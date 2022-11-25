Andale Cantina
6850 Main Street
Buffalo, NY 14221
Popular Items
Sharables
CHIPS AND SALSA DE MOLCAJETE
A board of chips with our authentic roasted pepper salsa
CEVICHE NAYARIT WITH MANGO
Shrimp prepared and cooked in a lime juice marinade with avocado, pico de gallo and mango
QUESO FUNDIDO
A skillet of melted cheese topped with Mexican chorizo
ANDALE JALAPENOS
4 jalapenos stuffed with seasoned cream cheese rolled in bacon
TABLESIDE GUACAMOLE AZTECA
Fresh guacamole made at your table
NACHOS FAJITAS
Grilled steak or Chicken with melted cheese, onions, peppers
CHIPOTLE CHICKEN NACHOS
Grilled chicken, pineapple, onions and chipotle topped with our house cheese sauce.
CARNITAS NACHOS
Homemade braised pork carnitas.
ANDALE FRIES
Choice of grilled chicken or Steak, pickled jalapenos chopped tomato, onions, cilantro, topped with baja sauce and avocado sauce
MEXICAN STREET CORN (4) APPETZ
4 pieces of corn on the cob prepared nayarit style with mayo, Tajin seasoning & cotija cheese
FIESTA QUESADILLA APPETIZER
10” flour tortilla w/ grilled chicken, melted cheese, drizzled with chipotle & avocado sauce.
WINGS
Your choice of cilantro jalapeno wings or housemade bbq
TUNA TOSTADAS
3 crispy tostadas with fresh lightly seared tuna. Prepared with red onions & topped with avocado slices, radish and lime on the side
MARLIN TOSTADAS
3 tostadas with grilled marlin fish topped with avocado slices & house sauce
CAMARONES A LA MOMIA
Deep fried stuffed shrimp, with cream cheese rolled in bacon. Served with baja sauce dip.
NACHOS WITH CHEESE
CHORIPAPAS
Chorizo Over Fries with pico de gallo, sour cream, cheese dip on top.
CHIPS AND SALSA REGULAR
Street Style
STREET TACOS
California street tacos served with cilantro and onions. Choice of: Carnitas, Steak, Chicken, Chorizo, Al Pastor, Barbacoa, Diabla Add rice and beans for $2.
TORTA MEXICANA
Mexican baguette style bread filled with your choice of steak, chicken, barbacoa, al pastor or chorizo. Prepared with mayo, refried beans, lettuce pico de gallo & avocado. Served with a side of french fries.
CUATRO CHILES BURGER
Double stack beef patties, chile poblano, chile serrano, pickled jalapenos, mozzarella cheese, bacon, chipotle sauce, fried egg and topped with a grilled chile toreado. Served with a side of french fries
BAJA TACOS
3 tacos with your choice of fried shrimp or tilapia. Served with lettuce, pico de gallo, shredded cheese and baja sauce. Corn or Flour tortilla.
CARNITAS BBQ TORTA
Andale Bowl
Specialty Entrees
QUESABIRRIA TACOS
3 Soft corn tortillas filled with authentic shredded marinated and braised beef Birria & Oaxaca cheese. Topped with cilantro, onions
SINGLE MAR Y TIERRA
Rib eye steak pieces paired with grilled chicken, shrimp, fish filet & chorizo. Topped with queso fresco and chile serrano. Prepared and served in a lava rock bowl (Molcajete). Includes a side of rice, beans and 2 tortillas
DOUBLE MAR Y TIERRA
Rib eye steak pieces paired with grilled chicken, shrimp, fish filet & chorizo. Topped with queso fresco and chile serrano. Prepared and served in a lava rock bowl (Molcajete). Includes a side of rice, beans and 2 tortillas
MOLCAJETE
(Mowl-kuh-hay-tay): Grilled steak, chicken, chorizo and carnitas and fish cooked with sauteed onions, cactus grilled oaxaca cheese, chile poblano and topped with green tomatillo sauce and pico de gallo. Prepared and served in a lava rock bowl (Molcajete). Includes a side of rice, beans and 2 tortillas
QUESADILLA AL PASTOR
10’’ flour tortilla with marinated al pastor pork and melted cheese. Served with house salad and rice
CHIPOTLE QUESADILLA
10’’ flour tortilla with grilled chicken, smoky chipotle sauce and melted cheese. Served with rice and house salad
BURRITO CALIFORNIA
12’’ burrito tortilla filled with grilled steak or chicken, rice, beans, pico de gallo, sour cream, guacamole shredded cheese and lettuce. Served with a side of french fries
CHIMICHANGAS DINNER
FAJITA CANCUN
Fresh Tropical pineapple sliced in half filled with grilled steak, chicken, shrimp and chorizo. Oven baked with onions,peppers and pineapple chunks. Topped with fresh avocado slices. Served with rice, beans, a house salad and 2 tortillas
MOLE POBLANO
Grilled chicken strips with an authentic homemade Puebla style mole sauce. Served with rice and beans & 2 tortillas
CHILE POBLANO
2 Poblano peppers slightly fried with a batter, filled with mozzarella cheese & topped with ranchero sauce. Served with rice and house salad
CHILE COLORADO
Grilled steak strips pan cooked and prepared with a spicy roasted tomatillo sauce. Served with rice, beans & 2 tortillas
TEX MEX
Grilled chicken, steak and shrimp cooked with a hearty amount of peppers and onions over a bed of rice, topped with house cheese sauce
CARNITAS
Tender pork tips with the choice of green sauce. Served with rice, beans & house salad and 2 tortillas
ANDALE ENCHILADAS D
4 enchiladas choice of beef, chicken, beans or cheese. Drizzle with sour cream,Served with lettuce and pico de gallo. Smothered in your choice of ONE sauce : Poblano pepper green sauce, mole sauce, or enchilada sauce
SALMON VALLARTA
ANDALE CARNITAS BBQ
Traditional carnitas mixed with our homemade bbq sauce. Served with rice, black beans and fried plantains.
STEAK AND EGGS
Fajitas (
Single Fajitas
All fajitas come with grilled onions and peppers. Served with rice, beans, house salad and 2 flour tortillas. Add additional meat for $4.
Double Fajitas
All fajitas come with grilled onions and peppers. Served with rice, beans, house salad and 2 flour tortillas. Add additional meat for $4.
Chingonas Chimichangas
Steak Entrees
BYO Steak Entree
RIB EYE 12 OZ
CARNE ASADA
Flank steak thinly cut and grilled to perfection. Served with grilled green onions, rice & beans. Includes a chile toreado, house salad & 2 tortillas.
EL PATRON STEAK
Flank steak marinated in traditional mexican spices and served with chimichurri sauce, fried plantains, white rice or black beans,*** Chefs Choice***
Chicken Entrees
BYO CHICKEN ENTREE
POLLO CON CREMA
Grilled chicken strips with our special crema sauce mixed with pickled jalapenos and corn. Served with rice, beans and tortillas.
ARROZ CON POLLO
Grilled chicken cooked with sauteed onions and peppers. Served over rice and topped with our cheese sauce.
Mexican Salads
ANDALE SALAD
Fresh lettuce with your choice of grilled chicken, shrimp or steak. Topped with pineapple, orange slices, avocado, cucumber slices and queso fresco. Served with avocado ranch dressing.
SANTA FE SALAD
Fresh lettuce with grilled chipotle chicken. Topped with pico de gallo & sour cream
TACO SALAD FAJITA (grilled steak, or chicken)
A crispy Flour tortilla with beans, tender sliced grilled steak or chicken with bell peppers & onions. Topped with house salad and shredded cheese.
TACO SALAD REGULAR (ground beef or shredded chicken)
Crispy Flour Tortilla with beans. Your choice of shredded chicken or ground beef & house salad on top.
Andale Mega Burritos
BURRITO NAYARIT
Burrito filled with your choice of grilled steak or chicken, cooked with onions and peppers. Served with two sides.
BIRRIA BURRITO
Burrito filled with birria beef, rice beans, Oaxaca cheese and onions and cilantro. Served with fries and beef dipping.
SANTA FE BURRITO
Burrito filled with grilled chicken, chipotle sauce, rice and beans. topped with house cheese sauce. Served with pico de gallo, avocado sauce and sour cream
BURRITO VILLA
One deep fried burrito filled with ground beef, shredded chicken, rice and beans. Topped with cheese sauce, burrito sauce, pico de gallo. Served with pieces of carne asada, chicken taquitos and cheese quesadillas
BURRITO CHOCHO
Big chingon burrito with the choice of grilled steak, chicken, al pastor or barbacoa, with rice and beans inside. Topped with cheese dip, burrito sauce, pico de gallo and 4 shrimps. ***Staff voted top choice***
PRIMO ESPECIAL
Burrito filled with grilled chicken and chorizo. Topped with burrito sauce and cheese sauce. Served with 2 sides of your choice.
GREEN BURRITO
A large burrito filled with carnitas, rice and beans topped with cheese sauce, green sauce, topped with pico de gallo and cilantro.
BURRITOS DELUXE
Two 10 in burritos, one filled with shredded chicken and beans , one filled with ground beef and beans, topped with burrito sauce and melted cheese, Server with house salad.
Seafood-All seafood platters are served with white rice, avocado cucumber salad and 2 tortillas
VOLCAN MARINO
Traditional seafood dish from the coast of Nayarit. A plentiful mound of Grilled fish, bacon wrapped shrimp, scallops, crab & mussels. Prepared with a roasted tomato salsa, caramelized onions and cactus.
CAMARONES AGUACHILE
A refreshing mixture of our lime cured shrimp with cucumber, red onion and topped with a ripened avocado.
CAMARONES AL CHIPOTLE
Grilled shrimp platter cooked in a smoky chipotle sauce
CAMARONES AL MOJO DE AJO
Grilled shrimp tossed in a garlic sauce with tomatoes and onions
CAMARONES A LA DIABLA
Sauteed shrimp, roasted garlic in a spicy cream sauce
CAMARONES POBLANOS
Grilled shrimp with mushrooms and special green poblano sauce
NOPALES A LA COSTA
Grilled shrimp and sauteed with jalapenos, onions, tomatoes and fresh cactus strips
FILETE RELLENO
Tilapia filet stuffed with a mixture of pineapple, mexican cheeses, mushrooms, red peppers & wrapped in bacon.
7 MARES (Seven Seas Soup)
An exquisite soup including seven different kinds of fresh seafood; crab, shrimp, fish, a type of abalone, clams, calamari and octopus.
Vegetarian
VEGETARIAN TACOS
3 flour tortilla tacos filled with grilled peppers, onions, mushroom & corn, topped with lettuce and cheese.
VEGAN TACOS
2 Flour tortilla tacos filled with marinated grilled vegan sausage , topped with lettuce, pickled onions and corn
VEGETARIAN TAQUITOS
2 Fried flour tortillas filled with your choice of spinach or seasoned potatoes, served on a bed of lettuce & topped with our house cheese sauce.
VEGETARIAN FAJITA
Grilled california vegetables with onions and peppers. Served with house salad, rice, beans & 2 tortillas.
Traditional mexican bites
Side Orders
Spanish rice
White rice
Fried Plantains.
Refried beans
Mexican street corn (2)
House salad
Sour cream
Small Guacamole dip
Large Guacamole dip
Small Cheese dip
Large Cheese dip
Corn Tortillas (3)
Flour Tortillas (3)
Pico de gallo
Fresh Jalapenos
Pickled Jalapenos
Diced onions
Diced tomatoes
Cilantro
Shredded cheese
Limes
Green Sauce
Burrito Sauce
Enchilada Sauce
Mole Sauce
Cactus fresh
Sliced avocado 1/2
Fries
Chile Relleno ( 1 Side)
6850 Main Street, Buffalo, NY 14221