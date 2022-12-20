Restaurant header imageView gallery

Angela Mia Pizza East Cleveland

review star

No reviews yet

15811 Euclid Avenue

East Cleveland, OH 44112

Order Again

Pizza

10" Small Super Cheese Pizza

$9.50

6 Slices

12" Medium Super Cheese Pizza

$12.50

8 Slices

16" Large Super Cheese Pizza

$16.00

12 Slices

Adam's Pizza

$32.00

2 pizza Promo

2 10" Small Super Cheese Pizzas

$9.50+Out of stock

6 Slices

2 12" Medium Super Cheese Pizza

$12.50+Out of stock

8 Slices

2 16" Large Super Cheese Pizza

$16.00+Out of stock

12 Slices

Speciality Pizza

All Meat Pizza

$12.50

Italian Sausage, Ground Beef, Ham, Pepperoni, and Bacon

2 All Meat Pizzas

$22.25Out of stock

Italian Sausage, Ground Beef, Ham, Pepperoni, and Bacon

Veggie Pizza

$12.50

Mushrooms, Green Peppers, Green and Black Olives & Onions

2 Veggie Pizzas

$22.25Out of stock

Mushrooms, Green Peppers, Green and Black Olives & Onions

Angela Mia Deluxe Pizza

$12.50

Italian Sausage, Mushrooms, Onions, Pepperoni, and Green Peppers.

2 Angela Mia Deluxe Pizzas

$22.25Out of stock

Italian Sausage, Mushrooms, Onions, Pepperoni, and Green Peppers.

Super Deluxe Pizza

$14.25

Italian Sausage, Mushrooms, Onions, Ground Beef, Pepperoni, Green Olives, Black Olives, Green Peppers, Ham

2 Super Deluxe Pizza

$25.75Out of stock

Italian Sausage, Mushrooms, Onions, Ground Beef, Pepperoni, Green Olives, Black Olives, Green Peppers, Ham

Sandwiches

Hot Italian Sandwich

$8.45

Ham, Salami, Capicola, Provolone Cheese, Italian Dressing, Extra Melted Cheese, Tomato, Lettuce & Onion Mix

Cold Italian Sandwich

$7.45

Ham, Salami, Capicola, Provolone Cheese, Italian Dressing, Extra Melted Cheese, Tomato, Lettuce & Onion Mix

Chicken Parmesan Sandwich

$9.00

With Marinara and Melted Cheese

Roast Beef Sandwich

$8.00

Meatball Sandwich

$6.45

Italian Sausage Link Sandwich

$6.45

Ham Sandwich

$6.45

Pepperoni Sandwich

$6.45

Wings

Oven-Baked Wings

$8.95

No spilt orders

Boneless Wings 10pc

$10.45

Whole Wings

$2.00

Whole Wing Dinner

$8.45

Pasta

Meatball Pasta Dinner

$9.45

2 Meatballs and Garlic Roll

Sausage Link Pasta Dinner

$9.45

1 Sausage Link and Garlic Roll

Meatball Family Style Pasta Dinner

$16.45

Serves 5-6 People. With 6 Meatballs and 3 Garlic Rolls

Sausage Link Family Style Pasta Dinner

$16.45

Serves 5-6 People. With 4 Sausage Links & 3 Garlic Rolls......

Chicken Parmesan Pasta

$10.45

Served with Penne Pasta and a Garlic Roll

Pasta by The Quart

$6.00

Spaghetti or Penne

Lasagna With Rolls

$10.45

Butter or Garlic Roll

Lasagna With Salad

$11.45

Salads

Antipasto

$9.45

Ham, Salami, Pepperoni, Cheese, Tomatoes, Olives & Peppers - Roll & Butter

Dinner Salad

$5.50

Seafood

Jumbo Shrimp

$7.50+

Fish and Chips

$8.45+

Popcorn Shrimp Buffet

$8.45

Desserts

Cobbler

$3.75

Sides

Garlic Butter Cup

$0.75

Dressing cup

$0.75

Romano Cheese Cup

$0.50

Jalapenos

$0.75

Anchovies

$0.75

Fries

$3.00

Buttermilk Biscuits

$0.50

Family Meal

Value Meal #1

$22.50

1 12" Medium Pizza with one topping, 1 Family Style Pasta, 1 Choice of 8 Meatballs or 6 Sausage Links, 3 Rolls Plain or Garlic, 1 Large Salad

Value Meal #2

$27.50

1 16" X-Larege Pizza with one topping, 1 Family Style Pasta, 1 Choice of 12 Meatballs or 8 Sausage Links, 3 Rolls Plain or Garlic, 1 Large Salad

Value Meal #3

$27.50

1 12" Medium Pizza with one topping, 2 Full Lasagna Dinners, 2 Rolls Plain or Garlic, 1 Large Salad

Value Meal #4

$39.95

1 16" X-Large One topping Pizza, 3 full Lasagna Dinners, 3 Rolls Plain or Garlic, 1-Large Salad

Value Meal #5

$45.95

1 16" X-Large Pizza with one topping, 4 Chicken Parmesan Dinners with Penne, 3 Rolls Plain or Garlic, 1 Large Salad

Beverages

Pepsi

$2.75Out of stock

Pepsi Product

Water

$1.50Out of stock

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

15811 Euclid Avenue, East Cleveland, OH 44112

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Main pic

