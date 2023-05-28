  • Home
Buddha Belly Burger Plant-Based Eats 1901 S Street Suite 100

No reviews yet

S Street

100

Sacramento, CA 95811

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Burgers

Banh Mi Burger w/ Side

$17.50

House made Impossible blend, confit garlic mayo, lettuce, carrots, red onion, cilantro, cucumber, pickled jalapeños.

All American Burger w/ Side

$15.50

House made Impossible blend, melted cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, red onions, pickles, thousand buddha sauce.

Carne Asada Burger w/ Side

$17.50

House made Impossible blend, lettuce, tomatoes, grilled onions, chipotle mayo, cilantro, jalapeño.

Country Fried Steak Burger w/ Side

$17.50

Deep fried house Impossible patty, lettuce, tomatoes, red onions, microgreens, chimichurri mayo.

BBQ Jackfruit Burger

$12.00Out of stock

Asian spiced BBQ Jackfruit with papaya slaw, onions, lettuce and srirache mayo.

Grilled Fish Burger

$13.00Out of stock

Daikon, carrots, cabbage slaw, caper with mirco greens.

Baby Buddha Burger

$9.00Out of stock

Melted cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomatoes with mayo.

Kimchi Burger

$12.00Out of stock

Grilled Korean styled bulgogi with carrots, daikon and kimchi mayo.

Dragon Mushroom Burger

$13.00Out of stock

Lion mane quinoa crab cake patty with onions, pepper flakes, green onions, micro parsley and sriracha mayo.

Garlic Lover Burger

$11.00Out of stock

Roasted garlic, onions, lettuce, mirco green arugula topped with an fried egg.

Buddha Belly Burger

$14.00Out of stock

Tempura wood-ear mushroom with melted mozzarella, grilled shishito pepper, onions lettuces sriracha mayo

Small Bites

Buddha Fries

$7.00

Fries with house made chimichurri sauce, smoked paprika oil, and parmesan.

Naked Fries

$4.00

Maha Mushrooms

$13.00

Tempura blue oyster mushrooms with side of sriracha mayo.

Okra

$9.50

Blue corn meal tempura fried okras with tom yum paste sauce.

Pot Stickers (6)

$9.50

Gyoza with soy citrus lime sauce

Corn Ribs

$9.50

Seasoned grilled corn wiwth smoked paprika, lemon pepper, sprinkled with parmesan and parsley.

Panko Onion Rings

$6.00

Panko coated fried onion rings.

Spicy Garlic Edamame

$8.00Out of stock

Karmic Connection Fries

$9.00Out of stock

Sea Salt and Sichuan peppercorns, onion, garlic, vegan mozzarella cheese.

Buddha Belly Spicy Garlic Fries

$9.00Out of stock

Shishito Peppers

$9.50Out of stock

Grilled shishito peppers.

Sauteed Spring Bean

$9.00Out of stock

Jack Fruit Nuggets

Out of stock

Trio Cold Salad

$17.50Out of stock

House Salad

$5.00Out of stock

Hand-Crafted Bubbles

Salted Lemon Plum with Mint

$6.00

Salted plum, lemon, sparkling water, mint

Passion Fruit with Chia Seed

$6.00

Passion fruit, lemon, sparkling water, mint, chia seeds.

Hand-Crafted Lemonades

Fuji Apple Lemonade with Chia Seeds

$6.50

Fuji apples, lemonade, chia seeds

Pineapple Lemonade with Chia Seeds

$6.50

Pineapple, lemonade, chia seeds.

Blueberry Pineapple Lemonade with Chia Seeds

$6.50

Blueberry, pineapple, lemonade, with chia seeds.

Hand-Crafted Iced Teas

Black Mango Iced Tea

$6.00

Organic black mango iced tea, lemon, mango bites, logan berries, chia seeds.

Hibiscus Berry Iced Tea

$6.00

Green pomegranate iced tea, lemon, mango bites, logan berries, chia seeds

Crafted Juices

Green Tara

$10.00

Kale, cucumber, cilantro, mint, apple, tamarind, lemon.

Sunset Delight

$10.00

Apple, Carrot, Ginger.

Tropical Twist With Mint

$10.00

Pineapple, kale, romaine, apple, lemon, mint.

Beet Bliss

$10.00

Cucumber, apple, beets, lemon, ginger, cilantro.

Jamu Juice

$10.00

Turmeric, lemon, coconut juice, ginger.

Pressed Juices

Apple Juice

$8.50

Pineapple Juice

$8.50

Orange Juice

$8.50

Coffee / Tea

Vietnamese Drip Coffee with Condensed Coconut Cream

$6.00

Jasmine Green Tea

$4.00

Rose Herbal Tea

$4.00

Buddha Bowl

Rainbow Bowl

$15.50Out of stock

Spring Mix with cherry tomatoes, slice cucumbers, shredded purple cabbage, bell peppers, red onions, dill and pumpkin seeds, avocado drizzle with lemon juice, maple syrup, olive oil and topped with salt and black pepper.

Buddha Bowl

$15.50Out of stock

Kale mirco-greens, grilled shiitake mushrooms, corn, broccoli, sweet potatoes, carrots, red onions, chipotle chickpeas, sitr-fry bell peppers, jalapenos, celery, and sprinkle with rainbow micro-greens with a tahini creamy dressing

Soba Ninja Bowl

$15.50Out of stock

Kale, wild rice, grilled tofu, shredded purple cabbage, kimchi, radish, shredded carrots, edamame and sprinkled with cilantro, green onions, black sesame seeds with a miso lemon ginger sesame dressing.

Chickpea Fiesta Bowl

$13.50Out of stock

Spinach, cherry tomatoes, stir-fry bell peppers, red onions, purple cabbage, chickpeas with avocado dressing and a slice of lime or lemon.

Chopped Quinoa Bowl

$15.50Out of stock

Romaines, kale, mirco greens, quinoa, garlic paprika chipotle flavored roastd chckpeas, chopped cucumber, cherry tomatoes, diced red onions, chopped olives, chopped palm hearts, corn with hummus dressing with a slice of lemon wedge.

Apple and Cheese Bowl

$9.50Out of stock

Spring mix, spinach, apples, red onions, cheese crumbled, toasted pumpkin seeds and dried cranberries with a creamy balsamic dressing.

Brunch

Breakfast Scramble

Out of stock

Eggs, onions, bell peppers, mushrooms, bacon, avocado, pico de gallo, with a side of country potatoes,

Create Your Own

Create Your Own

$11.00

Salads

House Salad

$16.50

Spring Green Mix, Roasted Mushroom, Charred Broccoli, Corn, Carrots, Tomatoes, Red Onions, Cucumbers and drizzled with a House-made Vinaigrette.

Trio Cold Salad

$17.50

Arugula beet salad with red onion, cold soba noodles with shiitake mushrooms, green onions in a sesame soy vinaigrette, and roasted sweet potatoes with cilantro.

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

"Welcome to our Plant-based Eatery. We're 100% Vegan at this establishment. We offer a selections of burgers, salads, and small bites.

Location

S Street, 100, Sacramento, CA 95811

Directions

Main pic

