Pizza
Italian

Andiamo Ristorante & Pizza Napoletana

975 Reviews

$$

500 S Battlefield Blvd Ste. 11

Chesapeake, VA 23322

Popular Items

Margherita
Chicken Parmigiana
Garlic Bread

Appetizers

Arancini

$13.00

Miniature Rice Balls Breaded and Filled with Ground Beef and Peas. Served with Marinara Sauce

Burrata Appetizer

Burrata Appetizer

$16.00

Fresh Mozzarella Filled with Cream, Cherry Tomatoes, Basil, Kalamata Olives, and Drizzled with Olive Oil

Calamari

$15.00

Tender Calamari, Lightly Battered and Fried. Served with Lemon Wedges and Marinara Sauce

Caprese

$14.00

Housemade Fresh Mozzarella, Cherry Tomatoes, and Fresh Basil. Drizzled with Extra Virgin Olive Oil and Balsamic Glaze

Cold Antipasto

Cold Antipasto

$25.00

Prosciutto, Sopressata, Fresh Mozzarella, Roasted Peppers, Kalamata Olives, Pepperoncini Peppers

Focaccia

$9.00

Baked in Our Wood-Fired Oven and Served with Flavored Oils

Garlic Bread

$10.00

Pizza Dough with Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Garlic, and Romano Cheese. Served with Marinara

Mozzarella Sticks

$12.00

Mozzarella Coated in Crispy Breading, Fried, and Served with Marinara Sauce

Side of Meatballs

$13.00

Italian Seasoned Meatballs Covered in Marinara Sauce

Toasted Ravioli

$12.00

Nacho cheese and jalapenos wrapped in ravioli, breaded and fried. Served with Marinara

Chicken

Served with Spaghetti

Chicken Francese

$25.00

Lightly Battered Chicken Breast Pan Simmered in a Lemon Butter Sauce with Mushrooms Served Over Spaghetti

Chicken Marsala

$25.00

Lightly Battered Chicken Breast Pan Simmered in a Marsala Wine Sauce with Mushrooms Served Over Spaghetti

Chicken Parmigiana

Chicken Parmigiana

$25.00

Breaded Chicken Breast Topped with Marinara Sauce and Mozzarella Cheese. Served with Spaghetti

Chicken Piccata

$25.00

Lightly Battered Chicken Breast Pan Simmered in a Lemon Butter Sauce with Capers Served Over Spaghetti

Eggplant

Served with Spaghetti

Eggplant Parmigiana

$23.00

Tender, Breaded Eggplant Cutlets Topped with Marinara Sauce and Mozzarella Cheese. Served with Spaghetti

Eggplant Rollatini

$23.00

Tender, Breaded Eggplant Rolled with Ricotta Cheese, Topped with Marinara Sauce and Mozzarella Cheese. Served with Spaghetti

Kids

Slowly Simmered Marinara Served Over Penne

Kids Penne & Meatballs

$10.00

Meatballs in a Marinara Sauce Over Penne

Kids Penne with Butter

$10.00

Penne with Butter

Kids Penne Pomodoro

$10.00

Slowly Simmered Marinara Served Over Penne

Pasta

Baked Penne

$20.00

Penne Blended with Ricotta Cheese, Marinara, Topped with Mozzarella Cheese and Baked

Fettuccine Alfredo

Fettuccine Alfredo

$22.00

Fettuccine Tossed in a Cream Sauce with Parmesan Cheese

Gnocchi Marinara

Gnocchi Marinara

$24.00

Gnocchi with Marinara Sauce and Melted Fresh Mozzarella

Lasagna

$21.00

Pasta Layered with Bolognese Sauce, Ricotta, Romano and Mozzarella Cheese

Linguine alla Giovanni

Linguine alla Giovanni

$26.00

Linguine, Tomato Cream Sauce, Mushrooms, Peas, Prosciutto

Linguine alla Nerina

Linguine alla Nerina

$26.00

Linguine with Chicken in a Rosé Sauce with White Wine, Garlic, Onions, Parmesan Cheese, and Basil

Manicotti

$20.00

Pasta Tubes Filled with Ricotta Cheese and Italian Herbs and Spices. Baked with Marinara Sauce and Topped with Melted Mozzarella

Pasta Meatballs

Pasta Meatballs

$22.00

Meatballs in a Marinara Sauce over Pasta

Pasta Pomodoro

$18.00

Slowly Simmered Marinara Served Over Pasta

Penne alla Vodka

Penne alla Vodka

$22.00

Penne Tossed in a Tomato Cream Sauce with Vodka, Onion, Parmesan Cheese

Spaghetti Carbonara

$22.00

Spaghetti in an Egg Yolk Cream Sauce with Pancetta, Onions, and Parmesan Cheese

Spinach Ravioli

$26.00

Spinach and Ricotta Stuffed Ravioli in a Cognac Cream Sauce with Mushrooms

Tortellini Green Pesto

Tortellini Green Pesto

$25.00

Ricotta Filled Tortellini in a Green Pesto Sauce

Pizza

Americano

Americano

$19.00

Cup and Char Pepperoni, Mozzarella, Fresh Mozzarella, Romano, Basil, Garlic, Extra Virgin Olive Oil

Biagio

Biagio

$21.00

Sausage, Roasted Peppers, Onion, Mozzarella, Fresh Mozzarella, Romano, Basil, Garlic, Extra Virgin Olive Oil

Burrata

Burrata

$23.00

Mozzarella, Fresh Mozzarella, Romano, Basil, Garlic, Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Served with Delicious Burrata on Top

Calabrese

Calabrese

$21.00

Sausage, Calabrian Peppers, Mozzarella, Fresh Mozzarella, Romano, Basil, Garlic, Extra Virgin Olive Oil (Spicy)

Capricciosa

Capricciosa

$21.00

Ham, Artichokes, Kalamata Olives, Mozzarella, Fresh Mozzarella, Romano, Basil, Garlic, Extra Virgin Olive Oil

Carne

Carne

$21.00

Sausage, Cup and Char Pepperoni, Ham, Mozzarella, Fresh Mozzarella, Romano, Basil, Garlic, Extra Virgin Olive Oil

Diavola

Diavola

$21.00

Soppressata, Calabrian Peppers, Mozzarella, Fresh Mozzarella, Romano, Basil, Garlic, Extra Virgin Olive Oil (Spicy)

Lasagna Pizza

Lasagna Pizza

$21.00

Meatball, Ricotta, Mozzarella, Fresh Mozzarella, Romano, Basil, Garlic, Extra Virgin Olive Oil

Margherita

Margherita

$18.00

Mozzarella, Fresh Mozzarella, Romano, Basil, Garlic, Extra Virgin Olive Oil

Marinara

$15.00

Oregano, Garlic, Extra Virgin Olive Oil (Dairy Free)

Prosciutto

Prosciutto

$22.00

Prosciutto, Arugula, Mozzarella, Fresh Mozzarella, Romano, Basil, Garlic, Extra Virgin Olive Oil

Amore

$19.00

Tomatoes, Mozzarella, Fresh Mozzarella, Romano, Basil, Garlic, Extra Virgin Olive Oil (White Pizza - Does Not Have Sauce)

Mediterranean

$22.00

Kalamata Olives, Pepperoncini Peppers, Cherry Tomatoes, Fetta Cheese, Mozzarella, Fresh Mozzarella, Romano, Basil, Garlic, Extra Virgin Olive Oil (White Pizza - Does Not Have Sauce)

Quattro Formaggi

Quattro Formaggi

$19.00

Ricotta, Mozzarella, Fresh Mozzarella, Romano, Basil, Garlic, Extra Virgin Olive Oil (White Pizza- Does Not Have Sauce)

Verdura

$21.00

Sliced Tomatoes, Mushrooms, Onions, Mozzarella, Fresh Mozzarella, Romano, Basil, Garlic, Extra Virgin Olive Oil (White Pizza - Does Not Have Sauce)

Salads

Caesar Salad

$12.00Out of stock

Lettuce, Croutons, and Parmesan Cheese Tossed in a Creamy Caesar Dressing

Garden Salad

$12.00Out of stock

Lettuce, Cherry Tomatoes, Onions, Cucumbers, Kalamata Olives, and Croutons

Greek Salad

$14.00Out of stock

Lettuce, Cherry Tomatoes, Onions, Cucumbers, Kalamata Olives, Pepperoncini, & Fetta Cheese

Italian Salad

$14.00Out of stock

Lettuce, Cherry Tomatoes, Onions, Kalamata Olives, Roasted Peppers, Ham, Soppressata, & Fresh Mozzarella

Seafood

Frutti di Mare

$35.00

Shrimp, Clams, Mussels & Calamari Sautéed with Garlic and Simmered in Marinara Sauce Served Over Linguine

Linguine with Red Clam

$24.00

Whole Little Neck Clams Sautéed with Garlic and Olive Oil, in a Marinara Sauce Served Over Linguine.

Linguine with White Clam

Linguine with White Clam

$24.00

Whole Little Neck Clams Sautéed with Garlic and Olive Oil, in a White Wine Sauce Served Over Linguine.

Ravioli alla Giuseppe

Ravioli alla Giuseppe

$35.00

Ravioli Stuffed with Lobster in a Marinara Cream Sauce

Shrimp Fra Diavolo

$26.00

Pan-Seared Shrimp Sautéed with Garlic and Marinara Sauce Served Over Linguine (Spicy)

Shrimp Gorgonzola

$27.00

Steamed Shrimp in a Pink Cream Sauce with Gorgonzola Cheese and Served with Fettuccine

Sides

Side Caesar Salad

$6.00Out of stock

Lettuce, Croutons, and Parmesan Cheese Tossed in a Creamy Caesar Dressing

Side Garden Salad

$6.00Out of stock

Lettuce, Cherry Tomatoes, Onions, Cucumbers, Kalamata Olives

Side Of Marinara

$4.00

Veal

Veal Francese

$28.00

Tender Medallions of Veal in a Lemon Butter Sauce with Mushrooms Served Over Spaghetti

Veal Marsala

Veal Marsala

$28.00

Tender Medallions of Veal in a Marsala Wine Sauce with Mushrooms Served Over Spaghetti

Veal Parmigiana

$28.00

Tender Veal Cutlets, Breaded and Topped with Marinara Sauce and Mozzarella Cheese. Served with Spaghetti

Veal Piccata

$28.00

Tender Medallions of Veal in a Lemon Butter Sauce with Capers Served Over Spaghetti

Desserts

Cannoli

Cannoli

$9.00

Pastry Shell Dipped in Chocolate Stuffed with a Sweet and Creamy Filling with Chocolate Chips

Cheesecake

Cheesecake

$10.00

Creamy, Rich New York Cheesecake on a Graham Cracker Base

Creme Brûlée

Creme Brûlée

$12.00

Creamy Custard Topped with Carmelized Sugar

Gelato Bomb

Gelato Bomb

$10.00

Classic Vanilla and Chocolate Gelato Separated by a Cherry and Sliced Almonds Covered in Cinnamon, Finished with a Chocolate Coating

Nutella Pizza

$15.00

Pizza Covered in Nutella and Sprinkled with Powdered Sugar

Profiterole

Profiterole

$10.00

Cream Puffs Filled with Vanilla cream and Dipped in Chocolate

Tiramisu

Tiramisu

$10.00

Imported Mascapone and Lady Fingers Soaked in Espresso and Topped with Cocoa

Hoodies

Hoodie Small

$38.00

Hoodie Medium

$38.00

Hoodie Large

$38.00

Hoodie X Large

$38.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markCasual
check markHappy Hour
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markHigh Chairs
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 10:30 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:30 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:30 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:30 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:30 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:30 pm
Restaurant info

Authentic Italian Dining & Neapolitan Pizza Online Ordering Hours May Differ From Restaurant Hours!

Website

Location

500 S Battlefield Blvd Ste. 11, Chesapeake, VA 23322

Directions

