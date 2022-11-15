Steakhouses
Andrias Steakhouse 6805 Old Collinsville Rd
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy a succulent steak with our savory homemade marinade and brush on steak sauce. Sitting on 4 acres of old farm land, this once country home will make you feel like your at your at home while enjoying some of the best steaks the metro-east has to offer.
Location
6805 Old Collinsville Rd, OFallon, IL 62269
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
New York Grill (3) - 9901 West Florissant Avenue,
No Reviews
9901 West Florissant Avenue, st louis, MO 63136
View restaurant
Alton Motorboat Club - 11134 Harbor Dell
No Reviews
11134 Harbor Dell Godfrey, IL 62035
View restaurant