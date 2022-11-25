Restaurant header imageView gallery
Anderson's Sports Pub

366 Reviews

$$

6082 Andrews Rd

Mentor, OH 44060

Popular Items

Anderson’s Sampler
Double Decker B.L.T.

First Things First

Chicken Tenders Basket

$9.99

5 Breaded Chicken Strips with House Cut Kettle Chips

Onion Rings

$8.99

Hand battered and deep fried with choice of sauce

Loaded Pub Fries

Loaded Pub Fries

$8.99

Hand cut french fries piled high with corned beef, swiss cheese, russian dressing, onions, and tomatoes

Fried Pickles

Fried Pickles

$5.99

Breaded pickle chips with choice of sauce

Pub Pretzels

$7.99

Soft baked bavarian pretzels made with homemade beer cheese

Irish Egg Rolls

$8.99

5 mouth watering Reubens rolled up and deep fried. Served with russian dressing

Cheese Wedges

Cheese Wedges

$7.99
Anderson’s Sampler

Anderson’s Sampler

$13.99

A combination of pub pretzels, fried pickles, chicken tenders, onion rings, and cheese wedges. Choice of sauces (No substitutes)

Side Of Fries

Side Of Fries

$1.99
Side Of Chips

Side Of Chips

$1.99

Cup of soup

$2.99

Bowl of soup

$4.99

From The Garden

House Salad

$3.99

Fresh greens topped with onions, cucumbers, and tomatoes

Chicken Caesar Salad

$9.99

Romaine lettuce topped with Parmesan, Grilled Chicken, and Caesar Dressing

Cobb Salad

$9.99

Romaine lettuce topped with bacon, black olives, tomato, cucumber, onion straws, mozzarella, and hard boiled egg Choice of Dressing

Wings

Small Bone In

$10.50

Large Bone In

$17.50

Large

100 WINGS

$98.00

Irish Fair

Fish & Chips

Fish & Chips

$12.99

Two large fish filets of grouper, breaded, deep fried. Served with side of fries

Loaded Boxty

$11.99

Irish potato pancakes topped with warm corned beef, sauerkraut, swiss cheese, and russian dressing

Cottage Pie

$10.99

Beef stew topped with a crust of cubed potatoes and cheese

Reuben

$10.99

A giant corned beef sandwich with sauerkraut, swiss, and russian dressing. Served with house cut kettle chips

Pierogies

$10.99

Sauteed onions in garlic butter over cheddar potato pierogies. Served with salad and garlic toast

Poutine

$9.99

Hand cut fries topped with melted cheese and a rosemary mushroom gravy

Between The Bread

Guinness Burger

$10.99

1/2 lb burger with an onion ring, tomato, and lettuce. Smothered with our Guinness beer cheese

Jameson Burger

$10.99

1/2 lb burger with Jameson glazed onions and swiss cheese

The Anderson

$11.99

Burger with friedegg, bacon, cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, on a toasted bun

Double Decker B.L.T.

$10.99

Bacon, lettuce, Tomato, and mayo piled between three thick slices of texas toast

Double Decker Grilled Cheese

$7.99

Choice of cheese

Fish Sandwich

$8.99

Breaded grouper on a bun with lettuce, tomato, and onion. Served with tartar sauce

Build Your Own Burger

$7.99

Choice of toppings. Comes with lettuce, tomato, and onion

Great Lake Grinders

7.5” Meatball

$9.99

Meatballs with marinara and provolone

7.5” Italian

$9.99

Ham, Pepperoni, Salami, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Cheese, Italian dressing and mayo.

7.5” Chicken Bacon Ranch

$9.99

Fried Chicken, crispy bacon, cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion. Topped with with our house made ranch

7.5” Hot Ham & Cheese

$9.99

Ham, Cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion

7.5” Roman Style

$9.99

2 grilled patties, with pepperoni, onion, lettuce, cheese, tomato, mayo, and italian dressing

7.5” Philly Cheese Steak

$9.99

Beef steak, onions, mushrooms, and white cheese blend

15” Meatball

$13.99

Meatballs with marinara and provolone

15” Italian

$13.99

Ham, Pepperoni, Salami, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Cheese, Italian dressing and mayo.

15” Chicken Bacon Ranch

$13.99

Fried Chicken, crispy bacon, cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion. Topped with with our house made ranch

15” Hot Ham & Cheese

$13.99

Ham, Cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion

15” Roman Style

$13.99

2 grilled patties, with pepperoni, onion, lettuce, cheese, tomato, mayo, and italian dressing

15” Philly Cheese Steak

$13.99

Beef steak, onions, mushrooms, and white cheese blend

Sauces

Birrio Sauce

$0.75

Blue Cheese

$1.00

Cajun

$1.00

dry cajun seasoning

Creamy Cajun

$1.00

Garlic Parm

$1.00

Guacamole

$1.79

Hellfire

$1.00

Our hottest sauce

Hot

$1.00

Hot Garlic Parm

$1.00

LIttle Red

$1.00

cinnamon apple butter bbq

Mango Habanero

$1.00

tropical sweet with fire

Mayo

$0.75

Mild

$1.00

Monthly Flavor

$1.00

OG buffalo

$1.00

buttery & spicy with garlkic and cayenne

Pineapple Salsa

$1.00

Ranch

$1.00

Rasberry Vinaigrette

$1.00

Russian

$1.00

Sour Cream

$1.00

Spicy Teriyaki

$1.00

peppered and sweet

Teriyaki

$1.00

Beer cheese

$1.00

BBQ

$1.00

Tartar

$1.00

Seasonal Side

Seasonal Side

$2.99

Brunch

Sausage

$2.99

Bacon

$2.99

Sausage with Homefries

$4.99

Bacon with Homefries

$4.99

Chicken n waffles

$6.99

Biscuits n gravy

$5.99

Irish French Toast

$5.99

Breakfast Bake

$6.99

Eggs n Potato Cakes

$5.99

Rib Special

Rib special

$8.99

Joe Party

Joe Cater Party

$171.00

BATTLE OF OHIO

RIBS

$9.99

BURNT ENDS

$8.99

SAUSAGE SAMMY

$6.99

PEPPERED BEEF SAANDWICH

$8.99

PULLED PORK SAMMY

$8.99

Curbside Delivery

Curbside Delivery

Please call when you arrive (440) 290-7805 and specify vehicle details in the special instructions box

Attributes and Amenities
check markSports
check markDelivery
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!!

Location

6082 Andrews Rd, Mentor, OH 44060

Directions

Gallery
Anderson's Sports Pub image
Anderson's Sports Pub image
Anderson's Sports Pub image

Map
