Pizza
Dessert & Ice Cream
Sandwiches

Andiamo! Brick Oven Pizza

980 Reviews

$$

5600 Biscayne Blvd.

Miami, FL 33137

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Popular Items

16" Andiamo Pizza
Greek Salad
Garlic & Parm Breadsticks

Pizza

10" CYO

$12.50

10" Andiamo Pizza

$12.50

tomato sauce, mozzarella, basil

10" Athena Pizza

$14.50

fresh spinach, black olives, red onions, roma tomatoes, mozzarella, feta cheese

10" BBQ Chicken Pizza

$14.50

bbq chicken, red onions, mozzarella, smoked gouda, cilantro

10" Bella Bambina Pizza

$15.75

pancetta, smoked gouda, caramelized onions, tomato sauce, mozzarella

10" Brooklyn Special Pizza

$14.50

pepperoni, roasted peppers, caramelized onions, tomato sauce, mozzarella

10" Capricciosa Pizza

$15.75

prosciutto, artichokes, tomato sauce, mozzarella, parmesan

10" Eggplant Pizza

$15.75

roasted eggplant, roma tomatoes, parmesan, tomato sauce, basil pesto, mozzarella

10" Genovese Pizza

$15.75

rosemary potatoes, fresh garlic, pancetta, caramelized onions, gorgonzola, mozzarella

10" Godfather Pizza

$15.75

italian sausage, pepperoni, meatballs, onions, peppers, mushrooms, olives, tomato sauce, mozzarella, parmesan

10" Hawaiian Pizza

$14.50

pineapple, ham, tomato sauce, mozzarella

10" Meatball Pizza

$15.75

homemade meatballs, caramelized onions, roasted peppers, tomato sauce, mozzarella, parmesan

10" Mediterraneo Pizza

$15.75

roasted peppers, artichokes, sun-dried tomatoes, basil pesto, feta

10" Mulberry Street Pizza

$14.50

italian sausage, bell peppers, red onions, tomato sauce, mozzarella

10" New Yorker Pizza

$13.75

tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, parmesan, extra virgin olive oil, basil

10" Ouattro Formaggi Pizza

$15.75

mozzarella, parmesan, ricotta, gorgonzola, fresh garlic, basil

10" Pesto Chicken Pizza

$15.75

chicken, basil pesto, roma tomatoes, artichokes, goat cheese, basil

10" Pollo Pizza

$14.50

chicken, roasted garlic, roasted peppers, tomato sauce, mozzarella

10" Popeye Pizza

$14.50

spinach, roma tomatoes, tomato sauce, ricotta, mozzarella, basil

10" Portobello Pizza

$15.75

portobello, truffle oil, sun-dried tomato, caramelized onions, tomato sauce, mozzarella, goat cheese

10" Prosciutto Pizza

$15.75

prosciutto, fresh mozzarella, arugula, roma tomatoes, parmesan, basil, extra virgin olive oil

10" Putanesca Pizza

$15.75

black olives, capers, anchovies, red chili flakes, tomato sauce, mozzarella

10" Quattro Stagion Pizza

$15.75

1/4 ham, 1/4 artichokes, 1/4 mushrooms, 1/4 roasted peppers, tomato sauce, mozzarella

10" Ratatouille Pizza

$15.75

eggplant, zucchini, roasted peppers, portobello, caramelized onions, tomato sauce, mozzarella

10" South Philly Pizza

$14.50

roasted garlic, american cheese, roma tomatoes, hot cherry peppers, oregano

10" Sunday Pie Pizza

$15.75

homemade meatballs, ricotta cheese, mozzarella, pepperoncini, tomato sauce, parmesan, basil

10" Trenton Tomato Pie Pizza

$14.50

mozzarella, tomato sauce, parmesan, oregano

10" Vesuvio Pizza

$14.50

salami, olives, hot cherry peppers, tomato sauce, mozzarella

10 Spc Buffalo

$14.50

10 Bruschetta Pizza

$12.50

14 " CYO

$17.50

14" Andiamo Pizza

$17.50

tomato sauce, mozzarella, basil

14" Athena Pizza

$19.50

fresh spinach, black olives, red onions, roma tomatoes, mozzarella, feta cheese

14" BBQ Chicken Pizza

$19.50

bbq chicken, red onions, mozzarella, smoked gouda, cilantro

14" Bella Bambina Pizza

$21.50

pancetta, smoked gouda, caramelized onions, tomato sauce, mozzarella

14" Brooklyn Special Pizza

$19.50

pepperoni, roasted peppers, caramelized onions, tomato sauce, mozzarella

14" Capricciosa Pizza

$21.50

prosciutto, artichokes, tomato sauce, mozzarella, parmesan

14" Eggplant Pizza

$21.50

roasted eggplant, roma tomatoes, parmesan, tomato sauce, basil pesto, mozzarella

14" Genovese Pizza

$21.50

rosemary potatoes, fresh garlic, pancetta, caramelized onions, gorgonzola, mozzarella

14" Godfather Pizza

$21.50

italian sausage, pepperoni, meatballs, onions, peppers, mushrooms, olives, tomato sauce, mozzarella, parmesan

14" Hawaiian Pizza

$19.50

pineapple, ham, tomato sauce, mozzarella

14" Meatball Pizza

$21.50

homemade meatballs, caramelized onions, roasted peppers, tomato sauce, mozzarella, parmesan

14" Mediterraneo Pizza

$21.50

roasted peppers, artichokes, sun-dried tomatoes, basil pesto, feta

14" Mulberry Street Pizza

$19.50

italian sausage, bell peppers, red onions, tomato sauce, mozzarella

14" New Yorker Pizza

$18.75

tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, parmesan, extra virgin olive oil, basil

14" Ouattro Formaggi Pizza

$21.50

mozzarella, parmesan, ricotta, gorgonzola, fresh garlic, basil

14" Pesto Chicken Pizza

$21.50

chicken, basil pesto, roma tomatoes, artichokes, goat cheese, basil

14" Pollo Pizza

$19.50

chicken, roasted garlic, roasted peppers, tomato sauce, mozzarella

14" Popeye Pizza

$19.50

spinach, roma tomatoes, tomato sauce, ricotta, mozzarella, basil

14" Portobello Pizza

$21.50

portobello, truffle oil, sun-dried tomato, caramelized onions, tomato sauce, mozzarella, goat cheese

14" Prosciutto Pizza

$21.50

prosciutto, fresh mozzarella, arugula, roma tomatoes, parmesan, basil, extra virgin olive oil

14" Putanesca Pizza

$21.50

black olives, capers, anchovies, red chili flakes, tomato sauce, mozzarella

14" Quattro Stagion Pizza

$21.50

1/4 ham, 1/4 artichokes, 1/4 mushrooms, 1/4 roasted peppers, tomato sauce, mozzarella

14" Ratatouille Pizza

$21.50

eggplant, zucchini, roasted peppers, portobello, caramelized onions, tomato sauce, mozzarella

14" South Philly Pizza

$18.75

roasted garlic, american cheese, roma tomatoes, hot cherry peppers, oregano

14" Sunday Pie Pizza

$21.50

homemade meatballs, ricotta cheese, mozzarella, pepperoncini, tomato sauce, parmesan, basil

14" Trenton Tomato Pie Pizza

$19.50

mozzarella, tomato sauce, parmesan, oregano

14" Vesuvio Pizza

$19.50

salami, olives, hot cherry peppers, tomato sauce, mozzarella

14" Half & Half Specialty Pizza

14 Spc Buffalo

$19.50

14 Bruschetta Pizza

$17.25Out of stock

16" CYO

$20.00

16" Andiamo Pizza

$20.00

tomato sauce, mozzarella, basil

16" Athena Pizza

$22.25

fresh spinach, black olives, red onions, roma tomatoes, mozzarella, feta cheese

16" BBQ Chicken Pizza

$22.25

bbq chicken, red onions, mozzarella, smoked gouda, cilantro

16" Bella Bambina Pizza

$24.50

pancetta, smoked gouda, caramelized onions, tomato sauce, mozzarella

16" Brooklyn Special Pizza

$22.25

pepperoni, roasted peppers, caramelized onions, tomato sauce, mozzarella

16" Capricciosa Pizza

$24.50

prosciutto, artichokes, tomato sauce, mozzarella, parmesan

16" Eggplant Pizza

$24.50

roasted eggplant, roma tomatoes, parmesan, tomato sauce, basil pesto, mozzarella

16" Genovese Pizza

$24.50

rosemary potatoes, fresh garlic, pancetta, caramelized onions, gorgonzola, mozzarella

16" Godfather Pizza

$24.50

italian sausage, pepperoni, meatballs, onions, peppers, mushrooms, olives, tomato sauce, mozzarella, parmesan

16" Hawaiian Pizza

$22.50

pineapple, ham, tomato sauce, mozzarella

16" Meatball Pizza

$24.50

homemade meatballs, caramelized onions, roasted peppers, tomato sauce, mozzarella, parmesan

16" Mediterraneo Pizza

$24.50

roasted peppers, artichokes, sun-dried tomatoes, basil pesto, feta

16" Mulberry Street Pizza

$22.25

italian sausage, bell peppers, red onions, tomato sauce, mozzarella

16" New Yorker Pizza

$21.50

tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, parmesan, extra virgin olive oil, basil

16" Ouattro Formaggi Pizza

$24.50

mozzarella, parmesan, ricotta, gorgonzola, fresh garlic, basil

16" Pesto Chicken Pizza

$24.50

chicken, basil pesto, roma tomatoes, artichokes, goat cheese, basil

16" Pollo Pizza

$22.25

chicken, roasted garlic, roasted peppers, tomato sauce, mozzarella

16" Popeye Pizza

$22.25

spinach, roma tomatoes, tomato sauce, ricotta, mozzarella, basil

16" Portobello Pizza

$24.50

portobello, truffle oil, sun-dried tomato, caramelized onions, tomato sauce, mozzarella, goat cheese

16" Prosciutto Pizza

$24.50

prosciutto, fresh mozzarella, arugula, roma tomatoes, parmesan, basil, extra virgin olive oil

16" Putanesca Pizza

$24.50

black olives, capers, anchovies, red chili flakes, tomato sauce, mozzarella

16" Quattro Stagion Pizza

$24.50

1/4 ham, 1/4 artichokes, 1/4 mushrooms, 1/4 roasted peppers, tomato sauce, mozzarella

16" Ratatouille Pizza

$24.50

eggplant, zucchini, roasted peppers, portobello, caramelized onions, tomato sauce, mozzarella

16" South Philly Pizza

$22.25

roasted garlic, american cheese, roma tomatoes, hot cherry peppers, oregano

16" Sunday Pie Pizza

$24.50

homemade meatballs, ricotta cheese, mozzarella, pepperoncini, tomato sauce, parmesan, basil

16" Trenton Tomato Pie Pizza

$22.25

mozzarella, tomato sauce, parmesan, oregano

16" Vesuvio Pizza

$22.25

salami, olives, hot cherry peppers, tomato sauce, mozzarella

16" Half & Half Specialty Pizza**

16 Spc Buffalo

$22.25

16 Bruschetta Pizza

$20.50Out of stock

Buffalo Pizza

Out of stock

Appetizers

Nunnis Homemade Meatballs

$10.25

2 large meatballs topped with Andiamo! tomato sauce, ricotta cheese, fresh basil

Garlic & Parm Breadsticks

$6.75

4 breadsticks, Andiamo! tomato sauce on the side

Caprese

$9.75

fresh mozzarella, roma tomatoes, fresh basil, kalamata olives

Spaghetti and Meatball

$10.50

Nunni's homemade meatball, Andiamo! tomato sauce

Salads

Sm Andiamo Salad

$7.50

romaine lettuce and radicchio mix, peppers, onions, chickpeas, mushrooms, roma tomatoes, cucumbers, olives, side of house parmesan vinaigrette

Lg Andiamo Salad

$9.95

romaine lettuce and radicchio mix, peppers, onions, chickpeas, mushrooms, roma tomatoes, cucumbers, olives, side of house parmesan vinaigrette

Antipasto Salad

$15.50

romaine lettuce and radicchio mix, peppers, onions, chickpeas, mushrooms, roma tomatoes, cucumbers, olives, mortadella, capicola sweet, capicola hot, salami, provolone, roasted peppers, anchovies, pepperoncini, side of house parmesan vinaigrette

Greek Salad

$13.50

romaine lettuce and radicchio mix, tomatoes, cucumbers, peppers, onions, kalamata olives, pepperoncini, feta, side of house parmesan vinaigrette

Sicilian Salad

$14.50

romaine lettuce and radicchio mix, artichokes, sun-dried tomatoes, chickpeas, gorgonzola, side of house parmesan vinaigrette

Sm Caesar Salad

$7.50

romaine lettuce and radicchio mix, shaved parmesan, garlic croutons, roma tomatoes, side of creamy caesar dressing

Lg Caesar Salad

$9.95

romaine lettuce and radicchio mix, shaved parmesan, garlic croutons, roma tomatoes, side of creamy caesar dressing

Extra Italian Dressing

$0.75

Extra Ceaser Dressing

$0.75

Panini's

Caprese Panini

$12.25

roma tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, basil, extra virgin olive oil

Chicken Panini

$12.25

roasted peppers, caramelized onions, arugula, rosemary aioli

Italiano Panini

$12.25

mortadella, capicola hot, capicola sweet, salami, provolone, red onions, basil pesto, roasted hot cherry peppers

Portobello Panini

$12.25

truffle oil, goat cheese, sun-dried tomatoes, caramelized onions

Prosciutto Panini

$12.25

fresh mozzarella, roasted peppers, basil, extra virgin olive oil

Tuscan Tuna Panini

$12.25

homemade tuna salad, lemon aioli, arugula, roma tomatoes

Turkey Panini

$12.25

smoked turkey, brie cheese, sun-dried tomato aioli, arugula, tomatoes, red onions

Sandwich

Meatball Parm Sandwich

$11.50

homemade meatballs with Andiamo! tomato sauce, provolone cheese, oregano, on an italian hoagie

Desserts

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$2.00

Brownie

$5.00Out of stock

Tres Leches

$8.50Out of stock

Misc.

Cutlery Kit

$0.25

Marinara

$0.75

Basil

$0.75

Ricotta chees

$1.50

dough sm

$5.00

dough med

$10.00

dough large

$15.00

Side Of Buffalo

$1.00

Side Of Ranch

$1.00

Side tuna

$5.00

Side Pesto

$3.50

Side BBQ

$1.00

Side Of BBQ

$3.00

1 Pepperoncini

$1.00

Side Chicken For Dog

N/A Drinks

Americano

$3.50

Apple Juice

$5.25

Can Coke

$3.25

Can Diet Coke

$3.25

Can Iced Tea

$5.00

Can sprite

$3.25

Cappuccino

$4.50

Cortadito

$4.00

Dbl Espresso

$6.00

Decaf

$3.50

Emp Coffee

$0.93

Espresso

$3.50

Ginger ale Seagrams

$3.25

Hot Tea

$2.50

Sparkling Water

$6.50

Latte

$4.50

Lemonade

$3.25

Macchiato

$4.00

Orange Juice

$5.25

Sm Bottled Water

$1.95

Beer

Cigar City Jai Alai IPA

$8.00Out of stock

La Rubia Blonde Ale

$8.00

Pops Porter

$8.00Out of stock

Monk In The Trunk

$8.00Out of stock

Amstel Light

$7.75

Corona

$7.75

Estrella

$7.75

Heineken

$7.75

Hoegaarden

$7.75

Peroni

$7.75

Red Stripe

$7.75

Stella Artois

$7.75

Blue moon

$7.00

Budweiser

$7.00

Michelob Ultra

$7.00Out of stock

Miller Light

$7.00Out of stock

Yuengling Lager

$7.00

High Life Miller

$7.00

High Life

$25.00

Bud Light

$23.00Out of stock

Bud

$23.00Out of stock

Stella Artois

$25.00Out of stock

Amstel Lte

$25.00Out of stock

Wine

Cork Fee

$10.00

N\A Cork Fee

$1.50

GLS Matua

$10.00

GLS PG

$10.00

GLS Rose

$10.00

GLS Dom Serene Rose

$10.00Out of stock

GLS d"AZUR

$10.00Out of stock

BLT Matua

$38.00

BLT PG

$38.00

BLT Vieille Ferme

$38.00Out of stock

BLT mondavi

$38.00Out of stock

BTL Dom Serene Rose

$38.00Out of stock

BLR d'AZUR

$38.00Out of stock

GLS Merlot

$10.00Out of stock

GLS Cab

$10.00

GLS Pinot Noir

$10.00

GLS Malbec

$10.00Out of stock

GLS souverain

$10.00Out of stock

BLT Merlot

$38.00Out of stock

BLT Cab

$38.00

BLT Pinot Noir

$38.00

BLT Malbec

$38.00Out of stock

GLS Prosecco

$10.00Out of stock

BTL Wycliff Brut

$20.00

Hat

Hat

$24.99

Shirt

Shirt

$15.99

Stickers

Stickers

$1.25
Attributes and Amenities
check markIntimate
check markCasual
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markBike Parking
check markDelivery
check markCryptocurrency
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come on in and enjoy!

Location

5600 Biscayne Blvd., Miami, FL 33137

Directions

Gallery
Andiamo! Brick Oven Pizza image
Andiamo! Brick Oven Pizza image
Andiamo! Brick Oven Pizza image

