Andora Restaurant
1,004 Reviews
$$
1616 Mt Nebo Rd
Sewickley, PA 15143
Starters
Shrimp Bisque
Our signature shrimp bisque is made with shrimp and shrimp stock, fresh cream, seasonings and just the right amount of Sherry
Soup of Day
Our Chef's Selection of Today's Freshly Made Soup
Stuffed Banana Peppers
Three hot banana peppers stuffed with Italian hot sausage stuffing and baked until tender with marinara sauce and provolone cheese
Jumbo Lump Crab Cake
Our 4 ounce jumbo lump crab cake with red onion caper sauce. A guest favorite!
Dynamite Shrimp
Shrimp lightly fried and tossed in our dynamite sauce - crispy, spicy and delicious!
Crispy Calamari
Tempura-fried calamari, Thai peanut sauce
Ahi Poke
Ahi tuna “poke” style, pickled ginger, wasabi, citrus ponzu
Margherita Flatbread
Dinner Salads
Mixed Greens - House Salad
Mixed greens with cucumber, tomatoes, roasted red pepper, black olives and feta cheese. Served with our Andora house vinaigrette dressing
Roasted Beet Salad
Our most popular salad features mixed greens, roasted beets, candied pecans and crumbled goat cheese in a balsamic vinaigrette dressing
Chopped Wedge Salad
Chopped iceberg, egg, bacon, tomato, red onion tossed in pepper ranch
Autumn Salad
Mixed greens, craisins, goat cheese, sunflower seeds tossed in balsamic vinaigrette
Spinach Salad
spinach, bacon ,bleu cheese, mushrooms, egg tossed in a hot bacon dressing
Caesar Salad
Shrimp Salad
Dinner Entrees
Crab & Shrimp Linguine
Fresh egg linguine tossed with lobster meat, shrimp, crab meat spinach and tomatoes in a lobster cream sauce
Penne with Chicken & Sausage
Penne pasta tossed with grilled sliced chicken breast, Italian sausage, and banana pepper slices in a rich tomato cream sauce
Scallop & Shrimp
Seared jumbo sea scallops and shrimp over seven pepper risotto and asparagus
Andora Chicken
The original Andora chicken features two chicken breasts sauteed with banana peppers, artichoke hearts, capers and roasted tomatoes and finished with a light white wine Bercy sauce. Accompanied by our 7 pepper risotto and green beans
Teriyaki Atlantic Salmon
Grilled Atlantic Salmon topped teriyaki sauce. Accompanied by asparagus and rice
Sesame-Crusted Ahi Tuna
Ahi tuna crusted in sesame seeds and seared rare with wasabi aioli, sweet soy, and edamame with roasted red peppers
Filet Mignon 8 oz.
An 8 ounce beef tenderloin steak cooked to your liking topped with herb butter and accompanied by green beans and garlic chive mashed potatoes
Kona
A tender 8 oz. boneless pork ribeye chop with a Kona coffee crust accompanied by garlic chive parslied potatoes and fresh green beans
Surf & Turf
Our 8 oz. beef tenderloin steak cooked to your specification and topped with herb butter, paired with our jumbo lump crab cake with red onion caper sauce. Accompanied by mashed potatoes and fresh green beans
Andora Cheeseburger
A premium Angus 8 oz. burger grilled to your specification and served with lettuce, tomato and pickle on a brioche bun. Accompanied by our crispy French fries
Swordfish
grilled swordfish garlic/ginger compound butter with rice and asparagus
Linguine Tossed with Grape Tomatoes
Linguine tossed with grape tomatoes, fresh basil and garlic oil, topped with fresh mozzarella
Eggplant Ravioli
Eggplant Ravioli, with pesto cream sauce
Veal Marsala
Tender veal with wild mushrooms in Marsala wine sauce served with rice and asparagus
Hawaiian Grouper
Sides
7 Pepper Risotto
Rich, creamy risotto with seven peppers
Coleslaw
Crisp cole slaw lightly dressed with our own slaw dressing
French Fries
Crispy shoestring potatoes fried to a golden brown, seasoned and served with Pittsburgh's favorite Heinz ketchup
Green Beans
Sauteed crisp fresh green beans
Garlic Chive Mashed Potatoes
Creamy mashed potatoes with cream, butter, seasonings and a hint of fresh garlic
Rice Pilaf
Tender rice with vegetable "confetti"
Desserts
Cheesecake
Creamy New York-style thick cheesecake with your choice of chocolate, caramel or raspberry sauce
Chocolate Cake
Rich but light Belgian dark chocolate mousse on a chocolate cake base with shaved chocolate
Limoncello Cake
Lemon sponge cake with layers of limoncello mascarpone cream
Starters
Salads
Crab Cake Salad - Lunch
Crab cake salad, mixed greens, roasted red peppers and mango with citrus vinaigrette
Salmon Salad - Lunch
Grilled salmon salad, mixed greens, craisins, goat cheese, sunflower seeds and balsamic vinaigrette
Tuscan Chicken Salad - Lunch
Grilled chicken breasts atop iceberg lettuce, bacon, red onion, blue cheese crumbles, and tomato, tossed in our Tuscan vinaigrette dressing
Steak Salad - Lunch
Grilled beef tenderloin tips cooked to your liking atop lettuce with tomato, cucumber, hard-boiled egg, tossed in roasted red pepper ranch dressing. Garnished with onion straws and crispy french fries
Shrimp Salad
Grilled shrimp salad, mixed greens, craisins, goat cheese, sunflower seeds and balsamic vinaigrette
Caesar Salad
Sandwiches
Blackened Chicken Sandwich
Two boneless blackened chicken breasts grilled and served with lettuce, tomato, pickle, bacon, cheddar and pepper ranch on a brioche bun. Accompanied by crispy French fries or cole slaw
Swordfish Taco
Ahi tuna taco, Asian slaw, dynamite sauce
Andora Burger
A premium Angus 8 oz. burger grilled to your specification and served with lettuce, tomato and pickle on a brioche bun. Accompanied by our crispy French fries or cole slaw. Shown above with cheddar cheese (optional)
Chicken Wrap
Buffalo chicken wrap, lettuce, cheddar jack, tomatoes and ranch dressing
Chicken Salad Sandwich
Chicken salad on whole wheat, almonds, peaches, craisins, scallions, lettuce and tomato
Shrimp & Lobster burger
Handmade burger of shrimp and lobster meat served on a brioche bun with tomato mango habanero aioli
Entrees
Penne with Chicken
Penne tossed with grilled sliced chicken breast and banana pepper slices in a rich tomato cream sauce
Andora Chicken
The original Andora chicken features a chicken breast sauteed with banana peppers, artichoke hearts, capers and roasted tomatoes and finished with a light white wine Bercy sauce. Accompanied by our 7 pepper risotto and asparagus
Teriyaki Salmon
Grilled Atlantic Salmon topped with teriyaki sauce. Accompanied by rice pilaf and asparagus
Jumbo Lump Crab Cake
Our 4 oz. jumbo lump crab cake with red onion caper sauce accompanied by asparagus
Lunch Surf and Turf
Our 8 oz. premium hamburger patty cooked to your specification and topped with sauteed mushrooms, paired with our jumbo lump crab cake with red onion caper sauce. Accompanied by fresh green beans and crispy French fries or cole slaw
Linguine Tossed with Grape Tomatoes
Linguine tossed with grape tomatoes, fresh basil and garlic oil, topped with fresh mozzarella
Chorizo Chicken
grilled chicken breasts topped with chorizo queso sauce with rice and asparagus
Sides
Desserts
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
For over twenty years now, Andora has served great food with friendly people in an environment that you can relax. Whether in our dining rooms, our bar or on our spectacular patio, we know you will have a memorable experience!
1616 Mt Nebo Rd, Sewickley, PA 15143