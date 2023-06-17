Restaurant header imageView gallery

Andiario

review star

No reviews yet

106 West Gay Street

West Chester, PA 19380

Food

Dinner

$80.00

Amuse

Carpaccio

Scarpinocc

Chicken

Crisp

Drinks

Wine Pairing

Pairing

$65.00

Coffee

Espresso

$3.00

Decaf Espresso

$3.00

Cappuccino

$4.00

Decaf Cappuccino

$4.00

Americano

$3.00

Decaf Americano

$3.00

Macchiato

$3.00

Decaf Macchiato

$3.00

Tea

$2.00

Amaro

$9.00

With Coffee

NA

Coke

$2.00

Ginger Beer

$2.50

Club soda

Ice Tea

$2.00

Diet Coke

$2.00

Sprite

$2.00

Mocktail

$8.00

Enroot

$5.00

NA beer

$5.00

Italy Red

Iuli Natalin

$60.00

Luigi Ferrando Canavese Rosso

$70.00

Maurio Veglio Nebbiolo

$85.00

Scarpa Barbaresco

$300.00

Giacomo Fenocchio Barolo

$200.00

Giacomo Fenocchio Bussia [1.5L]

$350.00

ARPEPE Nebbiolo

$250.00

Azelia Voghera Brea

$400.00

Felsina Sangiovese

$80.00Out of stock

Le Potazzine Brunello

$250.00

Tenuta di Fessina Etna Rosso

$105.00

Arianna Occhipinti Il Frappato

$120.00

COS Frappato

$120.00

Manenti Frappato and Nero d'Avola

$70.00

Emidio Pepe Montepulciano d'Abruzzo 2000

$900.00

Torre dei Beati Montepulciano d'Abruzzo

$70.00

Salvatore Molettieri Aglianico

$95.00

Uccelliera Rosso Di Montalcino

$75.00

Pacina Rosso Toscana

$90.00

Bea Sagrantino

$250.00

Italy White

Bisson Bianchetta

$75.00

Favaro Erbaluce

$70.00

Edi Kante Vitovska

$110.00

Radikon Ribolla

$200.00

Radikon Ribolla

$400.00

Colleleva Verdicchio

$55.00

Monastero Suore Cistercensi Coenobium

$60.00

Torre dei Beati Pecorino

$60.00

Zampaglione Don Chisciotte

$90.00

Gioacchino Etna Bianco

$80.00

Barraco Catarratto

$80.00Out of stock

France Red

Julien Pineau Pineau d'Aunis

$90.00

Chateau L'Escart Bordeaux Blend

$60.00

Bertrand & Vincent Marchesseau Cabernet Franc

$85.00Out of stock

Catherine & Pierre Breton Cabernet Franc

$110.00

Noella Morantin Tango Atlantico

$70.00Out of stock

Domaine Overnoy-Crinquand Trousseau

$120.00

Damien Coquelet Vieilles Vignes

$90.00

L'ile Rouge Merlot and Castets

$90.00

Chateau des Tours Merlot and Syrah

$200.00

Chateau Beaucastel Chateauneuf-du-Pape

$250.00

Chateauneuf-du-Pape, Chateau Rayas, 'Pignan,' Southern Rhone, France, 2010

$650.00

Marc Delienne Fleurie

$100.00

Anna et Jean-Francois Ganevat Pinot Noir

$190.00

France White

Domaine Weinbach les Vin du Precheur

$75.00

Domaine Mosse Les Bonnes Blanches

$110.00

Domaine des Roches Neuves Chenin Blanc

$200.00

Julien Pineau Roche Blanche

$85.00

Vincent Couche Chardonnay

$90.00Out of stock

Benjamin Leroux Chardonnay

$120.00

Gilles & Christine Berlioz, Domain Partage Cricri

$110.00

Pacalet Viognier

$350.00

Chateau des Tours Grenache Blanc

$180.00

Labet

$300.00

Europe Red

Joiseph Piroska

$80.00

Joiseph Tannenberg

$130.00

Hofgut Falkenstein Pinot Noir

$85.00

Enderle & Moll Liaison

$100.00

Domaine Tatsis Xinomavro

$90.00Out of stock

Raul Perez, La Vizcaina de Vinos La Vitoriana

$85.00

Señorío de Peciña Rioja Gran Reserva

$120.00

Europe White

Falkenstein Riesling Kabinett

$85.00

Lauer Riesling Stirn

$120.00

Lauer Riesling Spatlese

$100.00

Lauer Riesling Neuenberg

$130.00

La Araucaria Rosado

$60.00

Roderigo Mendez Albarino

$120.00

Guimaro Godello

$65.00

Borja Perez, Artifice Vidueños Blanco

$95.00

New World White

Arnot-Roberts Chardonnay

$170.00

Two Shepherds Fanucchi Vineyard

$65.00

Vin De Days White

$60.00

Galen Glen Gruner

$60.00

New World Red

Continuum Cabernet Sauvignon

$500.00

Philp Togni Tanbark Hill

$180.00

Joseph Jewell Hallberg

$110.00

Bloomer Creek Cabernet Franc

$65.00

Vox Vineti Bordeaux blend

$75.00

Brick House House Red

$70.00

Vin De Days Rouge

$70.00

Pax Syrah

$140.00

Dessert and Amari

Heidi Schrock On the Wings of Dawn

$30.00+

De Forville Mosacato d'Asti

$18.00+

Marco de Bartoli Zibibbo

$30.00+

Del Capo Amaro

$13.00

St. Maria al Monte

$13.00

Mirtamaro

$13.00

Bubbles

Champagne

$180.00
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Andiario is a Pennsylvania restaurant striving for elegance in simplicity, with an emphasis on regional ingredients, warm knowledgeable service, and exceptional food.

Location

106 West Gay Street, West Chester, PA 19380

