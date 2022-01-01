Andersons Gourmet Industrialplex park-seigen lane

Restaurant header imageView gallery

4119 Louisiana Highway 1

Port Allen, LA 70767

Order Again

Anything on a bun

5.99 special w/fries

$5.99

Anything meat on a bun

$7.99 special w/fries

$7.99

14.99 special

$14.99

9.99 special

$9.99

5.00 special

$5.00

17.95 brisket plate

$17.95

9.99 special, no tax

$8.98

10.99 special

$10.99

12.99 special

$12.99

Ice cream cone

$4.00

Ice cream bowl

$8.00

Snowball

$3.70

Chicken and waffles

Chicken and waffles

Chicken and waffles

$13.50

Three southern fried whole chicken wings, Two Belguim waffles with butter, syrup, sauce and the choice of one side!

Fried Alligator

Fried Alligator

Fried Alligator

$13.50

Half-pound of southern fried alligator meat, served with Sriracha dip and your choice of side!

Bacon Cheeseburger

Regular

Regular

$12.75
Double bacon cheeseburger

Double bacon cheeseburger

$15.75

Two 1/2 lb of pure ground beef, lettuce, tomatoes, cheese, smoked bacon strips, sauce, all on a toasted bun, served with your choice of one side!

Juicy Fried tilapia

Juicy Fried tilapia

Juicy Fried tilapia

$10.50

Two seasoned tilapia filets hand battered and southern fried with your choice of side!

Grilled fish taco

Grilled fish taco

Grilled fish taco

$10.75

Seasoned grilled tilapia loaded on two corn street tacos with salad mix, purple cabbage, cilantro, special taco sauce served with your choice of one side!

Fried fish taco

Fried fish taco

$10.75

Battered tilapia loaded on two grilled street tacos, with salad mix, purple cabbage, cilantro, special taco sauce, served with your choice of one side!

Grilled

Grilled shrimp tacos

Grilled shrimp tacos

$10.75

Grilled shrimp loaded on two corn street tacos, with avocado, Lettuce, tomatoes, special taco sauce, served with crinkle cut fries!

Fried

Fried shrimp taco

Fried shrimp taco

$10.75

Two corn street tacos loaded with southern battered Fried shrimp, avocado, Lettuce, tomato, special taco sauce and a side item of your choice!

Sides

Crinkle cut fries

Crinkle cut fries

$3.75

Served with ketchup

Onion rings

Onion rings

$3.75

Served with ketchup or sauce

Corn nuggets

Corn nuggets

$3.75

Sweet tender cream style corn goodness deep fried

Drinks

Coca cola

Coca cola

$2.75
Sprite

Sprite

$2.75
Lipton peach tea

Lipton peach tea

$2.75
Minute maid fruit punch

Minute maid fruit punch

$2.75
Bottle water

Bottle water

$1.50

Sauces

House

$0.75

Ranch

$0.75

Desserts

White chocolate rum bread pudding

White chocolate rum bread pudding

$3.50
Pecan candy

Pecan candy

$3.50

Cookies

$1.50
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
The Best Foodtruck Experience! Always remember to get a dessert because you deserve it!! As always we appreciate your business!

4119 Louisiana Highway 1, Port Allen, LA 70767

Directions

Andersons Gourmet image
Andersons Gourmet image
Andersons Gourmet image

