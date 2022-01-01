American
Southern
Breakfast & Brunch
Angel Oak Restaurant
101 Reviews
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
3669 Savannah Hwy, Johns Island, SC 29455
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Gilligan’s of Johns Island - Johns Island
No Reviews
160 Main Rd,Ste A Johns Island, SC 29455
View restaurant
Eggs Up Grill - Charleston-West, Ashley, SC
No Reviews
3875 West Ashley Cir Charleston, SC 29414
View restaurant
Kickin' Chicken-West Ashely
4.5 • 2,733
1179 Sam Rittenberg Boulevard Charleston, SC 29407
View restaurant