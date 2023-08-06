Margarita

1 ½ ounces (3 tablespoons) tequila blanco or reposado* 1 ounce (2 tablespoons) Cointreau (or Triple Sec) ¾ ounce (1 ½ tablespoons) fresh lime juice Kosher salt or flaky sea salt, for the rim For the garnish: Lime wedge Cut a notch in a lime wedge, then run the lime around the rim of a glass. Dip the edge of the rim into a plate of salt (or for a festive look, use our Margarita Salt). Place all ingredients in a cocktail shaker with 4 ice cubes and shake until cold. Strain the margarita into the glass with the salted rim. Fill the glass with ice and serve.