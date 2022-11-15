Restaurant header imageView gallery
Steakhouses

Andrias Steakhouse 6805 Old Collinsville Rd

6805 Old Collinsville Rd

OFallon, IL 62269

Appetizers

12 Piece Zuchinni App

$9.95

9 Piece Zuchinni App

$7.95

9 Piece Fried Zuchinni Appetizer- Breaded zuchinni circles, choose your favorite dipping sauce for this tasty treat.

Grilled Shrimp

$16.95

Grilled Shrimp- 4 marinated shrimp served with a homemade roasted red pepper sauce this appetizer helps makes the dishes clean, because everyone cleans the plate with the extra sauce leftover.

Portobello Mushroom

$11.95

Portobello Mushroom- This giant mushroom is marinated with Andrias Steak Sauce and then grilled to make this awesome portobello taste just like a steak.

Soup

$5.00

Stuff Portobello

$13.95

Stuff Portobello- strip steak, cheese, and peppers are stuff on top of this marinated portobello. Non mushroom fans will question their taste buds after trying this Andria's appetizer special.

Stuffed Mushrooms

$12.95

Stuff Mushroom- 5 mushroom caps served with crab meat, bread crumbs, and seasoning inside, topped with asiago cheese, these mushrooms offer a kick of heat at the end.

Toasted Ravioli

$10.95

Toasted Ravioli- Homemade from Nonna's on the Hill, these classic St Louis, staple are a must when visiting from out of town. Served with homemade meat sauce to dip the toasted ravioli at Andria's is a must try for people traveling or locals who love their toasted ravioli.

Beef & Pork Entree

Romanoff

$25.95

Beef Stroganoff, with filet, sirloin, and ribeye tips. Served with pasta in a mushroom cream sauce

Large Filet 12 Oz.

$58.95

12oz Filet Mignon brushed with our homemade Andria's Steak Sauce, cooked to your desired temperature. Filet offers no fat but is an excellent cut when paired with our steak sauce.

Large Prime Rib 24 Oz

$56.95

24oz Large Prime Rib- King Cut was its name back in the day, this cut of beef still stands up against anyone with a monster appetite. Ask for it seared on the grill with our Andria's Steak Sauce you won't get it any other way!

Pork Chop 20 Oz.

$34.95

20oz Pork Chop- Bone-In Chop brushed while grilling with Andria's Steak Sauce. A thick cut chop that will have you making pork tenderloin at home with Andria's Steak Sauce after you try this killer chop!

Ribeye 16 Oz.

$44.95

16oz Ribeye- Marbled throughout the Ribeye offers meat lovers the biggest flavor with our Andria's Steak Sauce this is one of the more requested items.

Sirloin Strip 14 Oz.

$42.95

14oz Sirloin Strip- Also known as the New York Strip, this cut offers a great beef flavor that traditional meat lovers adore. Brushed with Andria's Steak Sauce this steakhouse staple is always a delicious option.

Small Filet 8 Oz.

$45.95

8oz Small Filet- The number one seller at Andria's the petite filet stands the test of time. Served with Andria's Steak Sauce this filet offers mouth watering bites.

Small Prime Rib 14 Oz. & Lobster

$88.95

Surf and Turf 14oz Small Prime Rib-Treat yourself with a small Prime Rib cooked to your liking served with a 6-8oz Lobster Tail

Pepper Steak And Lobster

$85.95Out of stock

Strip And Fried Shrimp

$63.95

Strip With Fried Shrimp

$62.95

Seafood

Fried Shrimp

$29.95

Fried Jalepeno Shrimp-5 piece lightly hand breaded jumbo shrimp, this seafood item is a Andria's hidden gem.

Grilled Shrimp Caesar

$20.95

Lobster Andrias

$50.95

Lobster Andria- Chunks of lobster served with baby bello mushrooms in a sherry cream sauce. This pasta dish will have you screaming for bedtime.

Lobster Tail

$72.50

6-8oz Canadian Lobster Tail- Steamed and then broiled this lobster tail goes well by itself or paired with any of Andria's steaks we have to offer.

Salmon

$33.95

Broiled Salmon- 8oz Broiled Salmon brushed with Andria's Steak Sauce, then finished with a lemon dill sauce to glaze it over, this salmon is a must to try.

Seabass

$45.95

6-8oz Chilean Seabass- Lightly breaded, seasoned, and then baked this seafood item is Andria's #1 seafood item. Mango Chutney cream sauce accompanies the Seabass and will make you want to come back just to get a taste of the sauce again.

Chicken Entree

Breast of Chicken w/ Sauteed Mushrooms white wine sauce

$26.95

2 Boneless skinless chicken breast sauteed in a white wine sauce served with mushrooms on top this Andria's chicken dish will have you soaking up the sauce with the bread that's leftover.

Grilled Chicken

$26.95

2 Boneless skinless chicken breast grilled with Andria's Steak Sauce, served on a bed of rice topped with a vegetably medley in a oyster sauce this three-recipe meal fits perfectly together.

Bar Menu

Chicken Caesar Salad

$11.00

Chicken Caesar Salad- 1 Piece of grilled chicken served on top fresh romaine lettuce, asiago cheese, and parmasean cheese, this light salad won't make you feeling bad about ordering dessert later.

Salmon Caesar Salad

$11.00

Broiled Salmon on top Ceasar Salad- Broiled salmon placed on top romaine salad, asiago cheese, and more cheese this dish is a bar crowd favorite at Andria's.

Steak Sliders

$15.95

Steak Sliders- 2 filet sliders served on an Andria's bread roll topped with sauteed peppers and onions this new bar item is a hit and a must try for someone not wanting an entire steak.

Shrimp Caesar

$14.95

Grilled Shrimp Caesar Salad- 4 grilled shrimp sits on top of a Caesar salad this light salad is perfect for a meal or to hold you over for bigger things to come.

Sides

$11.95

Grilled Chicken Sandwich- 1 piece of grilled chicken served with a toasted bun this simple sandwich offers customers a taste of Andria's sauce and perfectly grilled chicken.

Andrias Steak-Burger

$12.00

Andria's Steak Cheeseburger-6oz Steakburger with cheese and brushed with our Andria's Steak Sauce this burger will have you throwing in your napkin before all your french fries are gone.

Grilled Chicken Salad

$12.95

Dessert

Bread Pudding

$12.00

Homemade chocolate and cinnamon bread pudding with raison, served warm with a dark rum sauce this dessert doesn't need to be eaten close to a fireplace, but it's recommended.

Crème Burlee Cheesecake

$12.00

Creme Burlee Cheesecake- classic cheesecake with a creme burlee topping cheesecake lovers will be in heaven with this cheesecake dish. Served with berries and a warm anglaise cream sauce.

Heath Bar Gooey Butter

$12.00

Homemade Gooey Butter Cake- A St. Louis classic this Andria's homemade dessert has become an instant classic. Ask to be heated warm with a caramel sauce on top to make this gooey butter dessert even gooier.

Ice Cream

$4.00

Turtle Brownie

$12.00

Classic Homemade Turtle Brownie- classic homemade turtle brownie with bits of heath bar, nuts, and caramel drizzled all over this rich dessert will be staring at dessert lovers right in their eye.

Basque Cheesecake

$12.00

Gift Basket

Dinner Bill

Unpaid Dinner Bill From 4-1

$105.00

Andria's Cup

$10.00
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Come in and enjoy a succulent steak with our savory homemade marinade and brush on steak sauce. Sitting on 4 acres of old farm land, this once country home will make you feel like your at your at home while enjoying some of the best steaks the metro-east has to offer.

6805 Old Collinsville Rd, OFallon, IL 62269

