Beverages

Soda

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Ginger Ale

$3.00

Dr. Pepper

$3.00

Club Soda

$3.00

Tea

Hot Tea

$3.50

Iced Tea

$3.50

Coffee

Americano

$4.00

Espresso

$4.00

Double Espresso

$6.00

Water

Still Water Bottle

$12.00

Sparkling Water Bottle

$12.00

Juice

Orange Juice

$5.00+

Pineapple Juice

$5.00+

Cranberry Juice

$5.00+

Lemonade

$4.00+

Limeade

$4.00+

Pomegranate Juice

$6.00+

Apple Juice

Cocktails

Bahama Mama

2 Ounces Orange Juice ▢ 1 Ounce Pineapple Juice ▢ 1 Ounce Dark Rum ½ Ounce Coconut Rum ½ Ounce Lime Juice Freshly Squeezed 1 Splash Grenadine To Taste Pineapple and Maraschino Cherries If Desired For Garnish Fill a tall glass with crushed ice. Pour in orange juice, pineapple juice, dark rum, coconut rum, and lime juice. Add grenadine to taste. If desired, garnish with pineapple wedges and maraschino cherries. Cheers! Drink responsibly.

Bahama Mama

Black Russian

Black Russian

Bloody Mary

Bloody Mary

Boulevardier

1 1/4 ounces bourbon (or rye) 1 ounce Campari 1 ounce sweet vermouth Garnish: orange twist Add bourbon, Campari and sweet vermouth into a mixing glass with ice and stir until well-chilled. Strain into a rocks glass over fresh ice. Garnish with an orange twist.

Boulevardier

Brown Derby

1 1/2 ounces bourbon 1 ounce grapefruit juice, freshly squeezed 1/2 ounce honey syrup Garnish: grapefruit twist Add the bourbon, grapefruit juice and honey syrup into a shaker with ice and shake until well-chilled. Fine-strain into a cocktail glass. Express the oil from a grapefruit twist over the drink and drop the twist into the drink to garnish.

Brown Derby

Cantarito

2 ounces* tequila (blanco or reposado) 1 ounce fresh orange juice ½ ounce fresh lemon juice ½ ounce lime juice 1 pinch salt 4 ounces grapefruit soda If using the traditional clay cup for serving, soak it in cold water for 10 minutes before using. Otherwise, use a highball glass. Combine the tequila, orange juice, lemon juice and lime juice in the glass with a pinch of salt. Fill the glass with ice and top with grapefruit soda. Garnish with citrus wedges.

Cantarito

Carajillo

Carajillo

$13.00

Cordials

Absinthe Ordinaire

$8.00

Agavero

$9.00

Almond Liqueur

$3.00

Anisette

$3.00

Aperol

$8.00

Apple schnapps

$6.00

B&B,

$10.00

Bailey's

$9.00

Benedictine

$10.00

Blue Curacao

$2.00

Butterscotch schnapps

$1.00

Cachaca

$5.00

Campari

$9.00

Chambord

$9.00

Canton Ginger Liqueur

$9.00

Chocolate Liqueur Mozart

$9.00

Cinnamon schnapps

$3.00

Cointreau

$12.00

Creme de Banana

Crème de cacao dark

$2.00

Creme de Cassis

$9.00

Crème de menthe white

$3.00

Crème de violette

$8.00

Disarrano Amaretto

$9.00

Drambuie

$12.00

Dry Vermouth

$3.00

Fireball

$8.00

Frangelico

$9.00

Galliano

$12.00

Grand Marnier

$10.00

Hpnotiq

$8.00

Irish cream Emmets

$4.00

Jagermeister

$8.00

Kahlua

$8.00

Licor 43

$8.00

Limoncello, Luxardo Italy

$10.00

Melon liqueur

$1.00

Midori

$7.00

Montenegro Amaro

$10.00

Pama pomegranate liqueur

$7.00

Peach schnapps

$2.00

Peppermint schnapps

$2.00

Pimm’s Cup

$7.00

Pisco

$10.00

Black Raspberry

$1.00

Red vermouth

$3.00

Rumchata

$7.00

Sambuca Romana Black Italy

$8.00

Sambuca Romana White Italy

$8.00

Sloe Gin

$11.00

Soho lychee-flavored liqueur

$5.00

Southern Comfort

$5.00

Spearmint schnapps

$2.00

St. Germaine Elderflower liqueur

$10.00

Tuaca

$7.00

Veev acai spirit

$9.00

El Diablo

1 ½ ounces* tequila reposado ½ ounce crème de cassis (or substitute Chambord or crème de mure) ¾ ounce lime juice 3 ounces ginger beer Add the tequila, crème de cassis and lime juice to an ice filled highball glass. Top with the ginger beer and stir gently. Serve immediately.

El Diablo

Flavored Martini

Lemon Drop Martini

$4.00

Apple Martini

$4.00

Espresso Martini

$4.00

Aviation Martini

$4.00

Cosmopolitan

$4.00

Park Avenue Martini

$4.00

Bee's Knees

$4.00

Pomegranate Martini

$4.00

Chocolate Martini

$4.00

Peach Martini

$4.00

Pear Martini

$4.00

Cucumber Martini

$4.00

Blueberry Martini

$4.00

Lavender Martini

$4.00

Watermelon Martini

$4.00

Cranberry Martini

$4.00

Raspberry Martini

$4.00

Key Lime Martini

$4.00

Orange Martini

$4.00

Coconut Martini

$4.00

Cosmo's Orchard

$4.00

A Gin's Garden Martini

$4.00

French Rose

1.5 oz gin 0.5 oz dry vermouth 0.5 oz cherry brandy Stir all ingredients with ice, strain into a cocktail glass, and serve.

French Rose

Gimlet

Gimlet

Greyhound/Salty Dog

Greyhound/ Salty Dog

Juices

Apple Juice/Cider

Cranberry Juice

Lemonade

Limeade

Orange Juice

Pineapple Juice

Pomegranate Juice

Kentucky Buck

2 strawberries, hulled ½ oz. (15 ml) 1:1 simple syrup (see headnote) 2 oz (60 ml) bourbon ¾ oz (22 ml) fresh lemon juice 2 dashes Angostura bitters 3 oz (90 ml) ginger beer Strawberry, to garnish Gently muddle the strawberries with the Simple Syrup in a cocktail shaker. Add the bourbon, lemon juice, and Angostura bitters, then fill with ice and shake vigorously for 10–15 seconds. Double strain into a highball glass filled with fresh ice and top with the ginger beer. Garnish with a fresh strawberry.

Kentucky Buck

Long Island Iced Tea

Long Island Tea

Mai Tai

1 1/2 ounces white rum 3/4 ounce orange curaçao 3/4 ounce lime juice, freshly squeezed 1/2 ounce orgeat 1/2 ounce dark rum Garnish: lime wheel Garnish: mint sprig Add the white rum, curaçao, lime juice and orgeat into a shaker with crushed ice and shake lightly (about 3 seconds). Pour into a double rocks glass. Float the dark rum over the top. Garnish with a lime wheel and mint sprig.

Mai Tai

Manhattan

Manhattan

Margarita

1 ½ ounces (3 tablespoons) tequila blanco or reposado* 1 ounce (2 tablespoons) Cointreau (or Triple Sec) ¾ ounce (1 ½ tablespoons) fresh lime juice Kosher salt or flaky sea salt, for the rim For the garnish: Lime wedge Cut a notch in a lime wedge, then run the lime around the rim of a glass. Dip the edge of the rim into a plate of salt (or for a festive look, use our Margarita Salt). Place all ingredients in a cocktail shaker with 4 ice cubes and shake until cold. Strain the margarita into the glass with the salted rim. Fill the glass with ice and serve.

Margarita

Martini

Dirty Martini

$4.00

Dry Martini

$4.00

Perfect Martini

$4.00

Mint Julep

Mint Julep

Mojito

Mojito

Moscow Mule

Moscow Mule

Negroni

1 ounce gin 1 ounce Campari 1 ounce sweet vermouth Garnish: orange peel Add the gin, Campari and sweet vermouth to a mixing glass filled with ice, and stir until well-chilled. Strain into a rocks glass over a large ice cube. Garnish with an orange peel.

Negroni

Old Fashioned

Old Fashioned

$4.00

Paloma

2 ounces* tequila blanco ½ ounce fresh squeezed lime juice 2 ounces** fresh squeezed grapefruit juice ½ ounce simple syrup 1 ounce soda water Flaky sea salt & grapefruit wedge, for the garnish Cut a notch in the grapefruit wedge, then run the grapefruit around the rim of a glass. Dip the edge of the rim into a plate of flaky sea salt. To the glass, add the tequila, lime juice, grapefruit juice, and simple syrup and stir until combined. Fill the glass with ice (clear ice if you want to get fancy!). Top with soda water and serve!

Paloma

Pours

Neat Pour

$4.00

Straight Up

Rocks Pour

$4.00

Ranch Water

3 ounces (6 tablespoons) tequila 1 ½ ounces (3 tablespoons) fresh lime juice 4 ounces (½ cup) Topo Chico or other sparkling mineral water For the garnish: lime wedge Ice, for serving (try clear ice!) Add the tequila and lime juice to highball glass and stir. Fill with ice and top with sparkling water. Garnish with a lime wedge.

Ranch Water

Revolver

Revolver

Rum Runner

Rum Runner

Sangria

Red Sangria

$8.00

White Sangria

$8.00

Sidecar

Sidecar

Siesta

2 ounces* tequila blanco ½ ounce Campari ½ ounce grapefruit juice ½ ounce lime juice ½ ounce simple syrup To garnish: grapefruit, lemon or lime wedge Place the tequila, Campari, grapefruit juice, lime juice, and simple syrup in a cocktail shaker. Add 2 handfuls of ice and shake until cold. Strain the drink into a cocktail glass. Garnish with a citrus wedge if desired.

Siesta

Signature Drinks

Lavender 75

$14.00

Impress 1908 Gin, Champagne, Lavender Simple Syrup, Lemon Juice, Lemon Twist

Crown Me

$14.00

Crown Royal Regal Apple Whiskey, Amaretto, Pomegranate Juice, Splash of Soda

Bourbon Buzz

$16.00

Buffalo Trace Bourbon, Local Honey, Lemon Juice, Muddled Orange

Peach Maple Bourbon Smash

$16.00

Woodford Reserve, Peach Nectar, Ginger Beer, Splash of Maple Syrup, Dash of Bitters

Tropical Negroni

$16.00

Hendricks Gin, Campari, Malibu Rum, Sweet Vermouth, Vanilla, Splash of Pineapple

Honey & Smoke Paloma

$14.00

Patron Silver, Hot Honey Syrup, Grapefruit Juice, Lime Juice, Splash of Soda, Spiced Salty Rim

Diablo Sunrise Margarita

$14.00

Volcan Blanco Tequila, Grand Marnier, Orange Juice, Lime Juice, Muddled Jalapeño

French Martini

$14.00

Grey Goose Vodka, Chambord, Pineapple Juice

Prickly Pear Moscow Mule

$14.00

Belvedere Vodka, Prickly Pear Purée, Lime Juice, Muddled Jalapeño, Ginger Beer

French Manhattan

$18.00

Hennessey VS, Sweet Vermouth, Grand Marnier, Orange Bitters, Orange Twist

Sloe Gin Fizz

1 1/2 ounces sloe gin 1 ounce lemon juice, freshly squeezed 3/4 ounce simple syrup Club soda, to top Garnish: lemon wedge Garnish: cherry Add the sloe gin, lemon juice and simple syrup into a cocktail shaker with ice, and shake until well-chilled. Fill a highball or Collins glass with ice, and strain the contents of the shaker into the glass. Top with the club soda. Garnish with a lemon wedge and a cherry.

Slow Gin Fizz

Sodas

Club Soda

Tonic

Ginger Ale

Coke

Diet Coke

Dr. Pepper

Sprite

Ginger Beer

Sours

2 ounces (4 tablespoons) tequila reposado 1 ounce (2 tablespoons) lemon juice ½ ounce (1 tablespoon) lime juice 2 teaspoons agave nectar or simple syrup 2 dashes Angostura bitters 1 egg white* For the garnish: Cocktail cherry and lime wedge Add the tequila, lemon juice, lime juice, syrup, bitters, and egg white to a cocktail shaker without ice. Shake for 15 seconds. Add the ice to the cocktail shaker. Shake again for 30 seconds. Strain the drink into a glass; the foam will collect at the top. Serve with a lime wedge and a cocktail cherry.

Tequila Sour

2 ounces (4 tablespoons) tequila reposado 1 ounce (2 tablespoons) lemon juice ½ ounce (1 tablespoon) lime juice 2 teaspoons agave nectar or simple syrup 2 dashes Angostura bitters 1 egg white* For the garnish: Cocktail cherry and lime wedge Add the tequila, lemon juice, lime juice, syrup, bitters, and egg white to a cocktail shaker without ice. Shake for 15 seconds. Add the ice to the cocktail shaker. Shake again for 30 seconds. Strain the drink into a glass; the foam will collect at the top. Serve with a lime wedge and a cocktail cherry.

Whiskey Sour

Vodka Sour

Gin Sour

Tequila Sunrise

2 ounces (4 tablespoons) tequila 4 ounces (½ cup) orange juice ¾ ounce (1 ½ tablespoons) grenadine syrup (purchased or homemade) Ice (try our clear ice!) For the garnish: Cocktail cherry, orange slice Fill a highball glass with ice. Pour in the tequila and orange juice and stir. Pour the grenadine into center of the drink and it will sink to the bottom. Stir gently for sunrise gradient effect. Garnish with an orange slice and cocktail cherry.

Tequila Sunrise

Tom Collins

2 ounces dry gin 1 ounce lemon juice, freshly squeezed 1/2 ounce simple syrup Club soda, to top Garnish: lemon wheel Garnish: maraschino cherry Add the gin, lemon juice and simple syrup to a Collins glass. Fill with ice, top with club soda and stir. Garnish with a lemon wheel and maraschino cherry (optional).

Tom Collins

Whiskey Smash

3 lemon wedges 2 ounces bourbon 3/4 ounce simple syrup 4 mint leaves Garnish: mint sprig Muddle the lemon wedges in a shaker. Add bourbon, simple syrup, mint leaves and ice, and shake until well-chilled. Double-strain into a rocks glass over fresh ice. Garnish with a mint sprig.

Whiskey Smash

White Russian

White Russian

Coffee Cocktail

Irish Coffee

$10.00

Italian Coffee

$10.00

Beer

Domestic

Blue Moon

$7.00

Coors Lite

$6.00

Dallas Blonde

$7.00

Michelob Ultra

$6.00

Miller Lite

$6.00

Shiner Bock

$6.00

Foreign

Dos Equis

$7.00

Stella Artois

$7.00

Wine & Champagne Menu - Soft Opening

Sparkling

Brut Rosé, Mumm Napa, CA

$13.00+

Champagne Brut, Veueve Clicquot Yellow Label, France

$165.00

Champagne Dom Pérignon, France

$425.00

Prosecco, La Marca, Italy

$9.00+

Louis Roederer Cristal, France

$750.00

Moet Chandon Imperial, CA

$26.00+

Other Whites

Riesling, Weinbach Schlossberg Grand Cru, Alsace, France

$185.00

Conundrum, Caymus, Napa Valley, Ca (W)

$9.00+

Riesling, Dr. Heidemanns Bernkastel, Mosel, Germany

$52.00+

Sauvignon Blanc, Whitehaven, Marlborough, NZ

$13.00+

Sauvignon Blanc, Matua Valley, Marlborough, NZ

$10.00+

Pinot Grigio, Santa Margherita, Alto Adige, Italy

$17.00+

Sauvignon Blanc, Duckhorn Vineyards, Napa Valley, CA

$16.00+

Sauvignon Blanc, Cakebread Cellars, Napa Valley, CA

$23.00+

Sancerre, Crochet, Loire Valley, France

$19.00+

Viognier, Arra Vineyards, Stellenbosch, SA

$15.00+

Bourgogne Blanc, Louis-Jadot

$13.00+

Rose Gold Cotes de Provence Rose

$12.00+

Eiswein, Dr. Pauly Noble House

$23.00+

Chardonnay

Stag's Leap, Napa Valley, CA - Chardonnay

$24.00+

Far Niente, Oakville, Napa Valley, CA - Chardonnay

$168.00

Jordan, Russian River Valley, CA - Chardonnay

$20.00+Out of stock

Cakebread Cellars, Napa Valley, CA - Chardonnay

$24.00+

Mer Soleil, Monterey, CA - Chardonnay

$9.00+

Roco, Gravel Road, OR - Chardonnay

$13.00+

Merlot

Duckhorn Vineyards, Napa Valley, CA -Merlot

$148.00

Duckhorn Wine Co, Sonoma County, CA -Merlot, Decoy

$21.00+

St. Frances, Sonoma, CA - Merlot

$13.00+

Malbec

Antigal, Mendoza, Argentina - Malbec

$20.00+

Norton Reserva, Mendoza, Argentina - Malbec

$12.00+

Norton 1895, Mendoza, Argentina - Malbec

$11.00+

Italian Reds - Classics & Super Tuscans

Barolo Tortoniano, Michele Chiaro, Italy

$168.00

Barbera D'Alba Sovrana, La Morra, Italy

$19.00+

Amarone, Della Valpolicella Classico, Nicolis Veneto, Italy

$152.00

Amarone, Masi Costasera, Italy

$168.00

Campo Di Sasso, Insoglio, Tuscany, Italy

$24.00+

Gaja Barbaresco, Tuscany, Italy

$780.00

Sassicaia Tenuta San Guido, Piedmont, Italy

$640.00

Gaja DaGromis, Barolo, Piedmont, Italy

$325.00

Gaja Sito Moresco Lange, Piedmont, Italy

$194.00

Gaja Sperrs Langhe-Barolo, Piedmont, Italy

$925.00

Brunello Di Montalcino, Castello Banfi, Italy

$185.00

Chianti Classico, Ruffino Riserva Ducale, Italy

$20.00+

Pinot Noir

Willamette Valley Vineyards, OR - Pinot Noir

$16.00+

Bourgogne, Louis Jabot, Burgundy, France - Pinot Noir

$15.00+

J Vineyards, Russian River Valley, Sonoma County, France - Pinot Noir

$25.00+

Eternally Silenced, The Prisoner Winery, Napa Valley, CA - Pinot Noir

$108.00

Meiomi, Napa Valley, CA - Pinot Noir

$15.00+

R. Mondavi, Careneros, CA -Pinot Noir

$15.00+

Roco, Willamette Valley, OR - Pinot Noir

$13.00+

Cabernet Sauvignon

St. Francis, Sonoma, CA - Cabernet Sauvignon

$16.00+

Franciscan, Franciscan Estate Winery, Napa Valley, CA - Cabernet Sauvignon

$23.00+Out of stock

Stag's Leap Wine Cellars, Napa Valley, CA - Cabernet Sauvignon,

$125.00

Mount Veeder, Oakville, CA - Cabernet Sauvignon,

$122.00Out of stock

Cakebread Cellars, Napa Valley, CA - Cabernet Sauvignon

$178.00

Caymus, Napa Valley, CA - Cabernet Sauvignon

$248.00

Caymus, California, CA - Cabernet Sauvignon

$26.00+

Caymus Special Selection, Napa Valley, CA - Cabernet Sauvignon

$528.00

Silver Oak, Alexander Valley, CA - Cabernet Sauvignon

$185.00

Silver Oak, Napa Valley, CA - Cabernet Sauvignon

$245.00

Buckhorn Vineyards, Napa Valley, CA - Cabernet Sauvignon

$192.00

Bonanza, Caymus, Napa Valley, CA - Cabernet Sauvignon

$12.00+

Meritage & Proprietary Blends

Shiraz, Area Vineyards, Stellenbosch, SA

$16.00+

Cotes du Rhone, E. Guigal, Rhone, France

$11.00+

The Prisoner, Napa Valley, CA

$128.00

Pinotage, Arra Vineyards, Stellenbosch, SA

$14.00+

Zinfandel, St. Francis Winery Old Vines, Sonoma County, CA

$14.00+

Conundrum Caymus, Napa Valley, CA (R)

$9.00+

The Walking Fool Caymus, Napa Valley, CA

$14.00+

Arra, Shiraz/Cabernet Blend, SA

$8.00+

Chateau Margaux 2nd Rauzan Segla, 2015, France

$245.00

Chateau Margaux Pavillon Rouge 2017, France

$820.00

Chateau Margaux Rauzan Segla 2019, France

$985.00

Chateau Margaux Ferriere 2018, France

$585.00

Lunch

Soup & Small Salads

Lobster Bisque

$12.00

Lobster meat, crème fraiche, and microgreens

French Onion Soup

$10.00

Focaccia crouton and muenster cheese

Soup Du Jour

$10.00

Greek Salad

$14.00

Heirloom tomatoes, cucumbers, pepperoncini, Kalamata olives, red onions, dodonis feta, and Greek vinaigrette

Wedge Salad

$12.00

Iceberg, Danish blue cheese, bacon, hard-boiled egg, red onions, heirloom tomatoes, and blue cheese dressing

Caesar Salad

$12.00

Romaine, focaccia croutons, Parmesan, white anchovies, and Caesar dressing

Mediterranean Hummus Bowl

$18.00

Appetizers

Tuna Tartare

$18.00

Avocado, scallions, wasabi, sesame seeds ponzu, and plantains

Wagyu Tenderloin Carpaccio

$28.00

Capers, Grana Padano, EVOO, and flatbread

Shrimp Cocktail

$18.00

Four beer poached, cocktail sauce, and spicy remoulade

Fresh Oysters (6)

$18.00Out of stock

Champagne mignonette, atomic horseradish, and habanero cocktail sauce

Fresh Oysters (12)

Fresh Oysters (12)

$36.00Out of stock

Champagne mignonette, atomic horseradish, and cocktail sauce

Point Judith Fried Calamari

$14.00

Sweet peppers, stone ground mustard aioli, spicy marinara

6 Pieces Oysters Rockefeller

$24.00

Spinach, shallots, Pernod, parmesan

12 Pieces Oysters Rockefeller

$48.00

Spinach, shallots, Pernod, parmesan

Crab & Avocado Stack

$14.00

Avocado, crab meat, Rosemarie sauce, and capers

Hummus, Stuffed Grape Leaves, and Olives

$12.00

Baked Dates

$8.00

Blue cheese stuffed, bacon wrapped, and balsamic glaze

Sandwiches

Wagyu Burger

$16.00

Wagyu beef, tomato, caramelized onion, bacon, Muenster, brioche bun, and stone ground mustard Aioli

Chicken Salad Sandwich

$12.00

Prime Roast Beef Sandwich

$16.00

Turkey & Brie Sandwich

$14.00

Jumbo Lump Crab Cake Sandwich

$16.00

Lunch Specialties

Greek Pastitsio

$22.00

Wagyu beef sauce, macaroni, béchamel, and ratatouille

Salmon Fetuccini

$28.00

Verlasso salmon, asparagus, heirloom cherry tomatoes, and saffron broth

Pappardelle Bolognese

$24.00

Wagyu beef sauce and Parmesan

Mediterranean Hummus Bowl

$18.00

Organic mixed greens, chickpeas, heirloom cherry tomatoes, kalamata olives, dodonis feta, hummus, and organic EVOO

Chicken Paillard

$22.00

Grilled chicken breast, choice of ratatouille or "Andreas" fries

Surf & Turf Sandwich

$22.00

Filet mignon, lobster meat, red onions, arugula, Muenster, brioche bun, "Andreas" fries or ratatouille

Wild Mushroom Risotto

$24.00

Arborio rice, sage, and Parmesan

Chicken Parmesan

$22.00

Marinara, Muenster, Parmesan, and linguini

Power Lunch

$28.00

Power Lunch

Power Lunch

$28.00

Dinner

Raw

Tuna Tartare

Tuna Tartare

$22.00

Avocado, scallions, wasabi, sesame seeds, ponzu, and plantains

Prime Filet Tartare

$28.00

Capers, Grana Padano, EVOO, and flatbread

A-5 "Miyazaki Gyu" Tartare

$54.00

White soy cured egg yolk, EVOO, rice vinegar, kaluga caviar, Parmesan flatbread

Fresh Oysters (6)

$18.00Out of stock

Champagne mignonette, atomic horseradish, and habanero cocktail sauce

Fresh Oysters (12)

Fresh Oysters (12)

$36.00Out of stock

Champagne mignonette, atomic horseradish, and cocktail sauce

Petite Shellfish Tower

Petite Shellfish Tower

Oysters, shrimp, lobster tail, and crab meat

Grand Shellfish Tower

Oysters, shrimp, lobster tail, and crab meat

Appetizers

Shrimp Cocktail

$24.00

Four Beer Poached Colossal Shrimp, Cocktail Sauce, Spicy Remoulade

Ceviche Martini

Ceviche Martini

$22.00

Fresh Seafood Medley, Mango, Heirloom Cherry Tomatoes, Citrus

Crab & Avocado Stack

Crab & Avocado Stack

$18.00

Avocado, Crab Meat, Rosemarie Sauce, Balsamic Glaze, Capers

Grilled Octopus

$18.00

Tomatoes, red onions, balsamic, and EVOO

Point Judith Fried Calamari

Point Judith Fried Calamari

$16.00

Sweet peppers, stone ground mustard aioli, and spicy marinara

Oysters Rockefeller (6)

Oysters Rockefeller (6)

$24.00

Spinach, Shallots, Pernod, Casino Butter

Oysters Rockefeller (12)

$48.00

Spinach, Shallots, Pernod, Casino Butter

Roasted Escargot Burgundy

Roasted Escargot Burgundy

$18.00

Spicy chorizo butter and garlic flatbread

Hudson Valley Foie Gras

$34.00

Caramelized apple, flatbread, and sauce perigourdine

Asparagus Benedict

$14.00

Poached egg and hollandaise

Baked Dates

Baked Dates

$12.00

Blue cheese stuffed and bacon wrapped

Mediterranean

$12.00

hummus, stuffed grape leaves, olives

Lamb Meatballs

Lamb Meatballs

$12.00Out of stock

Sofrito sauce

Soups, Flatbreads & Charcuterie

Lobster Bisque

Lobster Bisque

$14.00

Lobster Meat, Crème Fraiche, Cognac

French Onion Soup

French Onion Soup

$12.00

Focaccia Crostini, Muenster Cheese

Flatbread

$12.00

Select three toppings

Meat & Cheese Board

$34.00

Chef's selection of fine cheeses & cured meats fig jam, seasonal fruits, honeycomb, and flatbread

Fluflee Board

$65.00

Replace the cured meats with filet mignon

Baked Brie

$16.00

Maple pecan sauce and flatbread

Soup Du Jour

$10.00

Chef's Featured Daily Soup

Salads

"Andreas" Salad

$15.00

Rocket (arugula), roasted beets, caramelized goat cheese, and cassis vinaigrette

Burrata Caprese Salad

Burrata Caprese Salad

$15.00

Rocket, (arugula), mango, strawberries, burrata, heirloom tomatoes, and white balsamic vinaigrette

Greek Salad

Greek Salad

$15.00

(no lettuce at all in this salad - it is an authentic Greek salad) Heirloom tomatoes, cucumbers, pepperoncini, Kalamata olives, red onions, Dodonis feta, and Greek vinaigrette

Wedge Salad

Wedge Salad

$15.00

Iceberg, Danish blue cheese, bacon, hard-boiled egg, red onions, heirloom tomatoes, and blue cheese dressing

Caesar Salad

$15.00

Romaine, focaccia croutons, Parmesan, white anchovies, and Caesar dressing

Vertical Pear Salad

Vertical Pear Salad

$15.00

Rocket (arugula), Boss Pear, Toasted Pecans, Heirloom Cherry Tomatoes, Crumbled Goat Cheese, Honey, Champagne-Tarragon Vinaigrette

Signature Steaks

8 oz Prime Filet Mignon

$61.00

10 oz Prime Filet Mignon

$71.00

16 oz Prime Ribeye

$65.00

16 oz Prime NY Strip

$64.00

A-5 "Miyazaki Gyu" Ribeye

$120.00

Minimum 6 oz. 20/per oz

A-5 "Miyazaki Gyu" NY Strip Steak

$120.00

Minimum 6 oz. 20/per oz

Entrées

Australian Lamb Chops

Australian Lamb Chops

$52.00

Boursin mash, asparagus, and mint-peppercorn glaze

Veal Chop "Grand - Mere"

Veal Chop "Grand - Mere"

$74.00

New potatoes, mushrooms, onions, bacon, and veal demi-glaze

Chicken Parmesan

$28.00

Marinara, Muenster, Parmesan, and linguini

Wagyu Bolognese

Wagyu Bolognese

$38.00

Pappardelle pasta and Parmesan

Beef Wellington

$62.00

8 oz prime filet, mushroom duxelles, and phyllo sauce perigourdine

Steak Diane

Steak Diane

$62.00

Prime filet medallions and Dijon-armagnac sauce

Maple Leaf Duck Breast

$38.00

Pan-seared, boursin mash, ratatouille, and roasted raspberry-chipotle sauce

Beef Stew

$18.00

Seafood

Bouillabaise

Bouillabaise

$65.00

Chilean sea bass, Ora king salmon, diver scallops, shrimp, lobster, celery, scallions, and tarragon saffron-fennel broth

Chilean Sea Bass

Chilean Sea Bass

$58.00

Roasted corn salsa, boursin mash, and asparagus

Alaskan King Crab Legs

$115.00

Per pound. Drawn butter and lemon

Crab Cakes

Crab Cakes

$42.00

Jumbo lump crab meat, mango salsa, stone ground mustard aioli, and potato gratin dauphinoise

Lobster Risotto

Lobster Risotto

$42.00

Arborio rice, asparagus, mushrooms, carrots, lobster meat, and saffron broth

Verlasso Salmon

Verlasso Salmon

$45.00

Mango salsa and ratatouille

Lobster Thermidor

Lobster Thermidor

$65.00

Lobster & crab meat, scallions, tarragon, Parmesan, green beans, and sautéed with garlic & bacon

Twin Lobster Tail

$70.00

Two 6 oz butter poached

Diver Sea Scallops

Diver Sea Scallops

$46.00Out of stock

Brown rice & quinoa, lobster coral sauce, wasabi caviar

Chef's Fish Du Jour

Accompaniments

Sautéed Wild Mushrooms

$14.00
Sautéed Green Beans

Sautéed Green Beans

$12.00

Asparagus

$12.00

Onion Rings Side

$12.00

Ratatouille

$10.00

Lobster Mac & Goat Cheese

$24.00

Sautéed Spinach

$12.00

Creamed Spinach

$12.00

Creamed Corn

$12.00

Baked Potato

$10.00

"Andreas" Fried Potatoes

$12.00

Potato Gratin Dauphinoisse

$12.00

Truffle Boursin Mashed Potatoes

$8.00

Brunch

Shared Plates

Tuna Tartare

$19.00

Ahi tuna, avocado, scallions, wasabi, sesame seeds, ponzu

Point Judith Fried Calamari

$16.00

Rice flour, sweet peppers, stone ground mustard aioli, spicy marinara

Roasted Escargot Burgundy

$18.00

Spicy chorizo butter, garlic flatbread

Baked Brie

$16.00

Maple pecan sauce, flatbread

Ceviche Martini

$24.00

Fresh seafood medley, mango, heirloom cherry tomatoes, citrus

Shrimp Cocktail

$24.00

Beer poached shrimp, cocktail sauce, spicy remoulade

Crab & Avocado Stack

$18.00

Avocado, crab meat, Rosemarie sauce, capers

A-5 Wagyu "Miyazaki Gyu" Tartare

$48.00

White soy, EVOO, rice vinegar, cured egg yolk, Kaluga caviar, Parmesan flatbread

A5 Wagyu Carpaccio

$28.00

Tenderloin, grana padano, EVOO, flatbread

Caviar Service

Royal Ossetra, Kaluga hybrid reserve

1/2 Dozen Fresh Oysters

$18.00

Cocktail sauce, champagne mignonette, horseradish, lemon

1 Dozen Fresh Oysters

$36.00

Cocktail sauce, champagne mignonette, horseradish, lemon

Meat & Cheese Board

$34.00

Chef's selection of fine cheese & cured meats, fig jam, seasonal fruits, honeycomb

"Fluflee" Board

$65.00

Chef's selection of fine cheeses & prime filet mignon, fig jam, seasonal fruits, honeycomb

Flatbread

$12.00

Select three toppings

Soup & Salads

Lobster Bisque

$14.00

Lobster meat, crème fraiche, and cognac

French Onion Soup

$12.00

Focaccia crostini and muenster cheese

Soup Du Jour

$15.00

Chef's featured daily soup

"Andreas" Salad

$15.00

Arugula, roasted beets, caramelized goat cheese, pistachio, cassis vinaigrette

Greek

$15.00

Heirloom tomatoes, cucumbers, pepperoncini, kalamata olives, red onions, bell peppers, dodonis feta, and Greek dressing

House Salad

$12.00

Organic mixed greens, toasted walnuts, heirloom tomatoes, crumbled goat cheese, and champagne-tarragon vinaigrette

The Wedge

$15.00

Iceberg, tomatoes, bacon, sliced egg, Danish blue cheese, and blue cheese dressing

Caesar

$15.00

Romaine, focaccia croutons, shaved pecorino Romano, white anchovies, and Caesar dressing

Burrata Caprese Salad

$15.00

Arugula, burrata, mango, strawberries, heirloom cherry tomatoes, and white balsamic vinaigrette

Crêpes

Roasted Chicken Crêpe

$18.00

Onions and comté

Bacon Crêpe

$18.00

Mushrooms, whipped eggs, and cantal

Spinach Crêpe

$18.00

Caramelized onions and cantal

Nutella Crêpe

$12.00

Hazelnuts and caramel dust

Mixed Berry Crêpe

$12.00

Cream and orange blossom

Grand Marnier Crêpe

$15.00

Citrus crépes, spiced Chantilly, orange curd, house-made orange syrup, grand marnier

Entrées

Spinach & Mushroom Quiche

$20.00

Cantal, petite salad, and house vinaigrette

Bacon & Leek Quiche

$20.00

Cantal, petite salad, and house vinaigrette

Omelette De La Mer

$32.00

Lobster, caviar, and crème fraîche

Omelette Au Fromage

$13.00

Cheese fondue, pommes rösti, and toast

Omelette Aux Champignons

$15.00

Wild mushrooms, fine herbs, and cantal

Eggs Benedict

$18.00

Poached eggs, English muffin, Canadian, hollandaise, and skillet potatoes

Lobster Benedict

$32.00

Poached eggs, English muffin, lobster meat, hollandaise, and skillet potatoes

Crab Cake Benedict

Crab Cake Benedict

$28.00

Poached eggs, crab cakes, prosciutto, hollandaise, skillet potatoes

Prime NY Strip & Eggs

Prime NY Strip & Eggs

$32.00

8 oz prime NY strip, two eggs any style, and skillet potatoes

Shrimp & Grits

Shrimp & Grits

$32.00

Jalapeño Cheddar polenta, grilled jumbo shrimp, bacon, roasted red pepper cream sauce

Bananas Foster French Toast

$20.00

Brioche, bananas, pecans, house-made whipped cream, and bourbon caramel

Crispy Duck & Waffle

$22.00

Sweet potato waffle, confit duck, and strawberry marmalade

Waffle Brûlée

$15.00

Vanilla cream, strawberry syrup, and pistachio Florentines

Black Truffle Croque Madame

$18.00

Sourdough, pit ham, gruyère, mornay, sunny side up egg, shaved winter truffle and "Andreas" fried potatoes

Wagyu Burger

$20.00

Wagyu beef patty, tomato, caramelized onion, bacon, muenster, toasted brioche bun, stone ground aioli, and "Andreas" fried potatoes

Smoked Salmon Board

$20.00

Nova Scotia smoked salmon, red onions, cream cheese, tomato, and flatbread

Chilean Sea Bass

$58.00

Roasted corn salsa, truffle mashed potatoes, and asparagus

Lobster Roll

$34.00

A5 Japanese "Miyazaki Gyu" Wagyu Ribeye

$120.00

6 oz. 20 per oz (6 oz minimum)

A5 Japanese "Miyazaki Gyu" Wagyu NY Strip

$120.00

6 oz. 20 per oz (6 oz minimum)

Dessert

Cakes

Chocolate Cake Slice

$11.00

Whole Chocolate Cake

$65.00

Limoncello Cake Slice

$11.00

Whole Limoncello Cake

$75.00

Cheesecake Slice

$11.00

Whole Cheesecake

$75.00

Tiramisu

$11.00

Whole Tiramisu

$80.00

Carrot Cake Slice

$15.00

Whole Carrot Cake

$90.00

Profiteroles

$11.00

Tuxedo Cake Slice

$11.00Out of stock

Cookies, Macarons

Macaron Assortment (3)

$8.00

Gelatos, Ice Cream

Chocolate Gelato

$11.00

Vanilla Gelato

$11.00

Pistachio Gelato

$11.00

Pastries

Baklava

$12.00Out of stock

Whole Baklava

$65.00Out of stock

Profiteroles

$11.00

Bread Pudding

$11.00

Pies

Key Lime Pie Slice

$12.00

Whole Key Lime Pie

$70.00

Lemon Meringue Slice

$12.00

Whole Lemon Meringue

$55.00

Table side

Baked Alaska

$24.00

Bananas Foster

$24.00

Custards

Crème Brulée

$12.00

Flan

$12.00