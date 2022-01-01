Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bagels
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Sandwiches

Anejo-Northern Liberties Anejo Philadelphia

review star

No reviews yet

1001 N 2nd St

Philadelphia, PA 19123

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Rice & Beans
Esquites
Tres Leches

Guacamole and Salsa

Traditional Guacamole

Traditional Guacamole

$12.00

Mexican avocados, minced red onion, jalapeno, cilantro and lime juice

Arbol Salsa

$4.00

Toasted Arbol chilies, roasted garlic, onion and tomato

Salsa Verde

Salsa Verde

$4.00

Tomatillo, jalapeno, onion, garlic, cilantro, epazote, avocado

Habanero Salsa

$4.00

Charred habanero, onion, tomato, garlic and red bell pepper

Burnt Cilantro Crema

$4.00

Mexican crema, burnt cilantro, lime juice: contains dairy

Salsa Quatro

Salsa Quatro

$11.00

All four salsas

Guacamole & Salsa Combo

$22.00

Traditional Guacamole and all four salsas

Platos Pequenos

Cheeseburger Fundido

$16.00

Melted queso Chihuahua, Pat La Frieda beef, shredded lettuce, hosue pickles, crispy onions, special sauce, served with flour tortillas

Mushroom Fundido

$15.00

Melted queso Chihuahua, wild mushrooms, kale, tomatillo pico de gallo, and truffle oil served with corn tortillas

Chicken Empanadas

$13.00

Empanadas filled with shredded Amish chicken, chili adobo, queso Chihuahua, served with salsa verde for dipping.

Shrimp Empanadas

$15.00

Summer Market Salad

$13.00

Mixed field greens, sundried tomatoes, pepitas, pomegranate seeds, red onion, radish, avocado oil, avocado leaf vinaigrette

Flour Tortilla Cheese Quesadilla

$9.00

Our handmade flour tortillas with melted cheddar-jack cheese, served with guacamole and cilantro crema, and optional choice of protein.

Pork Belly Tostada

Pork Belly Tostada

$15.00

guacamole, tamarind soda glazed pork belly. tomatillo pico de gallo, cilantro crema, built on nixtamalized corn chips

Mushroom Quesadilla

Mushroom Quesadilla

$14.00

stone ground blue corn tortilla, local mushrooms, kale, tomatillo pico de gallo, goat cheese crema

Coctel De Camaron

$16.00
Tuna Ceviche

Tuna Ceviche

$15.00

Sushi grade ahi tuna, mexican chili oil, sour orange canela broth, avocado crema, totopos

Tacos

Pork Al Pastor Tacos

Pork Al Pastor Tacos

$15.00+Out of stock

Tomatillo pico de gallo, chipotle crema, cotija cheese, cilantro

Chicken Al Pastor Tacos

$14.00+

Al pastor spices, pineapple, pickled red onions, salsa verde, cilantro

Pork Carnitas Tacos

$14.00+

Slow cooked pork shoulder, pickled red onions, salsa verde, red radish, cilantro

Lamb Barbacoa Tacos

$15.00+

Cauliflower Tacos

$14.00+

Mushroom Tacos

$14.00+

Pineapple- arbol chili glaze, snow peas, lime aioli, micro pea shoots

Crispy Fish Tacos

Crispy Fish Tacos

$15.00+

Beer battered mahi-mahi, poblano slaw, lime aioli, pickled fresno chilies, cilantro, flour tortilla

Shrimp Tacos

Shrimp Tacos

$15.00+

Crispy gulf shrimp, guacamole, tomatillo, pico de gallo, chipotle crema, cotija cheese

Carne Asada Tacos

$15.00+

Marinated Cheekstone Farms skirt steak, salsa arbol, tomatillo pico de gallo, cotija cheese, radish, cilantro

Beef Birria Tacos

$16.00+

Short rib braised in banana leaf, dark Mexican beer, and adobo, with Mexican chilies and spices, salsa borracha, radish, serrano peppers, micro cilantro

Platos Fuertes

Spanish Rock Octopus

$24.00

Succulent Spanish Rock Octopus, grilled crispy on the outside, tender on the inside, served over chorizo crema with butternut squash confit, pan negro, with radish, cilantro, and jalapeno

Carne Asada

$26.00

Marinated sliced skirt steak, cooked to order, topped with grilled leek and pomegranate seeds, served with yucca tots, escabeche, queso fresca, and mixed greens

Mussels con Chorizo

$21.00

Lamb Chops

$32.00

Seafood Enchiladas

$24.00

Chicken Imperial

$23.00Out of stock

Sides

Rice & Beans

Rice & Beans

$7.00

Annato scneted jasmine rice, black beans cooked with mexican herbs and spices

Esquites

$7.00

butter poached jersey corn, chipotle mayonnasie, piquin chili powder, serrano chili

Brussels Sprouts

Brussels Sprouts

$7.00

mexican chorizo, cherry-chipotle gastrique, crispy sprout leaves

Yuca Frita

Yuca Frita

$7.00

Fried yuca, chipotle Mayo-Ketchup

Dessert

Tequila Flan

$9.00

Churros

$9.00

Tres Leches

$9.00

vanilla scented butter sponge cake, soaked in three milks, strawberry, whipped cream

Plantains

$12.00

Cake Cutting Fee

$5.00

A La Carte Brunch

Chilaquiles Verde

$14.00

Huevos Rancheros

$15.00

Morning Tacos

$15.00

Market Salad

$13.00

Steak & Eggs

$24.00

French Toast

$12.00

Mexican Omelet

$13.00

Anejo Burger

$16.00Out of stock

Add 1 Egg

$2.00

Crispy Bacon

$5.00

Chorizo Homefries

$5.00

Veggie Homefries

$4.00

Mimosa

$10.00

Red Sangria

$10.00

Bloody Maria

$13.00

Brunch Margarita

$12.00

Bloody MARY

$14.00

Bellini

$11.00

Family Style Brunch

Family Style Brunch

$26.00

Premium Mimosa

Premium Sangria

Premium Bloody M

Premium Margarita

Fam. Style Guac & Salsa

Fam Style Market Salad

Fam Style Morning Tacos

Fam Style Chicken Chilaquiles

Fam Style French Toast

Kids Family Style Brunch

$25.00
All hours
Sunday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Delicious Mexican food, Margaritas and agave distillates for you to enjoy.

Website

Location

1001 N 2nd St, Philadelphia, PA 19123

Directions

Gallery
Anejo-Northern Liberties image
Anejo-Northern Liberties image

Similar restaurants in your area

Jerry's Bar
orange star4.2 • 1,111
129 W Laurel St Philadelphia, PA 19123
View restaurantnext
Philly Style Bagels - Fishtown
orange starNo Reviews
1451 East Columbia Avenue PHILADELPHIA, PA 19125
View restaurantnext
Suraya
orange starNo Reviews
1528 Frankford Ave Philadelphia, PA 19125
View restaurantnext
Franny Lou's Porch
orange star4.6 • 238
2400 Coral St Philadelphia, PA 19125
View restaurantnext
Brandywine Pizza
orange star3.7 • 1,412
532 N 15th St Philadelphia, PA 19130
View restaurantnext
Eggcellent Cafe - 113 Chestnut Street
orange starNo Reviews
113 Chestnut Street Philadelphia, PA 19106
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Philadelphia

Standard Tap - 901 N 2nd Street
orange star4.6 • 2,270
901 N 2nd Street Philadelphia, PA 19123
View restaurantnext
Blackbird - Northern Liberties
orange star4.5 • 1,945
614 N 2nd St Philadelphia, PA 19123
View restaurantnext
North 3rd
orange star4.7 • 1,916
801 N.3rd St, Philadelphia, PA 19123
View restaurantnext
Jerry's Bar
orange star4.2 • 1,111
129 W Laurel St Philadelphia, PA 19123
View restaurantnext
Bourbon & Branch
orange star4.5 • 1,040
705 N 2nd St Philadelphia, PA 19123
View restaurantnext
North Bowl
orange star4.3 • 539
909 N 2nd St Philadelphia, PA 19123
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Philadelphia
Chestnut Hill
review star
Avg 4.1 (5 restaurants)
Avenue of the Arts South
review star
Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)
Market East
review star
Avg 4.2 (6 restaurants)
East Passyunk Crossing
review star
Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)
University City
review star
Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)
Rittenhouse Square
review star
Avg 4.4 (37 restaurants)
Mount Airy
review star
Avg 4.7 (3 restaurants)
Queen Village
review star
Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)
Society Hill
review star
Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston