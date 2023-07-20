Our Favorites

20" Demarco of Brooklyn

$29.00

Brooklyn pizza homage to Dom Demarco of Di Fara Pizzeria on Avenue J in Brooklyn. This pizza, like Dom's, has the same DOP San Marzano tomatoes he uses with slices of our house made fresh mozzarella. Fresh picked basil, Pecorino Romano and first pressing extra virgin olive oil from the Puglia region of Italy

Garlic Knots

$8.00

Appetizers & Salads

Appetizers

Garlic Knots

$8.00
Appian Way Meatballs

$12.00Out of stock

covered and baked with fresh mozzarella

Bruschetta

$10.00Out of stock
Carlucci Caprese

$9.00Out of stock

fresh mozzarella, tomatoes, basil, extra virgin olive oil

Detroit Bread

$14.00Out of stock
STG Bruschetta

$10.00

tomatoes, basil, garlic, balsamic, extra virgin olive oil, pecorino romano, fresh-baked flat bread

Salads

Andolini's Signature Salad

$12.00

field greens, candied walnuts, almonds, strawberries, parmesan, mango vinaigrette

Arugula Salad

$6.00+Out of stock

arugula, chicken, pistachios, cherry tomatoes, balsamic, extra virgin olive oil, garlic, shaved parmigiano reggiano

Caesar Salad

$12.00

caesar, croutons, romaine, shredded parmesan

Garden Salad

$10.00

house-made dressing options: ranch, italian, caesar, balsamic vinaigrette, mango vinaigrette, extra virgin olive oil

Greek Salad

$10.00

romaine, kalamata olives, feta cheese, cherry tomatoes, parmesan, olive oil

Iceberg Wedge Salad

$7.00Out of stock

pancetta, red onions, cherry tomatoes, gorgonzola dressing

Satriale's Salad

$14.00

romaine, prosciutto, genoa salami, house made fresh mozzarella, balsamic vinaigrette

Pizza

20 Inch Pizzas

Serves 4
20" Custom / Cheese Pizza

$24.00