Restaurant header imageView gallery
American
Seafood

Andora Restaurant

1,004 Reviews

$$

1616 Mt Nebo Rd

Sewickley, PA 15143

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Popular Items

Mixed Greens - House Salad
Andora Cheeseburger
Andora Chicken

Starters

Crisp garlic crostini topped with fresh tomato, basil, fresh mozzarella and balsamic glaze

Shrimp Bisque

$6.90

Our signature shrimp bisque is made with shrimp and shrimp stock, fresh cream, seasonings and just the right amount of Sherry

Soup of Day

$5.90

Our Chef's Selection of Today's Freshly Made Soup

Stuffed Banana Peppers

Stuffed Banana Peppers

$13.90

Three hot banana peppers stuffed with Italian hot sausage stuffing and baked until tender with marinara sauce and provolone cheese

Jumbo Lump Crab Cake

Jumbo Lump Crab Cake

$19.90

Our 4 ounce jumbo lump crab cake with red onion caper sauce. A guest favorite!

Dynamite Shrimp

Dynamite Shrimp

$14.90

Shrimp lightly fried and tossed in our dynamite sauce - crispy, spicy and delicious!

Crispy Calamari

$12.90

Tempura-fried calamari, Thai peanut sauce

Ahi Poke

$13.90

Ahi tuna “poke” style, pickled ginger, wasabi, citrus ponzu

Margherita Flatbread

$13.90

Dinner Salads

*** Not Available New Years Eve
Mixed Greens - House Salad

Mixed Greens - House Salad

$7.90

Mixed greens with cucumber, tomatoes, roasted red pepper, black olives and feta cheese. Served with our Andora house vinaigrette dressing

Roasted Beet Salad

Roasted Beet Salad

$8.90

Our most popular salad features mixed greens, roasted beets, candied pecans and crumbled goat cheese in a balsamic vinaigrette dressing

Chopped Wedge Salad

$7.90

Chopped iceberg, egg, bacon, tomato, red onion tossed in pepper ranch

Autumn Salad

$7.90

Mixed greens, craisins, goat cheese, sunflower seeds tossed in balsamic vinaigrette

Spinach Salad

$8.90

spinach, bacon ,bleu cheese, mushrooms, egg tossed in a hot bacon dressing

Caesar Salad

$7.90

Shrimp Salad

$25.90

Dinner Entrees

Crab & Shrimp Linguine

Crab & Shrimp Linguine

$29.90

Fresh egg linguine tossed with lobster meat, shrimp, crab meat spinach and tomatoes in a lobster cream sauce

Penne with Chicken & Sausage

Penne with Chicken & Sausage

$23.90

Penne pasta tossed with grilled sliced chicken breast, Italian sausage, and banana pepper slices in a rich tomato cream sauce

Scallop & Shrimp

$31.90

Seared jumbo sea scallops and shrimp over seven pepper risotto and asparagus

Andora Chicken

$23.90

The original Andora chicken features two chicken breasts sauteed with banana peppers, artichoke hearts, capers and roasted tomatoes and finished with a light white wine Bercy sauce. Accompanied by our 7 pepper risotto and green beans

Teriyaki Atlantic Salmon

$24.90

Grilled Atlantic Salmon topped teriyaki sauce. Accompanied by asparagus and rice

Sesame-Crusted Ahi Tuna

Sesame-Crusted Ahi Tuna

$28.90

Ahi tuna crusted in sesame seeds and seared rare with wasabi aioli, sweet soy, and edamame with roasted red peppers

Filet Mignon 8 oz.

Filet Mignon 8 oz.

$39.90

An 8 ounce beef tenderloin steak cooked to your liking topped with herb butter and accompanied by green beans and garlic chive mashed potatoes

Kona

$24.90

A tender 8 oz. boneless pork ribeye chop with a Kona coffee crust accompanied by garlic chive parslied potatoes and fresh green beans

Surf & Turf

Surf & Turf

$53.90

Our 8 oz. beef tenderloin steak cooked to your specification and topped with herb butter, paired with our jumbo lump crab cake with red onion caper sauce. Accompanied by mashed potatoes and fresh green beans

Andora Cheeseburger

Andora Cheeseburger

$14.90

A premium Angus 8 oz. burger grilled to your specification and served with lettuce, tomato and pickle on a brioche bun. Accompanied by our crispy French fries

Swordfish

$25.90

grilled swordfish garlic/ginger compound butter with rice and asparagus

Linguine Tossed with Grape Tomatoes

$18.90+

Linguine tossed with grape tomatoes, fresh basil and garlic oil, topped with fresh mozzarella

Eggplant Ravioli

$24.90

Eggplant Ravioli, with pesto cream sauce

Veal Marsala

$25.90

Tender veal with wild mushrooms in Marsala wine sauce served with rice and asparagus

Hawaiian Grouper

$29.90Out of stock

Sides

7 Pepper Risotto

$5.00

Rich, creamy risotto with seven peppers

Coleslaw

$5.00

Crisp cole slaw lightly dressed with our own slaw dressing

French Fries

French Fries

$5.00

Crispy shoestring potatoes fried to a golden brown, seasoned and served with Pittsburgh's favorite Heinz ketchup

Green Beans

$5.00

Sauteed crisp fresh green beans

Garlic Chive Mashed Potatoes

$5.00

Creamy mashed potatoes with cream, butter, seasonings and a hint of fresh garlic

Rice Pilaf

$5.00

Tender rice with vegetable "confetti"

Desserts

Cheesecake

$7.90

Creamy New York-style thick cheesecake with your choice of chocolate, caramel or raspberry sauce

Chocolate Cake

$7.90

Rich but light Belgian dark chocolate mousse on a chocolate cake base with shaved chocolate

Limoncello Cake

$7.90

Lemon sponge cake with layers of limoncello mascarpone cream

Starters

Shrimp Bisque

$6.90

Our signature shrimp bisque is made with shrimp and shrimp stock, fresh cream, seasonings and just the right amount of Sherry

Stuffed Banana Peppers

Stuffed Banana Peppers

$13.90

Three hot banana peppers stuffed with Italian hot sausage stuffing and baked until tender with marinara sauce and provolone cheese

Jumbo Lump Crab Cake

Jumbo Lump Crab Cake

$19.90

Our 4 ounce jumbo lump crab cake with red onion caper sauce. A guest favorite!

Salads

Mixed Greens - House Salad

Mixed Greens - House Salad

$7.90

Mixed greens with cucumber, tomatoes, roasted red pepper, black olives and feta cheese. Served with our Andora house vinaigrette dressing

Roasted Beet Salad

Roasted Beet Salad

$8.90

Our most popular salad features mixed greens, roasted beets, candied pecans and crumbled goat cheese in a balsamic vinaigrette dressing

Crab Cake Salad - Lunch

$22.90

Crab cake salad, mixed greens, roasted red peppers and mango with citrus vinaigrette

Salmon Salad - Lunch

$17.90

Grilled salmon salad, mixed greens, craisins, goat cheese, sunflower seeds and balsamic vinaigrette

Tuscan Chicken Salad - Lunch

Tuscan Chicken Salad - Lunch

$14.90

Grilled chicken breasts atop iceberg lettuce, bacon, red onion, blue cheese crumbles, and tomato, tossed in our Tuscan vinaigrette dressing

Steak Salad - Lunch

Steak Salad - Lunch

$15.90

Grilled beef tenderloin tips cooked to your liking atop lettuce with tomato, cucumber, hard-boiled egg, tossed in roasted red pepper ranch dressing. Garnished with onion straws and crispy french fries

Shrimp Salad

$14.90

Grilled shrimp salad, mixed greens, craisins, goat cheese, sunflower seeds and balsamic vinaigrette

Caesar Salad

$7.90

Sandwiches

Blackened Chicken Sandwich

$13.90

Two boneless blackened chicken breasts grilled and served with lettuce, tomato, pickle, bacon, cheddar and pepper ranch on a brioche bun. Accompanied by crispy French fries or cole slaw

Swordfish Taco

$13.90

Ahi tuna taco, Asian slaw, dynamite sauce

Andora Burger

Andora Burger

$14.90

A premium Angus 8 oz. burger grilled to your specification and served with lettuce, tomato and pickle on a brioche bun. Accompanied by our crispy French fries or cole slaw. Shown above with cheddar cheese (optional)

Chicken Wrap

$15.90

Buffalo chicken wrap, lettuce, cheddar jack, tomatoes and ranch dressing

Chicken Salad Sandwich

$13.90

Chicken salad on whole wheat, almonds, peaches, craisins, scallions, lettuce and tomato

Shrimp & Lobster burger

$16.90

Handmade burger of shrimp and lobster meat served on a brioche bun with tomato mango habanero aioli

Entrees

Penne with Chicken

Penne with Chicken

$15.90

Penne tossed with grilled sliced chicken breast and banana pepper slices in a rich tomato cream sauce

Andora Chicken

Andora Chicken

$14.90

The original Andora chicken features a chicken breast sauteed with banana peppers, artichoke hearts, capers and roasted tomatoes and finished with a light white wine Bercy sauce. Accompanied by our 7 pepper risotto and asparagus

Teriyaki Salmon

$16.90

Grilled Atlantic Salmon topped with teriyaki sauce. Accompanied by rice pilaf and asparagus

Jumbo Lump Crab Cake

Jumbo Lump Crab Cake

$17.90

Our 4 oz. jumbo lump crab cake with red onion caper sauce accompanied by asparagus

Lunch Surf and Turf

Lunch Surf and Turf

$24.90

Our 8 oz. premium hamburger patty cooked to your specification and topped with sauteed mushrooms, paired with our jumbo lump crab cake with red onion caper sauce. Accompanied by fresh green beans and crispy French fries or cole slaw

Linguine Tossed with Grape Tomatoes

$13.90

Linguine tossed with grape tomatoes, fresh basil and garlic oil, topped with fresh mozzarella

Chorizo Chicken

$14.90

grilled chicken breasts topped with chorizo queso sauce with rice and asparagus

Sides

7 Pepper Risotto

$5.00

Rich, creamy risotto with seven peppers

Coleslaw

$5.00

Crisp cole slaw lightly dressed with our own slaw dressing

French Fries

French Fries

$5.00

Crispy shoestring potatoes fried to a golden brown, seasoned and served with Pittsburgh's favorite Heinz ketchup

Green Beans

$5.00

Sauteed crisp fresh green beans

Rice Pilaf

$5.00

Tender rice with vegetable "confetti"

Desserts

Cheesecake

$7.90

Creamy New York-style thick cheesecake with your choice of chocolate, caramel or raspberry sauce

Chocolate Cake

$7.90

Rich but light Belgian dark chocolate mousse on a chocolate cake base with shaved chocolate

Limoncello Cake

$7.90

Lemon sponge cake with layers of limoncello mascarpone cream

Kids Meals

Kids Burger

$7.50

Kids Chicken Tenders

$9.90
Kids Pasta

Kids Pasta

$7.50
Attributes and Amenities
check markIntimate
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCatering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

For over twenty years now, Andora has served great food with friendly people in an environment that you can relax. Whether in our dining rooms, our bar or on our spectacular patio, we know you will have a memorable experience!

Website

Location

1616 Mt Nebo Rd, Sewickley, PA 15143

Directions

Gallery
Andora image
Andora image
Andora image

Similar restaurants in your area

Sunny Jim's Tavern
orange star4.2 • 1,401
255 Camp Horne Rd Pittsburgh, PA 15202
View restaurantnext
Jabby Joe's
orange starNo Reviews
1562 ISLAND AVE MCKEES ROCKS, PA 15136
View restaurantnext
Scoops & More Eatery - 7012 Steubenville Pike
orange star4.5 • 582
7012 Steubenville Pike Oakdale, PA 15071
View restaurantnext
Vue 412
orange star4.0 • 1,327
1200 Grandview Ave Pittsburgh, PA 15211
View restaurantnext
Fig & Ash Wood Fire Kitchen
orange starNo Reviews
514 E Ohio St Pittsburgh, PA 15212
View restaurantnext
Scratch Food and Beverage
orange starNo Reviews
1720 Lowrie Street Pittsburgh, PA 15212
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants
Map
More near Sewickley
Coraopolis
review star
Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
Aliquippa
review star
Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
Mc Kees Rocks
review star
Avg 3.7 (8 restaurants)
Wexford
review star
Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)
Carnegie
review star
Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)
Monaca
review star
No reviews yet
Allison Park
review star
Avg 4.6 (2 restaurants)
Beaver
review star
Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)
Pittsburgh
review star
Avg 4.4 (285 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston