Angel Chicken Kitchen

Popular Items

CHICKEN KABOB
TERIYAKI BOWL
THAI COCONUT BOWL

PLATTERS

CHICKEN KABOB

CHICKEN KABOB

$15.99

Hand cut and trimmed chicken breast, marinated, skewered and grilled, served with side salad, and roasted veggies. Side hummus, mixed pickles, pita bread, and choice of Jasmine Rice or Quinoa and a side of tahini garlic sauce

CHICKEN TENDERS

CHICKEN TENDERS

$13.99

Marinated chicken tenders, lightly breaded and fried crisp. Served with our potato chips or fries.

BOWLS

TERIYAKI BOWL

TERIYAKI BOWL

$11.99

Japanese recipe teriyaki, served with grilled chicken and roasted vegetable medley, over your choice of rice or quinoa

PESTO CILANTRO BOWL

PESTO CILANTRO BOWL

$11.99

Pesto cilantro, made with tomatillos, cilantro, fresh garlic. Topps this bowl with grilled chicken, roast veggies, and choice of Jasmine rice, or Quinoa

SHAWARMA CHICKEN BOWL

SHAWARMA CHICKEN BOWL

$11.99

Tahini sauce flavored bowl, made with grilled chicken, roast veggies, and eggplant. Topped with hummus, pickles

SWEET CHILI GINGER BOWL

SWEET CHILI GINGER BOWL

$11.99

Homemade sweet chili with fresh ginger, sesame oil, served atop crispy chicken nuggets with roast veggies, and choice of Jasmine rice, or Quinoa

THAI COCONUT BOWL

THAI COCONUT BOWL

$11.99

This sauce is made with green chilis, ginger, sesame oil, garlic and basil. Cooked with coconut milk, it tops grilled chicken, and roast vegetable medley, and choice of Jasmine rice, or Quinoa

PEANUT BUTTER BOWL

PEANUT BUTTER BOWL

$11.99

A delightful sauce made with real sweet chili sambal, mixed with fresh cilantro, sesame oil, and peanut butter. it tops crispy chicken, and roast vegetable medley, and choice of Jasmine rice, or Quinoa

SPICY KOREAN BOWL

SPICY KOREAN BOWL

$11.99

Vegan Bowl made with Crispy organic tofu, served with roast vegetable medley with Sweet and mildly spicy Korean BBQ sauce , it tops grilled chicken, and roast vegetable medley, and choice of Jasmine rice, or Quinoa

MOROCCAN HARISSA BOWL

$11.99

SANDWICHES

THE CLASSIC

THE CLASSIC

$8.99

Tender Chicken breast, marinated and crispy fried or grilled your style. Served on a toasted Brioche bread with mayo, pickles, lettuce, and tomato

AUSTIN HEAT

AUSTIN HEAT

$8.99

Chicken breast, marinated overnight, lightly breaded and crispy fried. Topped with spicy roast pepper sauce. Served on a toasted brioche bread, with pickles, and lettuce

NASHVILLE HOT

NASHVILLE HOT

$8.99

Savory & Spicy 6 chili’s sauce tops a crispy chicken breast. Served on a toasted brioche bread with cool cilantro pesto aioli, pickles, lettuce, and tomato

PEACHY ISLANDER

PEACHY ISLANDER

$8.99

Grilled chicken breast, topped with spicy peach Jam and Brie cheese. Flavored with Jerk chili herb spices, and served on toasted brioche bread with pickles and lettuce

CHICKEN BURGER

CHICKEN BURGER

$8.99

Fresh ground chicken breast grounded with cilantro, jalapeño and mixed spices. Grilled and topped with cheddar cheese. Served on toasted brioche bun with cilantro pesto sauce, lettuce, tomato, and pickles

HILL COUNTRY

HILL COUNTRY

$8.99

Crispy chicken, topped with spicy homemade Hill country peaches Jam, topped with crumbled goat cheese, and served on our homemade butter & buttermilk biscuit with pickles and lettuce

RANCHER

RANCHER

$8.99

Crispy chicken, topped with BBQ sauce mixed with our homemade creamy ranch, and served on our homemade butter & buttermilk biscuit, toped with cheddar cheese, with pickles and lettuce

BUFFALO WINGER

BUFFALO WINGER

$8.99

This sauce combines honey mustard dressing & buffalo hot sauce. Tops a crispy fried breast of chicken, & served on a butter & Buttermilk warm biscuit with pickles and lettuce

SHAWARMA CHICKEN WRAP

SHAWARMA CHICKEN WRAP

$8.99

This Classic Beirut style grilled chicken with spices served with tahini sauce and a shmear of hummus, mixed pickles all wrapped in toasted pita bread

SWEET CHILI BISCUIT

$8.99

A Jerusalem specialty made with sweet caramelized onions, seasoned with Sumac and sliced chicken breast. Griddled and served with tahini sauce and mixed pickles, all wrapped in a toasted pita bread

SALADS

Chopped Salad

Chopped Salad

$9.49

Mixed greens, tossed with cucumbers, tomatoes, and crispy pita. All tossed with our signature EVOO lemon dressing. Garnished with feta cheese

FATTOUSH Salad

FATTOUSH Salad

$10.49

Famous fattoush made with mixed greens, faro, cucumbers, tomatoes, edamame tossed with lemon vinaigrette and topped with sumac seasoning, hummus, and pita chips

THAI CRUNCH Salad

THAI CRUNCH Salad

$10.49

Our mixed greens, mixed with edamame, roasted peppers, jalapeño, cilantro, and crispy croutons, all tossed with Ginger orange-sesame oil dressing, topped with fresh peanuts

CAESAR Salad

CAESAR Salad

$10.49

Crispy Romaine, tossed with our house made Caesar dressing, and topped with crispy pita, and garnished with Parmesan

KALE CAESAR Salad

KALE CAESAR Salad

$10.49

Fresh Cut Kale and Romaine, tossed in our citrus Caesar dressing, tossed with parmesan cheese, roast red peppers and crispy pita croutons

NUTTY KALE & QUINOA Salad

NUTTY KALE & QUINOA Salad

$10.99

Fresh Kale & Romaine, tossed with edamame, cucumbers, diced tomatoes, tossed with quinoa, and honey citrus vinaigrette. Topped with pecans, and cranberries

APPETIZERS

HUMMUS & PITA BREAD

HUMMUS & PITA BREAD

$6.99

Homemade Fresh hummus made lemon juice, a touch of garlic, and olive oil and tahini, served with warm pita bread

GOAT CHESSE HUMMUS

GOAT CHESSE HUMMUS

$7.99

Our Famous Hummus and warm pita, served topped with crumbled goat cheese and olive oil

CRISPY CHICKEN NUGETS

CRISPY CHICKEN NUGETS

$9.99

Marinated chicken nuggets, lightly breaded and fried crisp, served with bbq sauce and house made ranch

SIDES

ANGEL BISCUIT

ANGEL BISCUIT

$2.50

Homemade biscuit, made fresh daily. Served with butter and jam

FRENCH FRIES

FRENCH FRIES

$2.99

Crispy Crinkle Cut fries, crispy. Served with home made ranch

CHIPS

CHIPS

$3.99

House fried potato chips, crispy delicious

SMALL SALAD

SMALL SALAD

$4.99

your choice of samll salad

ROASTED VEGGIES

ROASTED VEGGIES

$4.99

Seasonal vegetable medley, had cut daily and seasoned and roasted

SIDE OF RICE

$1.99

SIDE OF QUINOA

$1.99

GRILLED CHICKEN BREAST

$4.99

CRISPY CHICKEN BREAST

$4.99

TENDER BY THE PIECE

$2.79

SPICIAL 12 PIECES OF TENDERS

$31.99

NUGGET BY THE PIECE

$0.89
BAKER'S DOZEN BISCUITS

BAKER'S DOZEN BISCUITS

$27.99

13 HOMEMADE BISCUITS WITH BUTTER & JAM

KABOB BY THE SKEWER

KABOB BY THE SKEWER

$5.99

SIDE OF PITA BREAD

$1.19

one flat soft pita bread

4 BISCUITS with BUTTER & JAM

4 BISCUITS with BUTTER & JAM

$8.99
8 BISCUITS with BUTTER & JAM

8 BISCUITS with BUTTER & JAM

$18.99

KIDS MENU

KIDS CHICKEN TENDERS

$7.99

3 crispy chicken tenders served with a side of chips or fries and BBQ Sauce

KIDS CHICKEN NUGGETS

$7.99

6 crispy chicken nuggets served with a side of chips or fries and BBQ sauce

KIDS CRISPY SANDWICH

$7.99

Crispy chicken breast on a brioche bun served with chips or fries and BBQ sauce

KIDS GRILLED SANDWICH

$7.99

grilled chicken breast on a brioche bun served with chips or fries and BBQ sauce

KIDS SALAD WITH GRILLED CHICKEN

$7.99

Family Specials

All family Specials comes with food for four people and Salad

Family Teriyaki

$47.99

Home made Japanese recipe teriyaki sauce, served with grilled chicken and roasted vegetable medley, over your choice of rice or quinoa, and Salad

Family Thai Coconut

$47.99

This sauce is made with green chilis, ginger, sesame oil, garlic and basil. Cooked with coconut milk, it tops grilled chicken, and roast vegetable medley, and choice of Jasmine rice, or Quinoa, and salad

Family Thai Peanut Butter

$47.99

A delightful sauce made with real sweet chili sambal, mixed with fresh cilantro, sesame oil, and peanut butter. It tops crispy chicken, and roast vegetable medley, and choice of Jasmine rice or Quinoa, and Salad

Family Pesto Cilantro

$47.99

Pesto cilantro, made with tomatillos, cilantro, fresh garlic, and Jalapeno. Topps this bowl with grilled chicken, roast veggies, and choice of Jasmine rice, or Quinoa, and salad

Family Shawarma Bowl

$47.99

Tahini sauce flavored bowl, made with grilled chicken, roast veggies, and eggplant. Topped with hummus & pita bread, pickles, and Salad

Family Sweet Chili

$47.99

Homemade sweet chili with fresh ginger, sesame oil, served atop crispy chicken nuggets with roast veggies, and choice of Jasmine rice, or Quinoa, and salad

Family Chicken Tenders

$54.99

Our crispy delicious tenders served with chips or fries, 4 biscuits, and salad

Family KABOB

$62.99

Hand cut and trimmed chicken breast, marinated, skewered and grilled, served with roasted veggies. hummus & pita bread, mixed pickles, your choice of Jasmine Rice or Quinoa, Salad, and a side of tahini garlic sauce

SAUCES "1 PINT"

Teriyaki Sauce 1 pint

$6.99

Coconut Curry Sauce 1 pint

$6.99

Pesto Cilantro Sauce 1 pint

$6.99

Thai Peanut Butter Sauce 1 pint

$6.99

Sweet Chili Sauce 1 pint

$6.99

Tahini Garlic Sauce 1 pint

$6.99

Citrus Vinaigrette Dressing 1 pint

$6.99

Thai Dressing 1 pint

$6.99

Ranch 1 pint

$5.99

Caesar Dressing 1 pint

$6.99

Jalapeno Peach Jam 1 pint

$8.99

Nashville Hot Sauce 1 pint

$6.99

BBQ Sauce 1 pint

$5.99

Austin Heat Sauce 1 pint

$6.99

Buffalo BBQ Sauce 1 pint

$4.99

Winger Sauce 1 pint

$6.99

Rancher Sauce 1 pint

$5.99

Drinks

For limited time. Any fountain soda is $0.99

COKE FOUNTAIN SODA

$2.39

made with organic cane sugar

DIET COKE FOUNTIAN SODA

$2.39

made with pure cane sugar

SPRITE FOUNTIAN SODA

$2.39

made with organic cane sugar

DR.PEPPER FOUNTAIN SODA

$2.39

made with pure cane sugar

FANTA ORANGE FOUNTAIN SODA

$2.39

made with organic cane sugar

LEMONADE FOUNTAIN SODA

$2.39

made with organic cane sugar

JARRITO MANDARIN

$2.99

SMART WATER

$2.99

BOTTLED WATER

$1.79

PERRIER

$2.79

Iced Tea

$2.39

HORIZON ORGANIC CHOCOLATE MILK

$2.79

GATORADE

$2.69

TOPOCHICO

$2.99

BOTTLED Coca Cola

$2.99

Bottled DIET Coca Cola

$2.99

Special Drink

$2.99

For Limited Time Only. Any Fountain Soda is $0.99 only

Desserts

Chocolate Chip

Chocolate Chip

$3.29

Fresh Baked Chocolate Chip Cookies

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Wholesome Food for Wholesome Folks

Website

Location

7632 Campbell Road, 314, Dallas, TX 75248

Directions

