Andiamo! Brick Oven Pizza
980 Reviews
$$
5600 Biscayne Blvd.
Miami, FL 33137
Pizza
10" CYO
10" Andiamo Pizza
tomato sauce, mozzarella, basil
10" Athena Pizza
fresh spinach, black olives, red onions, roma tomatoes, mozzarella, feta cheese
10" BBQ Chicken Pizza
bbq chicken, red onions, mozzarella, smoked gouda, cilantro
10" Bella Bambina Pizza
pancetta, smoked gouda, caramelized onions, tomato sauce, mozzarella
10" Brooklyn Special Pizza
pepperoni, roasted peppers, caramelized onions, tomato sauce, mozzarella
10" Capricciosa Pizza
prosciutto, artichokes, tomato sauce, mozzarella, parmesan
10" Eggplant Pizza
roasted eggplant, roma tomatoes, parmesan, tomato sauce, basil pesto, mozzarella
10" Genovese Pizza
rosemary potatoes, fresh garlic, pancetta, caramelized onions, gorgonzola, mozzarella
10" Godfather Pizza
italian sausage, pepperoni, meatballs, onions, peppers, mushrooms, olives, tomato sauce, mozzarella, parmesan
10" Hawaiian Pizza
pineapple, ham, tomato sauce, mozzarella
10" Meatball Pizza
homemade meatballs, caramelized onions, roasted peppers, tomato sauce, mozzarella, parmesan
10" Mediterraneo Pizza
roasted peppers, artichokes, sun-dried tomatoes, basil pesto, feta
10" Mulberry Street Pizza
italian sausage, bell peppers, red onions, tomato sauce, mozzarella
10" New Yorker Pizza
tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, parmesan, extra virgin olive oil, basil
10" Ouattro Formaggi Pizza
mozzarella, parmesan, ricotta, gorgonzola, fresh garlic, basil
10" Pesto Chicken Pizza
chicken, basil pesto, roma tomatoes, artichokes, goat cheese, basil
10" Pollo Pizza
chicken, roasted garlic, roasted peppers, tomato sauce, mozzarella
10" Popeye Pizza
spinach, roma tomatoes, tomato sauce, ricotta, mozzarella, basil
10" Portobello Pizza
portobello, truffle oil, sun-dried tomato, caramelized onions, tomato sauce, mozzarella, goat cheese
10" Prosciutto Pizza
prosciutto, fresh mozzarella, arugula, roma tomatoes, parmesan, basil, extra virgin olive oil
10" Putanesca Pizza
black olives, capers, anchovies, red chili flakes, tomato sauce, mozzarella
10" Quattro Stagion Pizza
1/4 ham, 1/4 artichokes, 1/4 mushrooms, 1/4 roasted peppers, tomato sauce, mozzarella
10" Ratatouille Pizza
eggplant, zucchini, roasted peppers, portobello, caramelized onions, tomato sauce, mozzarella
10" South Philly Pizza
roasted garlic, american cheese, roma tomatoes, hot cherry peppers, oregano
10" Sunday Pie Pizza
homemade meatballs, ricotta cheese, mozzarella, pepperoncini, tomato sauce, parmesan, basil
10" Trenton Tomato Pie Pizza
mozzarella, tomato sauce, parmesan, oregano
10" Vesuvio Pizza
salami, olives, hot cherry peppers, tomato sauce, mozzarella
10 Spc Buffalo
10 Bruschetta Pizza
14 " CYO
14" Andiamo Pizza
tomato sauce, mozzarella, basil
14" Athena Pizza
fresh spinach, black olives, red onions, roma tomatoes, mozzarella, feta cheese
14" BBQ Chicken Pizza
bbq chicken, red onions, mozzarella, smoked gouda, cilantro
14" Bella Bambina Pizza
pancetta, smoked gouda, caramelized onions, tomato sauce, mozzarella
14" Brooklyn Special Pizza
pepperoni, roasted peppers, caramelized onions, tomato sauce, mozzarella
14" Capricciosa Pizza
prosciutto, artichokes, tomato sauce, mozzarella, parmesan
14" Eggplant Pizza
roasted eggplant, roma tomatoes, parmesan, tomato sauce, basil pesto, mozzarella
14" Genovese Pizza
rosemary potatoes, fresh garlic, pancetta, caramelized onions, gorgonzola, mozzarella
14" Godfather Pizza
italian sausage, pepperoni, meatballs, onions, peppers, mushrooms, olives, tomato sauce, mozzarella, parmesan
14" Hawaiian Pizza
pineapple, ham, tomato sauce, mozzarella
14" Meatball Pizza
homemade meatballs, caramelized onions, roasted peppers, tomato sauce, mozzarella, parmesan
14" Mediterraneo Pizza
roasted peppers, artichokes, sun-dried tomatoes, basil pesto, feta
14" Mulberry Street Pizza
italian sausage, bell peppers, red onions, tomato sauce, mozzarella
14" New Yorker Pizza
tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, parmesan, extra virgin olive oil, basil
14" Ouattro Formaggi Pizza
mozzarella, parmesan, ricotta, gorgonzola, fresh garlic, basil
14" Pesto Chicken Pizza
chicken, basil pesto, roma tomatoes, artichokes, goat cheese, basil
14" Pollo Pizza
chicken, roasted garlic, roasted peppers, tomato sauce, mozzarella
14" Popeye Pizza
spinach, roma tomatoes, tomato sauce, ricotta, mozzarella, basil
14" Portobello Pizza
portobello, truffle oil, sun-dried tomato, caramelized onions, tomato sauce, mozzarella, goat cheese
14" Prosciutto Pizza
prosciutto, fresh mozzarella, arugula, roma tomatoes, parmesan, basil, extra virgin olive oil
14" Putanesca Pizza
black olives, capers, anchovies, red chili flakes, tomato sauce, mozzarella
14" Quattro Stagion Pizza
1/4 ham, 1/4 artichokes, 1/4 mushrooms, 1/4 roasted peppers, tomato sauce, mozzarella
14" Ratatouille Pizza
eggplant, zucchini, roasted peppers, portobello, caramelized onions, tomato sauce, mozzarella
14" South Philly Pizza
roasted garlic, american cheese, roma tomatoes, hot cherry peppers, oregano
14" Sunday Pie Pizza
homemade meatballs, ricotta cheese, mozzarella, pepperoncini, tomato sauce, parmesan, basil
14" Trenton Tomato Pie Pizza
mozzarella, tomato sauce, parmesan, oregano
14" Vesuvio Pizza
salami, olives, hot cherry peppers, tomato sauce, mozzarella
14" Half & Half Specialty Pizza
14 Spc Buffalo
14 Bruschetta Pizza
16" CYO
16" Andiamo Pizza
tomato sauce, mozzarella, basil
16" Athena Pizza
fresh spinach, black olives, red onions, roma tomatoes, mozzarella, feta cheese
16" BBQ Chicken Pizza
bbq chicken, red onions, mozzarella, smoked gouda, cilantro
16" Bella Bambina Pizza
pancetta, smoked gouda, caramelized onions, tomato sauce, mozzarella
16" Brooklyn Special Pizza
pepperoni, roasted peppers, caramelized onions, tomato sauce, mozzarella
16" Capricciosa Pizza
prosciutto, artichokes, tomato sauce, mozzarella, parmesan
16" Eggplant Pizza
roasted eggplant, roma tomatoes, parmesan, tomato sauce, basil pesto, mozzarella
16" Genovese Pizza
rosemary potatoes, fresh garlic, pancetta, caramelized onions, gorgonzola, mozzarella
16" Godfather Pizza
italian sausage, pepperoni, meatballs, onions, peppers, mushrooms, olives, tomato sauce, mozzarella, parmesan
16" Hawaiian Pizza
pineapple, ham, tomato sauce, mozzarella
16" Meatball Pizza
homemade meatballs, caramelized onions, roasted peppers, tomato sauce, mozzarella, parmesan
16" Mediterraneo Pizza
roasted peppers, artichokes, sun-dried tomatoes, basil pesto, feta
16" Mulberry Street Pizza
italian sausage, bell peppers, red onions, tomato sauce, mozzarella
16" New Yorker Pizza
tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, parmesan, extra virgin olive oil, basil
16" Ouattro Formaggi Pizza
mozzarella, parmesan, ricotta, gorgonzola, fresh garlic, basil
16" Pesto Chicken Pizza
chicken, basil pesto, roma tomatoes, artichokes, goat cheese, basil
16" Pollo Pizza
chicken, roasted garlic, roasted peppers, tomato sauce, mozzarella
16" Popeye Pizza
spinach, roma tomatoes, tomato sauce, ricotta, mozzarella, basil
16" Portobello Pizza
portobello, truffle oil, sun-dried tomato, caramelized onions, tomato sauce, mozzarella, goat cheese
16" Prosciutto Pizza
prosciutto, fresh mozzarella, arugula, roma tomatoes, parmesan, basil, extra virgin olive oil
16" Putanesca Pizza
black olives, capers, anchovies, red chili flakes, tomato sauce, mozzarella
16" Quattro Stagion Pizza
1/4 ham, 1/4 artichokes, 1/4 mushrooms, 1/4 roasted peppers, tomato sauce, mozzarella
16" Ratatouille Pizza
eggplant, zucchini, roasted peppers, portobello, caramelized onions, tomato sauce, mozzarella
16" South Philly Pizza
roasted garlic, american cheese, roma tomatoes, hot cherry peppers, oregano
16" Sunday Pie Pizza
homemade meatballs, ricotta cheese, mozzarella, pepperoncini, tomato sauce, parmesan, basil
16" Trenton Tomato Pie Pizza
mozzarella, tomato sauce, parmesan, oregano
16" Vesuvio Pizza
salami, olives, hot cherry peppers, tomato sauce, mozzarella
16" Half & Half Specialty Pizza**
16 Spc Buffalo
16 Bruschetta Pizza
Buffalo Pizza
Appetizers
Nunnis Homemade Meatballs
2 large meatballs topped with Andiamo! tomato sauce, ricotta cheese, fresh basil
Garlic & Parm Breadsticks
4 breadsticks, Andiamo! tomato sauce on the side
Caprese
fresh mozzarella, roma tomatoes, fresh basil, kalamata olives
Spaghetti and Meatball
Nunni's homemade meatball, Andiamo! tomato sauce
Salads
Sm Andiamo Salad
romaine lettuce and radicchio mix, peppers, onions, chickpeas, mushrooms, roma tomatoes, cucumbers, olives, side of house parmesan vinaigrette
Lg Andiamo Salad
romaine lettuce and radicchio mix, peppers, onions, chickpeas, mushrooms, roma tomatoes, cucumbers, olives, side of house parmesan vinaigrette
Antipasto Salad
romaine lettuce and radicchio mix, peppers, onions, chickpeas, mushrooms, roma tomatoes, cucumbers, olives, mortadella, capicola sweet, capicola hot, salami, provolone, roasted peppers, anchovies, pepperoncini, side of house parmesan vinaigrette
Greek Salad
romaine lettuce and radicchio mix, tomatoes, cucumbers, peppers, onions, kalamata olives, pepperoncini, feta, side of house parmesan vinaigrette
Sicilian Salad
romaine lettuce and radicchio mix, artichokes, sun-dried tomatoes, chickpeas, gorgonzola, side of house parmesan vinaigrette
Sm Caesar Salad
romaine lettuce and radicchio mix, shaved parmesan, garlic croutons, roma tomatoes, side of creamy caesar dressing
Lg Caesar Salad
romaine lettuce and radicchio mix, shaved parmesan, garlic croutons, roma tomatoes, side of creamy caesar dressing
Extra Italian Dressing
Extra Ceaser Dressing
Panini's
Caprese Panini
roma tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, basil, extra virgin olive oil
Chicken Panini
roasted peppers, caramelized onions, arugula, rosemary aioli
Italiano Panini
mortadella, capicola hot, capicola sweet, salami, provolone, red onions, basil pesto, roasted hot cherry peppers
Portobello Panini
truffle oil, goat cheese, sun-dried tomatoes, caramelized onions
Prosciutto Panini
fresh mozzarella, roasted peppers, basil, extra virgin olive oil
Tuscan Tuna Panini
homemade tuna salad, lemon aioli, arugula, roma tomatoes
Turkey Panini
smoked turkey, brie cheese, sun-dried tomato aioli, arugula, tomatoes, red onions
Sandwich
Misc.
N/A Drinks
Americano
Apple Juice
Can Coke
Can Diet Coke
Can Iced Tea
Can sprite
Cappuccino
Cortadito
Dbl Espresso
Decaf
Emp Coffee
Espresso
Ginger ale Seagrams
Hot Tea
Sparkling Water
Latte
Lemonade
Macchiato
Orange Juice
Sm Bottled Water
Beer
Cigar City Jai Alai IPA
La Rubia Blonde Ale
Pops Porter
Monk In The Trunk
Amstel Light
Corona
Estrella
Heineken
Hoegaarden
Peroni
Red Stripe
Stella Artois
Blue moon
Budweiser
Michelob Ultra
Miller Light
Yuengling Lager
High Life Miller
High Life
Bud Light
Bud
Stella Artois
Amstel Lte
Wine
Cork Fee
N\A Cork Fee
GLS Matua
GLS PG
GLS Rose
GLS Dom Serene Rose
GLS d"AZUR
BLT Matua
BLT PG
BLT Vieille Ferme
BLT mondavi
BTL Dom Serene Rose
BLR d'AZUR
GLS Merlot
GLS Cab
GLS Pinot Noir
GLS Malbec
GLS souverain
BLT Merlot
BLT Cab
BLT Pinot Noir
BLT Malbec
GLS Prosecco
BTL Wycliff Brut
Hat
Shirt
Stickers
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Come on in and enjoy!
5600 Biscayne Blvd., Miami, FL 33137