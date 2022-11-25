- Home
Andiamo - North Andover 1268 Osgood Street
1268 Osgood Street
North Andover, MA 01845
NA Bev
Apple Juice
Aqua Pana
Cappucino
Chocolate Milk
Coffee
Coke
Decafe Coffee
Diet Coke
Flavored Ice Tea
Ginger Beer
Ginger Ale
Ice Tea
Lemonade
Milk
Mocktini
OJ
Peligrino
Pineapple Juice
Soda Water
Sprite
Tonic Water
Single Espresso
Dbl Espresso
Cranberry Juice
Hot Tea
Latte
Shirley Temple
Iced Coffee
Antipasti
Polpettoni
House Made Meatballs, (Veal, Pork, Beef), Caramelized Tomato Ragu.
Semolina Fried Calamari
Cherry Pepper “Tartar”, Balsamic Glaze, Crispy Basil
Antipasti Tasting
Artisan cured meats and Parmigiano-Reggiano with Almond Truffle Honey, Fresh Mozzarella, Tuscan Olives, Roasted Red Peppers, Marinated Artichokes, Fontina Stuffed Cherry Pepper.
Arancini
Short Rib, Fresh Mozzarella, Parmigiano Fonduta.
Roasted Brussel Sprouts
Shrimp Cocktail
Sweet Sticky Pork Belly
Tomato, Basil, Aged Balsamic
Half Shell Oysters
Salads
Flatbreads
MARGHERITA Flatbread
House Made Mozzarella, Tomato Sauce, Basil, and Extra Virgin Olive Oil
SALSICCA Flatbread
House Made Sausage, Roasted Red Peppers, Caramelized Onion, House Made Mozzarella, + Parmesan Cream
POLPETTO Flatbread
Wood Roasted Meatball, Tomato Sauce, + House Made Fresh Mozzarella
Mushroom Flatbread
Portobello, Shitake, Cremini Roasted Mushrooms, Goat Cheese, Truffled Arugula
FICCHI Flatbread
Balsamic Fig Jam, Prosciutto di Parma, In-House Made Burrata Curd
Chicken Broc Flatbread
Parmesan Cream Sauce, Fresh Mozzarella, Roasted Chicken & Grilled Broccolini
Contorni
Full Primi
Signature Bolognese
Rich Sauce of Beef, Pork, and Veal, Shaved Parmigiano
Squash Ravioli
Roasted Squash, Sage Cream, In-House Made Burrata, Balsamic Caviar
Spaghetti Al Pomodoro
Pomodoro Sauce, Fresh Basil, Shaved Parmigiano
Spaghetti + 3 Meatballs
Pomodoro Sauce, Fresh Basil, Shaved Parmigiana, + 3 Meatballs
Duck Carbonara
Half Primi
Secondi
Swordfish & Shrimp
Grilled Asparagus, Grilled Shitake Mushrooms, Corn Mousseline, Arugula Pesto
Chicken Parmigiano
Hand Breaded and Lightly Fried Chicken, Topped with In house made Mozzarella Cheese and Pomodoro Sauce
Veal Chop
Hand Breaded and Fried Veal Chop with Fresh Spaghetti served one of four ways
Salmon Entree
Roasted Sweet Potato Hash, Grilled Asparagus
Chicken Picatta
Pan Cooked Chicken Breast, With Capers, in a Lemon Wine Butter Sauce
"The Burger"
Chuck/Short Rib Blend, Roasted Hazelnut Butter, Crispy Pork Belly, Aged Sharp Cheddar, Hand-Cut Truffle Fries
Short Rib
10 OZ HANGER STEAK
USDA choice hanger steak, famous for flavor and tenderness, it resembles a flank steak in appearance
10 OZ FILET
USDA choice center cut tenderloin fillet, cuts like butter and melts in your mouth
16 OZ RIB-EYE
USDA Prime boneless ribeye steak aged for tenderness and flavor.
Chicken Saltimbocca
Pan Cooked Chicken, Prosciutto di Parma, Fontina, White Wine Sage Butter Sauce
Chicken Bolognese
Chicken Marsala
Pan Cooked Chicken Breast, Sauteed Mushrooms, Prosciutto in Marsala Wine Sauce
Chicken Milanese
Crispy Cutlet, Arugula, Tomato, Charred Lemon, Shaved Parmigiano
Desserts
Bambini
Vodka
Titos
Grey Goose
Vanilla Vodka
Deep Eddy Grapefruit
Deep Eddy Lemon
Belvedere
Kettle 1
Absolut Pear
House Cucumber
Skyy Blood Orange
Three Olives Cherry
Kettle Citron
Stoli Blue
Stoli Raz
Blueberry Vodka
Clementina Vodka
Strawberry Vodka
Stoli Elit
Deep Eddy Lime
Deep Eddy Lime
Tequila
Whiskey/Bourbon
Basil Hayden
Blantons
Buffalo Trace
Bulliet Bourbon
Bulliet Rye
CC
Crown Royal
Jack Daniels
Jameson
Knob Creek
Makers Mark
Seagrams 7
Seagrams VO
Southern Comfort
Whistlepig PiggyBack 6 Year
Whistle Pig 10 Year
Woodford Reserve
Tullemore Dew
Screwball Peanutbutter
Putnam Rye
Scotch
Cordials
Amaretto
Aperol
Aranocione
Bacio
Baileys
Brandy
Cafe Italiano
Campari
Chamboard
Cointreau
Couvoisier
Disaronno
Drambuie
Fernet
Frangelico
Galiano
Godiva Chocolate
Grahms 10 Year
GrahmsTawny 20
Grand Marnier
Grappa
House Lemoncello
Irish Coffee
Kahlua
Keoke
Lemoncello Flight
Lilet
Montenegro Amaro
Pama
Remy Martin
Sambuca
G-Bubble/Rose
G- Whites
G-Red
GL PN Diora
GL Barbera Fontafredda
GL Monte, Umani Ronchi
GL Monte, Zaccagnini
GL Super Tuscan, II Borro
GL Valpolicella
GL Conundrum
GL Cab Daou
GL Amarone Valpolicella
10- PN Diora
11- Barbera, Fontafredda
12- Montepulciano, Umani Ronchi
13- Montepulciano, Zaccagnini
14- Super Tuscan, II Borro
15- Valpolicella
16- Conundrum, Caymus
17- Cab Sav Daou
18- Amarone
GL Chianti
GL IGT Toscana
GL PN Pavette
Bottle- Chianti, Monsanto
Bottle- IGT Toscana, Cecchi
Bottle- PN Pavette
Sparkling/Rose
Italian Reds
45- Barbera, Pio Ceasar
46- Passimento "Romeo & Juliet"
47- Montepulciano, D'abruzzo, Masciarelli
48- Sangiovese, Tolani Al Passo
49- Red Blend, II Borro
50- Super Tuscan, Gaja Ca Marcanda
51- Super Tuscan, Ruffino Modus
52- Barolo, Renato Ratti
Italian Whites
Reds
36- PN, Kenwood
37- PN, Sokol Blosser
38- Merlot, Freemark Abby
39- Malbec, Piatelli
40- Red Blend, Ridge 3 Valleys
41- Cab, Joseph Carr
42- Cab, Faust
43- Camyus Cabernet
44- Cab Sav, Daou, Soul Of Lion
Bottle- Cab, Heitz
Bottle- Cab, Crossbarn
Bottle- Cab, Jordan
Bottle- PN, Adelsheim
Bottle PN, Flowers
Bottle- Syrah, Micheal David "6th Sense"
Bottle- Montepulciano Villamedoro Adrano
Whites
Bottles + Cans
Gluten Free Antipasti
Gluten Free Salads
Gluten Free Pizze
Gluten Free Secondi
Gluten Free Contorni
Gluten Free Full Primi
Gluten Free Half Primi
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
1268 Osgood Street, North Andover, MA 01845
