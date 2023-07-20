Andolini's
12140 E 96th St N #106
Owasso, OK 74055
Our Favorites
20" Demarco of Brooklyn
Brooklyn pizza homage to Dom Demarco of Di Fara Pizzeria on Avenue J in Brooklyn. This pizza, like Dom's, has the same DOP San Marzano tomatoes he uses with slices of our house made fresh mozzarella. Fresh picked basil, Pecorino Romano and first pressing extra virgin olive oil from the Puglia region of Italy
Garlic Knots
Appetizers & Salads
Appetizers
Garlic Knots
Appian Way Meatballs
covered and baked with fresh mozzarella
Arancini
crispy fried risotto balls stuffed with cheese and basil
Bruschetta
Caprese Antipasto
tomato slices, house made fresh mozzarella, roasted red peppers, kalamata olives, prosciutto, portobello, marinated artichoke hearts, balsamic glaze, fresh basil, pecorino romano, and italian extra virgin olive oil
Detroit Bread
Mozzarella Slices
house made fresh mozzarella, breaded, fried and salted
Marzano Rolls
Baked with pistachio pesto, san marzano tomatoes, pecorino romano, fresh basil
Salads
Andolini's Signature Salad
field greens, candied walnuts, almonds, strawberries, parmesan, mango vinaigrette
Caesar Salad
caesar, croutons, romaine, shredded parmesan
Garden Salad
house-made dressing options: ranch, italian, caesar, balsamic vinaigrette, mango vinaigrette, extra virgin olive oil
Greek Salad
romaine, kalamata olives, feta cheese, cherry tomatoes, parmesan, olive oil
Italian Cobb
romaine, hardboiled egg, roasted chicken, crisp pancetta, warmed walnuts, parmesan crisps, tomatoes, ranch
Satriale's Salad
romaine, prosciutto, genoa salami, house made fresh mozzarella, balsamic vinaigrette
Pizza
20 Inch Pizzas
20" Custom / Cheese Pizza
20" Half & Half
20" Demarco of Brooklyn
Brooklyn pizza homage to Dom Demarco of Di Fara Pizzeria on Avenue J in Brooklyn. This pizza, like Dom's, has the same DOP San Marzano tomatoes he uses with slices of our house made fresh mozzarella. Fresh picked basil, Pecorino Romano and first pressing extra virgin olive oil from the Puglia region of Italy
20" Andolini's Combination
pepperoni, genoa salami, mushrooms, red onions, bell peppers, black olives, ground beef, house-made Italian sausage
20" Athenian
kalamata olives, feta cheese, red onions, garlic, olive oil, shredded parmesan, house-made sausage
20" BBQ Chicken
house-made bbq sauce, house-made smoked mozzarella, chicken breast, crispy onion strings
20" Buffalo Chicken
parmesan chicken, buffalo sauce, red onions, ranch drizzle
20" Chelsea
ricotta, garlic, chicken breast, basil after bake
20" Cinco de Cuatro
pepperoni, calabrian sausage, fresh fried jalapeños, spicy honey
20" Clemenza
meatballs, genoa salami, house-made italian sausage
20" Florentine
olive oil, garlic, fresh spinach, shredded parmesan, artichoke hearts
20" Frederico
alfredo sauce, fresh spinach, speck, mushrooms
20" Hoboken
sliced meatballs with marinara, ricotta
20" Maui Waui
genoa salami, canadian bacon, red onion, jalapeños, pineapple
20" NY Street Slice
no flop, cooked to a char, straight-up cheese pizza with oregano, double-extra cheese, light sauce
20" Peppa Pig
peppadew peppers (sweet piquante), pancetta, genoa salami, ricotta, and spicy honey
20" S.P.Q.R.
ricotta, garlic, house-made Italian sausage, prosciutto
20" Spring Street
The Spring Street is a Manhattan style pizza, cooked to a slight char, with extra virgin olive oil Pecorino Romano before, house made fresh mozzarella, finished with fresh basil and Andolini’s pizza sauce
20" Tenbysimmo
pepperoni, canadian bacon, genoa salami, house-made pastrami, ground beef, house made Italian sausage
20" Vegetarian
mushrooms, sliced tomatoes, black olives, green bell peppers, red onions, basil, garlic infused extra virgin olive oil, red rock salt
20" Vesuvio
house-made smoked mozzarella, chicken breast, red rock salt
20" White Pizza
ricotta, garlic
ROMAN SOHO Pep Square
It takes 5 days to make this light, thick and airy crust that uses a special organic Italian flour. Topped with pizza sauce, mozzarella, and crispy pepperoni. Limited available per day.
ROMAN Margherita
san marzano tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, basil
ROMAN Custom
Andolini’s pizza sauce, mozzarella and (+ select up to 3 toppings)
16 Inch Pizzas
16" Custom / Cheese Pizza
16" Half & Half
16" Andolini's Combination
pepperoni, genoa salami, mushrooms, red onions, bell peppers, black olives, ground beef, house-made italian sausage
16" Athenian
kalamata olives, feta cheese, red onions, garlic, olive oil, shredded parmesan, house-made sausage
16" BBQ Chicken
house-made smoked apple bbq sauce, house-made smoked mozzarella, chicken breast, crispy onion strings.
16" Buffalo Chicken
parmesan chicken, buffalo sauce, red onions, ranch drizzle
16" Chelsea
ricotta, garlic, chicken breast, basil after bake
16" Cinco de Cuatro
pepperoni, calabrian sausage, fresh fried jalapeños, spicy honey
16" Clemenza
meatballs, genoa salami, house-made italian sausage
16" Florentine
olive oil, garlic, fresh spinach, shredded parmesan, artichoke hearts
16" Frederico
alfredo sauce, fresh spinach, speck, mushrooms
16" Hoboken
sliced meatballs with marinara, ricotta
16" Maui Waui
genoa salami, canadian bacon, red onion, jalapeños, pineapple
16" Peppa Pig
peppadew peppers (sweet piquante), pancetta, genoa salami, ricotta, and spicy honey
16" S.P.Q.R.
ricotta, garlic, house-made Italian sausage, prosciutto
16" Tenbysimmo
pepperoni, canadian bacon, genoa salami, house-made pastrami, ground beef, house made italian sausage
16" Vegetarian
mushrooms, sliced tomatoes, black olives, green bell peppers, red onions, basil, garlic infused extra virgin olive oil, red rock salt
16" Vesuvio
house-made smoked mozzarella, chicken breast, red rock salt
16" White Pizza
ricotta, garlic
14 Inch Pizzas
14" Custom / Cheese Pizza
14" Half & Half
14" Andolini's Combination
pepperoni, genoa salami, mushrooms, red onions, bell peppers, black olives, ground beef, house-made Italian sausage
14" Athenian
kalamata olives, feta cheese, red onions, garlic, olive oil, shredded parmesan, house-made sausage
14" BBQ Chicken
house-made smoked apple bbq sauce, house-made smoked mozzarella, chicken breast, crispy onion strings
14" Buffalo Chicken
parmesan chicken, buffalo sauce, red onions, ranch drizzle
14" Chelsea
ricotta, garlic, chicken breast, basil after bake
14" Cinco de Cuatro
pepperoni, calabrian sausage, fresh fried jalapeños, spicy honey
14" Clemenza
meatballs, genoa salami, house-made italian sausage
14" Florentine
olive oil, garlic, fresh spinach, shredded parmesan, artichoke hearts
14" Frederico
alfredo sauce, fresh spinach, speck, mushrooms
14" Hoboken
sliced meatballs with marinara, ricotta
14" Margherita
Certified DOP San Marzano tomatoes, first pressing extra virgin olive oil from the Puglia region of Italy, house made fresh mozzarella with basil and red rock salt. Cooked in the same way as the pizzaiolos of 1889 - right on the stone
14" Maui Waui
genoa salami, canadian bacon, red onion, jalapeños, pineapple
14" Peppa Pig
eppadew peppers (sweet piquante), pancetta, genoa salami, ricotta, and spicy honey
14" Pizza Rustica
Made in the traditional Tuscan style of late 19th century rural Italian villages. Filled with ricotta, mozzarella, prosciutto, sliced sausage and fresh spinach with a large crust folded over the top of the filling
14" S.P.Q.R.
ricotta, garlic, house-made Italian sausage, prosciutto
14" Tenbysimmo
pepperoni, canadian bacon, genoa salami, house-made pastrami, ground beef, house made Italian sausage
14" Vegetarian
mushrooms, sliced tomatoes, black olives, green bell peppers, red onions, basil, garlic infused extra virgin olive oil, red rock salt
14" Vesuvio
house-made smoked mozzarella, chicken breast, red rock salt
14" White Pizza
ricotta, garlic
Gluten Friendly Pizzas
GF Custom / Cheese Pizza
GF Half & Half
GF Andolini's Combination
pepperoni, genoa salami, mushrooms, red onions, bell peppers, black olives, ground beef, house made italian sausage
GF Athenian
kalamata olives, feta cheese, red onions, garlic, olive oil, shredded parmesan, house made sausage
GF BBQ Chicken
house-made BBQ sauce, house-made smoked mozzarella, chicken breast, crispy onion strings
GF Chelsea
ricotta, garlic, chicken breast, basil after bake
GF Cinco de Cuatro
pepperoni, calabrian sausage, fresh fried jalapeños, spicy honey
GF Clemenza
meatballs (meatballs are not made GF), genoa salami, house-made italian sausage
GF Florentine
olive oil, garlic, baby spinach, shredded parmesan, artichoke hearts
GF Frederico
alfredo, baby spinach, speck, mushrooms
GF Hoboken
sliced meatballs with marinara (meatballs are not GF) and ricotta
GF Margherita
Certified DOP San Marzano tomatoes, first pressing extra virgin olive oil from the Puglia region of Italy, house made fresh mozzarella with basil and red rock salt. Cooked in the same way as the pizzaiolos of 1889 - right on the stone
GF Maui Waui
genoa salami, canadian bacon, red onion, jalapeños, pineapple
GF Peppa Pig
peppadew peppers (sweet piquante), pancetta, genoa salami, ricotta, and spicy honey
GF S.P.Q.R.
ricotta, garlic, house made italian sausage, prosciutto
GF Tenbysimmo
pepperoni, canadian bacon, genoa salami, house made pastrami, ground beef, house made italian sausage
GF Vegetarian
mushrooms, sliced tomatoes, black olives, green bell peppers red onions, basil, garlic infused extra virgin olive oil, red rock salt
GF Vesuvio
house made smoked mozzarella, chicken breast, red rock salt
GF White Pizza
ricotta, garlic
Kids Pizzas
Stromboli and Calzones
Stromboli
Entrees
Pastas
Fettuccine Alfredo W/ Chicken
alfredo, chicken breast, fettucini
Spaghetti & Meatballs
2 meatballs, meat sauce, spaghetti
Chicken Parmigian Pasta
breaded chicken, fresh mozzarella, marinara, red rock salt, spaghetti
Kid's Pasta
Fettuccini Alfredo, Spaghetti Marinara, Spaghetti & Meatballs, or Spaghetti & Butter
Baked Pastas
Sandwiches
Italian Deli Sandwich
prosciutto, salami, roasted red peppers, fresh spinach, basil, house made fresh mozzarella, olive oil, balsamic glaze
Meatball Parm Sandwich
diced basil, 2 meatballs, peccorino romano, whole milk mozzarella
Chicken Parm Sandwich
breaded chicken, diced basil, peccorino romano, whole milk mozzarella
Take and Bake
Take and Bake Kits
Merch
5 Pack HPGB
Holiday. Pizza. Gift. Book. 5 gift certificates; each good for a 14 inch, two topping pizza.
10 Pack HPGB
Holiday. Pizza. Gift. Book. 10 gift certificates; each good for a 14 inch, 2 topping pizza.
25 Pack HPGB
Holiday. Pizza. Gift. Book. 25 gift certificates; each good for a 14 inch, 2 topping pizza.
Bar Album Cover
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
