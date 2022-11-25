A map showing the location of Andiamo - North Andover 1268 Osgood StreetView gallery

Andiamo - North Andover 1268 Osgood Street

review star

No reviews yet

1268 Osgood Street

North Andover, MA 01845

Order Again

NA Bev

Apple Juice

$3.50

Aqua Pana

$6.00

Cappucino

$5.00

Chocolate Milk

$3.50

Coffee

$3.00

Coke

$3.00

Decafe Coffee

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Flavored Ice Tea

$3.50

Ginger Beer

$4.00

Ginger Ale

$3.00

Ice Tea

$3.50

Lemonade

$3.50

Milk

$3.00

Mocktini

$5.00

OJ

$3.50

Peligrino

$6.00

Pineapple Juice

$3.00

Soda Water

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Tonic Water

$3.00

Single Espresso

$3.00

Dbl Espresso

$5.00

Cranberry Juice

$3.00

Hot Tea

$3.00

Latte

$5.00

Shirley Temple

$3.00

Iced Coffee

$3.00

Antipasti

Polpettoni

Polpettoni

$16.00

House Made Meatballs, (Veal, Pork, Beef), Caramelized Tomato Ragu.

Semolina Fried Calamari

$16.00

Cherry Pepper “Tartar”, Balsamic Glaze, Crispy Basil

Antipasti Tasting

Antipasti Tasting

$18.00

Artisan cured meats and Parmigiano-Reggiano with Almond Truffle Honey, Fresh Mozzarella, Tuscan Olives, Roasted Red Peppers, Marinated Artichokes, Fontina Stuffed Cherry Pepper.

Arancini

$14.00

Short Rib, Fresh Mozzarella, Parmigiano Fonduta.

Roasted Brussel Sprouts

$15.00

Shrimp Cocktail

$22.00

Sweet Sticky Pork Belly

$18.00

Tomato, Basil, Aged Balsamic

Half Shell Oysters

$18.00

Salads

Caesar Salad

$14.00

Romaine, Focaccia Croutons, Sicilian White Anchovy, Shaved Parmigiano

Beet Salad

Beet Salad

$15.00

Slow Roasted Crimson Beets, Baby Arugula, Candied Pecans, Shaved Parmigiano, Caramelized Pears, Balsamic Vinaigrette

Italian Wedge

$15.00

Burrata & Heirloom Tomato

$16.00

Mista

$14.00

Flatbreads

MARGHERITA Flatbread

$14.00

House Made Mozzarella, Tomato Sauce, Basil, and Extra Virgin Olive Oil

SALSICCA Flatbread

$16.00

House Made Sausage, Roasted Red Peppers, Caramelized Onion, House Made Mozzarella, + Parmesan Cream

POLPETTO Flatbread

$15.00

Wood Roasted Meatball, Tomato Sauce, + House Made Fresh Mozzarella

Mushroom Flatbread

$16.00

Portobello, Shitake, Cremini Roasted Mushrooms, Goat Cheese, Truffled Arugula

FICCHI Flatbread

FICCHI Flatbread

$17.00Out of stock

Balsamic Fig Jam, Prosciutto di Parma, In-House Made Burrata Curd

Chicken Broc Flatbread

Chicken Broc Flatbread

$17.00Out of stock

Parmesan Cream Sauce, Fresh Mozzarella, Roasted Chicken & Grilled Broccolini

Contorni

Truffle Fries

$5.00

Sweet Potato Hash

$5.00

Broccolini

$5.00

Asparagus

$5.00

Sd Spag & Pomo

$5.00

Plain Fries

$5.00

Side Of Pomodoro Sauce

$2.00

Side Fruit

$4.00

Saffron Risotto

$5.00

Full Primi

Signature Bolognese

Signature Bolognese

$22.00

Rich Sauce of Beef, Pork, and Veal, Shaved Parmigiano

Squash Ravioli

$22.00

Roasted Squash, Sage Cream, In-House Made Burrata, Balsamic Caviar

Spaghetti Al Pomodoro

$16.00

Pomodoro Sauce, Fresh Basil, Shaved Parmigiano

Spaghetti + 3 Meatballs

$24.00

Pomodoro Sauce, Fresh Basil, Shaved Parmigiana, + 3 Meatballs

Duck Carbonara

$24.00

Half Primi

Bolognese, Half

Bolognese, Half

$18.00

Signature Dish from Emilia Romagna Thin House Made Noodles, Rich Sauce of Beef, Pork, and Veal, Shaved Parmigiano

Squash Ravioli, Half

$18.00

Roasted Squash, Sage Cream, House Made Burrata Curd, + Balsamic Caviar

Half Duck Carbonara

$18.00

Secondi

Swordfish & Shrimp

$32.00

Grilled Asparagus, Grilled Shitake Mushrooms, Corn Mousseline, Arugula Pesto

Chicken Parmigiano

$25.00

Hand Breaded and Lightly Fried Chicken, Topped with In house made Mozzarella Cheese and Pomodoro Sauce

Veal Chop

$35.00

Hand Breaded and Fried Veal Chop with Fresh Spaghetti served one of four ways

Salmon Entree

Salmon Entree

$26.00

Roasted Sweet Potato Hash, Grilled Asparagus

Chicken Picatta

$25.00

Pan Cooked Chicken Breast, With Capers, in a Lemon Wine Butter Sauce

"The Burger"

"The Burger"

$18.00

Chuck/Short Rib Blend, Roasted Hazelnut Butter, Crispy Pork Belly, Aged Sharp Cheddar, Hand-Cut Truffle Fries

Short Rib

$32.00

10 OZ HANGER STEAK

$34.00

USDA choice hanger steak, famous for flavor and tenderness, it resembles a flank steak in appearance

10 OZ FILET

$54.00

USDA choice center cut tenderloin fillet, cuts like butter and melts in your mouth

16 OZ RIB-EYE

$52.00

USDA Prime boneless ribeye steak aged for tenderness and flavor.

Chicken Saltimbocca

$25.00

Pan Cooked Chicken, Prosciutto di Parma, Fontina, White Wine Sage Butter Sauce

Chicken Bolognese

$31.00

Chicken Marsala

$25.00Out of stock

Pan Cooked Chicken Breast, Sauteed Mushrooms, Prosciutto in Marsala Wine Sauce

Chicken Milanese

$25.00Out of stock

Crispy Cutlet, Arugula, Tomato, Charred Lemon, Shaved Parmigiano

Desserts

Apple Crisp

$10.00

Chocolate Espresso Mousse

$10.00

1 Cookie

$3.00

1 Scoop Gelato

$3.00

2 Scoops Gelato

$6.00

Tiramisu

$10.00

Lemon Spuma

$10.00Out of stock

Bambini

K-Rig & Pomo

$12.00

K-Rig & Butter

$12.00

K-Pizza

$12.00

K-Chicken Parm

$12.00

K- Spag Bolo

$12.00

K- Spag Pomo

$12.00

K- Spag Butter

$12.00

K- Rig Bolo

$12.00

Vodka

Titos

$11.00

Grey Goose

$14.00

Vanilla Vodka

$11.00

Deep Eddy Grapefruit

$10.00

Deep Eddy Lemon

$10.00

Belvedere

$14.00

Kettle 1

$12.00

Absolut Pear

$11.00

House Cucumber

$11.00

Skyy Blood Orange

$10.00

Three Olives Cherry

$12.00

Kettle Citron

$12.00

Stoli Blue

$11.00

Stoli Raz

$11.00

Blueberry Vodka

$11.00

Clementina Vodka

$12.00

Strawberry Vodka

$11.00

Stoli Elit

$19.00

Deep Eddy Lime

$10.00

Deep Eddy Lime

$10.00

Gin

Bombay Saphire

$12.00

Beefeater

$10.00

Hendricks

$14.00

Tanquery

$12.00

Rum

Bacardi

$11.00

Captain Morgan

$12.00

Gosling's

$12.00

Blue Chair Bay

$12.00

Blue Chair Coconut

$12.00

Tequila

Casamigos

$15.00

Infused Tequila

$10.00

Patron Silver

$15.00

Lunazul

$10.00

Casamigos Reposado

$15.00

Casamigos Anejo

$15.00

Don Julio 1942

$40.00

Adictivo Anejo

$30.00

Whiskey/Bourbon

Basil Hayden

$14.00

Blantons

$15.00

Buffalo Trace

$14.00

Bulliet Bourbon

$13.00

Bulliet Rye

$13.00

CC

$10.00

Crown Royal

$12.00

Jack Daniels

$10.00

Jameson

$11.00

Knob Creek

$15.00

Makers Mark

$12.00

Seagrams 7

$10.00

Seagrams VO

$10.00

Southern Comfort

$10.00

Whistlepig PiggyBack 6 Year

$15.00

Whistle Pig 10 Year

$20.00

Woodford Reserve

$15.00

Tullemore Dew

$12.00

Screwball Peanutbutter

$13.00

Putnam Rye

$13.00

Scotch

Glenlivit 12

$14.00

Glenlivit 15

$15.00

Glenfidich 14

$14.00

Macallan 12

$13.00

Macallan 15

$19.00

Johnnie Walker Black

$14.00

Johnnie Walker Red

$15.00

Johnnie Walker Blue

$43.00

Oban 14

$17.00

Balvenie 14

$21.00

Dewars

$10.00

Glenfiddich 12

$13.00

Balvenie 12

$17.00

Cordials

Amaretto

$10.00

Aperol

$10.00

Aranocione

$12.00

Bacio

$12.00

Baileys

$10.00

Brandy

$10.00

Cafe Italiano

$12.00

Campari

$10.00

Chamboard

$12.00

Cointreau

$10.00

Couvoisier

$11.00

Disaronno

$11.00

Drambuie

$10.00

Fernet

$10.00

Frangelico

$10.00

Galiano

$10.00

Godiva Chocolate

$10.00

Grahms 10 Year

$14.00

GrahmsTawny 20

$18.00

Grand Marnier

$10.00

Grappa

$10.00

House Lemoncello

$11.00

Irish Coffee

$12.00

Kahlua

$10.00

Keoke

$12.00

Lemoncello Flight

$14.00

Lilet

$10.00

Montenegro Amaro

$11.00

Pama

$10.00

Remy Martin

$14.00

Sambuca

$10.00

G-Bubble/Rose

GL Lunetta

$11.00

GL Rose, Bertani, Veneto

$12.00+

GL Rose, Arrumaco, Garnacha

$10.00+

1- Lunetta

$40.00

2- Rose, Bertani, Veneto

$46.00

3- Rose, Arrumaco, Garnacha

$38.00

G- Whites

GL PG, Duck Pond

$12.00+

GL Sav B, Love Block

$14.00+

GL Soave

$11.00+

GL Vermentino

$12.00+

GL Diora chardonnay

$12.00+

GL Chard, Harken

$10.00+

4- PG, Duck Pond

$46.00

5- Sav Blanc- Loveblock

$54.00

6- Soave

$40.00

7- Vermentino

$46.00

8- Diora Chardonnay

$46.00

9 - Chard, Harken

$54.00

G-Red

GL PN Diora

$12.00+

GL Barbera Fontafredda

$10.00+

GL Monte, Umani Ronchi

$11.00+

GL Monte, Zaccagnini

$12.00+

GL Super Tuscan, II Borro

$14.00+

GL Valpolicella

$13.00+

GL Conundrum

$12.00+

GL Cab Daou

$15.00+

GL Amarone Valpolicella

$18.00+

10- PN Diora

$46.00

11- Barbera, Fontafredda

$54.00

12- Montepulciano, Umani Ronchi

$40.00

13- Montepulciano, Zaccagnini

$52.00

14- Super Tuscan, II Borro

$52.00

15- Valpolicella

$48.00

16- Conundrum, Caymus

$46.00

17- Cab Sav Daou

$58.00

18- Amarone

$70.00

GL Chianti

$16.00+

GL IGT Toscana

$10.00+

GL PN Pavette

$10.00+

Bottle- Chianti, Monsanto

$62.00

Bottle- IGT Toscana, Cecchi

$38.00

Bottle- PN Pavette

$38.00

Sparkling/Rose

19- Santa Margherita Prosecco

$50.00

20- Rose, La Jolie Fleur

$40.00

21- Franciacorta, Ca Del Bosco

$75.00

22- Veuve, Yellow Label

$125.00

23- Cristal

$285.00Out of stock

Bottle- Lambrusco

$38.00

Vueve Rose

$135.00

Italian Reds

45- Barbera, Pio Ceasar

$55.00

46- Passimento "Romeo & Juliet"

$45.00Out of stock

47- Montepulciano, D'abruzzo, Masciarelli

$55.00

48- Sangiovese, Tolani Al Passo

$58.00

49- Red Blend, II Borro

$42.00Out of stock

50- Super Tuscan, Gaja Ca Marcanda

$95.00

51- Super Tuscan, Ruffino Modus

$60.00Out of stock

52- Barolo, Renato Ratti

$95.00

Italian Whites

24- Arnesi, Paitin

$42.00

25- Chard, Marco Felluga

$40.00

26- Chardonnay, Rivera

$45.00

27- PG, Santa Margherita

$50.00Out of stock

28- Greco Di Tufo

$55.00

29- Etna Bianco, Tornatore

$48.00

Bottle- PG ,Jermann

$55.00

Bottle- Soave, Inama

$50.00

Bottle- Vermention, Poggio

$46.00

Reds

36- PN, Kenwood

$48.00Out of stock

37- PN, Sokol Blosser

$66.00

38- Merlot, Freemark Abby

$54.00

39- Malbec, Piatelli

$55.00

40- Red Blend, Ridge 3 Valleys

$55.00

41- Cab, Joseph Carr

$60.00

42- Cab, Faust

$95.00

43- Camyus Cabernet

$150.00

44- Cab Sav, Daou, Soul Of Lion

$165.00

Bottle- Cab, Heitz

$120.00

Bottle- Cab, Crossbarn

$85.00

Bottle- Cab, Jordan

$105.00

Bottle- PN, Adelsheim

$62.00

Bottle PN, Flowers

$90.00

Bottle- Syrah, Micheal David "6th Sense"

$42.00

Bottle- Montepulciano Villamedoro Adrano

$55.00

Whites

31- Chardonnay, Charles Krug

$45.00

32- Chardonnay, Ramey

$80.00

33- Sav Blanc, St Claire

$56.00

34- Sav Blanc, Illumination

$78.00Out of stock

35- Riesling, Dr K Frank

$40.00

Bottle- Chard, Jordan

$70.00

Bottle Chard, Cakebread

$75.00

Bottle- PG, Sokol Blosser

$52.00

Draft Beer

Allagash

$8.00

Maine Lunch

$10.00

Sam Winter

$8.00

Peroni

$7.00

Bottles + Cans

Bud Light

$6.00

Mich Ultra

$6.00

Stella

$6.00

NBPT

$7.00

River Walk

$7.00

Notch

$7.00

Coors Light

$6.00

Woodchuck

$6.00

Fat Tire

$6.00

Guiness

$6.00

Smuttynose

$7.00

Hoot Hard Seltzer

$6.00

Strongbow

$6.00

True North

$12.00

Budwieser

$6.00

Corona

$6.00

Sam Boston

$6.00

O'Douls

$5.00

Gluten Free Antipasti

Parmigiano Crema, Roasted Garlic, Caramelized Onion and Crispy Pancetta

GF Antipasti Tasting

$18.00

Prosciutto Di Parma, Reggiano Parmigiano, Hand Stretched Mozzarella, Tuscan Olives, Roasted Red Peppers, Fontina Stuffed Cherry Pepper, Toasted Almond Truffle Honey

GF Roasted Brussel Sprouts

$15.00

GF Eggplant Stack

$15.00

GF Cauliflower Milanese

$15.00

GF Bread

$5.00

Gluten Free Salads

GF Caesar

$12.00

GF Beet

$14.00

GF Italian Wedge

$14.00

GF Heirloom Burrata & Herloom Tomato

$16.00

GF Mista

$13.00

Gluten Free Pizze

GF Margherita

$16.00

GF Ficchi

$18.00

GF Chicken & Broccolini

$18.00

GF Salsicca

$18.00

GF Wild Mushroom

$18.00

Gluten Free Secondi

GF Burger

$18.00

GF Salmon

$26.00

GF Swordfish & Shrimp

$32.00

GF Hanger

$34.00

GF Filet

$54.00

GF Rib-Eye

$52.00

Gluten Free Contorni

GF Penne & Pomo

$5.00

GF Saffron Risotto

$5.00

GF Sweet Potato Hash

$5.00

GF Broccolini

$5.00

GF Asparagus

$5.00

Gluten Free Full Primi

GF Bolognese Full

$22.00

GF Penne POMO

$16.00

GF Duck Carbonara

$21.00

Gluten Free Half Primi

GF Half Bolognese

$18.00

GF Half Duck Carbonara

$16.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

1268 Osgood Street, North Andover, MA 01845

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

