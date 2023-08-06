Andreas Steakhouse - Allen 610 W Bethany Drive
610 W Bethany Drive
Allen, TX 75013
Beverages
Juice
Cocktails
Bahama Mama
Black Russian
Bloody Mary
Boulevardier
Brown Derby
Cantarito
Carajillo
Cordials
Absinthe Ordinaire
Agavero
Almond Liqueur
Anisette
Aperol
Apple schnapps
B&B,
Bailey's
Benedictine
Blue Curacao
Butterscotch schnapps
Cachaca
Campari
Chambord
Canton Ginger Liqueur
Chocolate Liqueur Mozart
Cinnamon schnapps
Cointreau
Creme de Banana
Crème de cacao dark
Creme de Cassis
Crème de menthe white
Crème de violette
Disarrano Amaretto
Drambuie
Dry Vermouth
Fireball
Frangelico
Galliano
Grand Marnier
Hpnotiq
Irish cream Emmets
Jagermeister
Kahlua
Licor 43
Limoncello, Luxardo Italy
Melon liqueur
Midori
Montenegro Amaro
Pama pomegranate liqueur
Peach schnapps
Peppermint schnapps
Pimm’s Cup
Pisco
Black Raspberry
Red vermouth
Rumchata
Sambuca Romana Black Italy
Sambuca Romana White Italy
Sloe Gin
Soho lychee-flavored liqueur
Southern Comfort
Spearmint schnapps
St. Germaine Elderflower liqueur
Tuaca
Veev acai spirit
El Diablo
Flavored Martini
Lemon Drop Martini
Apple Martini
Espresso Martini
Aviation Martini
Cosmopolitan
Park Avenue Martini
Bee's Knees
Pomegranate Martini
Chocolate Martini
Peach Martini
Pear Martini
Cucumber Martini
Blueberry Martini
Lavender Martini
Watermelon Martini
Cranberry Martini
Raspberry Martini
Key Lime Martini
Orange Martini
Coconut Martini
Cosmo's Orchard
A Gin's Garden Martini
French Rose
Gimlet
Greyhound/Salty Dog
Kentucky Buck
Long Island Iced Tea
Mai Tai
Manhattan
Margarita
Mint Julep
Mojito
Moscow Mule
Negroni
Old Fashioned
Paloma
Ranch Water
Revolver
Rum Runner
Sidecar
Siesta
Signature Drinks
Lavender 75
Impress 1908 Gin, Champagne, Lavender Simple Syrup, Lemon Juice, Lemon Twist
Crown Me
Crown Royal Regal Apple Whiskey, Amaretto, Pomegranate Juice, Splash of Soda
Bourbon Buzz
Buffalo Trace Bourbon, Local Honey, Lemon Juice, Muddled Orange
Peach Maple Bourbon Smash
Woodford Reserve, Peach Nectar, Ginger Beer, Splash of Maple Syrup, Dash of Bitters
Tropical Negroni
Hendricks Gin, Campari, Malibu Rum, Sweet Vermouth, Vanilla, Splash of Pineapple
Honey & Smoke Paloma
Patron Silver, Hot Honey Syrup, Grapefruit Juice, Lime Juice, Splash of Soda, Spiced Salty Rim
Diablo Sunrise Margarita
Volcan Blanco Tequila, Grand Marnier, Orange Juice, Lime Juice, Muddled Jalapeño
French Martini
Grey Goose Vodka, Chambord, Pineapple Juice
Prickly Pear Moscow Mule
Belvedere Vodka, Prickly Pear Purée, Lime Juice, Muddled Jalapeño, Ginger Beer
French Manhattan
Hennessey VS, Sweet Vermouth, Grand Marnier, Orange Bitters, Orange Twist
Sloe Gin Fizz
Sours
Tequila Sour
2 ounces (4 tablespoons) tequila reposado 1 ounce (2 tablespoons) lemon juice ½ ounce (1 tablespoon) lime juice 2 teaspoons agave nectar or simple syrup 2 dashes Angostura bitters 1 egg white* For the garnish: Cocktail cherry and lime wedge Add the tequila, lemon juice, lime juice, syrup, bitters, and egg white to a cocktail shaker without ice. Shake for 15 seconds. Add the ice to the cocktail shaker. Shake again for 30 seconds. Strain the drink into a glass; the foam will collect at the top. Serve with a lime wedge and a cocktail cherry.
Whiskey Sour
Vodka Sour
Gin Sour
Tequila Sunrise
Tom Collins
Whiskey Smash
White Russian
Coffee Cocktail
Wine & Champagne Menu - Soft Opening
Sparkling
Other Whites
Riesling, Weinbach Schlossberg Grand Cru, Alsace, France
Conundrum, Caymus, Napa Valley, Ca (W)
Riesling, Dr. Heidemanns Bernkastel, Mosel, Germany
Sauvignon Blanc, Whitehaven, Marlborough, NZ
Sauvignon Blanc, Matua Valley, Marlborough, NZ
Pinot Grigio, Santa Margherita, Alto Adige, Italy
Sauvignon Blanc, Duckhorn Vineyards, Napa Valley, CA
Sauvignon Blanc, Cakebread Cellars, Napa Valley, CA
Sancerre, Crochet, Loire Valley, France
Viognier, Arra Vineyards, Stellenbosch, SA
Bourgogne Blanc, Louis-Jadot
Rose Gold Cotes de Provence Rose
Eiswein, Dr. Pauly Noble House
Chardonnay
Stag's Leap, Napa Valley, CA - Chardonnay
Far Niente, Oakville, Napa Valley, CA - Chardonnay
Jordan, Russian River Valley, CA - Chardonnay
Cakebread Cellars, Napa Valley, CA - Chardonnay
Mer Soleil, Monterey, CA - Chardonnay
Roco, Gravel Road, OR - Chardonnay
Merlot
Malbec
Italian Reds - Classics & Super Tuscans
Barolo Tortoniano, Michele Chiaro, Italy
Barbera D'Alba Sovrana, La Morra, Italy
Amarone, Della Valpolicella Classico, Nicolis Veneto, Italy
Amarone, Masi Costasera, Italy
Campo Di Sasso, Insoglio, Tuscany, Italy
Gaja Barbaresco, Tuscany, Italy
Sassicaia Tenuta San Guido, Piedmont, Italy
Gaja DaGromis, Barolo, Piedmont, Italy
Gaja Sito Moresco Lange, Piedmont, Italy
Gaja Sperrs Langhe-Barolo, Piedmont, Italy
Brunello Di Montalcino, Castello Banfi, Italy
Chianti Classico, Ruffino Riserva Ducale, Italy
Pinot Noir
Willamette Valley Vineyards, OR - Pinot Noir
Bourgogne, Louis Jabot, Burgundy, France - Pinot Noir
J Vineyards, Russian River Valley, Sonoma County, France - Pinot Noir
Eternally Silenced, The Prisoner Winery, Napa Valley, CA - Pinot Noir
Meiomi, Napa Valley, CA - Pinot Noir
R. Mondavi, Careneros, CA -Pinot Noir
Roco, Willamette Valley, OR - Pinot Noir
Cabernet Sauvignon
St. Francis, Sonoma, CA - Cabernet Sauvignon
Franciscan, Franciscan Estate Winery, Napa Valley, CA - Cabernet Sauvignon
Stag's Leap Wine Cellars, Napa Valley, CA - Cabernet Sauvignon,
Mount Veeder, Oakville, CA - Cabernet Sauvignon,
Cakebread Cellars, Napa Valley, CA - Cabernet Sauvignon
Caymus, Napa Valley, CA - Cabernet Sauvignon
Caymus, California, CA - Cabernet Sauvignon
Caymus Special Selection, Napa Valley, CA - Cabernet Sauvignon
Silver Oak, Alexander Valley, CA - Cabernet Sauvignon
Silver Oak, Napa Valley, CA - Cabernet Sauvignon
Buckhorn Vineyards, Napa Valley, CA - Cabernet Sauvignon
Bonanza, Caymus, Napa Valley, CA - Cabernet Sauvignon
Meritage & Proprietary Blends
Shiraz, Area Vineyards, Stellenbosch, SA
Cotes du Rhone, E. Guigal, Rhone, France
The Prisoner, Napa Valley, CA
Pinotage, Arra Vineyards, Stellenbosch, SA
Zinfandel, St. Francis Winery Old Vines, Sonoma County, CA
Conundrum Caymus, Napa Valley, CA (R)
The Walking Fool Caymus, Napa Valley, CA
Arra, Shiraz/Cabernet Blend, SA
Chateau Margaux 2nd Rauzan Segla, 2015, France
Chateau Margaux Pavillon Rouge 2017, France
Chateau Margaux Rauzan Segla 2019, France
Chateau Margaux Ferriere 2018, France
Lunch
Soup & Small Salads
Lobster Bisque
Lobster meat, crème fraiche, and microgreens
French Onion Soup
Focaccia crouton and muenster cheese
Soup Du Jour
Greek Salad
Heirloom tomatoes, cucumbers, pepperoncini, Kalamata olives, red onions, dodonis feta, and Greek vinaigrette
Wedge Salad
Iceberg, Danish blue cheese, bacon, hard-boiled egg, red onions, heirloom tomatoes, and blue cheese dressing
Caesar Salad
Romaine, focaccia croutons, Parmesan, white anchovies, and Caesar dressing
Mediterranean Hummus Bowl
Appetizers
Tuna Tartare
Avocado, scallions, wasabi, sesame seeds ponzu, and plantains
Wagyu Tenderloin Carpaccio
Capers, Grana Padano, EVOO, and flatbread
Shrimp Cocktail
Four beer poached, cocktail sauce, and spicy remoulade
Fresh Oysters (6)
Champagne mignonette, atomic horseradish, and habanero cocktail sauce
Fresh Oysters (12)
Champagne mignonette, atomic horseradish, and cocktail sauce
Point Judith Fried Calamari
Sweet peppers, stone ground mustard aioli, spicy marinara
6 Pieces Oysters Rockefeller
Spinach, shallots, Pernod, parmesan
12 Pieces Oysters Rockefeller
Spinach, shallots, Pernod, parmesan
Crab & Avocado Stack
Avocado, crab meat, Rosemarie sauce, and capers
Hummus, Stuffed Grape Leaves, and Olives
Baked Dates
Blue cheese stuffed, bacon wrapped, and balsamic glaze
Sandwiches
Lunch Specialties
Greek Pastitsio
Wagyu beef sauce, macaroni, béchamel, and ratatouille
Salmon Fetuccini
Verlasso salmon, asparagus, heirloom cherry tomatoes, and saffron broth
Pappardelle Bolognese
Wagyu beef sauce and Parmesan
Mediterranean Hummus Bowl
Organic mixed greens, chickpeas, heirloom cherry tomatoes, kalamata olives, dodonis feta, hummus, and organic EVOO
Chicken Paillard
Grilled chicken breast, choice of ratatouille or "Andreas" fries
Surf & Turf Sandwich
Filet mignon, lobster meat, red onions, arugula, Muenster, brioche bun, "Andreas" fries or ratatouille
Wild Mushroom Risotto
Arborio rice, sage, and Parmesan
Chicken Parmesan
Marinara, Muenster, Parmesan, and linguini
Power Lunch
Power Lunch
Dinner
Raw
Tuna Tartare
Avocado, scallions, wasabi, sesame seeds, ponzu, and plantains
Prime Filet Tartare
Capers, Grana Padano, EVOO, and flatbread
A-5 "Miyazaki Gyu" Tartare
White soy cured egg yolk, EVOO, rice vinegar, kaluga caviar, Parmesan flatbread
Fresh Oysters (6)
Champagne mignonette, atomic horseradish, and habanero cocktail sauce
Fresh Oysters (12)
Champagne mignonette, atomic horseradish, and cocktail sauce
Petite Shellfish Tower
Oysters, shrimp, lobster tail, and crab meat
Grand Shellfish Tower
Oysters, shrimp, lobster tail, and crab meat
Appetizers
Shrimp Cocktail
Four Beer Poached Colossal Shrimp, Cocktail Sauce, Spicy Remoulade
Ceviche Martini
Fresh Seafood Medley, Mango, Heirloom Cherry Tomatoes, Citrus
Crab & Avocado Stack
Avocado, Crab Meat, Rosemarie Sauce, Balsamic Glaze, Capers
Grilled Octopus
Tomatoes, red onions, balsamic, and EVOO
Point Judith Fried Calamari
Sweet peppers, stone ground mustard aioli, and spicy marinara
Oysters Rockefeller (6)
Spinach, Shallots, Pernod, Casino Butter
Oysters Rockefeller (12)
Spinach, Shallots, Pernod, Casino Butter
Roasted Escargot Burgundy
Spicy chorizo butter and garlic flatbread
Hudson Valley Foie Gras
Caramelized apple, flatbread, and sauce perigourdine
Asparagus Benedict
Poached egg and hollandaise
Baked Dates
Blue cheese stuffed and bacon wrapped
Mediterranean
hummus, stuffed grape leaves, olives
Lamb Meatballs
Sofrito sauce
Soups, Flatbreads & Charcuterie
Lobster Bisque
Lobster Meat, Crème Fraiche, Cognac
French Onion Soup
Focaccia Crostini, Muenster Cheese
Flatbread
Select three toppings
Meat & Cheese Board
Chef's selection of fine cheeses & cured meats fig jam, seasonal fruits, honeycomb, and flatbread
Fluflee Board
Replace the cured meats with filet mignon
Baked Brie
Maple pecan sauce and flatbread
Soup Du Jour
Chef's Featured Daily Soup
Salads
"Andreas" Salad
Rocket (arugula), roasted beets, caramelized goat cheese, and cassis vinaigrette
Burrata Caprese Salad
Rocket, (arugula), mango, strawberries, burrata, heirloom tomatoes, and white balsamic vinaigrette
Greek Salad
(no lettuce at all in this salad - it is an authentic Greek salad) Heirloom tomatoes, cucumbers, pepperoncini, Kalamata olives, red onions, Dodonis feta, and Greek vinaigrette
Wedge Salad
Iceberg, Danish blue cheese, bacon, hard-boiled egg, red onions, heirloom tomatoes, and blue cheese dressing
Caesar Salad
Romaine, focaccia croutons, Parmesan, white anchovies, and Caesar dressing
Vertical Pear Salad
Rocket (arugula), Boss Pear, Toasted Pecans, Heirloom Cherry Tomatoes, Crumbled Goat Cheese, Honey, Champagne-Tarragon Vinaigrette
Signature Steaks
Entrées
Australian Lamb Chops
Boursin mash, asparagus, and mint-peppercorn glaze
Veal Chop "Grand - Mere"
New potatoes, mushrooms, onions, bacon, and veal demi-glaze
Chicken Parmesan
Marinara, Muenster, Parmesan, and linguini
Wagyu Bolognese
Pappardelle pasta and Parmesan
Beef Wellington
8 oz prime filet, mushroom duxelles, and phyllo sauce perigourdine
Steak Diane
Prime filet medallions and Dijon-armagnac sauce
Maple Leaf Duck Breast
Pan-seared, boursin mash, ratatouille, and roasted raspberry-chipotle sauce
Beef Stew
Seafood
Bouillabaise
Chilean sea bass, Ora king salmon, diver scallops, shrimp, lobster, celery, scallions, and tarragon saffron-fennel broth
Chilean Sea Bass
Roasted corn salsa, boursin mash, and asparagus
Alaskan King Crab Legs
Per pound. Drawn butter and lemon
Crab Cakes
Jumbo lump crab meat, mango salsa, stone ground mustard aioli, and potato gratin dauphinoise
Lobster Risotto
Arborio rice, asparagus, mushrooms, carrots, lobster meat, and saffron broth
Verlasso Salmon
Mango salsa and ratatouille
Lobster Thermidor
Lobster & crab meat, scallions, tarragon, Parmesan, green beans, and sautéed with garlic & bacon
Twin Lobster Tail
Two 6 oz butter poached
Diver Sea Scallops
Brown rice & quinoa, lobster coral sauce, wasabi caviar
Chef's Fish Du Jour
Accompaniments
Sautéed Wild Mushrooms
Sautéed Green Beans
Asparagus
Onion Rings Side
Ratatouille
Lobster Mac & Goat Cheese
Sautéed Spinach
Creamed Spinach
Creamed Corn
Baked Potato
"Andreas" Fried Potatoes
Potato Gratin Dauphinoisse
Truffle Boursin Mashed Potatoes
Brunch
Shared Plates
Tuna Tartare
Ahi tuna, avocado, scallions, wasabi, sesame seeds, ponzu
Point Judith Fried Calamari
Rice flour, sweet peppers, stone ground mustard aioli, spicy marinara
Roasted Escargot Burgundy
Spicy chorizo butter, garlic flatbread
Baked Brie
Maple pecan sauce, flatbread
Ceviche Martini
Fresh seafood medley, mango, heirloom cherry tomatoes, citrus
Shrimp Cocktail
Beer poached shrimp, cocktail sauce, spicy remoulade
Crab & Avocado Stack
Avocado, crab meat, Rosemarie sauce, capers
A-5 Wagyu "Miyazaki Gyu" Tartare
White soy, EVOO, rice vinegar, cured egg yolk, Kaluga caviar, Parmesan flatbread
A5 Wagyu Carpaccio
Tenderloin, grana padano, EVOO, flatbread
Caviar Service
Royal Ossetra, Kaluga hybrid reserve
1/2 Dozen Fresh Oysters
Cocktail sauce, champagne mignonette, horseradish, lemon
1 Dozen Fresh Oysters
Cocktail sauce, champagne mignonette, horseradish, lemon
Meat & Cheese Board
Chef's selection of fine cheese & cured meats, fig jam, seasonal fruits, honeycomb
"Fluflee" Board
Chef's selection of fine cheeses & prime filet mignon, fig jam, seasonal fruits, honeycomb
Flatbread
Select three toppings
Soup & Salads
Lobster Bisque
Lobster meat, crème fraiche, and cognac
French Onion Soup
Focaccia crostini and muenster cheese
Soup Du Jour
Chef's featured daily soup
"Andreas" Salad
Arugula, roasted beets, caramelized goat cheese, pistachio, cassis vinaigrette
Greek
Heirloom tomatoes, cucumbers, pepperoncini, kalamata olives, red onions, bell peppers, dodonis feta, and Greek dressing
House Salad
Organic mixed greens, toasted walnuts, heirloom tomatoes, crumbled goat cheese, and champagne-tarragon vinaigrette
The Wedge
Iceberg, tomatoes, bacon, sliced egg, Danish blue cheese, and blue cheese dressing
Caesar
Romaine, focaccia croutons, shaved pecorino Romano, white anchovies, and Caesar dressing
Burrata Caprese Salad
Arugula, burrata, mango, strawberries, heirloom cherry tomatoes, and white balsamic vinaigrette
Crêpes
Roasted Chicken Crêpe
Onions and comté
Bacon Crêpe
Mushrooms, whipped eggs, and cantal
Spinach Crêpe
Caramelized onions and cantal
Nutella Crêpe
Hazelnuts and caramel dust
Mixed Berry Crêpe
Cream and orange blossom
Grand Marnier Crêpe
Citrus crépes, spiced Chantilly, orange curd, house-made orange syrup, grand marnier
Entrées
Spinach & Mushroom Quiche
Cantal, petite salad, and house vinaigrette
Bacon & Leek Quiche
Cantal, petite salad, and house vinaigrette
Omelette De La Mer
Lobster, caviar, and crème fraîche
Omelette Au Fromage
Cheese fondue, pommes rösti, and toast
Omelette Aux Champignons
Wild mushrooms, fine herbs, and cantal
Eggs Benedict
Poached eggs, English muffin, Canadian, hollandaise, and skillet potatoes
Lobster Benedict
Poached eggs, English muffin, lobster meat, hollandaise, and skillet potatoes
Crab Cake Benedict
Poached eggs, crab cakes, prosciutto, hollandaise, skillet potatoes
Prime NY Strip & Eggs
8 oz prime NY strip, two eggs any style, and skillet potatoes
Shrimp & Grits
Jalapeño Cheddar polenta, grilled jumbo shrimp, bacon, roasted red pepper cream sauce
Bananas Foster French Toast
Brioche, bananas, pecans, house-made whipped cream, and bourbon caramel
Crispy Duck & Waffle
Sweet potato waffle, confit duck, and strawberry marmalade
Waffle Brûlée
Vanilla cream, strawberry syrup, and pistachio Florentines
Black Truffle Croque Madame
Sourdough, pit ham, gruyère, mornay, sunny side up egg, shaved winter truffle and "Andreas" fried potatoes
Wagyu Burger
Wagyu beef patty, tomato, caramelized onion, bacon, muenster, toasted brioche bun, stone ground aioli, and "Andreas" fried potatoes
Smoked Salmon Board
Nova Scotia smoked salmon, red onions, cream cheese, tomato, and flatbread
Chilean Sea Bass
Roasted corn salsa, truffle mashed potatoes, and asparagus
Lobster Roll
A5 Japanese "Miyazaki Gyu" Wagyu Ribeye
6 oz. 20 per oz (6 oz minimum)
A5 Japanese "Miyazaki Gyu" Wagyu NY Strip
6 oz. 20 per oz (6 oz minimum)
Dessert
Cakes
Cookies, Macarons
Gelatos, Ice Cream
Pastries
Pies
Table side
Custards
