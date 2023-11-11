- Home
Andy Nguyens Vegetarian
2007 Broadway
Sacramento, CA 95818
Food
Small Bites
- Maha Mushrooms$14.50
Rice panco tempura organic blue oyster mushrooms with house made srriacha mayo
- Tempura Okra$14.00
Tempura okra with thai tom yom paste
- Karmic Connection$12.50
Sea Salt and sichuan pepercprns, jalapenos, onions, garlic, vegan mozzerella cheese
- Tempura Fries$8.00
- Lemon Grass Garlic Tofu Square$9.00
Tempura tofu with lemongrass and garlic
- House Made Imposable Ribs$14.00
Salads
- Spring Beef Salad$15.50
Sauteed soy beef infused with lemongrass and garlic over spring mixed salad tomatoes cucumbers carrots, onons, seasonla herbs, topped with toasted crushed peanust and binaigerett dressing.
- Nirvana Lemon Salad$15.50
Grilled soy beef with spring mix, carrots, crabbage, onion, muxed herb slaw, crushed peanuts, sasame seed with house vinaigrette
Spring Rolls
- Crispy Lotus Roll$12.50
Crispy golden egg roll with sweet chilili sauce. (Contains Wheat)
- Karma Roll$12.50
Fresh mangos, frilled tofu, lettuce, rice noodles, caramelized onion, hervs pickled carrots, with rice paper
- Buddha Roll$12.50
Lettuce, rice noodles, infused lemongrass shiitake msuhrooms, seasonl herb, pickled caroots, with rice paper.
- Treasue Roll$12.50
Lettuce, ricenoodkes, vegan shrimp, vegan ham, mixed herbs, pickled carrots, toasted curshed peanuts and crispu strips with rice paper
Soups
- Patience Noddle Soup$15.50
Pho noodles soy beed tofu shitake mushrroms, mixed vegetables in spicyb onion ginger vegetable brith topped with sorouts, onions, cilantro, basil, jalapenos and lemon
- Supreme Noodle Soup$15.50
Hue Provine Spicy Noddle Soup with soy beef, tofu, shitake msuhroom, seasonal mixed vegetables in a spicy pineapple lemon grass broth topped with sprouts, onions, cilantro, basil, jalapenos and lemon
- Love of Life Soup$15.50
Japanese udon Noodles soup with soy shrimp, tofu shitake mushrooms, seasonla mixed vegetables, seames soy vegeatle brosth topped with caramelized onion fresh onions, and cilantro
- Buddha Belly$15.50
pho Nddles spicy lemongrass satay wtih shitake mshurooms, tofu, green onion, coriander, greens and sprouts
- Peaceful Curry Soup$15.50
Rice noodles, cocount cuurry broth, potatoes, carrots, myshrooms, mixed vegetables, tofu cilantro, onions, and sprouts
Fire Grill
- Awakening of Faith$16.50
Rice nooels, crispy lotus roll, soy beef, grilled tofu and shitake mushrooms, lettuce, cucumbers, sprouts, picked carrots, mixed seasonal herbs, toasted crushed peanuts with house vinaigrette
- Inner peace$16.50
Rice noddles, Crispy lotuse rolled,, lettuce,,Cucumbers, sprouts, pickled carrots, mixed seasonal herbs, toasted crushed peanutsh with house vinaigrette
- Harmonious connection$17.00
Rice noodles with grilled tofu and shitake mushrooms, shredded tofu infused with brown rice vietnames bi, carrits mixed seasonal herbs with coconut vinaigrette
- Urban Monk Bowl$17.00
Rice noodles , garlic, onion sauteed soy beed lettuce, cucumbers, sprouts, carrots, mixed seasonal herbs, toasted crushed peanuts with binaigrette sauce.
- Ten Thousand Buddha Burger$18.50
Grilled imposable house blend patty, carrots, dakion slaw, ted onions, cilantro , cucumbers, jalapenos, vegan mayo and house fries
- Awakening Mind Chow Fun$17.50
Pan Fried Noodles
- Zen yakisoba Noodles$17.00
Sauteed garlic soy shrimp, shitake mushrooms, baby corn and seasonal mixed vegetables
- Self-Nurturing Chow Fun$17.00
flat rice noodles with soy beef, shitake mushrooms, tofu, and seasonal mixed vegetables, with house garlic satay sauce
- Divine realization$17.00
Pad Thai sauteed rice noodles with kaffir lime leaf swasonal miked vegetables, shitake mushrooms, and seasnaol herbs with toasted peanuts and lemon
Unique Flavors
- Universal love lemongrass$17.00
Lemongrass plant protein, sauteed with button mushrooms, onion, tofu, sesanal mixed vegetables, in a spicy lemongrass sauce.
- Limitless Compassion$17.00
Spicy mongilian soy beef sauteed with broccoli, carrots, bell peppers, jalapines , cilantro and black pepper
- Peaceful Existence$17.50
Yellow curry lions main mushrroms, potatoes, carrots, tofu, babu corn and mixed sesanal vegetables
- dragon mushroom iron pot$18.00
Organic blue oyster mushrooms, tofu , vegetables and baby corn in ginger sauce , toped off with crushed black peper and carmelized onions
- mandala fried rice$17.00
Seasonl mixed vegetables, shitake mushrroms, tofu, bacon, and eggs
- Supream wisdom$16.00
Seasonal mixed vegetables tofu button mushrooms, mixed sasan herbs with a spicy coconut sauce topped with toasted crushed peanuts and seasonal herbs
- peacefule mind$18.00
Frilled mix