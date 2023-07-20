Andolini's
1 Review
$$
114 S Detroit Ave
Unit D
Tulsa, OK 74120
Our Favorites
20" Demarco of Brooklyn
Brooklyn pizza homage to Dom Demarco of Di Fara Pizzeria on Avenue J in Brooklyn. This pizza, like Dom's, has the same DOP San Marzano tomatoes he uses with slices of our house made fresh mozzarella. Fresh picked basil, Pecorino Romano and first pressing extra virgin olive oil from the Puglia region of Italy
Appetizers & Salads
Appetizers
Garlic Knots
Appian Way Meatballs
covered and baked with fresh mozzarella
Bruschetta
Carlucci Caprese
fresh mozzarella, tomatoes, basil, extra virgin olive oil
Detroit Bread
STG Bruschetta
tomatoes, basil, garlic, balsamic, extra virgin olive oil, pecorino romano, fresh-baked flat bread
Salads
Andolini's Signature Salad
field greens, candied walnuts, almonds, strawberries, parmesan, mango vinaigrette
Arugula Salad
arugula, chicken, pistachios, cherry tomatoes, balsamic, extra virgin olive oil, garlic, shaved parmigiano reggiano
Caesar Salad
caesar, croutons, romaine, shredded parmesan
Garden Salad
house-made dressing options: ranch, italian, caesar, balsamic vinaigrette, mango vinaigrette, extra virgin olive oil
Greek Salad
romaine, kalamata olives, feta cheese, cherry tomatoes, parmesan, olive oil
Iceberg Wedge Salad
pancetta, red onions, cherry tomatoes, gorgonzola dressing
Satriale's Salad
romaine, prosciutto, genoa salami, house made fresh mozzarella, balsamic vinaigrette