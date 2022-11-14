Restaurant header imageView gallery

Anegada Delights Caribbean Cuisine

No reviews yet

9861 Broken Land Parkway

Columbia, MD 21046

Popular Items

Beef Patty
Boneless SPICY Jerk Chicken
Boneless Brown Stew Chicken

Thanksgiving Jerk Turkeys $6.49/lb)

Jerk Turkey ($6.49/lb)

$64.90+
1/2 Pan Banana Pudding

1/2 Pan Banana Pudding

$60.00
1/2 Pan Oven Ready Mac N Cheese

1/2 Pan Oven Ready Mac N Cheese

$60.00

Appetizers & Soups

Festival

Festival

$1.50Out of stock

Roti Skin

$8.00

Buss up shut

$9.00
Pholourie

Pholourie

$6.00
Beef Patty

Beef Patty

$3.75
Jerk Chicken Patty

Jerk Chicken Patty

$3.75
Curry Chicken Patty

Curry Chicken Patty

$3.75

Vegetable Patty

$3.75

Spinach Patty

$3.75

Curry Shrimp Patty

$3.75Out of stock
Jerk Wings

Jerk Wings

$9.99+

Spicy Jerk Wings

Doubles with Tamarind Sauce

Doubles with Tamarind Sauce

$6.50

Coco Bread

$3.75
French Fries

French Fries

$4.50
Fire Stick

Fire Stick

$9.99

2 Fried Pastries with Choice Filling

Soup of the day

$5.99+

Sandwiches

Reuben Sandwich

Reuben Sandwich

$8.99
Jerk Chicken Panini

Jerk Chicken Panini

$8.99
Chicken Teriyaki Sandwich

Chicken Teriyaki Sandwich

$8.99
Coco Bread Fish Sandwich (Whiting) with Coleslaw

Coco Bread Fish Sandwich (Whiting) with Coleslaw

$11.99
Steak and Cheese

Steak and Cheese

$9.99
Spicy Jerk Steak and Cheese

Spicy Jerk Steak and Cheese

$9.99
Jerk Chicken Chipotle Sandwich

Jerk Chicken Chipotle Sandwich

$5.99
BLT Sandwich

BLT Sandwich

$7.99
Turkey Sandwich

Turkey Sandwich

$8.99Out of stock
Handcrafted Burger

Handcrafted Burger

$8.99
Salmon Sandwich

Salmon Sandwich

$11.99
Red Snapper Sandwich

Red Snapper Sandwich

$11.99Out of stock

Meal Combos

Boneless SPICY Jerk Chicken

Boneless SPICY Jerk Chicken

$14.99

SPICY Jerk Chicken with two side choices.

Boneless MILD Grilled Jerk Chicken

Boneless MILD Grilled Jerk Chicken

$14.99
Boneless Curry Chicken

Boneless Curry Chicken

$14.99
Boneless Brown Stew Chicken

Boneless Brown Stew Chicken

$14.99
1/4 Bone in Jerk Chicken

1/4 Bone in Jerk Chicken

$13.99
Curry Goat

Curry Goat

$19.99
Oxtail

Oxtail

$24.99
Curry Coconut Shrimp

Curry Coconut Shrimp

$18.99

Jerk Shrimp

$18.99
Salmon

Salmon

$19.99

Old Bay Shrimp

$18.99

Cajun Shrimp

$18.99
Escovitch Red Snapper

Escovitch Red Snapper

$23.99+
Whiting Fish Curry

Whiting Fish Curry

$12.99
Whiting Fish Jerk

Whiting Fish Jerk

$12.99

Ackee and Saltfish

$15.99Out of stock

À la carte Sides

Side order of Cabbage

$4.99

Side order of Rice and Peas

$4.99
Side order of Plantains

Side order of Plantains

$4.99

Side order of Mac and Cheese

$4.99

Side order of Zucchini with peppers and onions

$4.99

Side order of White Rice

$4.99

Side order of Coleslaw

$3.99

Side order of Sautéed Spinach

$4.99

Side Salad

$3.99
Side order of Jerk Mac and Cheese

Side order of Jerk Mac and Cheese

$6.99
Side order of Mac N Me Crazy (Chicken & Shrimp Mac)

Side order of Mac N Me Crazy (Chicken & Shrimp Mac)

$8.99

Side Order Jerk Chicken (16oz)

$8.99

Side Order Curry Chicken (16oz)

$8.99

Side Order Brown Stew Chicken (16oz)

$8.99

Side Order Shrimp (6 piece Jumbo)

$8.99

Side Order Goat (16oz)

$10.99

Side Order Salmon (8oz)

$10.99

Side Order Escovitch Snapper (Whole)

$14.99+

Side Order Oxtail (16oz)

$15.99
Side Order Vegan Mac and Cheese

Side Order Vegan Mac and Cheese

$5.99

Side Order Curry Potatoes and Chickpeas (8oz)

$5.99

Dalphourie Roti Meals

Brown Stew Chicken Roti

$15.99

Jerk Chicken Roti

$15.99

Curry Chicken Roti

$15.99

Curry Goat Roti

$18.99

Jerk Goat Roti

$18.99

Curry Coconut Shrimp Roti

$18.99

Jerk Shrimp Roti

$18.99

Salads

Cesar Salad

$8.99

Anegada House Salad

$9.99

Cobb Salad

$9.99

Mixed Green Salad

$8.99

Side Salad

$4.99

Vegan/Vegetarian Meal Combos

Tofu Platter

$15.99

Veggie Delight Platter

$10.99

Vegetarian Apricot Chicken Platter

$17.99
Vegetarian Ginger Chicken

Vegetarian Ginger Chicken

$17.99

Vegetarian Teriyaki Chicken

$17.99

Vegetarian Citrus Spare Ribs

$17.99Out of stock

Vegetarian Black Pepper Steak

$17.99

Vegetarian Curry Chicken

$17.99

Vegan/Vegetarian Sandwiches and Roti

Veggie Burger (Plant Based California Style)

Veggie Burger (Plant Based California Style)

$8.99
Veggie Burger (Beyond Burger)

Veggie Burger (Beyond Burger)

$9.99

Veggie Delight Panini

$8.99

Vegetarian Chicken Roti

$12.99

Vegetarian Reuben Sandwich

$8.99

Vegetarian Turkey Sandwich

$8.99

Vegetarian Ham Sandwich

$8.99

Vegetarian Roti (Potatoes & Chickpeas)

$11.99

Desserts

Carrot Cake

Carrot Cake

$4.50
Chocolate Cake

Chocolate Cake

$4.50
Red Velvet Cake

Red Velvet Cake

$4.50
Key Lime Pie

Key Lime Pie

$3.99

Cheese Cake

$4.50
9 oz Banana Pudding

9 oz Banana Pudding

$7.00
5 oz Banana Pudding

5 oz Banana Pudding

$5.00
Crumble Cake

Crumble Cake

$4.50

Snacks

Chocolate Bar

$1.25

Chips

$1.25

Banana Chips

$4.99

Sauces

Scotch Bonnet (2oz)

$0.50

Red Pepper Sauce (2oz)

$0.50

Specialty Drinks

Fresh Ginger Punch

Fresh Ginger Punch

$3.99

Fresh Tamarind

$3.99Out of stock
Fresh Sorrel

Fresh Sorrel

$3.99

Fresh Mauby

$3.99Out of stock

Canned Drinks

Regular Coke

$1.65

Diet Coke

$1.65

Coke Zero

$1.65

Sprite

$1.65Out of stock

Ginger Ale

$1.65

Brisk Lemon Tea

$1.65

Mountain Dew

$1.65

Bottled Drinks

Bottled Water

Bottled Water

$1.65
Gatorade

Gatorade

$2.65
Snapple

Snapple

$2.99
Calypso Lemonade

Calypso Lemonade

$2.99
Solo Caribbean Drink

Solo Caribbean Drink

$2.99

Fountain Drinks

Pepsi

$1.50+

Diet Pepsi

$1.50+

Orange Crush

$1.50+

Sierra Mist

$1.50+

Dr. Pepper

$1.50+

Brisk Ice Tea

$1.50+

D&G Jamaican Drinks

Ginger Beer

Ginger Beer

$3.99
Pineapple Ginger Beer

Pineapple Ginger Beer

$3.99Out of stock
Ting

Ting

$3.99
Kola Champagne

Kola Champagne

$3.99
Cream Soda

Cream Soda

$3.99
Vita Malt

Vita Malt

$3.99
Pineapple soda

Pineapple soda

$3.99
All hours
Sunday: Closed
Monday: 11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Tuesday: 11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday: 11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday: 11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday: 11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday: Closed
It's our delight to serve you!

9861 Broken Land Parkway, Columbia, MD 21046

