Andrade’s 1917 Farmerville Hwy
1917 Farmerville Hwy
Ruston, LA 71270
FOOD MENU
LUNCH MENU
BURRITO CROQUETA
Flour tortilla stuffed with grilled chicken, topped with cheese sauce, mole sauce and pico de gallo. Served with rice and beans
SPEEDY GONZALEZ
One beef taco, one beef enchilada and choice of rice or beans
FAJITA LUNCH
Choice of steak or chicken with grilled vegetables, rice, beans and tortillas
RANCHERO CHEESESTEAK
Quesadilla stuffed with steak & grilled onion, lettuce, pico de gallo, covered with cheese. Served with rice & beans
HUEVOS RANCHEROS
Two ranch style eggs covered with ranchero sauce. Served with rice & beans and 3 flour tortillas
HUEVOS CON CHORIZO
Scrambled eggs with chorizo. Served with rice, beans & 3 flour tortillas
LUNCH QUESADILLA CANCUN
Quesadilla filled with cheese, chicken, shrimp, tomatoes and onions. Covered with Oaxaca cheese and served with papas-fritas (fries)
STREET TACOS LUNCH
Three grilled steak, chicken or al pastor (pork tacos marinated in our pineapple sauce cooked with onions) soft tacos. Served with rice, beans, cilantro, onions and salsa roja
LUNCH SPECIAL#1
Chile relleno, beef taco, beans and guacamole salad
LUNCH SPECIAL#2
Beef burrito, rice and beans
LUNCH SPECIAL#3
Beef burrito, beef taco and rice
LUNCH SPECIAL#4
Chile relleno, rice and beans
LUNCH SPECIA #5
Beef enchilada, rice and beans
LUNCH SPECIAL#8
Quesadilla with beef or chicken, served with rice and beans
LUNCH SPECIAL#11
Beef burrito topped with red sauce, lettuce, sour cream, tomatoes, and rice
LUNCH SPECIAL#13
Shrimp quesadilla, beef taco and rice
LUNCH SPECIAL#14
One beef or chicken chimichanga. Served with beans and guacamole salad
LUNCH SPECIA #15
Lunch taco salad with choice of chicken or beef, beans, lettuce, tomatoes, guacamole and sour cream
APPETIZERS
REGULAR QUESO CHEESE DIP
White melted cheese
LARGE QUESO CHEESE DIP
White melted cheese
QUESADILLA SAMPLER
Three different flavors - chicken, beef, and cheese. Served with guacamole salad
REGULAR GUACAMOLE DIP
Fresh avocado blended with spices
LARGE GUACAMOLE DIP
Fresh avocado blended with spices
FIESTA DIP
Cheese dip with freshly grilled chorizo (Mexican sausage) and pico de gallo
NACHOS SAN JOSE
Nachos with grilled chicken and chorizo cooked with onions covered with cheese topped with sour cream and cilantro
NACHOS SUPREME
Beef chicken, with bean nachos. Topped with lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream and guacamole
QUESO FRENCH FRIES
Golden French fries covered with our famous queso cheese and topped with your favorite choice of meat! Choose chicken, steak, bacon or chorizo. Served with sour cream and ranch
QUESADILLAS
Quesadilla Supreme
Two flour tortilla grilled and stuffed with cheese, shredded beef or chicken. Served with guacamole salad
Quesadilla Cancun
A quesadilla filled with cheese, chicken, shrimp, tomatoes and onions. Covered with Oaxaca cheese and served with papas-fritas (fries)
Quesadilla Fajita
Two grilled flour tortillas with cheese and choice of steak or chicken, grilled with onions, tomatoes, bell peppers, zucchini, and mushrooms. Served with guacamole salad
ENCHILADAS
Tres Marias
Three enchiladas - one beef, one chicken, and one cheese. One topped with green sauce, one with cheese sauce and one with red sauce. Served with guacamole salad
Enchiladas Mazatlan
Two enchiladas, stuffed with imitation crab meat, shrimp, onions, and tomatoes, overed with cheese sauce. Served with rice and guacamole salad
Enchiladas Supreme
Supreme combination consisting of one chicken, one bean, one cheese and one beef enchilada. Topped with mole sauce, grated cheese, lettuce, tomatoes and sour cream
Enchiladas Verdes
Three chicken enchiladas smothered in green salsa. Topped with lettuce, sour cream, cheese and tomatoes
Swiss Enchilades
Three enchiladas filled with grilled chicken, spinach and cheese. Covered with salsa verde and Swiss cheese. Served with guacamole salad
BURRITOS
Burrito Potosi
Huge burrito stuffed with tender grilled pork, beans, rice, lettuce, sour cream, pico de gallo. Covered with cheese sauce and green sauce
Burrito Chipotle
A huge burrito stuffed steak or chicken, rice, beans, lettuce, sour cream and tomatoes. Topped with chipotle sauce
Philly Cheese Steak Burrito
Huge burrito filled with grilled steak, green peppers, onions, and mushrooms. Topped with cheese sauce
Burrito California
A huge burrito stuffed with grilled steak or chicken, rice, beans, lettuce, sour cream and guacamole. Topped with cheese and tomato sauce
Burrito Cancun
Big burrito filled with delicious grilled shrimp and chicken. Cooked with onions and tomatoes. Topped with cheese sauce, lettuce, sour cream, and tomatoes. Served with a side of Mexican rice
FAJITAS
HOUSE SPECIALITIES
Classic Chimichangas
Two flour tortillas, filled with shredded beef or chicken, deep fried and topped with cheese sauce. Served with beans and guacamole salad
Andrade's Special
Steak, chicken, and shrimp cooked with onions, green, yellow and red bell peppers, mushrooms and tomatoes served over a bed of rice and covered in our delicious cheese sauce
Burrito Yucatan
Huge burrito stuffed with steak or chicken, rice, lettuce, sour cream and topped with our super spicy habanero salsa
Chimichangas Mazatlan
Two flour tortillas stuffed with imitation crabrneat and grilled shrimp, onions, tomatoes, deep fried and covered with cheese sauce. Served with beans and guacamole salad
Street Tacos
Three grilled steak, chicken or al pastor (pork tacos marinated in our pineapple sauce cooked with onions) soft tacos. Topped with cilantro and onion with a side of salsa roja
Jalisco Especial
Tender grilled ribeye steak and grilled chicken breast, covered with cheese sauce. Served with rice, beans and guacamole salad
Chiles Rellenos Mexicanos
Two poblano peppers stuffed with cheese, fried in egg batter and covered in ranchero sauce. Served with rice, beans and tortillas
Seafood Andrade's
Shrimp and scallops grilled with onions and bell peppers, served over and bed of rice. Covered with delicious cheese sauce
carne en su jugo
ALAMBRES & MOLCAJETES
Texas Alambre
Steak, chicken, shrimp & bacon grilled with bell peppers & onions topped with Oaxaca cheese. Served over warm tortillas. $16.50
For 2 Montezuma Molcajete
Pork, steak, chicken, shrimp, and chorizo grilled with mushrooms, zucchini, onions and nopal (cactus) marinated in green sauce and covered with Chihuahua cheese. Served in a traditional "Molcajete" stone grinding bowl, accompanied with rice, beans, guacamo
CHICKEN
Pancho's Lemon-lime Chicken
Grilled chicken smothered in our special creamy lemon-lime sauce. Served with rice, beans and 3 tortillas
Arroz Con Pollo
Grilled strips of chicken over a bed of rice, covered with cheese sauce. Served with guacamole salad & 3 tortillas
Pollo Encremado
Fresh grilled strips of chicken with mushrooms and jalapenos served with a sour cream sauce. Includes rice, beans & 3 tortillas
Choripollo
Chicken breast topped with chorizo, onions, cheese sauce. Served with rice, beans & 3 tortillas
El Dorado
One chicken chimichanga, one chicken quesadilla and one chicken enchilada
Margarita Lime Chicken
Chicken breast marinated in our house margarita mix, covered with Mexican cheese, tomatoes, and lime wedges. Served with rice and beans
El Toro
Chicken breast with shrimp topped with slices of fresh jalapeno peppers and covered with cheese sauce. Served with rice and beans
PORK
Fiesta Burrito
Shredded pork burrito covered with cheese sauce and pico de gallo. Served with rice and beans
El Pastor Especial
Pork tenderloin marinated in a special pineapple sauce cooked with onions. Garnished with a slice of pineapple and cilantro. Served with rice, beans and tortillas
Juanito's Carnitas
Tender grilled pork chunks cooked with onions. Served with rice, beans, pico de gallo and tortillas
STEAK
Carne Asada
10 oz. rib-eye steak with grilled onions and pico de gallo. Served with rice, beans, guacamole salad and tortillas
Ranchero Cheese Steak
Steak and onion quesadilla with pico de gallo and lettuce inside, covered with cheese sauce. Served with cheese sauce. Served with rice and beans
chile colorado
Steak strips simmered in our own spicy tomatillo sauce. Served with rice, beans and tortillas
SEAFOOD
Shrimp Tacos
Two soft tacos filled with shrimp, lettuce and pico de gallo. Served with rice, beans and guacamole
Arroz Con Mariscos
Grilled shrimp and scallops served over a bed of Mexican rice, covered with cheese sauce and ranchero sauce. Served with guacamole salad
Fish Tacos
Two soft flour tortillas filled with grilled tilapia, pico de gallo, and lettuce. Served with a side of beans and rice
Camarones a La Diabla
Grilled shrimp, onions and bell peppers cooked in a spicy salsa. Served with rice and beans
Jarocho
Grilled shrimp, chicken and scallop, cooked in ranchero sauce with onions, tomatoes, pineapple, mushrooms, red, yellow and green peppers. Served with rice
VEGETARIAN
Vegetarian Tacos
Two soft shell tacos filled with grilled mushrooms, tomatoes, onions, zucchini, and red, yellow and green peppers. Served with rice and beans
Vegetarian Burrito
Burrito filled with grilled mushrooms, tomatoes, onions, zucchini, and red, yellow and green peppers. Topped with lettuce, cheese sauce, & sour cream. Served with rice and beans
Vegetarian Enchiladas
Two enchiladas filled with grilled mushrooms, tomatoes, onions, zucchini, and red, yellow, and green peppers. Topped with cheese sauce, lettuce, tomatoes, and sour cream. Served with rice and beans
A LA CARTE
TACO
Hard or soft shell filled with meat, cheese and lettuce
TACO GRILL CHICKEN
TACO SHRIMP
TACO STEAK
ENCHILADA
Corn tortilla filled with seasoned fillings, topped with mole sauce and cheese
QUESADILLA
BURRITO
Rice and Beans
CHILE RELLENO
CHILE TOREADOS
FRENCH FRIES
KID MENU
SALAD & SOUP
Taco Salad
Crispy flour tortilla filled with refried beans, choice of chicken, ground beef, or shredded beef, lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream, guacamole and cheese
Fajita Taco Salad
Crispy flour tortilla filled with choice of beans, steak or chicken, grilled mushrooms, onions, zucchini, bell peppers, and guacamole salad
Bowl Caldo De Pollo
Chicken soup with rice, peppers, tomatoes, onions, cilantro, cheese and avocado
Grilled Chicken
Serve on a bed of lettuce with tomatoes, bell pepper onions and cheese
Steak Salad
Serve on a bed of lettuce with tomatoes, bell pepper onions and cheese
Pozole
TORTAS
ADDS ON
Add Shrimp
Add Grill Chicken
Add Steak
Add Mushrooms
Add Avocado
Add Sour Cream
Add Cheese Dip
Add Side of Flour Tortillas
Add Side of Corn Tortillas
Add Side of Onions
Add Shredded Cheese
Add Ranch
Add Rice and beans
ADD RICE
ADD BEANS
Add Pico de Gallo
Add SHREDDED BEEF
Add bell pepper
Add guacamole
Add tomatoes
Add lettuce
Grill onion
Grill peppers
guacamole salad
Add jalapenos
TAMALES
DESSERT
Desserts
Pasteles / Cakes
HEALTHY DESSERTS
N/A BEVERAGES
n/a beverage
LIQUORS
BOURBON
TEQUILA
MICHELADA
MARGARITAS/DAQUIRIS
Margaritas /daquiris
CLASIC MARGARITAS
MARGARITA PATRON
Made with patron tequila add some ice with fresh lime juice, fresh orange , agave. cointreau grand marnier shake well and served in a martiny glass and salt on the rim
TEXAS MARGARITA
made with jose cuervo tequila, and grand marnier only on the rocks
DAQUIRIS
bloody mary
BEER
Bottles/Cans
KIDS MENU
Kids Combination
DRINKS/ COCKTAILS
Drinks /Cocktails
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
