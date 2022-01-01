Andriaccio's Restaurant
873 Reviews
$$
4837 West Lake Road
Mayville, NY 14757
ADD-ONS
APPETIZERS
Antipasto
A large portion of delicious Italian cured meats, assorted cheeses inlcuding local favorites from Reverie Creamery, our own blend of fresh olive salad, artichokes, and more
Calamari
Cauliflower Poppers
A delicious and healthy alternative to Chicken wings. Lightly breaded cauliflower "wings" fried to perfection and tossed in your choice of wing sauce.
Gaetano's
Papa Guy's homemade bread stuffed with fresh sauteed escarole, homemade sausage, and a blend of cheese with Italian herbs. Served with our homemade marinara sauce for dipping
Garlic Bread
Plain or with melted mozzarella
Pizza Logs
Made fresh in our kitchen daily, and served with our homemade marinara sauce for dipping
Pub Pretzels
Served with a homemade beer cheese sauce
BOMBERS
8in Chicken Finger
Chicken tenders in choice of wing sauce with lettuce, tomato & creamy bleu
8in Chicken Parm
Chicken tenders layered with our red sauce & melted cheese
8in Flame Grilled Steak
Fresh cut of steak with grilled peppers, onions & melted provolone
8in Meatball Parm
Our meatballs topped with marinara sauce & melted cheese
8in Nick's Sausage
Sausage homemade in our kitchen topped with grilled peppers & onions & provolone
8in Pizza
Pizza sauce, pepperoni, and melted cheese
8in The Godfather
Homemade italian sausage topped with capicola, grilled onions, hot peppers, marinara sauce and provolone cheese
12in Chicken Finger
Chicken tenders in choice of wing sauce with lettuce, tomato & creamy bleu
12in Chicken Parm
Chicken tenders layered with our red sauce & melted cheese
12in Flame Grilled Steak
Fresh cut of steak with grilled peppers, onions & melted provolone
12in Meatball Parm
Our meatballs topped with marinara sauce & melted cheese
12in Nick's Sausage
Sausage homemade in our kitchen topped with grilled peppers & onions & provolone
12in Pizza
Pizza sauce, pepperoni, and melted cheese
12in The Godfather
Homemade italian sausage topped with capicola, grilled onions, hot peppers, marinara sauce and provolone cheese
BURGERS
Veggie Burger
Simple ingredients of potato proteins, wheat, coconut oil, and heme. 100% plant based, with your choice of toppings. Must select toppings in order to receive on burger.
Cheeseburger
Grilled Smash Burger with your choice of toppings. Must select toppings in order to receive on burger.
The Humm-Dinger
Our good friend Greg Humm's favorite! Blackened Burger with bacon, caramelized onions, sauteed mushrooms, crumbly bleu cheese and a horse radish infused steak sauce
Mushroom Swiss Burger
Grilled burger with swiss cheese, sautéed mushrooms and garlic aioli
Smokehouse
Smoked shoulder bacon, onion rings, cheddar cheese, BBQ sauce
CALZONES
Buffalo Calzone
Chicken tossed in medium buffalo wing sauce, crumbly bleu and cheddar and mozzarella cheeses, served with creamy bleu cheese, lettuce and tomato on the side
Chicken Parmigiana Calzone
Chicken tenders, ricotta cheese, red sauce, mozzarella, romano
Ham & Cheese Calzone
Ricotta, ham, mozzarella, and romano
Italian Sausage Calzone
Sausage, onions, sweet peppers, mozzarella, romano
Philly Steak Calzone
Grilled steak, roasted peppers, onions, ricotta, cheddar, mozzarella, and romano.
Pizza Calzone
Pepperoni, pizza sauce, and mozzarella cheese
Spinach & Cheese Calzone
Spinach, ricotta, mozzarella, and romano
4 Cheese Calzone
Ricotta, mozzarella, fontanella & parmesan
COLD SUBS
DESSERTS
Fried Dough
Small pieces of our homemade dough, deep fried and covered in sugar and cinnamon.
Lemon Berry Cake
Tiramisu
Layers of espresso soaked ladyfinger & cream
Peanut Butter Pie
Chocolate crust filled with creamy peanut butter, topped with chocolate ganache and peanut butter cups.
Vanilla Ice cream
Cannoli
Homemade cannoli shell with sweetened ricotta and mini chocolate chips
Gelato
Pumpkin Cheesecake
ENTREES
Chicken Parmigiana
Freshly hand breaded and topped with our own marinara sauce and melted mozzarella, ricotta and Romano cheeses. Comes with a side of pasta, any additional sides will be an up-charge.
Delmonico Steak
14oz. Ribeye, grilled and seasoned to perfection, served with a baked potato and roasted vegetables
Eggplant Parmigiana
Freshly hand breaded and topped with our own marinara sauce and melted mozzarella and Romano cheeses. Comes with a side of pasta, any additional sides will be an additional charge.
Chicken Marsala
Boneless chicken breast topped with a creamy marsala wine sauce and sautéed mushrooms. Comes with your choice of side.
Fish Fry
AVAILABLE ON FRIDAYS ONLY! Always fresh and hand breaded to order. Served with fries and coleslaw.
Soy Ginger Salmon
Salmon filet topped with a ginger soy sauce and served with a roasted Brussel sprout medley.
KIDS MENU
K-10 in. Pizza
Our homemade sauce with mozzarella cheese, pepperoni optional for no charge
K- Grilled Cheese
Grilled panini bread with American cheese. Served with a choice side choice of: veggie sticks, french fries, tossed salad, applesauce, mashed potatoes, or steamed broccoli.
K-Chicken Tenders
Served with dipping sauce and your choice of: veggie sticks, french fries, tossed salad, applesauce, mashed potatoes, or steamed broccoli.
K- Cavatappi Alfredo
Cavatappi noodle served with our homemade alfredo sauce. Served with choice of: veggie sticks, french fries, tossed salad, applesauce, mashed potatoes, or steamed broccoli.
K-Grilled Chicken Breast
Served with your choice of: veggie sticks, french fries, tossed salad, applesauce, mashed potatoes, or steamed broccoli.
K-Pasta W/ Ball
Spaghetti or Penne with alfredo or red sauce. Served with your choice of: veggie sticks, french fries, tossed salad, applesauce, mashed potatoes, or steamed broccoli.
K-Mac & Cheese
Pasta with our house made cheese sauce. Served with a choice of: veggie sticks, french fries, tossed salad, applesauce, mashed potatoes, or steamed broccoli.
Kids Sundae
Vanilla ice cream with chocolate, raspberry or caramel.
PASTA
Cavatappi Alfredo
Our own classic style creamy garlic and cheese sauce served with fettuccine
Homemade Lasagne
Homemade fresh in our kitchen daily & piled high with layers of Ricotta, Mozzarella & a Romano cheese blend with seasoned prime beef. Choose Alfredo or Marinara sauce.
Carbonara Piscelli
Fresh pasta tossed in a light egg and cream sauce accented with fresh garlic, crispy pancetta, and shaved Romano cheese
Pasta Marinara
Your choice of spaghetti, or cavatappi and our grandmothers pasta sauce.
Linguine W/ Clams
Fresh linguini pasta tossed with our delicious homemade clam sauce and topped with baby clams.
Seafood Carbonara
Shrimp & sea scallops in a light egg and cream sauce accented with fresh garlic, crispy pancetta, baby peas, and shaved parmesan
Shrimp Portofino
Fresh linguine pasta tossed with grilled garlic shrimp, mushrooms, fresh wilted spinach, toasted pine nuts, and a light lemon butter cream sauce.
PIZZA
10in Italian Traditional
Homemade crust topped with our grandmother's recipe for sauce, mozzarella.
14in Italian Traditional
Homemade crust topped with our grandmother's recipe for sauce and mozzarella.
16in Italian Traditional
Homemade crust topped with our grandmother's recipe for sauce and mozzarella.
Sheet Italian Traditional
Homemade crust topped with our grandmother's recipe for sauce and mozzarella
Chicago Style
10" double layered crust stuffed with mozzarella & topped with sauce and more cheese / Not available in Gluten Free or larger sizes.
10in Chicken Wing Pizza
Mixed blue cheese/wing sauce, topped with grilled chicken, cheddar, mozzarella, touch of crumbly bleu, fresh lettuce and tomato
10in Coppola Pizza
Capicola, salami, sausage, and bacon, seasoned garlic oil and tomato sauce with roasted sweet peppers, mozzarella, fontanella, crumbly bleu and romano cheese
10in Da Bomb Pizza
Garlic oil with ricotta, tomato, spinach, onions, green olives, banana pepper, light mozzarella, fontanella and romano cheeses
10in Rancher Pizza
Ranch sauce with bacon, chicken tenders, onion and cheddar, mozzarella and romano
10in Supreme
Our red sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, sausage, mushrooms, sweet peppers, onion, and bacon, sprinkled with parmesan cheese.
14in Chicken Wing Pizza
Mixed blue cheese/wing sauce, topped with grilled chicken, cheddar, mozzarella, touch of crumbly bleu, fresh lettuce and tomato
14in Coppola Pizza
Capicola, salami, sausage, and bacon, seasoned garlic oil and tomato sauce with roasted sweet peppers, mozzarella, fontanella, crumbly bleu and romano cheeses
14in Da Bomb Pizza
Garlic oil with ricotta, tomato, spinach, onions, green olives, banana pepper, light mozzarella, fontanella and romano cheeses
14in Supreme
Our red sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, sausage, mushrooms, sweet peppers, onion, and bacon, sprinkled with parmesan cheese.
14in Rancher Pizza
Ranch sauce with bacon, chicken tenders, onion and cheddar, mozzarella and romano
16in Chicken Wing Pizza
Mixed blue cheese/wing sauce, topped with grilled chicken, cheddar, mozzarella, touch of crumbly bleu, fresh lettuce and tomato
16in Coppola Pizza
Capicola, salami, sausage, and bacon, seasoned garlic oil and tomato sauce with roasted sweet peppers, mozzarella, fontanella, crumbly bleu and romano cheeses
16in Da Bomb Pizza
Garlic oil with ricotta, tomato, spinach, onions, green olives, banana pepper, light mozzarella, fontanella and romano cheeses
16in Supreme
Our red sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, sausage, mushrooms, sweet peppers, onion, and bacon, sprinkled with parmesan cheese.
16in Rancher Pizza
Ranch sauce with bacon, chicken tenders, onion and cheddar, mozzarella and romano
Sheet Chicken Wing Pizza
Mixed blue cheese/wing sauce, topped with grilled chicken, cheddar, mozzarella, touch of crumbly bleu, fresh lettuce and tomato
Sheet Coppola Pizza
Capicola, salami, sausage, and bacon, seasoned garlic oil and tomato sauce with roasted sweet peppers, mozzarella, fontanella, crumbly bleu and romano cheeses
Sheet Da Bomb Pizza
Garlic oil with ricotta, tomato, spinach, onions, green olives, banana pepper, light mozzarella, fontanella and romano cheeses
Sheet Supreme Pizza
Our red sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, sausage, mushrooms, sweet peppers, onion, and bacon, sprinkled with parmesan cheese.
Sheet Rancher Pizza
Ranch sauce with bacon, chicken tenders, onion and cheddar, mozzarella and romano
10in Hawaiian Pizza
Ham, pineapple, black olives, red sauce and mozzarella cheese & sprinkled with romano cheese
10in Margherita Pizza
Seasoned garlic oil topped with slices of our fresh mozzarella, vine ripened tomato, and organic basil from our very own herb garden
10in Neopolitan Pizza
Seasoned garlic oil, a light layer of tomato sauce topped with spinach, mushrooms, sweet peppers, mozzarella, fontanella & romano cheeses.
10in Papa Guys Pizza
Seasoned garlic oil, seasoned ricotta, grated romano, spinach, roasted sweet peppers, mozzarella, and fontanella cheeses
10in White Pizza
Seasoned garlic oil, tomatoes, topped with fontanella, romano, and mozzarella cheese.
10in Bada Bing Pizza
Seasoned garlic oil, ricotta cheese, tomato, roasted peppers, cauliflower, sausage, mozzarella, fontanella and romano cheeses and sprinkled with oregano.
14in Hawaiian Pizza
Ham, pineapple, black olives, red sauce and mozzarella cheese & sprinkled with romano cheese
14in Margherita Pizza
Seasoned garlic oil topped with slices of our fresh mozzarella, vine ripened tomato, and fresh basil.
14in Neopolitan Pizza
Seasoned garlic oil, a light layer of tomato sauce topped with spinach, mushrooms, sweet peppers, mozzarella, fontanella & romano cheeses.
14in Papa Guys Pizza
Seasoned garlic oil, seasoned ricotta, grated romano, spinach, roasted sweet peppers, mozzarella, and fontanella cheeses
14in White Pizza
Seasoned garlic oil, tomatoes, topped with fontanella, romano, and mozzarella cheese.
14in Bada Bing Pizza
Seasoned garlic oil, ricotta cheese, tomato, roasted peppers, cauliflower, sausage, mozzarella, fontanella and romano cheeses and sprinkled with oregano.
16in Hawaiian Pizza
Ham, pineapple, black olives, red sauce and mozzarella cheese & sprinkled with romano cheese
16in Margherita Pizza
Seasoned garlic oil topped with slices of our fresh mozzarella, vine ripened tomato, and organic basil from our very own herb garden
16in Neopolitan Pizza
Seasoned garlic oil, a light layer of tomato sauce topped with spinach, mushrooms, sweet peppers, mozzarella, fontanella & romano cheeses.
16in Papa Guys Pizza
Seasoned garlic oil, seasoned ricotta, grated romano, spinach, roasted sweet peppers, mozzarella, and fontanella cheeses
16in White Pizza
Seasoned garlic oil, tomatoes, topped with fontanella, romano, and mozzarella cheese.
16in Bada Bing Pizza
Seasoned garlic oil, ricotta cheese, tomato, roasted peppers, cauliflower, sausage, mozzarella, fontanella and romano cheeses and sprinkled with oregano.
Sheet Hawaiian Pizza
Ham, pineapple, black olives, red sauce and mozzarella cheese & sprinkled with romano cheese
Sheet Margherita Pizza
Seasoned garlic oil topped with slices of our fresh mozzarella, vine ripened tomato, and organic basil from our very own herb garden
Sheet Neopolitan Pizza
Seasoned garlic oil, a light layer of tomato sauce topped with spinach, mushrooms, sweet peppers, mozzarella, fontanella & romano cheeses.
Sheet Papa Guys Pizza
Seasoned garlic oil, seasoned ricotta, grated romano, spinach, roasted sweet peppers, mozzarella, and fontanella cheeses
Sheet White Pizza
Seasoned garlic oil, tomatoes, topped with fontanella, romano, and mozzarella cheese.
Sheet Bada Bing
Seasoned garlic oil, ricotta cheese, tomato, roasted peppers, cauliflower, sausage, mozzarella, fontanella and romano cheeses and sprinkled with oregano.
GF Chicken Wing Pizza
Mixed blue cheese/wing sauce, topped with grilled chicken, cheddar, mozzarella, touch of crumbly bleu, fresh lettuce and tomato.
GF Coppola Pizza
Capicola, salami, sausage, and bacon, seasoned garlic oil and tomato sauce with roasted sweet peppers, mozzarella, fontanella, crumbly bleu and romano cheeses.
GF Da Bomb Pizza
Garlic oil with ricotta, tomato, spinach, onions, green olives, banana pepper, lite mozzarella, fontanella and romano cheeses.
GF Hawaiian Pizza
Ham, pineapple, black olives, red sauce and mozzarella cheese & sprinkled with romano cheese
GF Italian Traditional Pizza
Gluten Free crust topped with our grandmother's recipe for sauce, mozzarella and pepperoni.
GF Margherita Pizza
Seasoned garlic oil topped with slices of our fresh imported mozzarella, vine ripened tomato, and organic basil from our very own herb garden.
GF Neopolitan Pizza
Seasoned garlic oil, a light layer of tomato sauce topped with spinach, mushrooms, sweet peppers, mozzarella, fontanella & romano cheeses.
GF Papa Guys Pizza
Seasoned garlic oil, seasoned ricotta, grated romano, spinach, roasted sweet peppers, mozzarella, and fontanella cheeses
GF Rancher Pizza
Ranch sauce with bacon, chicken tenders, onion and cheddar, mozzarella and romano.
GF Bada Bing Pizza
Red sauce, light mozzarella, feta cheese, green olives, spinach and jalapenos
GF White Pizza
Seasoned garlic oil, tomatoes, topped with fontanella, romano, and mozzarella cheese.
GF Supreme
Medium Pizza & 10 Wings
14" cheese pizza and 10 bone-in wings.
Large Pizza & 20 Wings
16" cheese pizza and 20 bone-in wings.
Sheet Pizza & 50 Wings
Sheet cheese pizza and 50 bone-in wings.
25 Blast
SIDES
SOUP & SALADS
Mediterranean Greek Salad
Mixed greens with olive salad, feta cheese, red onion, tomato and our homemade greek dressing
Chicken Pittsburgh Salad
Grilled chicken over mixed greens with grape tomato, red onions, sweet peppers, smoky bacon, colby jack cheese and topped with crispy fries
Steak Pittsburgh Salad
Tender cuts of sirloin steak over mixed greens with grape tomato, red onions, sweet peppers, smoky bacon, colby jack cheese and topped with crispy fries
Grilled Apple Chicken
Field greens topped with fresh tomato, blue cheese crumbles, roasted almonds, dried cranberries, grilled chicken, and fresh apple slices. Served with concord grape dressing
Caesar Salad
Fresh romaine, tomato, shaved parmesan, and homemade croutons all tossed together in our own Caesar dressing
Burger Bowl
Served on a bed of mixed greens, tomatoes, red onion, pickle chips, cheddar cheese. BBQ Aioli on the side
Large Garden Salad
Cup Of Soup
Bowl Of Soup
WINGS & FINGERS
10 Bone-In Wings
Cannot split flavors on a single order. Served with bleu cheese sauce, celery & carrots.
10 Boneless Wings
Cannot split flavors on a single order. Served with bleu cheese sauce, celery & carrots.
20 Bone-In Wings
Served with bleu cheese sauce, celery & carrots.
20 Boneless Wings
Served with bleu cheese sauce, celery & carrots.
Bucket Traditional
Served with bleu cheese sauce, celery & carrots.
Chicken Finger Basket
Five chicken fingers with french fries and a side of bleu cheese.
2 oz. Bleu Chz
4 oz. Ranch
2 oz. Ranch
Extra Carrotts And Celery
Extra Sauces
N/A Beverages
2 Liter Pepsi
2 Liter Diet pepsi
2 Liter Root Beer
2 Liter Dr. Pepper
2 Liter Mist Twist
2 Liter Orange Crush
2 Liter Mt.Dew
Can Pepsi
Can Diet Pepsi
Can Root Beer
Can Dr.Pepper
Can Mist Twist
Can Mt.Dew
Can Ginger Ale
Bubly Water
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Come on in and enjoy!
4837 West Lake Road, Mayville, NY 14757