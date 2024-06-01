Angel's China House
202 South Avenue C
Elgin, TX 78621
Food Menu
Soups
Appetizers
Combination Dishes
- Shrimp and Chicken Hot Pepper Sauce$13.95
Celery, green bell pepper, red bell pepper, water chestnut in a brown sauce
- Three Delights$13.95
Sliced beef, chicken, and shrimp sautéed with vegetables in a brown sauce
- Moo Goo the Light$13.95
Shrimp chicken with fresh mushroom in a brown sauce
- Sautéed Trio$13.95
Beef, chicken, and shrimp with mushroom and green onion in a spicy brown sauce
- Chicken and Shrimp Cashews Nuts$13.95
Mushrooms, celery, and water chestnuts in a brown sauce
Beef and Pork Dishes
- Stir-fried Pork and Green Bean$12.95
Garlic, white onion, salt ,and black pepper
- Stir-fried Baby Pork Ribs$14.95
White onion, serrano peppers, red bell peppers, garlic, peppercorn, salt, and black pepper
- Pork Mapo Tofu$13.50
Noodles or white rice, ground pork, in sichuan spicy sauce
- Beef with Broccoli$13.95
Sliced beef with broccoli, lightly stir-fried in a tasty brown sauce
- Beef Delight$13.95
Sliced beef with mixed vegetables in a tasty brown sauce
- Basil Beef$13.95
Sliced beef with mushrooms and serrano peppers in a basil sauce
- Pepper Steak$13.95
Quickly cooked steak toasted with bell peppers, onion, and tomatoes in brown sauce
- Hunan Beef$13.95
Sliced beef with vegetables in black bean sauce
- Serrano Beef$13.95
Sliced beef with serrano peppers, mushrooms, white onion, scallions, and red bell pepper in a black bean sauce
- Orange Beef$13.95
Lightly breaded beef tossed with orange peel and red chili pods
- MONGOLIAN BEEF$13.95
Seafood Dishes
- Kung Pao Shrimp$15.00
Shrimp sautéed with water chestnuts, celery, bell peppers, dry chili pepper, and peanuts on top
- Shrimp Delight$15.00
Shrimp sautéed with mixed vegetables in a rich brown sauce
- Hunan Shrimp$15.00
Shrimp sautéed with mixed vegetables in a black bean sauce
- Basil Shrimp$15.00
Shrimp sautéed with mushrooms, red peppers, and serrano peppers in a basil sauce
- General Tso Shrimp$15.00
Breaded shrimp in a sweet spicy brown sauce
- Shrimp Broccoli$15.50
Chicken Dishes
- Sweet and Sour Chicken$12.25
Chicken stips fried and sautéed with carrots, white onion, and bell peppers in a sweet an sour sauce
- Chicken Broccoli$12.25
Chicken sautéed with broccoli and carrot in a brown sauce
- Chicken Delight$12.25
Chicken sautéed with mixed vegetables in a rich brown sauce
- General Tso Chicken$12.25
Breaded chicken in a sweet spicy brown sauce
- Basil Chicken$12.25
Sautéed chicken with mushrooms, serrano peppers, and red peppers in a rich basil sauce
- Kung Pao Chicken$12.25
Sautéed chicken, celery, bell peppers, water chestnuts, and peanuts on top
- Serrano Fried Chicken$12.25
Breaded chicken strips with serrano peppers, white onion in a black bean sauce ( stir-fried option)
- Sesame Chicken$12.25
Crispy chicken in a sweet sauce, dry chili peppers with sesame seeds
- Orange Chicken$12.25
Breaded chicken toasted with orange peel and dry chili peppers in a sweet sauce
Vegetarian Dishes
Noodles or Rice
- Combination Lo Mein$13.95
Shrimp, beef, and chicken stir-fried with mix veggies
- Combination Fried Rice$13.95
Shrimp, pork, and chicken sautéed in fried rice with peas, carrots, onions, and bean sprouts in oriental spices
- Shrimp Fried Rice$15.95
- Shrimp Lo Mein$15.95
- Beef Fried Rice$14.95
- Beef Lo Mein$14.95
- Chicken fried Rice$13.50
- Chicken Lo Main$13.50
- Pork fried rice$14.95
Kids Meals
Sides
Drinks
Boba Teas
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
