Restaurant header imageView gallery

G Wings 22 West Long Branch

review star

No reviews yet

-175 Monmouth Road Unit 8

West Long Branch, NJ 07764

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

French Fries
8 Wings
12 Wings

Food

French Fries

$4.00

8 Wings

$14.00

12 Wings

$18.00

18 Wings

$27.00

22 Wings

$33.00

30 Wings

$45.00

40 Wings

$60.00

50 Wings

$75.00

75 Wings

$113.00

100 Wings

$150.00

Drinks

Coke

$2.00

Sprite

$2.00

Ginger Ale

$2.00

Water

$2.00

Gatorade

$2.00

Diet Coke

$2.00

Dips

Ranch

Bleu Cheese

All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 5:00 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

-175 Monmouth Road Unit 8, West Long Branch, NJ 07764

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Blu Grotto Ristorante
orange star4.4 • 1,382
200 Port Au Peck Ave Oceanport, NJ 07757
View restaurantnext
Mi Pueblo Querido Mexican Restaurant & Bakery - 551 Broadway
orange starNo Reviews
551 Broadway Long Branch, NJ 07740
View restaurantnext
Brunch Cafe - 167 Lincoln Ave
orange starNo Reviews
167 Lincoln ace long branch, NJ 07740
View restaurantnext
Nip N Tuck Bar & Grill - 23 Norwood Ave
orange starNo Reviews
23 Norwood Ave Long Branch, NJ 07740
View restaurantnext
Tavern 19
orange star4.4 • 126
2000 Lowther Drive Eatontown, NJ 07724
View restaurantnext
Trama's Trattoria
orange star4.7 • 1,625
115 Brighton Avenue Long Branch, NJ 07740
View restaurantnext
Map
More near West Long Branch
Long Branch
review star
Avg 4.2 (19 restaurants)
Eatontown
review star
Avg 3.2 (4 restaurants)
Shrewsbury
review star
Avg 4.7 (7 restaurants)
Red Bank
review star
Avg 4.5 (30 restaurants)
Asbury Park
review star
Avg 4.3 (32 restaurants)
Rumson
review star
Avg 4.6 (18 restaurants)
Fair Haven
review star
Avg 4.8 (6 restaurants)
Bradley Beach
review star
Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)
Neptune
review star
Avg 4 (11 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston