Topped with pico de gallo & sour cream

TACO SALAD FAJITA (grilled steak, or chicken)

$23.00

A crispy Flour tortilla with beans, tender sliced grilled steak or chicken with bell peppers & onions. Topped with house salad and shredded cheese.

TACO SALAD REGULAR (ground beef or shredded chicken)

$16.00

Crispy Flour Tortilla with beans. Your choice of shredded chicken or ground beef & house salad on top.

Andale Mega Burritos

BURRITO NAYARIT

$22.00

Burrito filled with your choice of grilled steak or chicken, cooked with onions and peppers. Served with two sides.

BIRRIA BURRITO

$24.00

Burrito filled with birria beef, rice beans, Oaxaca cheese and onions and cilantro. Served with fries and beef dipping.

SANTA FE BURRITO

$22.00

Burrito filled with grilled chicken, chipotle sauce, rice and beans. topped with house cheese sauce. Served with pico de gallo, avocado sauce and sour cream

BURRITO VILLA

$24.00

One deep fried burrito filled with ground beef, shredded chicken, rice and beans. Topped with cheese sauce, burrito sauce, pico de gallo. Served with pieces of carne asada, chicken taquitos and cheese quesadillas

BURRITO CHOCHO

$24.00

Big chingon burrito with the choice of grilled steak, chicken, al pastor or barbacoa, with rice and beans inside. Topped with cheese dip, burrito sauce, pico de gallo and 4 shrimps. ***Staff voted top choice***

PRIMO ESPECIAL

$22.00

Burrito filled with grilled chicken and chorizo. Topped with burrito sauce and cheese sauce. Served with 2 sides of your choice.

GREEN BURRITO

$21.00

A large burrito filled with carnitas, rice and beans topped with cheese sauce, green sauce, topped with pico de gallo and cilantro.

BURRITOS DELUXE

$20.00

Two 10 in burritos, one filled with shredded chicken and beans , one filled with ground beef and beans, topped with burrito sauce and melted cheese, Server with house salad.

Seafood-All seafood platters are served with white rice, avocado cucumber salad and 2 tortillas

VOLCAN MARINO

$39.00

Traditional seafood dish from the coast of Nayarit. A plentiful mound of Grilled fish, bacon wrapped shrimp, scallops, crab & mussels. Prepared with a roasted tomato salsa, caramelized onions and cactus.

CAMARONES AGUACHILE

$25.00

A refreshing mixture of our lime cured shrimp with cucumber, red onion and topped with a ripened avocado.

CAMARONES AL CHIPOTLE

$25.00

Grilled shrimp platter cooked in a smoky chipotle sauce

CAMARONES AL MOJO DE AJO

$25.00

Grilled shrimp tossed in a garlic sauce with tomatoes and onions

CAMARONES A LA DIABLA

$25.00

Sauteed shrimp, roasted garlic in a spicy cream sauce

CAMARONES POBLANOS

$25.00

Grilled shrimp with mushrooms and special green poblano sauce

NOPALES A LA COSTA

$25.00

Grilled shrimp and sauteed with jalapenos, onions, tomatoes and fresh cactus strips

FILETE RELLENO

$26.00

Tilapia filet stuffed with a mixture of pineapple, mexican cheeses, mushrooms, red peppers & wrapped in bacon.

7 MARES (Seven Seas Soup)

$28.00

An exquisite soup including seven different kinds of fresh seafood; crab, shrimp, fish, a type of abalone, clams, calamari and octopus.

Vegetarian

VEGETARIAN TACOS

$18.00

3 flour tortilla tacos filled with grilled peppers, onions, mushroom & corn, topped with lettuce and cheese.

VEGAN TACOS

$18.00

2 Flour tortilla tacos filled with marinated grilled vegan sausage , topped with lettuce, pickled onions and corn

VEGETARIAN TAQUITOS

$18.00

2 Fried flour tortillas filled with your choice of spinach or seasoned potatoes, served on a bed of lettuce & topped with our house cheese sauce.

VEGETARIAN FAJITA

$19.00

Grilled california vegetables with onions and peppers. Served with house salad, rice, beans & 2 tortillas.

Kids

CORN DOG

$8.00

CHICKEN NUGGETS

$8.00

KID TACO

$8.00

KID QUESADILLA

$8.00

CHEESE BURGUER

$10.00

Desserts

CHURROS

$11.00

BANANAS FLAMEADAS

$12.00

FLAN

$7.00

FRIED ICE CREAM

$10.00

Traditional mexican bites

Taco

$4.00

Quesadilla

$6.00

Burritos

$6.00

Taco Loco

$6.00

Enchilada

$5.00

Tamale

$5.00

Chalupa

$5.00

Side Orders

Spanish rice

$3.50

White rice

$3.50

Fried Plantains.

$4.50

Refried beans

$4.00

Mexican street corn (2)

$6.00

House salad

$6.50

Sour cream

$2.75

Small Guacamole dip

$7.00

Large Guacamole dip

$14.00

Small Cheese dip

$7.00

Large Cheese dip

$14.00

Corn Tortillas (3)

$2.00

Flour Tortillas (3)

$2.00

Pico de gallo

$3.00

Fresh Jalapenos

$3.00

Pickled Jalapenos

$3.00

Diced onions

$2.00

Diced tomatoes

$2.00

Cilantro

$2.00

Shredded cheese

$3.50

Limes

$2.00

Green Sauce

$2.00

Burrito Sauce

$2.00

Enchilada Sauce

$2.00

Mole Sauce

$2.00

Cactus fresh

$3.00

Sliced avocado 1/2

$4.00

Fries

$4.50

Chile Relleno ( 1 Side)

$4.00

Andale salsas

Enchilada sauce

$2.00

Burrito Sauce

$2.00

Green tomatillo sauce

$2.00

Habanero sauce

$2.00

Hot sauce ( Picosa)

$2.00

Serrano Sauce

$2.00

Salsa for chips 4 oz

$2.00

Mole sauce

$2.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!

Location

