Restaurant header imageView gallery

Anderson's New York Deli

review star

No reviews yet

7875 Montgomery Rd

Cincinnati, OH 45236

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

1. Borough Park Reuben
8. Crown Heights Cuban

Create Your Own

(Add chips, coleslaw, macaroni salad, or potato salad for just $1.99!)

Create Your Own

$7.99

Anderson's Favorite Combinations

All Anderson favorite sandwiches come with a choice of potato chips, potato salad macaroni salad or coleslaw & Sweet or Unsweet Tea.
1. Borough Park Reuben

1. Borough Park Reuben

$13.99

Corned Beef Brisket, Sauerkraut, Swiss Cheese, Russian Dressing on Rye Bread

2. Greenwich Village Pastrami

2. Greenwich Village Pastrami

$13.99

Beef Pastrami, Swiss Cheese, Caramelized Onions, Dijon Mustard on Rye Bread

2. Greenwich Village with Turkey Pastrami

$10.99

Liver Pastrami, Swiss Cheese, Caramelized Onions, Dijon Mustard on Rye Bread

3. Brooklyn Bridge

3. Brooklyn Bridge

$10.99

Roast Beef, Mozzarella or Cheddar Cheese, Caramelized Onions, Horseradish Sauce & Mayo on a Hoagie, with Au Jus Dip

4. Staten Island Ferry

4. Staten Island Ferry

$10.99

Oven Roasted Turkey Pastrami, Provolone Cheese, Cucumbers, Lettuce and Tomatoes with Mayo on Ciabatta

5. Bronx Bomber

5. Bronx Bomber

$10.99

Gourmet Turkey Breast, Provolone Cheese, Red Onion, Lettuce, Tomato, Cilantro Mayo, Cracked Black Pepper on Wheat

6. One New York Plaza

6. One New York Plaza

$11.99

Gourmet Roasted Turkey Breast, Honey Baked Ham, Naturally Smoked Bacon, Provolone Cheese, Cheddar Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, with Mayo on Challah Bread

7. Manhattan Italian

7. Manhattan Italian

$10.99

Pepperoni, Spicy Ham, Prosciuttini Ham, Genoa Salami, Provolone, Mozzarella Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Marinated Red Onion, Banana Peppers, Mayonnaise, Oil & Vinegar, Italian Seasoning on a Hoagie

8. Crown Heights Cuban

8. Crown Heights Cuban

$10.99

Smoked Pulled Pork, Honey Baked Ham, Swiss Cheese, Cuban Sauce, Pickles on Ciabatta

9. East Side Veggie

9. East Side Veggie

$10.99

Garlic Hummus, Mozzarella Cheese, Lettuce Mixture, Roasted Peppers, Grated Carrots, Sliced Cucumber, Avocado, Tomato, Red Onion, Salt & Pepper with Mayo on Spinach or Plain Wrap

10. Mid-Town

10. Mid-Town

$10.99

Grilled Chicken breast marinated in Anderson’s herbs and spice blend, Pesto, Mozzarella Cheese, Red Pepper, Lettuce, Tomato, Cucumbers on Ciabatta

Salads

Side Salad

$5.99

Mixed Greens, Cucumbers, Tomato & Onions

House Salad

House Salad

$9.99

Choice of one: Ham, Turkey, Chicken, Tuna or Chicken Salad with Mixed Greens, Cucumber, Tomato, Boiled Egg Shredded Cheese and Onions $2.00 for each meat added

Sweets

Juniors Carrot Cake

$8.99

Juniors Chocolate Layer Cake

$8.99

Juniors Lemon Cheese Cake

$8.99

Juniors plain Cheese Cake

$7.99

Juniors plain Cheese Cake w/strawberry

$8.99

Juniors Red Velet Cheese Cake

$8.99

Mildred's Mini German Chocolate Cake w/ Walnuts

$3.99

Pam's Bread Pudding with Whiskey Sauce

Cookies

$3.00

Kid's Menu

Ham & Cheese

$6.99

Turkey & Cheese

$6.99

Grilled Cheese

$6.99

Hotdog

$6.99

Sides

Chips

$1.99

ColesSlaw

$1.99

Potato Salad

$1.99

Macaroni Salad

$1.99
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy a taste of New York!

Website

Location

7875 Montgomery Rd, Cincinnati, OH 45236

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Taste of Belgium
orange starNo Reviews
7800 Montgomery Road Suite 14 Cincinnati, OH 45236
View restaurantnext
NHB - Kenwood
orange starNo Reviews
7875 Montgomery Rd Cincinatti, OH 45236
View restaurantnext
Hoppin' Vines - CINCINNATI
orange starNo Reviews
8150 Montgomery Road Cinncinatti, OH 45236
View restaurantnext
Piazza Discepoli
orange starNo Reviews
7754 Camargo Road Madeira, OH 45243
View restaurantnext
SwingLine - 7710 Railroad Ave
orange starNo Reviews
7710 Railroad Ave Madeira, OH 45243
View restaurantnext
Proud Hound Coffee
orange starNo Reviews
6717 Montgomery Rd Cincinnati, OH 45236
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Cincinnati

Condado Tacos - The Banks
orange star4.5 • 11,502
195 E Freedom Way Cincinnati, OH 45202
View restaurantnext
Condado Tacos - Oakley
orange star4.7 • 9,376
3329 Vandercar Way Cincinnati, OH 45209
View restaurantnext
Aladdin's Eatery - Hyde Park
orange star4.7 • 8,556
3664 Edwards Rd Cincinnati, OH 45208
View restaurantnext
Eli's BBQ - Riverside
orange star4.7 • 5,080
3313 Riverside Drive Cincinnati, OH 45226
View restaurantnext
Aladdin's Eatery - OTR
orange star4.7 • 4,945
1203 Main St Cincinnati, OH 45202
View restaurantnext
E+O Kitchen
orange star4.6 • 3,612
3520 Edwards Rd Cincinnati, OH 45208
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Cincinnati
Covington
review star
Avg 4.7 (27 restaurants)
Newport
review star
Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)
Ft Mitchell
review star
Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)
Florence
review star
Avg 4.6 (14 restaurants)
Milford
review star
Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)
Fairfield
review star
Avg 4.1 (5 restaurants)
Loveland
review star
Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)
West Chester
review star
Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)
Hamilton
review star
Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston