Angel Cakes Creamery 4422 Mcclellan Blvd

review star

No reviews yet

4422 Mcclellan Blvd

Anniston, AL 36206

HOT FOODS

Sandwich's

BLT Sandwich

$5.85

Sandwich on toasted white bread with crispy bacon, iceberg lettuce and ripe sliced tomato. Mayo served on side.

Fried Bologna

$4.50

Fried Bologna on white bread grilled to perfection like our grilled cheese sandwiches. Comes with or with out cheese.

Grilled Cheese

$3.75

Classic Grilled cheese. This can be made with multiple cheese choices and the cheesy possibilities are endless.

Grilled Cheese with Tomato & Bacon

$5.85

An upgrade to a traditional grilled cheese. Add on some crispy bacon and a few tomato slices and you have the trifecta of goodness.

Grilled Ham & Cheese

$4.75

Start with a classic grilled cheese. Add on some grilled ham slices, and you have a delicious sandwich.

Soup

Soup

$3.75+

Quesadilla

Cheese Quesadilla

$3.75

Flour tortilla with plenty of shredded 5 cheese blend. Grilled till crispy. Comes with side of salsa or sour cream

Chicken Quesadilla

$5.85

Let's one up the cheese quesadilla by adding on seasoned grilled all white meat chicken.

Deluxe Quesadilla

$6.95

This is an upgrade from our Chicken Quesadilla. We have added grilled onions, bell peppers, and jalapeno's to make this one extra special.

Veggie Quesadilla

$5.85

So lets dress up the classic cheese quesadilla by adding on grilled onions, grilled bell peppers and jalapeno's for a healthier tasty treat.

Nacho's

Nachos with Cheese

$3.75

Tortilla chips with Rico's Nacho Cheese Sauce. Comes with a side of salsa or sour Cream.

Loaded Nachos

$5.75

Tortilla chips with Rico's Nacho Cheese Sauce and no bean chili. Comes with a side of salsa or sour Cream.

Chicken Nachos

$6.50

Tortilla chips with Rico's Nacho Cheese Sauce and seasoned all white meat chicken. Comes with a side of salsa or sour Cream.

Deluxe Chicken Nachos

$7.75

Tortilla chips with Rico's Nacho Cheese Sauce, seasoned all white meat chicken, grilled onions, grilled bell peppers, and jalapenos. Comes with a side of salsa and sour Cream.

Frito Pie

$4.75

Frito corn chips topped with Rico's Nacho Cheese Sauce and No bean chili.

Hotdogs

Hot Dog

$3.00

All Beef hotdog.

Chili Cheese Dog

$4.00

All Beef Hotdog topped with No bean chili and and Rico's Nacho Cheese Sauce.

COMBOS

Sandwich Combos

BLT Sandwich Combo

$9.85+

Sandwich on toasted white bread with crispy bacon, iceberg lettuce and ripe sliced tomato. Mayo served on side. Comes with your choice of Soup or Chips and a drink.

Fried Bologna Combo

$9.50+

Fried Bologna on white bread grilled to perfection like our grilled cheese sandwiches. Comes with or with out cheese. Comes with your choice of Soup or Chips and a drink.

Grilled Cheese Combo

$8.75+

Classic Grilled cheese. This can be made with multiple cheese choices and the cheesy possibilities are endless. Comes with your choice of Soup or Chips and a drink.

Grilled Cheese with Tomato & Bacon Combo

$10.85+

An upgrade to a traditional grilled cheese. Add on some crispy bacon and a few tomato slices and you have the trifecta of goodness. Comes with your choice of Soup or Chips and a drink.

Grilled Ham & Cheese Combo

$9.75+

Start with a classic grilled cheese. Add on some grilled ham slices, and you have a delicious sandwich. Comes with your choice of Soup or Chips and a drink.

Hotdog Combos

Hot Dog Combo

$8.00+

All Beef hotdog. Comes with your choice of Soup or Chips and a drink.

Chili Cheese Dog Combo

$9.00+

All Beef Hotdog topped with No bean chili and and Rico's Nacho Cheese Sauce. Comes with your choice of Soup or Chips and a drink.

Quesadilla Combos

Cheese Quesadilla Combo

$8.75+

Flour tortilla with plenty of shredded 5 cheese blend. Grilled till crispy. Comes with side of salsa or sour cream and your choice of Soup or Chips and a drink.

Chicken Quesadilla Combo

$10.85+

Let's one up the cheese quesadilla by adding on seasoned grilled all white meat chicken. Comes with Salsa and Sour Cream and your choice of Soup or Chips and a drink.

Deluxe Quesadilla Combo

$11.95+

This is an upgrade from our Chicken Quesadilla. We have added grilled onions, bell peppers, and jalapeno's to make this one extra special. Comes with salsa and sour cream and your choice of Soup or Chips and a drink.

Veggie Quesadilla Combo

$10.85+

So lets dress up the classic cheese quesadilla by adding on grilled onions, grilled bell peppers and jalapeno's for a healthier tasty treat. Comes with salsa and sour cream and your choice of Soup or Chips and a drink.

ICE CREAM

Scoops

Single Scoop

$4.00+

Double Scoop

$5.25+

4 Scoop Sampler

$8.00

Pint

$9.25

Shakes and Malts

Shake

$7.00+

Traditional Milk Shake made from any flavor of ice cream. Choose your ice cream, milk choice and topper options.

Malt

$7.50+

This 50's dinner staple will take you back to the good old days. This Milk Shake made from any flavor of ice cream then we add in the malted milk powder to give it that classic taste. Choose your ice cream, milk choice and topper options.

Angel Swirl

$8.25+

This thicker style milkshake can be made with any add in of your choice. Select your size, milk option, 1 to 2 toppings to have mixed in and then your topper. Your creation options are so many.

Sundaes

Banana Split

$9.00

The classic way with a banana split in half topped with a scoop of vanilla, chocolate and strawberry ice cream each and then topped with strawberries, pineapple topping and hot fudge, whip cream, P-nuts and a cherry.

Custom Banana Split

$9.00

Lets start with a banana split in half. Then you get to choose your 3 scoops of ice cream each and then topped with 3 toppings of your choice, whip cream, P-nuts and a cherry.

Hot Fudge or Caramel Sundae

$6.00

This Sundae starts off with your choice of 2 scoops of ice cream. Then we top it with your choice of Hot Fudge or Caramel, Whip Cream, P-Nuts and a Cherry.

Cookie Sundae

$7.75

This Sundae starts off with your choice of 2 scoops of ice cream on top of a large warm chocolate chip cookie. Then we top it with hot fudge or caramel, more cookie pieces, whip cream, P-Nuts and a cherry.

Strawberry Shortcake Sundae

$8.00

This Sundae starts off with your choice of 2 scoops of ice cream on top of a slice of pound Cake. Then we top it with strawberries, more pound cake pieces, whip cream and a cherry.

Hot Fudge Brownie Delight

$8.00

This Sundae starts off with your choice of 2 scoops of ice cream on top of a warm fudge brownie (No nuts). Then we top it with your choice of Hot Fudge or Caramel, more brownie pieces, whip cream, P-Nuts and a cherry.

Strawberry N Banana Sundae

$8.00

This Sundae starts off with your choice of 2 scoops of ice cream on top of a slice of pound Cake. Then we top it with strawberries, banana slices, whip cream and a cherry.

Build your own Sundae

$6.00

Build your own sundae. Choose any 2 small scoops of ice cream, and choose one topping. Then we top it off with whip cream, P-Nuts and a cherry. Add on extra toppings if you like.

Butter Toffee Cake Sundae

$10.00

Mini Butter Toffee Bundt Cake with Caramel sauce served warm and topped with 1 Large scoop of Vanilla (suggested) then drizzled with a little more caramel, whipped cream and a cherry.

Floats

Float

$4.50+

A float is soda (pop for others) with vanilla ice cream in it. Small comes with one small scoop, Medium with 2 small scoops and Large comes with 3 small scoops. Then we top off the cup with the soda of your choice.

Kids Menu

Childs Single Scoop

$3.25

Childs Double Scoop

$4.25

Dirt Worm Sundae

$4.75

Childs Hot Fudge Sundae

$4.50

Kids Banana Split

$6.50

Smaller Version of a Banana Split. Starts with a banana split in half. Then you get to choose your 2 ice cream flavors and your 2 topping options. Then we top it off with whip cream, P-Nuts and a cherry.

Kids Brownie Sundae

$5.50

Smaller version of our Brownie Delight Sundae. Starts off with a warm fudge brownie. Then you select 1 small scoop of ice cream. Top it with hot fudge or caramel, whip cream, P-Nuts and a cherry.

Kids Cookie Sundae

$5.50

Drinks and Snacks

Soda (POP)

Coke

$1.25

Coke Zero

$1.25

Diet Coke

$1.25

Diet Dr Pepper

$1.25

Dr Pepper

$1.25

MTN Dew

$1.25

Sprite

$1.25

Tea

Sweet Tea (Milo's)

$2.50

UnSweet Tea (PureLeaf)

$2.50

Water

Aquafina

$1.25

Capri Sun

Capri Sun (Flavors vary)

$1.00

Chips

Chips

$1.25

Candy

Air Heads

$0.50

Blow Pops

$0.75

Cow Tales

$1.00

Fun Dip

$0.75

Now N Later Soft Chews

$0.25

Ring Pop

$1.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:59 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:59 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:59 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:59 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:59 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:59 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:59 pm
Anniston Alabama's Locally Owned Ice Cream Shop and Café.

Location

4422 Mcclellan Blvd, Anniston, AL 36206

