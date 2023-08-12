Food

Apps/Soup

Bruschetta

$10.00

Calamari

$13.00

Chz Sticks

$9.00

Fried Jalapenos

$9.00

Hummus

$10.00

Mussels

$14.00

Napoleon

$13.00

4-P Chx Tenders

$13.00

Guacamole

$11.00

Broc Chz Soup

$8.00

Chili

$7.00

Crab Soup

$11.00

Lobs Bisque

$11.00

Tomato Soup

$7.00

Veg Soup

$6.00

Extra Pita

$1.00

Salads

Sm Garden Salad

$6.00

Lg Garden Salad

$9.00

Sm Greek Salad

$11.00

Lg Greek Salad

$14.00

Sm Chef Salad

$11.00

Lg Chef Salad

$14.00

Sm Grld Chx Salad

$11.00

Lg Grld Chx Salad

$14.00

Sm Caesar

$6.00

Lg Caesar

$9.00

Caprese Salad

$12.00

Mesclun Mix House Salad

$9.00

Stk Salad

$19.00

Strawb Salad

$15.00

Cobb Salad

$15.00

Buff Chx Salad

$14.00

Seafood Salad

$17.00

Wings & Sides

10 Wings

$12.00

20 Wings

$24.00

Cole Slaw

$3.00

French Fries

$4.00

Garlic Br/Chz

$4.00

Garlic Bread

$3.00

Mashed Pot

$3.00

Onion Rings

$5.00

Rice

$3.00

Sauteed Veg

$4.00

Side Spin

$4.00

Sm Chips

$2.00

Fruit Small

$3.00

Subs

BBQ Sub

$9.00+

ChzBgr Sub

$10.00+

Eggpl Prm Sub

$9.00+

F Chx Prm Sub

$9.00+

HamChz Sub

$9.00+

Grld Chx Sub

$10.00+

Hmbgr Sub

$9.00+

MBChz Sub

$9.00+

PastChz Sub

$9.00+

SsgChz Sub

$9.00+

Stk & Chz

$9.00+

Stk Prm Sub

$9.00+

VegChz Sub

$8.00+

ChxSld Sub

$9.00+

Italian Sub

$9.00+

Rst Bf Sub

$9.00+

TrkyChz Sub

$9.00+

Lunch Special Subs

BBQ Sub

$12.00+

ChzBgr Sub

$13.00+

Eggpl Prm Sub

$12.00+

F Chx Prm Sub

$12.00+

Fil Chx Sub

$12.00+

Grld Chx Sub

$13.00+

Hmbgr Sub

$12.00+

HamChz Sub

$12.00+

MBChz Sub

$12.00+

PastChz Sub

$12.00+

SsgChz Sub

$12.00+

StkChz Sub

$12.00+

StkPrm Sub

$12.00+

VegChz Sub

$11.00+

ChxSld Sub

$12.00+

Italian Sub

$12.00+

Rst Bf Sub

$12.00+

TrkyChz Sub

$12.00+

Sands

BBQ Sand

$12.00

BLT

$9.00

Chx Brst Sand

$12.00

Chx Shwarm

$12.00

Chx Souvlaki

$12.00

Chx Tnd Sand

$11.00

ChxSal Pita

$12.00

ChzBgr Sand

$12.00

Club

$13.00

Deli Sand

$10.00

French Dip

$13.00

Grld Chz

$8.00

Gyro

$12.00

Hmbgr Sand

$11.00

Reuben

$13.00

Salmon Sand

$15.00

Fish Tacos

$15.00

Turkey Wrap

$14.00

Dinners

Free Garden

Free Caesar

Fruit w/Dinner

$1.00

Pasta

$14.00

Ssg Lasagna

$17.00

Chx Parm

$17.00

Eggpl Parm

$16.00

Baked Salmon

$19.00

Fish & Chips

$19.00

Frutti di Mare

$22.00

Gorg Chx

$19.00

Kabobs

Riga Ssg

$17.00

Salmon Flor

$20.00

Scampi

$19.00

Shwarma Din

$17.00

Tort Carb

$17.00

Meatloaf

$19.00

Tilapia Dinner

$19.00

Cajun Shr Pasta

$20.00

Spin Flor Rav

$17.00

Chx Fajitas

$18.00

Calzone/Stromboli

Stromboli

$10.00

Calzone

$10.00

Veggie Stromboli

$13.00

Veggie Calzone

$13.00

Philly Chx Stromboli

$13.00

Philly Chx Calzone

$13.00

Stk Stromboli

$15.00

Stk Calzone

$15.00

Kids

Hot Dog

$5.00

Kids Chzbgr

$8.00

Kids Chz Rav

$6.00

Kids SpgMB

$8.00

Kids Bgr

$7.00

Kids Spaghetti

$7.00

Mac & Chz

$6.00

Nuggets

$5.00

Desserts

Baklava

$5.00

Brownie

$3.00

Butter Toffee Cake

$7.00

Carrot Cake

$6.00

Chz Cake Fruit

$4.50

Choco Cake

$5.00

Chz Cake

$4.00

Ice Cream

$4.00

Ital Lemon Cake

$6.00

Key Lime

$6.00

Lava

$6.00

One Cannoli

$3.00

Side Ice Cream

$2.00

Tiramisu

$6.00

Drinks

Fountain Drinks

$2.95

Kids' Soda

$1.75

Canned Soda

$1.75

Milk

$1.95+

Spark H2O

$2.50+

Bottled Soda

$2.50

LS Soda

Arn Palmer

$2.95+

Juice

$2.95

Coffee/Tea

$2.50

Bottled H2O

$1.50

Pizza

10" Pizza

10" Chz Pizza

$11.00

10" Specialty Pizza

$11.00

10" Split Specialty Pizza

$11.00

12" Pizza

12" Chz Pizza

$13.00

12" Specialty Pizza

$13.00

12" Split Specialty Pizza

$13.00

16" Pizza

16" Chz Pizza

$15.00

16" Specialty Pizza

$15.00

16" Split Specialty Pizza

$15.00