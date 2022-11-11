Restaurant header imageView gallery

Andy's Core Madera Market

review star

No reviews yet

195 Tamal Vista Boulevard

Corte Madera, CA 94925

Specialty Sandwiches

Chicken Pesto

$10.99

grilled, marinated chicken breast, pesto sauce, tomato and fresh mozzarella served on a sweet roll

Reuben

$10.99

corned beef, sauerkraut, swiss cheese and thousand island dressing served on rye

Sweet Turkey

$10.99

sliced turkey, havarti, avocado, alfalfa sprouts, tomato, aioli served on a sweet roll

Chicken Club

$10.99

chicken, bacon, spring mix and tomato served on focaccia bread

Vegetarian

$10.99

cucumber, carrots, alfalfa sprouts, spring mix, avocado, sliced parmesan and aioli served on whole wheat bread

Build Your Own Sandwich...

$8.49

Your choice of ingredients...

Tuna Melt

$10.99

Sandwiches

Avocado Cheese

$9.49

BLT

$9.49