NexDine Andover Companies (203)

Order Again

Popular Items

BUILD YOUR OWN GRILLE SANDWICH
SHAVED HAM AND CHEDDAR PANINI - From the Deli
BUILD YOUR OWN BREAKFAST SANDWICH

DAILY SPECIALS

BREAKFAST BUFFET

$4.25

Scrambled Eggs, Vegetable and Cheese Scramble, Sausage Links, Sausage Patties, Home Fries, Buttermilk Pancakes

NEW ENGLAND CLAM CHOWDER

$1.85+

Celery, Onions, Garlic, Potatoes, Clam Juice, Clam Base, White Pepper, Flour, Half & Half, Chopped Clams

SHAVED HAM AND CHEDDAR PANINI - From the Deli

$4.95

Smoked Ham, Sharp Cheddar Cheese, Bacon, Sliced Tomatoes, Baby Spinach, Honey Mustard, Sourdough Roll

LOADED PEPPERONI PIZZA STEAK

$4.95Out of stock

Shaved Sirloin, Pepperoni, Peppers, Onions, Mushrooms, Marinara Sauce, Provolone Cheese, French Roll

MORNING STARTERS - Breakfast Available 7:30 AM - 10:30 AM

BUILD YOUR OWN OMELET

BUILD YOUR OWN OMELET

$3.95
BUILD YOUR OWN BREAKFAST SANDWICH

BUILD YOUR OWN BREAKFAST SANDWICH

$3.25

ANDOVER BREAKFAST PLATE

$4.50

Two Eggs Your Way, Home Fries, Grilled English Muffin, and Your Choice of Bacon or Sausage

GARDEN QUESADILLA

GARDEN QUESADILLA

$3.95

Scrambled Eggs with Sauteed Peppers, Onions, Mushrooms, Zucchini & Cheese in a Crispy Warm Tortilla

SPICY AVOCADO TOAST

SPICY AVOCADO TOAST

$3.95

Freshly Cracked Grilled Egg with Smashed Avocado, Spinach & Pepperjack Cheese on Multigrain

SPICY BREAKFAST BURRITO

$3.25

Scrambled Eggs, Chorizo, Peppers, Onions, Cheddar Cheese, Salsa, and Crispy Potatoes in a Warm Tortilla

BUILD YOUR OWN SMOOTHIE

BUILD YOUR OWN SMOOTHIE

$2.99

FRESH OATMEAL

$1.50+

Old Fashioned Oats with Choice of Toppings

FRUIT & YOGURT PARFAIT

FRUIT & YOGURT PARFAIT

$2.25
FRESHLY CUT FRUIT

FRESHLY CUT FRUIT

$2.25
HARD BOILED EGGS

HARD BOILED EGGS

$0.85

TATER TOTS

$1.45
HOME FRIES

HOME FRIES

$1.45
ENGLISH MUFFIN

ENGLISH MUFFIN

$1.05
BAGEL WITH CREAM CHEESE

BAGEL WITH CREAM CHEESE

$1.85
SIDE BACON

SIDE BACON

$0.75

SIDE SAUSAGE LINK

$0.75

DELICATESSEN

HOMEMADE NEW ENGLAND CHICKEN SALAD

$4.95

House-made Chicken Salad with Dried Cranberries, Diced Granny Smith Apples, Lettuce, and Vermont Cheddar Cheese on Multi-Grain

ITALIAN PROVISIONS

$4.95

Capicola Ham, Genoa Salami, Mortadella, Pepperoni, Provolone Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Onions, Pickles, Oil, Vinegar, and Seasonings on a Baguette

NORTH SHORE ROAST BEEF

$4.95

Medium Rare Roast Beef with Tangy Barbecue Sauce and American Cheese on a Toasted Onion Roll

AVOCADO TURKEY CLUB

$4.95

House Roasted Turkey, Crisp Bacon, Sliced Avocado, Baby Spinach, Tomato and Mayonnaise on Multi-Grain

BUILD YOUR OWN DELI SANDWICH

BUILD YOUR OWN DELI SANDWICH

$4.95

Hand crafted Deli sandwich made to your specifications.

THE GREENERY

CAESAR SALAD

$3.95

Roamine Lettuce, Shredded Parmesan Cheese, Brioche Croutons, and Creamy Caesar Dressing. Add Proteins for $1 each.

QUINOA BERRY SALAD

$4.95

Mixed Greens, Quinoa, Cucumbers, Strawberries, Blueberries, Raspberries, Blackberries, Craisins, Candied Walnuts, Goat Cheese, Raspberry Poppy Vinaigrette

BARBECUE STEAK TIP SALAD

$4.95

Mixed Greens, Marinated Steak Tips, Black Bean and Corn Salsa, Cucumbers, Carrots, Grape Tomato, Fried Onion Strings, Barbecue Ranch Dressing

CILANTRO LIME CHICKEN SALAD

$4.95

Mixed Greens, Grilled Chicken, Grape Tomato, Cucumber, Carrots, Black Beans, Cheddar Jack Cheese, Tortilla Strips, Salsa, Cilantro Lime Vinaigrette

FROM THE GRILLE

BUILD YOUR OWN GRILLE SANDWICH

BUILD YOUR OWN GRILLE SANDWICH

$4.95

Hand crafted Grille sandwich made to your specifications.

VEGETARIAN BURGER

VEGETARIAN BURGER

$4.95

Housemade Vegetarian Burger, Pepper Jack Cheese, Shredded Carrots, Red Onion, Baby Spinach & Hummus on a Bulky Roll

CALIFORNIA GRILLED CHICKEN

$4.95

Grilled Chicken Breast, Bacon, Avocado, Tomato, and Red Onion on a Whole Wheat Roll

CHIPOTLE CHICKEN QUESADILLA

CHIPOTLE CHICKEN QUESADILLA

$4.95

Roasted Chicken, Jalapeño Peppers, Bacon, Pepper Jack Cheese & Ranch Dressing

GRILLED CHEESE & FRIES

$4.95

Melted American, Cheddar, and Provolone Cheese on Grilled Country White Bread with French Fries

FRENCH FRIES

FRENCH FRIES

$1.45

SWEET POTATO FRIES

$1.45

TATER TOTS

$1.45

SNACKS & DESSERTS

COOKIE

COOKIE

$0.95
HOUSEMADE CHIPS

HOUSEMADE CHIPS

$1.25

CARROTS

$1.25

COFFEE & TEA

HOT COFFEE

$0.50+

Freshly brewed Starbucks hot coffee with Fontana flavor shots available.

ICED COFFEE

ICED COFFEE

$0.50+

Freshly brewed Starbucks hot coffee with Fontana flavor shots available.

CAFE LATTE

$1.50+

Espresso in steamed milk lightly topped with foam

CAFE AMERICANO

$1.50+

Espresso and hot water

CAFE MOCHA

$1.50+

Espresso with bittersweet mocha sauce and steamed milk. Topped with whipped cream

CAFÉ WHITE CHOCOLATE MOCHA

$1.50+

Espresso complemented with white chocolate sauce and topped with whipped cream

CAPPUCCINO

$1.50+

Espresso in a small amount of steamed milk, with a deep layer of foam

ESPRESSO

$1.00+

Made with Starbucks Espresso Roast, intense and caramelly sweet

CARAMEL MACCHIATO

$1.50+

Steamed milk mixed with vanilla syrup, marked with espresso and topped with caramel sauce

HOT CHOCOLATE

$1.00+

Bittersweet chocolate sauce, vanilla syrup and steamed milk, topped with whipped cream and chocolate drizzle

BEVERAGES

16.9oz POLAND SPRINGS WATER

16.9oz POLAND SPRINGS WATER

$1.25
16.9oz POLAND SPRING SPARKLING WATER

16.9oz POLAND SPRING SPARKLING WATER

$1.25
20oz SODA

20oz SODA

$1.25
TROPICANA JUICE

TROPICANA JUICE

$1.60
V8 JUICE

V8 JUICE

$1.50
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday6:00 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 3:00 pm
SaturdayClosed
Restaurant info

Email unit203andover@nexdine.com for any questions and/or comments!!!

Website

Location

950 Old River Rd, Andover, MA 01913

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
NexDine image

