Restaurant header imageView gallery
Greek
Mediterranean
Seafood

Andros Taverna

1,881 Reviews

$

2542 N. Milwaukee Ave.

Chicago, IL 60647

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Side Pita
Gyro
Chicken Souvlaki

Seedlip Zero Proof Cocktails

Cucumber & Soda

$11.00

Honey Fizz

$11.00

Spreads To Go

Tzatziki

Tzatziki

$13.00

Skotidakas yogurt that is mixed lemon juice, garlic, chopped dill, finished with diced cucumber, dill sprigs ,iliada olive oil & cracked black pepper

Charred Eggplant

Charred Eggplant

$13.00

A spread of wood oven roasted eggplant that is cook till the outside is slightly charred producing a nice and sweet and smoky flavor that is complemented with lemon juice, iliada olive oil , roasted pepper, raw and roasted garlic and topped with cherry tomatoes and basil leaves

Whipped Feta

Whipped Feta

$14.00

Barrel aged PDO feta from Thessaloniki , Greece that is whipped with chopped dill & parsley, spicy green peppers, and a little avocado to produce a creamy and airy spread and finished with Iliada olive oil and Aleppo pepper

Taramasalata

Taramasalata

$15.00

Light and velvety Whipped salted cod roe, raw garlic, lemon juice and a touch of mustard . Finished with trout roe iliada olive oil and lemon zest

Octopus Skordalia

Octopus Skordalia

$15.00

Traditional potato and garlic spread. Served with oven roasted octopus, dressed with lemon juice and olive oil.

Mezze To Go

Mezze Collection

Mezze Collection

$39.00

Our favorite three spreads: Taramasalata, Tzatziki & Spicy whipped feta served with a crudite of vegetables, PDO feta, kalamata & cretan olives, 2 chicken & 2 pork kalamaki with 2 pitas

Side Pita

Side Pita

$7.00

Our house made pita stretched and cooked to order in our wood fired oven till tender & puffy. Finished with a light brushing of iliada olive oil and Andros seasoning

Add Crudite

$4.00
Avgolemono Soup

Avgolemono Soup

$10.00

Rich chicken broth fortified with eggs to create a great creamy texture. Finished with lemon juice, cracked black pepper and fresh dill.

Cheese Pie

Cheese Pie

$17.00

Based on a traditional “Tiropita”. Shredded filo is layered with kafflegari, ezra feta, and stringy cow’s milk cheeses. Baked with clarified butter until brown and crisp. Finished with honey and pistachios.

Kalamaki

Kalamaki

$16.00

Char grilled chicken and pork skewers with ladlemono and Andros seasoning

Zucchini Chips

Zucchini Chips

$22.00

Thinly sliced, dipped into a batter of flour, cornstarch and soda water and quickly fried. Dusted with oregano and served with tzatziki.

Grilled Calamari

Grilled Calamari

$25.00Out of stock

Fresh calamari from the northeast coast of RI. Wood oven- roasted, brushed with olive oil and finished with red wine vinegar.

Cretan Sausages

Cretan Sausages

$12.00

Local artisan Tony from Tempesta makes these tiny sausages of pork & lamb seasoned with garlic and dried herbs , grill over glowing embers of charcoal and finished rosemary and a dry herb infused olive oil.

Village Bread

Village Bread

$7.00

Cheese & Olives

$8.00

Halloumi

$12.00

Griddled cypriot cheese with spicy tomato jam and rosemary

Beef Keftedes

$15.00

Greek meatballs with tzatziki and spicy harissa oil

Salads To Go

Small Andros Salad

Small Andros Salad

$20.00
Large Andros Salad

Large Andros Salad

$30.00

Romaine, shaved fennel, celery, tri-color carrots, lipstick peppers, cucumbers, breakfast radishes, Mighty Vine tomatoes, roasted artichokes, pepperoncini peppers. Tossed with chopped parsley and dill. Seasoned with Greek dressing (red wine vinaigrette, Andros seasoning), sliced feta, three whole olives

Marousalata

Marousalata

$15.00

Romaine lettuce, fennel, cucumber, dill and parsley. Tossed with olive oil and lemon juice.

Beets & Feta Salad

Beets & Feta Salad

$22.00

Feta whipped with yogurt until light and airy. Served with roasted beets marinated in red wine vinegar with a little honey. Finished with a salad of celery, red onion, dill, parsley, celery leaves, and pistachios.

Watermelon Salad

$19.00Out of stock

Family Recipes To Go

Eggplant Moussaka

Eggplant Moussaka

$24.00

Whole eggplant, eggplant filling (crimini mushroom, garlic, garlic oil, shallots, tomato sauce), bechamel (butter, flour, milk, egg, salt, pepper), graviera cheese

Prawn Saganaki

$30.00

A classic dish of prawns and Santorini tomatoes that are baked in our wood burning oven with Aleppo pepper and ouzo. Finished with crumbled barrel aged feta.

Phyllo Spanakopita

Phyllo Spanakopita

$22.00

Spinach, leeks, yogurt and feta seasoned with dill and wrapped in sheets of phyllo. Topped with sesame seeds and baked in the oven until crisp and flaky.

Embers To Go

Gyro

$28.00

Layers of thinly sliced, premium cuts of pork are seasoned with dried herbs (cumin, coriander, cinnamon, parsley, oregano, curry, salt and pepper) and slow cooked over the coals. Served with a warm pita and a delicate salad of cucumber, tomato and onion.

Chicken Souvlaki

Chicken Souvlaki

$25.00

Green Circle chicken, seasoned with onion, garlic, curry, cumin and paprika. Cooked over hot coals. Served with tomatoes, cucumber and red onion, a few fries and spicy yogurt.

Octopus

$52.00

One and a quarter pound of Mediterranean octopus braised with olive oil, red wine vinegar, branch oregano and garlic. Roasted until tender and finished over the coals.

Garlic Chicken

Garlic Chicken

$33.00

½ Green circle chicken, Andros seasoning, cooked over the coals until crispy and juicy. Finished with a smattering of “mountain herbs."

Lamb Chops & T-Bones

Lamb Chops & T-Bones

$58.00Out of stock

Seared over the open coals, finished in the wood fire oven. Cooked medium rare and served in their drippings.

Sea Bream

$40.00Out of stock

1 - 1 1/4lb Sea Bream, butterflied with head on, cooked over the coals. Seasoned with Mediterranean capers, olive oil, and lemon juice.

Sea Bass

Sea Bass

$62.00Out of stock

Sparta Octopus

$33.00

Our Mediterranean Octopus served on our wood oven pita with cucumber and tomatoes on a bead of our skordalia spread. Served with a few fries and a side of lemon yogurt.

Spicy Lamb Ribs

$28.00

Lamb Shank

$62.00

Sides To Go

Lemon Potatoes

Lemon Potatoes

$13.00

Golden potatoes that are sliced like an accordion and slowly cooked with lemon juice, garlic, Iliada olive oil and finished with Mediterranean oregano dried on the branch

Horta

$12.00

Swiss chard steamed and chopped, simply dressed with lemon juice and olive oil.

Pea Latheros

$11.00

Spring peas, slow cooked in our fragrant tomato sauce. Finished with Iliada olive oil and branch oregano

Greek Fries

$12.00

Hand cut, skin on potatoes fried until crisp. Dusted with our Andros Seasoning and served with creamy skordalia. Addition of feta is optional.

Fournou Potatoes

Fournou Potatoes

$10.00

Roasted Local Corn

$13.00Out of stock

Wine To Go

Take your take-out game to the next level. Add on the perfect pairing from our curated Greek Wine Selection to compliment your Andros To-Go food.
Mylonas, Pet Nat

Mylonas, Pet Nat

$75.00

Sparkling Savatiano. PGI Attica Fresh peach and citrus, unfiltered. Petillant Natural, more commonly called "Pet-Nat" is an ancient way of creating sparkling wine. This style has softer bubbles, is a little hazy, a little funky and a whole lot of delicious. Pairs perfectly with beach days, French fries, and our Mezze Collection.

Kir-Yianni, Akakies, Sparkling Rose

Kir-Yianni, Akakies, Sparkling Rose

$70.00

Sparkling Xinomavro. PDO Amyndeon Strawberries and cream, fine bubbles.

Sarris Winery, Robola of Cephalonia

$70.00Out of stock

Robola, PGI Cephalonia Citrus peel and saline, silky texture.

Alpha Estate, Sauvignon Blanc

$65.00

Sauvignon Blanc, PGI Florina Passion fruit, big grapefruit, lemongrass with a crisp finish

Apostolos Thymiopoulos, Malagouzia Blend

$60.00

Malagouzia/Xinomavro, PGI Macedonia. Fresh citrus with peach and white flower.

Domaine Skouras, Moscofilero

$60.00

Moscofilero. Apricots and dill with a mineral core and rounded texture.

Douloufakis, Aspros Lagos

$85.00

Vidiano, PGI Crete Stonefruits with jasmine, chamomile, vanilla

Oenops Wines, Alpa Rose

$60.00

Limniona/Xinomavro, PGI Macedonia Rose, strawberry, pink fruit. Crisp and dry.

Karavitakis, The Little Prince, Xinomavro

$75.00

Kotsafali/Mandilaria, PGI Crete Juicy cherry and raspberry, fresh and light.

Skouras, St. George, Agiorgitiko

$65.00

Agiorgitiko, PDO Nemea Dark cherry with tea leaf, cocoa. Vibrant acidity and soft tannins.

Domaine Zafeirakis, Limniona

$70.00

Limniona, PGI Tyrnavos Pretty red fruits, strawberry compote, rose hip. Medium body.

Buketo Agiorgiriko/Cabernet Sauvignon Blend

$70.00

Agiorgitiko, Cabernet Sauvignon, Merlot; PGI Macedonia Blackberries and bold brambly fruit, full but soft tannins with fresh acidity.

Domaine Tatis, Young Vines, Xinomavro

$65.00

Xinomavro, PGI Macedonia Forest herbs and dark plum, balsalmic. Full tannins.

Domaine Sigalas, Mavrotragano/Mandalaria

$85.00

Mavrotragano, Mandalaria; PGI Cyclades Dark wild cherry, tobacco, long lasting finish.

Desserts (Copy)

Vanilla Soufra

$10.00

Filo, butter, sugar, cream, vanilla, cinnamon, honey, pistachio

Chocolate Halva Mousse

Chocolate Halva Mousse

$12.00

Sesame praline, vanilla whipped cream, halva candy floss

Kourabiedes

Kourabiedes

$7.50

Butter, almond, clove, vanilla, flour, sugar

Loukamades

$10.00

Classic greek donut tossed with cinnamon, honey, and candied walnuts

Baklava Froyo

$10.00Out of stock

Greek frozen yogurt, baklava crumble (filo, pistachio, walnut), pistachio sauce, and honey

Spiced Apple Galaktoboureko

$16.00

Our version of. a warm apple pie with phyllo pastry filled with spiced apples and semolina custard

Attributes and Amenities
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markQR Codes
check markContactless Payments
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 2:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 2:00 pm
Restaurant info

An Esquire Best New Restaurant in America. Andros Taverna represents a breakthrough for contemporary Greek cuisine in America, serving sophisticated healthy Mediterranean food cooked from the soul. Created from the traditions of the Mediterranean lifestyle, our recipes are passed down through generations and we focus on gathering and consuming only the best ingredients.

Location

2542 N. Milwaukee Ave., Chicago, IL 60647

Directions

Gallery
Andros Taverna image
Andros Taverna image
Andros Taverna image
Andros Taverna image

Similar restaurants in your area

Chef's Cocktail Bar
orange star4.5 • 100
2165 N. Western Avenue Chicago, IL 60647
View restaurantnext
Indian Clay Pot
orange star4.6 • 2,046
1804 W Irving Park Chicago, IL 60613
View restaurantnext
BIG & little's - Wicker Park
orange star4.7 • 1,542
1310 N Milwaukee Ave Chicago, IL 60622
View restaurantnext
The Smoke Daddy - Wrigleyville
orange starNo Reviews
3636 North Clark Street Chicago, IL 60613
View restaurantnext
606 Cafe Bar
orange starNo Reviews
1641 W Chicago Ave Chicago, IL 60622
View restaurantnext
Barba Yianni Grecian Taverna - - Lincoln Square
orange star4.4 • 832
4761 N Lincoln Ave Chicago, IL 60625
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Chicago

Longman & Eagle
orange star4.4 • 4,859
2657 N Kedzie Ave Chicago, IL 60647
View restaurantnext
Parson's Chicken and Fish - Logan Square
orange star4.5 • 4,559
2952 W Armitage Ave Chicago, IL 60647
View restaurantnext
Giant
orange star5.0 • 4,306
3209 W. Armitage Ave. Chicago, IL 60647
View restaurantnext
Paulie Gee's Logan Square - 2451 N Milwaukee Ave
orange star4.4 • 1,438
2451 N Milwaukee Ave Chicago, IL 60647
View restaurantnext
Reno. - Logan Square
orange star4.5 • 1,428
2607 N Milwaukee Ave Chicago, IL 60647
View restaurantnext
Superkhana International
orange star4.9 • 1,090
3059 W Diversey Ave Chicago, IL 60647
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Chicago
Wicker Park
review star
Avg 4.4 (30 restaurants)
Near West Side
review star
Avg 4.5 (51 restaurants)
DePaul
review star
Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)
South Loop
review star
Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)
Humboldt Park
review star
Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)
Ukrainian Village
review star
Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)
Lincoln Square
review star
Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)
Albany Park
review star
Avg 4.7 (5 restaurants)
Irving Park
review star
Avg 4.7 (7 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston