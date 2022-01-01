Restaurant header imageView gallery

Andriaccio's Restaurant

873 Reviews

$$

4837 West Lake Road

Mayville, NY 14757

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Popular Items

16in Italian Traditional
20 Bone-In Wings
10 Bone-In Wings

ADD-ONS

Side of Marinara

$1.00+

Side Alfredo

$1.00+

Dinner Bread

$1.50+

Side Cheese Sauce

$1.50

2 oz.

Side Parmesan Cheese

$1.00+

Red Pepper Flakes

$0.50

1/2 2 oz. cup

Deli Container Of Marinara 32 Oz

$12.00

Plates Per Person

$0.15

Plasticware Per Person

$0.20

Only for large amounts (10 or more)

Cups Per Person

$0.15

APPETIZERS

Antipasto

$18.00

A large portion of delicious Italian cured meats, assorted cheeses inlcuding local favorites from Reverie Creamery, our own blend of fresh olive salad, artichokes, and more

Calamari

$15.00

Cauliflower Poppers

$13.00

A delicious and healthy alternative to Chicken wings. Lightly breaded cauliflower "wings" fried to perfection and tossed in your choice of wing sauce.

Gaetano's

$12.00

Papa Guy's homemade bread stuffed with fresh sauteed escarole, homemade sausage, and a blend of cheese with Italian herbs. Served with our homemade marinara sauce for dipping

Garlic Bread

$10.00

Plain or with melted mozzarella

Pizza Logs

$14.00

Made fresh in our kitchen daily, and served with our homemade marinara sauce for dipping

Pub Pretzels

$12.00

Served with a homemade beer cheese sauce

BOMBERS

8in Chicken Finger

$12.00

Chicken tenders in choice of wing sauce with lettuce, tomato & creamy bleu

8in Chicken Parm

$12.00

Chicken tenders layered with our red sauce & melted cheese

8in Flame Grilled Steak

$12.00

Fresh cut of steak with grilled peppers, onions & melted provolone

8in Meatball Parm

$12.00

Our meatballs topped with marinara sauce & melted cheese

8in Nick's Sausage

$12.00

Sausage homemade in our kitchen topped with grilled peppers & onions & provolone

8in Pizza

$10.00

Pizza sauce, pepperoni, and melted cheese

8in The Godfather

$12.00

Homemade italian sausage topped with capicola, grilled onions, hot peppers, marinara sauce and provolone cheese

12in Chicken Finger

$14.00

Chicken tenders in choice of wing sauce with lettuce, tomato & creamy bleu

12in Chicken Parm

$14.00

Chicken tenders layered with our red sauce & melted cheese

12in Flame Grilled Steak

$14.00

Fresh cut of steak with grilled peppers, onions & melted provolone

12in Meatball Parm

$14.00

Our meatballs topped with marinara sauce & melted cheese

12in Nick's Sausage

$14.00

Sausage homemade in our kitchen topped with grilled peppers & onions & provolone

12in Pizza

$14.00

Pizza sauce, pepperoni, and melted cheese

12in The Godfather

$14.00

Homemade italian sausage topped with capicola, grilled onions, hot peppers, marinara sauce and provolone cheese

BURGERS

Comes with fries.

Veggie Burger

$18.00

Simple ingredients of potato proteins, wheat, coconut oil, and heme. 100% plant based, with your choice of toppings. Must select toppings in order to receive on burger.

Cheeseburger

$15.00

Grilled Smash Burger with your choice of toppings. Must select toppings in order to receive on burger.

The Humm-Dinger

$18.00

Our good friend Greg Humm's favorite! Blackened Burger with bacon, caramelized onions, sauteed mushrooms, crumbly bleu cheese and a horse radish infused steak sauce

Mushroom Swiss Burger

$18.00

Grilled burger with swiss cheese, sautéed mushrooms and garlic aioli

Smokehouse

$18.00

Smoked shoulder bacon, onion rings, cheddar cheese, BBQ sauce

CALZONES

Buffalo Calzone

$14.00

Chicken tossed in medium buffalo wing sauce, crumbly bleu and cheddar and mozzarella cheeses, served with creamy bleu cheese, lettuce and tomato on the side

Chicken Parmigiana Calzone

$14.00

Chicken tenders, ricotta cheese, red sauce, mozzarella, romano

Ham & Cheese Calzone

$14.00

Ricotta, ham, mozzarella, and romano

Italian Sausage Calzone

$14.00

Sausage, onions, sweet peppers, mozzarella, romano

Philly Steak Calzone

$16.00

Grilled steak, roasted peppers, onions, ricotta, cheddar, mozzarella, and romano.

Pizza Calzone

$13.00

Pepperoni, pizza sauce, and mozzarella cheese

Spinach & Cheese Calzone

$13.00

Spinach, ricotta, mozzarella, and romano

4 Cheese Calzone

$13.00

Ricotta, mozzarella, fontanella & parmesan

COLD SUBS

8" Ham

$10.00

8" Turkey

$10.00

8" Italian Combo

$10.00

12" Ham

$12.00

12" Turkey

$12.00

12" Italian Combo

$12.00

DESSERTS

Fried Dough

$6.00

Small pieces of our homemade dough, deep fried and covered in sugar and cinnamon.

Lemon Berry Cake

$8.00

Tiramisu

$7.00

Layers of espresso soaked ladyfinger & cream

Peanut Butter Pie

$7.00

Chocolate crust filled with creamy peanut butter, topped with chocolate ganache and peanut butter cups.

Vanilla Ice cream

$4.00

Cannoli

$5.00

Homemade cannoli shell with sweetened ricotta and mini chocolate chips

Gelato

$5.00

Pumpkin Cheesecake

$7.00

ENTREES

We partner with local farmers to ensure the freshest organic ingredients.

Chicken Parmigiana

$19.00

Freshly hand breaded and topped with our own marinara sauce and melted mozzarella, ricotta and Romano cheeses. Comes with a side of pasta, any additional sides will be an up-charge.

Delmonico Steak

$32.00

14oz. Ribeye, grilled and seasoned to perfection, served with a baked potato and roasted vegetables

Eggplant Parmigiana

$17.00

Freshly hand breaded and topped with our own marinara sauce and melted mozzarella and Romano cheeses. Comes with a side of pasta, any additional sides will be an additional charge.

Chicken Marsala

$19.00

Boneless chicken breast topped with a creamy marsala wine sauce and sautéed mushrooms. Comes with your choice of side.

Fish Fry

$16.00Out of stock

AVAILABLE ON FRIDAYS ONLY! Always fresh and hand breaded to order. Served with fries and coleslaw.

Soy Ginger Salmon

Soy Ginger Salmon

$23.00

Salmon filet topped with a ginger soy sauce and served with a roasted Brussel sprout medley.

KIDS MENU

K-10 in. Pizza

$11.00

Our homemade sauce with mozzarella cheese, pepperoni optional for no charge

K- Grilled Cheese

$8.00

Grilled panini bread with American cheese. Served with a choice side choice of: veggie sticks, french fries, tossed salad, applesauce, mashed potatoes, or steamed broccoli.

K-Chicken Tenders

$10.00

Served with dipping sauce and your choice of: veggie sticks, french fries, tossed salad, applesauce, mashed potatoes, or steamed broccoli.

K- Cavatappi Alfredo

$10.00

Cavatappi noodle served with our homemade alfredo sauce. Served with choice of: veggie sticks, french fries, tossed salad, applesauce, mashed potatoes, or steamed broccoli.

K-Grilled Chicken Breast

$10.00

Served with your choice of: veggie sticks, french fries, tossed salad, applesauce, mashed potatoes, or steamed broccoli.

K-Pasta W/ Ball

$10.00

Spaghetti or Penne with alfredo or red sauce. Served with your choice of: veggie sticks, french fries, tossed salad, applesauce, mashed potatoes, or steamed broccoli.

K-Mac & Cheese

$9.00

Pasta with our house made cheese sauce. Served with a choice of: veggie sticks, french fries, tossed salad, applesauce, mashed potatoes, or steamed broccoli.

Kids Sundae

$3.50

Vanilla ice cream with chocolate, raspberry or caramel.

PASTA

All of our sauces are homemade

Cavatappi Alfredo

$16.00

Our own classic style creamy garlic and cheese sauce served with fettuccine

Homemade Lasagne

$18.00

Homemade fresh in our kitchen daily & piled high with layers of Ricotta, Mozzarella & a Romano cheese blend with seasoned prime beef. Choose Alfredo or Marinara sauce.

Carbonara Piscelli

$21.00

Fresh pasta tossed in a light egg and cream sauce accented with fresh garlic, crispy pancetta, and shaved Romano cheese

Pasta Marinara

$14.00

Your choice of spaghetti, or cavatappi and our grandmothers pasta sauce.

Linguine W/ Clams

$24.00

Fresh linguini pasta tossed with our delicious homemade clam sauce and topped with baby clams.

Seafood Carbonara

$26.00

Shrimp & sea scallops in a light egg and cream sauce accented with fresh garlic, crispy pancetta, baby peas, and shaved parmesan

Shrimp Portofino

$22.00

Fresh linguine pasta tossed with grilled garlic shrimp, mushrooms, fresh wilted spinach, toasted pine nuts, and a light lemon butter cream sauce.

PIZZA

10in Italian Traditional

$10.00

Homemade crust topped with our grandmother's recipe for sauce, mozzarella.

14in Italian Traditional

14in Italian Traditional

$14.00

Homemade crust topped with our grandmother's recipe for sauce and mozzarella.

16in Italian Traditional

$15.00

Homemade crust topped with our grandmother's recipe for sauce and mozzarella.

Sheet Italian Traditional

$28.00

Homemade crust topped with our grandmother's recipe for sauce and mozzarella

Chicago Style

$14.00

10" double layered crust stuffed with mozzarella & topped with sauce and more cheese / Not available in Gluten Free or larger sizes.

10in Chicken Wing Pizza

$15.00

Mixed blue cheese/wing sauce, topped with grilled chicken, cheddar, mozzarella, touch of crumbly bleu, fresh lettuce and tomato

10in Coppola Pizza

$15.00

Capicola, salami, sausage, and bacon, seasoned garlic oil and tomato sauce with roasted sweet peppers, mozzarella, fontanella, crumbly bleu and romano cheese

10in Da Bomb Pizza

$15.00

Garlic oil with ricotta, tomato, spinach, onions, green olives, banana pepper, light mozzarella, fontanella and romano cheeses

10in Rancher Pizza

10in Rancher Pizza

$15.00

Ranch sauce with bacon, chicken tenders, onion and cheddar, mozzarella and romano

10in Supreme

$15.00

Our red sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, sausage, mushrooms, sweet peppers, onion, and bacon, sprinkled with parmesan cheese.

14in Chicken Wing Pizza

$19.00

Mixed blue cheese/wing sauce, topped with grilled chicken, cheddar, mozzarella, touch of crumbly bleu, fresh lettuce and tomato

14in Coppola Pizza

$19.00

Capicola, salami, sausage, and bacon, seasoned garlic oil and tomato sauce with roasted sweet peppers, mozzarella, fontanella, crumbly bleu and romano cheeses

14in Da Bomb Pizza

$19.00

Garlic oil with ricotta, tomato, spinach, onions, green olives, banana pepper, light mozzarella, fontanella and romano cheeses

14in Supreme

$19.00

Our red sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, sausage, mushrooms, sweet peppers, onion, and bacon, sprinkled with parmesan cheese.

14in Rancher Pizza

14in Rancher Pizza

$19.00

Ranch sauce with bacon, chicken tenders, onion and cheddar, mozzarella and romano

16in Chicken Wing Pizza

$22.00

Mixed blue cheese/wing sauce, topped with grilled chicken, cheddar, mozzarella, touch of crumbly bleu, fresh lettuce and tomato

16in Coppola Pizza

16in Coppola Pizza

$22.00

Capicola, salami, sausage, and bacon, seasoned garlic oil and tomato sauce with roasted sweet peppers, mozzarella, fontanella, crumbly bleu and romano cheeses

16in Da Bomb Pizza

$22.00

Garlic oil with ricotta, tomato, spinach, onions, green olives, banana pepper, light mozzarella, fontanella and romano cheeses

16in Supreme

$22.00

Our red sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, sausage, mushrooms, sweet peppers, onion, and bacon, sprinkled with parmesan cheese.

16in Rancher Pizza

16in Rancher Pizza

$22.00

Ranch sauce with bacon, chicken tenders, onion and cheddar, mozzarella and romano

Sheet Chicken Wing Pizza

$36.00

Mixed blue cheese/wing sauce, topped with grilled chicken, cheddar, mozzarella, touch of crumbly bleu, fresh lettuce and tomato

Sheet Coppola Pizza

$36.00

Capicola, salami, sausage, and bacon, seasoned garlic oil and tomato sauce with roasted sweet peppers, mozzarella, fontanella, crumbly bleu and romano cheeses

Sheet Da Bomb Pizza

Sheet Da Bomb Pizza

$36.00

Garlic oil with ricotta, tomato, spinach, onions, green olives, banana pepper, light mozzarella, fontanella and romano cheeses

Sheet Supreme Pizza

$36.00

Our red sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, sausage, mushrooms, sweet peppers, onion, and bacon, sprinkled with parmesan cheese.

Sheet Rancher Pizza

$36.00

Ranch sauce with bacon, chicken tenders, onion and cheddar, mozzarella and romano

10in Hawaiian Pizza

10in Hawaiian Pizza

$13.00

Ham, pineapple, black olives, red sauce and mozzarella cheese & sprinkled with romano cheese

10in Margherita Pizza

$13.00

Seasoned garlic oil topped with slices of our fresh mozzarella, vine ripened tomato, and organic basil from our very own herb garden

10in Neopolitan Pizza

10in Neopolitan Pizza

$13.00

Seasoned garlic oil, a light layer of tomato sauce topped with spinach, mushrooms, sweet peppers, mozzarella, fontanella & romano cheeses.

10in Papa Guys Pizza

$13.00

Seasoned garlic oil, seasoned ricotta, grated romano, spinach, roasted sweet peppers, mozzarella, and fontanella cheeses

10in White Pizza

$13.00

Seasoned garlic oil, tomatoes, topped with fontanella, romano, and mozzarella cheese.

10in Bada Bing Pizza

$13.00

Seasoned garlic oil, ricotta cheese, tomato, roasted peppers, cauliflower, sausage, mozzarella, fontanella and romano cheeses and sprinkled with oregano.

14in Hawaiian Pizza

$16.00

Ham, pineapple, black olives, red sauce and mozzarella cheese & sprinkled with romano cheese

14in Margherita Pizza

14in Margherita Pizza

$16.00

Seasoned garlic oil topped with slices of our fresh mozzarella, vine ripened tomato, and fresh basil.

14in Neopolitan Pizza

$16.00

Seasoned garlic oil, a light layer of tomato sauce topped with spinach, mushrooms, sweet peppers, mozzarella, fontanella & romano cheeses.

14in Papa Guys Pizza

$16.00

Seasoned garlic oil, seasoned ricotta, grated romano, spinach, roasted sweet peppers, mozzarella, and fontanella cheeses

14in White Pizza

$16.00

Seasoned garlic oil, tomatoes, topped with fontanella, romano, and mozzarella cheese.

14in Bada Bing Pizza

$16.00

Seasoned garlic oil, ricotta cheese, tomato, roasted peppers, cauliflower, sausage, mozzarella, fontanella and romano cheeses and sprinkled with oregano.

16in Hawaiian Pizza

$19.00

Ham, pineapple, black olives, red sauce and mozzarella cheese & sprinkled with romano cheese

16in Margherita Pizza

$19.00

Seasoned garlic oil topped with slices of our fresh mozzarella, vine ripened tomato, and organic basil from our very own herb garden

16in Neopolitan Pizza

16in Neopolitan Pizza

$19.00

Seasoned garlic oil, a light layer of tomato sauce topped with spinach, mushrooms, sweet peppers, mozzarella, fontanella & romano cheeses.

16in Papa Guys Pizza

$19.00

Seasoned garlic oil, seasoned ricotta, grated romano, spinach, roasted sweet peppers, mozzarella, and fontanella cheeses

16in White Pizza

$19.00

Seasoned garlic oil, tomatoes, topped with fontanella, romano, and mozzarella cheese.

16in Bada Bing Pizza

$19.00

Seasoned garlic oil, ricotta cheese, tomato, roasted peppers, cauliflower, sausage, mozzarella, fontanella and romano cheeses and sprinkled with oregano.

Sheet Hawaiian Pizza

$32.00

Ham, pineapple, black olives, red sauce and mozzarella cheese & sprinkled with romano cheese

Sheet Margherita Pizza

$32.00

Seasoned garlic oil topped with slices of our fresh mozzarella, vine ripened tomato, and organic basil from our very own herb garden

Sheet Neopolitan Pizza

$32.00

Seasoned garlic oil, a light layer of tomato sauce topped with spinach, mushrooms, sweet peppers, mozzarella, fontanella & romano cheeses.

Sheet Papa Guys Pizza

$32.00

Seasoned garlic oil, seasoned ricotta, grated romano, spinach, roasted sweet peppers, mozzarella, and fontanella cheeses

Sheet White Pizza

$32.00

Seasoned garlic oil, tomatoes, topped with fontanella, romano, and mozzarella cheese.

Sheet Bada Bing

$32.00

Seasoned garlic oil, ricotta cheese, tomato, roasted peppers, cauliflower, sausage, mozzarella, fontanella and romano cheeses and sprinkled with oregano.

GF Chicken Wing Pizza

$17.00

Mixed blue cheese/wing sauce, topped with grilled chicken, cheddar, mozzarella, touch of crumbly bleu, fresh lettuce and tomato.

GF Coppola Pizza

$17.00

Capicola, salami, sausage, and bacon, seasoned garlic oil and tomato sauce with roasted sweet peppers, mozzarella, fontanella, crumbly bleu and romano cheeses.

GF Da Bomb Pizza

$17.00

Garlic oil with ricotta, tomato, spinach, onions, green olives, banana pepper, lite mozzarella, fontanella and romano cheeses.

GF Hawaiian Pizza

$15.00

Ham, pineapple, black olives, red sauce and mozzarella cheese & sprinkled with romano cheese

GF Italian Traditional Pizza

$13.00

Gluten Free crust topped with our grandmother's recipe for sauce, mozzarella and pepperoni.

GF Margherita Pizza

$15.00

Seasoned garlic oil topped with slices of our fresh imported mozzarella, vine ripened tomato, and organic basil from our very own herb garden.

GF Neopolitan Pizza

$15.00

Seasoned garlic oil, a light layer of tomato sauce topped with spinach, mushrooms, sweet peppers, mozzarella, fontanella & romano cheeses.

GF Papa Guys Pizza

$15.00

Seasoned garlic oil, seasoned ricotta, grated romano, spinach, roasted sweet peppers, mozzarella, and fontanella cheeses

GF Rancher Pizza

$17.00

Ranch sauce with bacon, chicken tenders, onion and cheddar, mozzarella and romano.

GF Bada Bing Pizza

$15.00

Red sauce, light mozzarella, feta cheese, green olives, spinach and jalapenos

GF White Pizza

$15.00

Seasoned garlic oil, tomatoes, topped with fontanella, romano, and mozzarella cheese.

GF Supreme

$17.00

Medium Pizza & 10 Wings

$21.00

14" cheese pizza and 10 bone-in wings.

Large Pizza & 20 Wings

$32.00

16" cheese pizza and 20 bone-in wings.

Sheet Pizza & 50 Wings

$65.00

Sheet cheese pizza and 50 bone-in wings.

25 Blast

$25.00

SIDES

Applesauce

$3.00

Broccoli

$5.00

French Fries

$5.00

Kettle Chips

$3.00

Mashed Potatoes

$5.00

Meatball

$2.00

Onion Rings

$5.00

Roasted Brussel Medley

$5.00

Sausage Link

$3.00

Side Caesar Salad

$4.00

Side Cavatappi

$5.00

Side GF Pasta

$6.00

Side Linguine

$5.00

Side Salad

$4.00

Side Spaghetti

$5.00

Side Sweet Potato Fries

$6.00

SOUP & SALADS

Mediterranean Greek Salad

$15.00

Mixed greens with olive salad, feta cheese, red onion, tomato and our homemade greek dressing

Chicken Pittsburgh Salad

$18.00

Grilled chicken over mixed greens with grape tomato, red onions, sweet peppers, smoky bacon, colby jack cheese and topped with crispy fries

Steak Pittsburgh Salad

$21.00

Tender cuts of sirloin steak over mixed greens with grape tomato, red onions, sweet peppers, smoky bacon, colby jack cheese and topped with crispy fries

Grilled Apple Chicken

$18.00

Field greens topped with fresh tomato, blue cheese crumbles, roasted almonds, dried cranberries, grilled chicken, and fresh apple slices. Served with concord grape dressing

Caesar Salad

$15.00

Fresh romaine, tomato, shaved parmesan, and homemade croutons all tossed together in our own Caesar dressing

Burger Bowl

$18.00

Served on a bed of mixed greens, tomatoes, red onion, pickle chips, cheddar cheese. BBQ Aioli on the side

Large Garden Salad

$13.00

Cup Of Soup

$4.00

Bowl Of Soup

$6.00

WINGS & FINGERS

10 Bone-In Wings

$12.00

Cannot split flavors on a single order. Served with bleu cheese sauce, celery & carrots.

10 Boneless Wings

$12.00

Cannot split flavors on a single order. Served with bleu cheese sauce, celery & carrots.

20 Bone-In Wings

$20.00

Served with bleu cheese sauce, celery & carrots.

20 Boneless Wings

$19.00

Served with bleu cheese sauce, celery & carrots.

Bucket Traditional

$48.00

Served with bleu cheese sauce, celery & carrots.

Chicken Finger Basket

$12.00

Five chicken fingers with french fries and a side of bleu cheese.

2 oz. Bleu Chz

$0.85

4 oz. Ranch

$1.50

2 oz. Ranch

$0.85

Extra Carrotts And Celery

$1.50

N/A Beverages

2 Liter Pepsi

$3.25

2 Liter Diet pepsi

$3.25

2 Liter Root Beer

$3.25

2 Liter Dr. Pepper

$3.25

2 Liter Mist Twist

$3.25

2 Liter Orange Crush

$3.25

2 Liter Mt.Dew

$3.25

Can Pepsi

$1.75

Can Diet Pepsi

$1.75

Can Root Beer

$1.75

Can Dr.Pepper

$1.75

Can Mist Twist

$1.75

Can Mt.Dew

$1.75

Can Ginger Ale

$1.75Out of stock

Bubly Water

$1.75

RETAIL

Andriaccio's Hat

$15.00

Polo/Long Sleeve

$30.00

Kids T-Shirt

$15.00

Mug

$20.00

Next Level T's

$20.00

16" Dough

$5.00

14" Dough

$4.50

10" Dough

$4.00

Wine Glass

$15.00

Bag Ice

$3.00

Andriaccio Bag

$2.00
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Come on in and enjoy!

4837 West Lake Road, Mayville, NY 14757

Consumer pic
Andriaccio's Restaurant image
Andriaccio's Restaurant image

