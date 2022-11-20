- Home
Anduzzi's Sports Club - Kimberly
800 S. Washington St.
Kimberly, WI 54136
APPETIZERS
Traditional Wings
Traditional bone in wings tossed in your favorite wing sauce. Served with celery and your choice of ranch or blue cheese.
Double Traditional Wings
Traditional bone in wings tossed in your favorite wing sauce. Served with celery and your choice of ranch or blue cheese.
Triple Traditional Wings
Traditional bone in wings tossed in your favorite wing sauce. Served with celery and your choice of ranch or blue cheese.
Boneless Wings
Boneless wings tossed in your favorite wing sauce. Served with celery and your choice of ranch or blue cheese.
Double Boneless Wings
Boneless wings tossed in your favorite wing sauce. Served with celery and your choice of ranch or blue cheese.
Triple Boneless Wings
Boneless wings tossed in your favorite wing sauce. Served with celery and your choice of ranch or blue cheese.
Cheeseburger Eggrolls
Wontons filled with seasoned ground beef, tomatoes, onions and American cheese. Served with Thousand Island for dipping.
Chicken Tenders & Fries
Crispy, golden-fried chicken breast tenders with French fries and choice of dipping sauce.
Chips & Queso
Chips & Salsa
French Fries
Fried Green Beans
Zesty Parmesan dusted green beans, fried and served with balsamic ranch for dipping.
Fried Pickles and Banana Peppers
Grilled Jalapeno Bacon Kickers
Our signature fresh jalapenos, stuffed with seasoned cream cheese and wrapped in double smoked bacon, flame-grilled and served with a sweet raspberry sauce.
Hand Battered Cheese Curds
A half pound of hand battered, golden fried Wisconsin white cheddar cheese curds.
Hawaiian Nachos
Tortilla chips topped with teriyaki pulled pork, shredded cabbage, carrots, green onion, pineapple, melted cheese and drizzled with cilantro lime sour cream, bang-bang sauce and Sriracha.
Loaded Pub Chips
Thick cut, house fried potato chips loaded with garlic and chive dip, bacon bits, green onions and shredded cheeses.
Nacho Granduzzi
Crispy house fried tortilla chips, piled high with your choice of shredded beef barbacoa or seasoned chipotle chicken, house made queso cheese, shredded lettuce, tomatoes, onions, black olives, jalapenos, sour cream and salsa.
Pretzels & Beer Cheese Dip
Baked bavarian pretzel bites served with our Spotted Cow beer cheese dip and sweet honey mustard.
Pub Chips & Dip
Onion Rings
Santa Fe Eggrolls
Hand made daily! Fresh tortillas filled with grilled chicken, spinach, green & red peppers, jalapeno, cilantro, corn, black beans and pepper jack cheese. Lightly fried and served with ranch dipping sauce.
Spinach & Artichoke Dip
Creamy spinach dip with tender artichoke hearts and melted Parmesan cheese. Served warm with house fried tortilla chips.
Tater Tots
SANDWICHES/WRAPS
Bird Dawgs
Buffalo Chicken Wrap
Boneless chicken wings tossed in buffalo sauce with lettuce, tomatoes and blue cheese dressing in a garden vegetable wrap.
Chicken Parmesan Sandwich
Chicken Ranch Wrap
Grilled chicken breast, fresh lettuce, tomatoes, shredded cheeses and bacon with ranch dressing rolled in a garden vegetable wrap.
Clubhouse
Sliced smoked turkey, ham, double smoked bacon with provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato and mayo on grilled sourdough.
Crispy Chicken Sandwich
Grilled Chicken Sandwich
Flame-grilled or crispy chicken breast with your choice of lettuce, tomato, onions and pickles.
In/Out Grilled Chz
Sourdough bread with melted cheddar on the outside, then filled with basil pesto, smoked bacon, vine-ripe tomato and sliced avocado.
Philly
Shaved sirloin steak with sauteed red onion, mushrooms, green and red peppers topped with melted provolone cheese and our Spotted Cow beer cheese. All stuffed into a hoagie bun.
Pulled Pork Grilled Cheese
Fire braised pulled pork, smoked gouda cheese, crispy onion tanglers, and a touch of BBQ sauce in between toasted Sourdough.
BURGERS
Anduzzi Burger
Our signature creation! Two flame-grilled quarter pound burgers stacked high with cheddar and Swiss cheese, double smoked bacon, caramelized onions, lettuce, tomato and finished with our beer battered onion ring.
Brat Burger
Maplewood Meats brat patty, grilled and topped with sliced red onion and pickles, served on a potato bun.
BYO Burger
Flame-grilled burger or chicken breast with your choice of lettuce, tomato, onions and pickles.
Chipotle Bacon Burger
Classic Patty Melt
Flame-grilled burger on toasted marble rye with American & Swiss cheese with beer-braised onions.
Jameson Whiskey Burger
An Anduzzi’s fan favorite! Flame-grilled burger topped with cheddar cheese, cinnamon brown sugar bacon, crispy onion tanglers and a Jameson whiskey glaze.
Juicy Lucy
Our version of this Midwest favorite! Two quarter-pound patties filled with Swiss-Almond cheese and topped with caramelized onions and sauteed mushrooms.
Peppercorn Bacon Burger
Black peppercorn crusted burger topped with double smoked bacon, house fried pub chips and garlic-chive aioli.
Port Wine Beyond
A plant-based half-pound Beyond Burger over peppery arugula and topped with creamy port wine cheddar cheese and crispy onion tanglers.
Spotted Cow Cheese Curd Burger
Flame-grilled burger with double smoked bacon, Spotted Cow beer cheese dip and loaded with Wisconsin white cheddar cheese curds.
PIZZA
ASC Special
Anduzzi’s Special Italian sausage, pepperoni, ham, black olives, banana peppers, mozzarella cheese, dusted with oregano and baked until golden brown.
Buff Ckn Pizza
Italian sausage, pepperoni, fresh mushrooms, red onions, green peppers, dusted with oregano and baked until golden brown. 14″.
BYO Pizza
With tangy pizza sauce, prolovone & mozzarella cheese, dusted with oregano and your choice of one topping.
Marg. Pizza
Belgioioso mozarella with fresh basil, cherry tomatoes, Parmesan and oregano on our 10" cauliflower crust.
Med. Pizza
Italian sausage, pepperoni, fresh mushrooms, red onions, green peppers, dusted with oregano and baked until golden brown. 14″.
Supreme Pizza
Italian sausage, pepperoni, fresh mushrooms, red onions, green peppers, dusted with oregano and baked until golden brown. 14″.
Wisconsin Pizza
Italian sausage, pepperoni, fresh mushrooms, red onions, green peppers, dusted with oregano and baked until golden brown. 14″.
PASTA
Six Cheese Bacon Mac
Cavatappi noodles tossed in our hand-crafted six cheese sauce topped with double smoked bacon and served with grilled garlic bread.
Bratwurst Mac & Cheese
Buffalo Mac
Cavatappi noodles tossed in our hand-crafted creamy buffalo cheese sauce topped with boneless buffalo wings, celery leaves and served with grilled garlic bread.
Pulled Pork Mac
Cavatappi noodles tossed in our six cheese sauce and topped with pulled pork, garnished with BBQ sauce, mesquite BBQ chips and green onion.
Gnocchi
Maplewood Meats Italian Sausage, cherry tomatoes, and fresh basil tossed in a tomato-vodka sauce topped with shredded Parmesan cheese.
TACOS/QUESADILLAS
Ahi Tuna Tacos
Seared ahi tuna in flour tortillas with shredded lettuce, poblano pico de gallo and cilantro lime sour cream. Served with house made chips and salsa.
Bang Bang Shrimp Tacos
Beer battered shrimp in flour tortillas topped with tomato, shredded cabbage, green onion and a spicy bang bang sauce. Served with house made tortilla chips and salsa.
Cauliflower Tacos
Corn tortillas filled with shredded cabbage and carrots, with battered cauliflower tossed in a sweet chili sauce and topped with peanuts, green onions and cilantro.
Chipotle Chicken Tacos
Chipotle chicken in corn tortillas with shredded lettuce, poblano pico de gallo, corn, black beans, queso fresco, fresh cilantro, and cilantro lime sour cream. Served with house made tortilla chips and salsa.
Pork Curry Tacos
Beer battered shrimp in flour tortillas topped with tomato, shredded cabbage, green onion and a spicy bang bang sauce. Served with house made tortilla chips and salsa.
Broccoli Quesadilla
A flour tortilla filled with grilled chicken, bacon, ranch and melted cheese blend. Served with sour cream and salsa on request.
Chicken Bacon Ranch Quesadilla
A flour tortilla filled with grilled chicken, bacon, ranch and melted cheese blend. Served with sour cream and salsa on request.
Steak Quesadilla
Jameson glazed sirloin, onion and shredded cheddar jack cheese, served with blue cheese dipping sauce.
SOUP/SALAD
Caesar Salad
Grilled chicken or shrimp on a bed of romaine lettuce with a touch of spring mix, croutons & parmesan cheese tossed in a creamy Caesar dressing.
Buffalo Chicken Salad
Crispy boneless buffalo chicken on a bed of fresh romaine and spring greens with red onions, grape tomatoes, celery leaves and blue cheese crumbles served with your choice of ranch or blue cheese dressing.
Peach & Bleu Cheese Salad
Grilled peaches on a bed of arugula tossed with raspberry vinaigrette and topped with red onion, candied pecans, crumbled blue cheese and balsamic glaze.
Southwest Chicken Salad
A flame-grilled southwest seasoned chicken breast on a bed of fresh romaine and spring greens with avocado, corn, black beans, red pepper, grape tomatoes, cucumber, pepper jack cheese and served with your choice of ranch or blue cheese dressing.
Side Salad
Chorizo Grain Bowl
Warm Balsamic Chicken Bowl
Warm balsamic marinated chicken, sweet potatoes, diced onions, and spring mix over fire roasted multigrain rice topped with Door County dried cherries, candied pecans and a balsamic glaze.
Tuna Salad
Beer Cheese Soup
Homemade recipe, made with Spotted Cow Beer and Wisconsin cheddar. Garnished with Maplewood Meats bratwurst, green onions and shredded cheese.
Chicken Booyah
A hearty, traditional Belgian soup loaded with chicken, potatoes, onions, cabbage, carrots, corn, celery, green beans, tomatoes and peas.
Chili
KIDS MENU
Kids Buttered Noodles
Shell noodles tossed in butter.
Kids Mac & Cheese
Shell noodles tossed in a six-cheese sauce.
Kids Grilled Cheese
American cheese melted between toasted bread, served with French fries, tater tots, or fruit cup.
Kids Cheeseburger
Grilled 4-oz burger with American cheese, served with French fries or fruit cup.
Kids Chicken Tenders
Two crispy, golden-fried chicken tenders served with ranch dipping sauce and French fries or fruit cup.
Kids Pizza
Personal sized pizza topped with tangy pizza sauce and provolone and mozzarella cheese. Choice of cheese, sausage or pepperoni.
DESSERT
SAUCES
1000 island
Balsamic
BBQ
Beer Cheese
Blue Cheese
Buffalo
Caesar
Carolina Gold
Chive Dip
Fat Free Ranch
French
Fusion
Ginger Soy
Honey BBQ
Honey Mustard
Horseradish
Inferno
Italian
Jameson Glaze
Marinara
Mayo
Nacho Cheese
Parmesan Garlic
Pico De Gallo
Pizza Sauce
Queso
Ranch
Salsa
Sour Cream
Spicy Garlic
Sweet Chili
Tartar
Teriyaki
W.O.M.
Zesty
Guacamole
|Sunday
|9:00 am - 2:30 am
|Monday
|9:00 am - 2:30 am
|Tuesday
|9:00 am - 2:30 am
|Wednesday
|9:00 am - 2:30 am
|Thursday
|9:00 am - 2:30 am
|Friday
|9:00 am - 2:30 am
|Saturday
|9:00 am - 2:30 am
Your PREMIERE Sports Club in the Fox Valley and around northeastern Wisconsin!
800 S. Washington St., Kimberly, WI 54136