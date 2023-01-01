  • Home
Tacowboy LLC 3928 Texas Highway 121 Bedford, TX 76021

No reviews yet

3928 Texas Highway 121

Bedford, TX 76021

TACOS

Taco Asada

$2.25

Taco Birria

$3.75

Taco Carnitas

$2.25

Taco Chicken

$2.25

Taco Chorizo

$2.25

Taco Nopal

$2.25

Taco Pastor

$2.25

BURRITOS

Burrito Asada

$8.99

Burrito Birria

$8.99

Burrito Carnitas

$8.99

Burrito Chicken

$8.99

Burrito Chorizo

$8.99

Burrito Pastor

$8.99

QUESADILLAS

Quesadilla Asada

$9.99

Quesadilla Birria

$9.99

Quesadilla Carnitas

$9.99

Quesadilla Chicken

$9.99

Quesadilla Chorizo

$9.99

Quesadilla Pastor

$9.99

Quesadilla Plain

$6.99

TORTAS

Torta Asada

$8.99

Torta Birria

$8.99

Torta Carnitas

$8.99

Torta Chicken

$8.99

Torta Chorizo

$8.99

Torta Pastor

$8.99

PLATES

Birria Plate w/ Consome

$9.99

The Taco Special

$9.99

SIDES

Side Beans

$2.00

Side Rice

$2.00

Side Cebolla/Jalapenos

$1.50

Side Consome

$2.00

Side Nopal Asado

$1.50

Extra Salsa

$0.50

Side Sour Cream

$0.50

Side Guacamole

$0.50

DESSERT

Tres Leches Cake

$5.00

Agua Fresca

Horchata

$3.00
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
100% Authentic Mexican Street Tacos!!!

