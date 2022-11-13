Greek
Mediterranean
Seafood
Andros Taverna
1,881 Reviews
$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Monday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 2:00 pm
Restaurant info
An Esquire Best New Restaurant in America. Andros Taverna represents a breakthrough for contemporary Greek cuisine in America, serving sophisticated healthy Mediterranean food cooked from the soul. Created from the traditions of the Mediterranean lifestyle, our recipes are passed down through generations and we focus on gathering and consuming only the best ingredients.
Location
2542 N. Milwaukee Ave., Chicago, IL 60647
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Popular restaurants in Chicago
Parson's Chicken and Fish - Logan Square
4.5 • 4,559
2952 W Armitage Ave Chicago, IL 60647
View restaurant
Paulie Gee's Logan Square - 2451 N Milwaukee Ave
4.4 • 1,438
2451 N Milwaukee Ave Chicago, IL 60647
View restaurant