Anejo

3132 Williams Road

San Jose, CA 95117

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Almuerzo 10AM-2PM

Pan Con Aguacate

$11.00

Pan Toastado with a spread of Avocado, seasoned with spices, topped with greens

Ensalada Pera

$12.00

Arugula, Queso Fresco, Red Onion, and Citrus Vinegar

Ensalada Papaya

$13.00

Arugula, Red Onion, Papaya, Balsamic Vinegar

Guacamole

$8.00

Avocado, Cilantro, Jalapeño, Red Onion, Tomato

Fried Plantain

$8.00

Fried Plantain, Queso Fresco, Salsa Verde

Torta

$13.00

Ham, Queso Fresco, Repollo, Iceberg Lettuce, Avocado, Salsa

Omelet

$13.00

Eggs, Mushrooms, Spinach, Elote, Onions

Burrito

$14.00

Chorizo, Arroz, Beans, Avocado, Crema, Salsa, Cilantro

Enchilada Suiza

$13.00

Salsa Roja, Chicken, Crema, Avocado, Queso Fresco

Chilaquiles

$14.00

Fried Tortillas, Chorizo, Crema, Cilantro, Avocado, Red Onion, Radish, Fried Egg

Starters

Three Cheese Melted, Tortillas
Guacamole

$8.00

Avocado, Cilantro, Jalapeño, Red Onion, Tomato

Quesadilla

$13.00

Corn Tortilla, Cheese, Spinach, Queso Fresco, Salsa Verde

Queso Fundido

$12.00

Elote

$7.00

Grilled Corn, Chipotle Mayo, Cojita Cheese

Requeson

$14.00

Puree of Avocado, Jalapeño, Burrata, Tostada

Mains

Enchiladas

$18.00

Corn Tortilla, Roasted Tomatillo Salas, Chicken, Queso Fresco, Crema

Enchilada Vegetariana

$17.00

Corn Tortillas, Mushrooms, Spinach, Red Salsa, Queso Fresco

Paella

$20.00

Arroz, Sofrito, Grilled Chicken

Carne Asada

$26.00

New York Steak, Cactus, Cherry Tomatoes, Avocado, Cilantro, Chile

Pescado ala Talla

$28.00Out of stock

Red Snapper, Adobo, side Salad

Tacos

Sides

Fried Plantain

$8.00

Fried Plantain, Queso Fresco, Salsa Verde

Trio de Salsas

$8.00

Three house made Salsas, 3 Tostadas

Arroz y Frijoles

$7.00

Arroz, Beans

Bebidas Ligeros

Agua de Jamaica (Hibiscus)

$5.00

Sweetened Coffee Drink with a splash of creamer

Agua de Pepino (Cucumber)

$5.00

Agua Fresca made with cucumber

Horchata

$5.00

Refreshing sparkling or still Lime-ade

Bottled Sodas

$5.00

Bottled Water

$1.75

Canned Sodas

$3.00

Fresh Squeezed Juices

$5.00

Coffee

$3.00

Classic House Cocktails

Old Fashion

$13.00

Manhattan

$13.00

Martini

$13.00

Lemon Drop

$13.00

Negroni

$13.00

Cosmo

$13.00

Daiquiri

$13.00

Kamikaze

$13.00

Vieux Carre

$13.00

Margarita

$13.00

Paloma

$13.00

Anejo Specialties

Spicy Basil-Tini

$15.00

Arette Blanco, Lemon, Agave, Chareau Aloe Liqour, Fresh Serrano

Broken Spanish

$15.00

Arette Reposado, Lime, Antica Formula, Maraschino, Agave, Orange Bitters

Oso Polar (Polor Bear)

$15.00

Lemon Hart Blackpool., Lemon, Ginger, Honey, Vanilla, Chocolate Bitters

La Noche en Oaxaca (A Night in Oaxaca)

$15.00

Los Vecinos Espadín, Arette Reposado, Averna, Vallet, Vanilla, Orange Bitters

Strangers in Mexico City

$15.00

Plantation Aged Rum, Wahaka Mezcal, Domaine Canton Liquor, Lime, Fernet-Vallet

Cabron y Bajo (Bad & Badder)

$15.00

Reposado Tequila, Green Chartreuse, Cynar, Lime, Agave

Desert Rose

$15.00

Tamarind Infused Vodka, Grapefruit, Lime, Grapefruit Soda, Cayenne Sugar

La Melancolia De Violetta (Violet Melancholy)

$15.00

Four Roses Bourbon, Lemon, Chareau, Ginger Cinnamon Cordial, Lavender Bitters, Blueberries

El Bandido (The Bandit)

$15.00

Wahaka Mezcal, Orgeat, Lime, Tabasco Hot Sauce, Angostura Bitters

El Inmigrante (The Immigrant)

$15.00

Ritytenhouse Rye Whiskey, Amaro Nonino, Grapefruit, Piña, Lime, Peychaud's Bitters

Dessert Cocktails

Café con Leche

$15.00

Mr. Black Liquor, Rittenhouse Rye Whiskey, Amaro Nonino, Orgeat, Liquid Alchemist Coconut, Whipped Cream

Domestic

Budweiser

$5.00

Ultra

$5.00

Coors Light

$5.00

Bud Light

$5.00

Shock Top Draft

$8.00

Ace Guava

$7.00

Import

Modelo Especial Draft

$9.00

Modelo Especial Bottle

$6.00

Pacifico

$6.00

Modelo Negra

$6.00

Corona Extra

$6.00

Wine

Cooks Brut Champgane

$9.00

Robert Mondavi Pinot Noir

$12.00

Robert Mondavi Chardanoy

$12.00

Extras

Crema

$1.00

Cheese

$1.00

Tostadas

$1.00

Salsa Roja

$0.50

Salsa Tomatillo

$0.50

Salsa Habanero

$0.50

Tortillas

$1.00

Jalepeño

$0.50

Specials

Tacos Dorados

$16.00

Costillas Morita

$27.00

Empanadas Pollo

$16.00
All hours
Monday 7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Tuesday 7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Wednesday 7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday 7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Friday 7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Saturday 7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Restaurant info

Latino owned & operated Cantina located by Santana Row, off of Winchester and Williams. Serving Classic Latino Dishes as well as Latino mixed drinks & Craft Cocktails.

Website

Location

3132 Williams Road, San Jose, CA 95117

Directions

