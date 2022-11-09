Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bars & Lounges
American
Pizza

Anduzzi's Sports Club - Holmgren Way

1,102 Reviews

$$

1992 Holmgren Way

Green Bay, WI 54304

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Traditional Wings
Fried Green Beans
Clubhouse

APPETIZERS

Traditional Wings

Traditional Wings

$12.99

Traditional bone in wings tossed in your favorite wing sauce. Served with celery and your choice of ranch or blue cheese.

Double Traditional Wings

Double Traditional Wings

$23.99

Traditional bone in wings tossed in your favorite wing sauce. Served with celery and your choice of ranch or blue cheese.

Triple Traditional Wings

Triple Traditional Wings

$35.99

Traditional bone in wings tossed in your favorite wing sauce. Served with celery and your choice of ranch or blue cheese.

Boneless Wings

Boneless Wings

$12.99

Boneless wings tossed in your favorite wing sauce. Served with celery and your choice of ranch or blue cheese.

Double Boneless Wings

Double Boneless Wings

$23.99

Boneless wings tossed in your favorite wing sauce. Served with celery and your choice of ranch or blue cheese.

Triple Boneless Wings

Triple Boneless Wings

$35.99

Boneless wings tossed in your favorite wing sauce. Served with celery and your choice of ranch or blue cheese.

Cheeseburger Eggrolls

Cheeseburger Eggrolls

$10.99Out of stock

Wontons filled with seasoned ground beef, tomatoes, onions and American cheese. Served with Thousand Island for dipping.

Chicken Tenders & Fries

Chicken Tenders & Fries

$13.99

Crispy, golden-fried chicken breast tenders with French fries and choice of dipping sauce.

Chips & Queso

$5.99

Chips & Salsa

$4.99

French Fries

$3.99
Fried Green Beans

Fried Green Beans

$11.99

Zesty Parmesan dusted green beans, fried and served with balsamic ranch for dipping.

Fried Pickles and Banana Peppers

$11.99
Grilled Jalapeno Bacon Kickers

Grilled Jalapeno Bacon Kickers

$11.99

Our signature fresh jalapenos, stuffed with seasoned cream cheese and wrapped in double smoked bacon, flame-grilled and served with a sweet raspberry sauce.

Hand Battered Cheese Curds

Hand Battered Cheese Curds

$12.99

A half pound of hand battered, golden fried Wisconsin white cheddar cheese curds.

Hawaiian Nachos

Hawaiian Nachos

$16.99

Tortilla chips topped with teriyaki pulled pork, shredded cabbage, carrots, green onion, pineapple, melted cheese and drizzled with cilantro lime sour cream, bang-bang sauce and Sriracha.

Loaded Pub Chips

Loaded Pub Chips

$12.99

Thick cut, house fried potato chips loaded with garlic and chive dip, bacon bits, green onions and shredded cheeses.

Nacho Granduzzi

Nacho Granduzzi

$16.99

Crispy house fried tortilla chips, piled high with your choice of shredded beef barbacoa or seasoned chipotle chicken, house made queso cheese, shredded lettuce, tomatoes, onions, black olives, jalapenos, sour cream and salsa.

Pretzels & Beer Cheese Dip

Pretzels & Beer Cheese Dip

$12.99

Baked bavarian pretzel bites served with our Spotted Cow beer cheese dip and sweet honey mustard.

Pub Chips & Dip

$5.99

Onion Rings

$9.99
Santa Fe Eggrolls

Santa Fe Eggrolls

$11.99

Hand made daily! Fresh tortillas filled with grilled chicken, spinach, green & red peppers, jalapeno, cilantro, corn, black beans and pepper jack cheese. Lightly fried and served with ranch dipping sauce.

Spinach & Artichoke Dip

Spinach & Artichoke Dip

$11.99

Creamy spinach dip with tender artichoke hearts and melted Parmesan cheese. Served warm with house fried tortilla chips.

Tater Tots

$3.99

SANDWICHES/WRAPS

Bird Dawgs

$15.99
Buffalo Chicken Wrap

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$13.99

Boneless chicken wings tossed in buffalo sauce with lettuce, tomatoes and blue cheese dressing in a garden vegetable wrap.

Chicken Parmesan Sandwich

$15.99
Chicken Ranch Wrap

Chicken Ranch Wrap

$13.99

Grilled chicken breast, fresh lettuce, tomatoes, shredded cheeses and bacon with ranch dressing rolled in a garden vegetable wrap.

Clubhouse

Clubhouse

$13.99

Sliced smoked turkey, ham, double smoked bacon with provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato and mayo on grilled sourdough.

Crispy Chicken Sandwich

$12.99
Grilled Chicken Sandwich

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$12.99

Flame-grilled or crispy chicken breast with your choice of lettuce, tomato, onions and pickles.

In/Out Grilled Chz

In/Out Grilled Chz

$14.99

Sourdough bread with melted cheddar on the outside, then filled with basil pesto, smoked bacon, vine-ripe tomato and sliced avocado.

Philly

Philly

$14.99

Shaved sirloin steak with sauteed red onion, mushrooms, green and red peppers topped with melted provolone cheese and our Spotted Cow beer cheese. All stuffed into a hoagie bun.

Pulled Pork Grilled Cheese

Pulled Pork Grilled Cheese

$14.99

Fire braised pulled pork, smoked gouda cheese, crispy onion tanglers, and a touch of BBQ sauce in between toasted Sourdough.

BURGERS

Anduzzi Burger

Anduzzi Burger

$16.99

Our signature creation! Two flame-grilled quarter pound burgers stacked high with cheddar and Swiss cheese, double smoked bacon, caramelized onions, lettuce, tomato and finished with our beer battered onion ring.

Brat Burger

Brat Burger

$13.99Out of stock

Maplewood Meats brat patty, grilled and topped with sliced red onion and pickles, served on a potato bun.

BYO Burger

BYO Burger

$12.99

Flame-grilled burger or chicken breast with your choice of lettuce, tomato, onions and pickles.

Chipotle Bacon Burger

$14.99
Classic Patty Melt

Classic Patty Melt

$13.99

Flame-grilled burger on toasted marble rye with American & Swiss cheese with beer-braised onions.

Jameson Whiskey Burger

Jameson Whiskey Burger

$15.99

An Anduzzi’s fan favorite! Flame-grilled burger topped with cheddar cheese, cinnamon brown sugar bacon, crispy onion tanglers and a Jameson whiskey glaze.

Juicy Lucy

Juicy Lucy

$14.99

Our version of this Midwest favorite! Two quarter-pound patties filled with Swiss-Almond cheese and topped with caramelized onions and sauteed mushrooms.

Peppercorn Bacon Burger

Peppercorn Bacon Burger

$14.99

Black peppercorn crusted burger topped with double smoked bacon, house fried pub chips and garlic-chive aioli.

Port Wine Beyond

Port Wine Beyond

$15.99

A plant-based half-pound Beyond Burger over peppery arugula and topped with creamy port wine cheddar cheese and crispy onion tanglers.

Spotted Cow Cheese Curd Burger

Spotted Cow Cheese Curd Burger

$15.99

Flame-grilled burger with double smoked bacon, Spotted Cow beer cheese dip and loaded with Wisconsin white cheddar cheese curds.

PIZZA

ASC Special

ASC Special

$21.99

Anduzzi’s Special Italian sausage, pepperoni, ham, black olives, banana peppers, mozzarella cheese, dusted with oregano and baked until golden brown.

Buff Ckn Pizza

Buff Ckn Pizza

$21.99

Italian sausage, pepperoni, fresh mushrooms, red onions, green peppers, dusted with oregano and baked until golden brown. 14″.

BYO Pizza

BYO Pizza

$16.99

With tangy pizza sauce, prolovone & mozzarella cheese, dusted with oregano and your choice of one topping.

Marg. Pizza

Marg. Pizza

$18.99

Belgioioso mozarella with fresh basil, cherry tomatoes, Parmesan and oregano on our 10" cauliflower crust.

Med. Pizza

Med. Pizza

$21.99

Italian sausage, pepperoni, fresh mushrooms, red onions, green peppers, dusted with oregano and baked until golden brown. 14″.

Supreme Pizza

Supreme Pizza

$21.99

Italian sausage, pepperoni, fresh mushrooms, red onions, green peppers, dusted with oregano and baked until golden brown. 14″.

Wisconsin Pizza

Wisconsin Pizza

$21.99

Italian sausage, pepperoni, fresh mushrooms, red onions, green peppers, dusted with oregano and baked until golden brown. 14″.

PASTA

Six Cheese Bacon Mac

Six Cheese Bacon Mac

$13.99

Cavatappi noodles tossed in our hand-crafted six cheese sauce topped with double smoked bacon and served with grilled garlic bread.

Bratwurst Mac & Cheese

$14.99
Buffalo Mac

Buffalo Mac

$15.99

Cavatappi noodles tossed in our hand-crafted creamy buffalo cheese sauce topped with boneless buffalo wings, celery leaves and served with grilled garlic bread.

Pulled Pork Mac

Pulled Pork Mac

$14.99

Cavatappi noodles tossed in our six cheese sauce and topped with pulled pork, garnished with BBQ sauce, mesquite BBQ chips and green onion.

Gnocchi

Gnocchi

$16.99

Maplewood Meats Italian Sausage, cherry tomatoes, and fresh basil tossed in a tomato-vodka sauce topped with shredded Parmesan cheese.

TACOS/QUESADILLAS

Ahi Tuna Tacos

Ahi Tuna Tacos

$14.99

Seared ahi tuna in flour tortillas with shredded lettuce, poblano pico de gallo and cilantro lime sour cream. Served with house made chips and salsa.

Bang Bang Shrimp Tacos

Bang Bang Shrimp Tacos

$14.99

Beer battered shrimp in flour tortillas topped with tomato, shredded cabbage, green onion and a spicy bang bang sauce. Served with house made tortilla chips and salsa.

Cauliflower Tacos

Cauliflower Tacos

$13.99

Corn tortillas filled with shredded cabbage and carrots, with battered cauliflower tossed in a sweet chili sauce and topped with peanuts, green onions and cilantro.

Chipotle Chicken Tacos

Chipotle Chicken Tacos

$13.99

Chipotle chicken in corn tortillas with shredded lettuce, poblano pico de gallo, corn, black beans, queso fresco, fresh cilantro, and cilantro lime sour cream. Served with house made tortilla chips and salsa.

Pork Curry Tacos

Pork Curry Tacos

$14.99

Beer battered shrimp in flour tortillas topped with tomato, shredded cabbage, green onion and a spicy bang bang sauce. Served with house made tortilla chips and salsa.

Broccoli Quesadilla

Broccoli Quesadilla

$11.99

A flour tortilla filled with grilled chicken, bacon, ranch and melted cheese blend. Served with sour cream and salsa on request.

Chicken Bacon Ranch Quesadilla

Chicken Bacon Ranch Quesadilla

$13.99

A flour tortilla filled with grilled chicken, bacon, ranch and melted cheese blend. Served with sour cream and salsa on request.

Steak Quesadilla

Steak Quesadilla

$14.99

Jameson glazed sirloin, onion and shredded cheddar jack cheese, served with blue cheese dipping sauce.

SOUP/SALAD

Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$11.99

Grilled chicken or shrimp on a bed of romaine lettuce with a touch of spring mix, croutons & parmesan cheese tossed in a creamy Caesar dressing.

Buffalo Chicken Salad

Buffalo Chicken Salad

$15.99

Crispy boneless buffalo chicken on a bed of fresh romaine and spring greens with red onions, grape tomatoes, celery leaves and blue cheese crumbles served with your choice of ranch or blue cheese dressing.

Peach & Bleu Cheese Salad

Peach & Bleu Cheese Salad

$12.99

Grilled peaches on a bed of arugula tossed with raspberry vinaigrette and topped with red onion, candied pecans, crumbled blue cheese and balsamic glaze.

Southwest Chicken Salad

Southwest Chicken Salad

$15.99

A flame-grilled southwest seasoned chicken breast on a bed of fresh romaine and spring greens with avocado, corn, black beans, red pepper, grape tomatoes, cucumber, pepper jack cheese and served with your choice of ranch or blue cheese dressing.

Side Salad

$2.49

Chorizo Grain Bowl

$16.99
Warm Balsamic Chicken Bowl

Warm Balsamic Chicken Bowl

$15.99

Warm balsamic marinated chicken, sweet potatoes, diced onions, and spring mix over fire roasted multigrain rice topped with Door County dried cherries, candied pecans and a balsamic glaze.

Tuna Salad

Tuna Salad

$18.99
Beer Cheese Soup

Beer Cheese Soup

$5.99+

Homemade recipe, made with Spotted Cow Beer and Wisconsin cheddar. Garnished with Maplewood Meats bratwurst, green onions and shredded cheese.

Chicken Booyah

Chicken Booyah

$5.99+

A hearty, traditional Belgian soup loaded with chicken, potatoes, onions, cabbage, carrots, corn, celery, green beans, tomatoes and peas.

Chili

$5.99+

KIDS MENU

Kids Buttered Noodles

Kids Buttered Noodles

$5.99

Shell noodles tossed in butter.

Kids Mac & Cheese

Kids Mac & Cheese

$5.99

Shell noodles tossed in a six-cheese sauce.

Kids Grilled Cheese

Kids Grilled Cheese

$5.99

American cheese melted between toasted bread, served with French fries, tater tots, or fruit cup.

Kids Cheeseburger

Kids Cheeseburger

$5.99

Grilled 4-oz burger with American cheese, served with French fries or fruit cup.

Kids Chicken Tenders

Kids Chicken Tenders

$5.99

Two crispy, golden-fried chicken tenders served with ranch dipping sauce and French fries or fruit cup.

Kids Pizza

Kids Pizza

$5.99

Personal sized pizza topped with tangy pizza sauce and provolone and mozzarella cheese. Choice of cheese, sausage or pepperoni.

DESSERT

Warm Bavarian pretzels tossed in cinnamon sugar and served with raspberry & vanilla sauce.

Cinnamon Pretzels

$9.99
Fried Oreos

Fried Oreos

$7.99Out of stock

SAUCES

1000 island

$1.00

Balsamic

$1.00

BBQ

$1.00

Beer Cheese

$1.00

Blue Cheese

$1.00

Buffalo

$1.00

Caesar

$1.00

Carolina Gold

$1.00

Chive Dip

$1.00

Fat Free Ranch

$0.49

French

$1.00

Fusion

$1.00

Ginger Soy

$0.49

Honey BBQ

$1.00

Honey Mustard

$1.00

Horseradish

$1.00

Inferno

$1.00

Italian

$1.00

Jameson Glaze

$1.00

Marinara

$1.00

Mayo

$1.00

Nacho Cheese

$1.00

Parmesan Garlic

$1.00

Pico De Gallo

$1.00

Pizza Sauce

$1.00

Queso

$1.00

Ranch

$1.00

Salsa

$1.00

Sour Cream

$1.00

Spicy Garlic

$1.00

Sweet Chili

$1.00

Tartar

$0.49

Teriyaki

$1.00

W.O.M.

$1.00

Zesty

$0.49

Guacamole

$1.99Out of stock

MISC. FOOD

Broccoli

$0.99

Coleslaw

$0.99

Celery

$0.49

Side Mac & Cheese

$1.99

Garlic Toast

$1.49
Sunday9:00 am - 2:30 am
Monday9:00 am - 2:30 am
Tuesday9:00 am - 2:30 am
Wednesday9:00 am - 2:30 am
Thursday9:00 am - 2:30 am
Friday9:00 am - 2:30 am
Saturday9:00 am - 2:30 am
Restaurant info

Your premier stadium sports club in the shadows of Lambeau Field and around northeastern Wisconsin!

Website

Location

1992 Holmgren Way, Green Bay, WI 54304

Directions

