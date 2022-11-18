Restaurant header imageView gallery

Angela Mia Pizza

review star

No reviews yet

728 Richmond Road

Richmond Heights, OH 44143

Popular Items

16" Large Super Cheese Pizza

Pizza

10" Small Super Cheese Pizza

$9.50

6 Slices

12" Medium Super Cheese Pizza

$12.50

8 Slices

16" Large Super Cheese Pizza

$16.00

12 Slices

Slice

$3.99

Speciality Pizza

All Meat Pizza

$12.50

Italian Sausage, Ground Beef, Ham, Pepperoni, and Bacon

2 All Meat Pizzas

$22.25Out of stock

Italian Sausage, Ground Beef, Ham, Pepperoni, and Bacon

Veggie Pizza

$12.50

Mushrooms, Green Peppers, Green and Black Olives & Onions

2 Veggie Pizzas

$22.25Out of stock

Mushrooms, Green Peppers, Green and Black Olives & Onions

Angela Mia Deluxe Pizza

$12.50

Italian Sausage, Mushrooms, Onions, Pepperoni, and Green Peppers.

2 Angela Mia Deluxe Pizzas

$22.25Out of stock

Italian Sausage, Mushrooms, Onions, Pepperoni, and Green Peppers.

Super Deluxe Pizza

$14.25

Italian Sausage, Mushrooms, Onions, Ground Beef, Pepperoni, Green Olives, Black Olives, Green Peppers, Ham

2 Super Deluxe Pizza

$25.75Out of stock

Italian Sausage, Mushrooms, Onions, Ground Beef, Pepperoni, Green Olives, Black Olives, Green Peppers, Ham

Deep Dish Pizza

Two Toppings Pizza

$18.00Out of stock

Choose Any Two Toppings

Deluxe

$20.00Out of stock

Italian Sausage, Mushrooms, Onions, Pepperoni, and Green Peppers.

Veggie

$20.00Out of stock

Mushrooms, Green Peppers, Green and Black Olives & Onions

Pasta

Meatball Pasta Dinner

$9.45

2 Meatballs and Garlic Roll

Sausage Link Pasta Dinner

$9.45

1 Sausage Link and Garlic Roll

Meatball Family Style Pasta Dinner

$16.45

Serves 5-6 People. With 6 Meatballs and 3 Garlic Rolls

Sausage Link Family Style Pasta Dinner

$16.45

Serves 5-6 People. With 4 Sausage Links & 3 Garlic Rolls......

Chicken Parmesan Pasta

$10.45

Served with Penne Pasta and a Garlic Roll

Pasta by The Quart

$6.00

Spaghetti or Penne

Lasagna With Rolls

$10.45Out of stock

Butter or Garlic Roll

Lasagna With Salad

$11.45Out of stock

Sandwiches

Hot Italian Sandwich

$8.45

Ham, Salami, Capicola, Provolone Cheese, Italian Dressing, Extra Melted Cheese, Tomato, Lettuce & Onion Mix

Cold Italian Sandwich

$7.45

Ham, Salami, Capicola, Provolone Cheese, Italian Dressing, Extra Melted Cheese, Tomato, Lettuce & Onion Mix

Chicken Parmesan Sandwich

$9.00

With Marinara and Melted Cheese

Roast Beef Sandwich

$8.00

Meatball Sandwich

$6.45

Italian Sausage Link Sandwich

$6.45

Ham Sandwich

$6.45

Pepperoni Sandwich

$6.45

Wings

Oven-Baked Wings

$8.95

No spilt orders

Boneless Wings 10pc

$10.45

Salads

Antipasto

$9.45

Ham, Salami, Pepperoni, Cheese, Tomatoes, Olives & Peppers - Roll & Butter

Dinner Salad

$5.50

Family Meal

Value Meal #1

$22.50

1 12" Medium Pizza with one topping, 1 Family Style Pasta, 1 Choice of 8 Meatballs or 6 Sausage Links, 3 Rolls Plain or Garlic, 1 Large Salad

Value Meal #2

$27.50

1 16" X-Larege Pizza with one topping, 1 Family Style Pasta, 1 Choice of 12 Meatballs or 8 Sausage Links, 3 Rolls Plain or Garlic, 1 Large Salad

Value Meal #3

$27.50Out of stock

1 12" Medium Pizza with one topping, 2 Full Lasagna Dinners, 2 Rolls Plain or Garlic, 1 Large Salad

Value Meal #4

$39.95Out of stock

1 16" X-Large One topping Pizza, 3 full Lasagna Dinners, 3 Rolls Plain or Garlic, 1-Large Salad

Value Meal #5

$45.95

1 16" X-Large Pizza with one topping, 4 Chicken Parmesan Dinners with Penne, 3 Rolls Plain or Garlic, 1 Large Salad

Desserts

Cobbler

$3.75

Beverages

Pepsi

$2.75

Pepsi Product

Water

$1.50Out of stock

Sides

Garlic Butter Cup

$0.75

Dressing cup

$0.75

Romano Cheese Cup

$0.50

Jalapenos

$0.75

Anchovies

$0.75

Fries

$3.00

Lunch Specials

2 10" Small 1 topping (Deep Copy)

$9.00+

6 Slices

Small Pizza and 6 Wings

$15.00

1 Medium Pizza 1 topping

$10.00

Seafood

Jumbo Shrimp

$7.50+

Fish and Chips

$8.45+

Popcorn Shrimp Buffet

$8.45

Football Special

Football special #1

$60.00
