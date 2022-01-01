Angela's Italian Ristorante 3452 Anderson Hwy
3452 Anderson Hwy
Powhatan, VA 23139
Appetizers
Bowl of Tomato Basil Soup
Bread Sticks
Topped with melted mozzarella cheese and a side of tomato sauce
Bruschetta
Toasted bread topped with fresh tomatoes, basil, garlic, onions, balsamic vinagrette and olive oil
Buffalo Shrimp
French Fries
Fried Calamari
Tender calamari fried and served with our marinara sauce
Garlic Bread
Mozzarella Sticks
Onion Rings
Pickle Fries
Fried pickles in the shape of french fries
Sammy's Fries
Topped with bacon, melted mozzarella cheese and a side of ranch dressing
Toasted Ravioli
Choice of beef, cheese or nacho and served with a side of tomato sauce
Wings (10)
Choice of BBQ, Buffalo or Naked with a choice of Ranch or Blue Cheese
Catfish Nuggets
Fried Mushrooms
Mussels
Cooked in a garlic white wine or marinara sauce
Bowl Of Potato Soup
1/2 Lb. Steamed Shrimp
1 Lb. Steamed Shrimp
Cheese Curds
Potato Skins
Fried Oyster App
Desserts
Cannoli
A cinnamon shell crust filled with sweet ricotta cream and chocolate chips
Cheesecake
New York style cheese cake
Chocolate Mousse Cake
Lemoncello Cake
Lemon mascarpone cake with white chocolate shavings on top
Pumpkin Cheesecake
Specialty Dessert
Tiramisu
Lady finger crust with layers of whipped espresso and sweet mascarpone cheese and liquor
Kids Menu
Pasta
Cannelloni
Fettuccine Alfredo
Our homemade creamy alfredo made with parmesan cheese, butter and cream
Fettuccine Carbonara
Creamy alfredo with ham, bacon and onions
Fettuccine with Chicken
Our homemade creamy alfredo made with parmesan cheese, butter and cream with Grilled Chicken
Fettuccini with Shrimp
Lasagna
Layers of lasagna noodles, ricotta, mozzarella, parmesan and beef baked with meat sauce
Linguini Tutto Mare
Shrimp, clams and mussels with mushrooms and fresh tomatoes cooked in a white wine sauce
Linguini with Clams
Sauteed clams in a marinara or garlic sauce
Manicotti
Stuffed with ricotta, topped with mozzarella cheese and topped with tomato or meat sauce
Penne A'la Vodka
Penne pasta in a zesty tomato ream sauce with a touch of Vodka
Ravioli
Beef or Cheese ravioli in tomato or meat sauce
Spaghetti
Served with tomato sauce or meat sauce
Baked Spaghetti
Served with tomato sauce or meat sauce alone or topped with parmesan and mozzarella cheese
Stuffed Shells
Large pasta shells stuffed with spinach and ricotta, topped with mozzarella cheese and tomato sauce
Tortellini
Beef or Cheese tortellini in tomato or meat sauce or in our creamy alfredo sauce
Tortellini Alfredo
Tortellini A'la Angela
Beef or Cheese tortellini in our creamy alfredo sauce with mushrooms, ham and sherry wine
Ziti
Served with tomato sauce or meat sauce alone or topped with parmesan and mozzarella cheese
Baked Ziti
2 for $25
Shrimp Scampi
Prepared with a lemon and garlic butter sauce on a bed of fettuccine
Pizza
SM Cheese Pizza
Start with our amazing cheese pizza and build from there
SM Deluxe Pizza
Double Cheese, pepperoni, sausage, ground beef, mushroom, onion and green pepper (optional anchovie)
SM Meat Lover's Pizza
Sausage, pepperoni, ground beef, ham, bacon and double cheese
SM Vegetable Lover's Pizza
Mushroom, green pepper, onion, black olive and double cheese
SM White Pizza
Basil, ricotta,fresh garlic, mozzarella and olive oil
SM Luke
Ham, Bacon and Pineapple
SM Half
SM 1/2 Deluxe
SM 1/2 Meat Lover's
SM 1/2 Vegetable Lover's
SM 1/2 Luke
LG Cheese Pizza
Start with our amazing cheese pizza and build from there
LG Deluxe Pizza
Double Cheese, pepperoni, sausage, ground beef, mushroom, onion and green pepper (optional anchovie)
LG Meat Lover's Pizza
Sausage, pepperoni, ground beef, ham, bacon and double cheese
LG Vegetable Lover's Pizza
Mushroom, green pepper, onion, black olive and double cheese
LG White Pizza
Basil, ricotta,fresh garlic, mozzarella and olive oil
LG Luke
Ham, Bacon and Pineapple
LG Half
LG 1/2 Deluxe
LG 1/2 Meat Lover's
LG 1/2 Vegetable Lover's
LG 1/2 Luke
XL Cheese Pizza
Start with our amazing cheese pizza and build from there
XL Deluxe Pizza
Double Cheese, pepperoni, sausage, ground beef, mushroom, onion and green pepper (optional anchovie)
XL Meat Lover's Pizza
Sausage, pepperoni, ground beef, ham, bacon and double cheese
XL Vegetable Lover's Pizza
Mushroom, green pepper, onion, black olive and double cheese
XL White Pizza
Basil, ricotta,fresh garlic, mozzarella and olive oil
XL Luke
Ham, Bacon and Pineapple
XL Half
XL 1/2 Deluxe
XL 1/2 Meat Lover's
XL 1/2 Vegetable Lover's
XL 1/2 Luke
Salad
Angela's Salad
Lettuce, tomato, cucumber, red onion with Grilled Chicken Breast
Salmon Salad
Large house salad with your choice of a 3oz. or a 6oz. portion of Salmon
Chef Salad
Lettuce, tomato, cucumber, red onion, ham, salami, turkey and cheese
Deluxe Salad
Lettuce, tomato, cucumber, red onion, green peppers, black olives, mushrooms, pepperoni and mozzarella cheese
Greek Salad
Lettuce, tomato, cucumber, red onion, feta cheese, kalamata olives and pepperoncinik served with our home made vinaigrette dressing
Dinner Salad
Lettuce, tomato, cucumber, red onion
Specialty Dinner
Baked/Fried Flounder
Two pieces of flounder baked in a butter lemon wine sauce topped with seasoned Italian bread crumbs
Chicken Marsala
Tender chicken cutlets cooked with mushrooms, tomatoes, and green peppers in a marsala wine sauce
Chicken Parmegiana
Tender breaded fried chicken cutlets fried and topped with tomato sauce, melted mozzarella and parmesan cheese
Eggplant Parmegiana
Eggplant breaded with Italian bread crumbs, fried and topped with tomato sauce, mozzarella and parmesan cheese
Fried Shrimp
Eight breaded and fried shrimp
Grilled Salmon
Marinated in our homemade house dressing and grilled to perfection
Ribeye Steak
12 oz. choice cut ribeye charbroiled to your select temperature
Seafood Platter
Served with four fried shrimp and two pieces of fried flounder
Surf and Turf
Our 12 oz. cut ribeye served with four fried shrimp
Veal Parmigiana
Tender breaded veal cutlets fried and topped with tomato sauce, melted mozzarella and parmesan cheese
Prime Rib
Grilled Pork Tenderloin
Marinated in our homemade house dressing and grilled to perfection
Special (HB Steak)
Special (Oysters)
Chicken Ferro
Special
Special 16.95
Special 17.95
Special 19.95
Special 21.95
Special 22.95
Special 23.95
Special 24.95
Special 12.95
Special 18.95
Stromboli/Calzone
Angela's Calzone
Ricotta, mozzarella and spinach
Angela's Stromboli
Pepperoni, ham and mozzarella cheese
Cheese Steak Stromboli
Steak, mozzarella cheese, ham and pepperoni
Meat Lover's Stromboli
Pepperoni, sausage, ground beef, ham, bacon and mozzarella cheese
Veggie Stromboli
Build Your Own Stromboli
Stuffed with Mozzarella Cheese and your 1st 2 toppings of no charge.
Build Your Own Calzone
SATURDAY Mini Angela's Stromboli
Subs
Steak Philly
Steak Philly with lettuce and tomato
Cheesesteak Philly
Steak Philly with cheese and lettuce, tomato and onion
Cheese Steak Works
Our steak Philly plus sauteed mushroom, onion and green pepper
Chicken Philly
Chicken Philly lettuce and tomato
Chicken Philly With Cheese
Chicken Philly Works
Chicken Philly plus sauteed mushroom, onion and green pepper
Chicken Parmigiana Sub
Choice of Chicken, Meatball, Eggplant, Sausage or Veal with tomato sauce and melted mozzarella
Meatball Parmigiana Sub
Veal Parmigiana Sub
Sausage Parmigiana Sub
Eggplant Parmigiana Sub
Italian Hoagie
Ham, Salami, provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato and onion
Vegetarian Sub
Sauteed mushrooms, green peppers, fried onion, melted mozzarella cheese, lettuce and tomato
Ham And Cheese
Turkey And Cheese
Grilled Chix Sandich
Pizza Steak
Sides
2 For 25
NA Beverages
Liquor
Well Vodka
Absolut
Tito's
Smirnoff Caramel
Smirnoff Orange
Kettle One Peach and Orange Blossom
Grey Goose
Well Gin
Seagram's Extra Dry
Bombay Saphire
Tanqueray
Well Rum
Captain Morgan
Malibu
Meyers Dark
Well Tequila
Jose Cuervo
1800 Silver
Well Whiskey
Seagram's 7
Southern Comfort
Crown Royal
Jack Daniels
Jim Beam
Jameson
Makers Mark
Woodford Reserve
Fireball
Henry McKenna
Double Well
Double Call
Jack Daniels Honey
Well Bourbon
Dewars White Label
Glenfiddich 12
Amaretto Di Saronno
Bailey's
Grand Marnier
Kahlua
Sambvca
Cocktails
Alabama Slammer
Apple Cider Martini
Appletini
Bahama Mama
Bay Breeze
Bloody Mary
Champagne Cocktail
Cosmopolitan
Cuc Marg
Cuc Mojito
Cucumber Freshka
Daiquiri Straw
Fall Mint Julip
Frozen Marg
Frozen Straw Marg
Greyhound
Harvest Cider Martini
Hot Toddy
Hurricane
Lemon Drop
Long Island Iced Tea
Long Island Tim Tea
Madras
Mai Tai
Manhattan
Margarita
Martini
Mimosa
Mint Julep
Modelo Margarita
Mojito
Mudslide
Old Fashioned
Rum Runner
Screwdriver
Sea Breeze
Sex On The Beach
Spooky Sangria
Straw Marg Rocks
Straw Mojito
Tequila Sunrise
Tim Russian
Toddy Crown Cider
Tom Collins
Whiskey Smash
Whiskey Sour
White Russian
Spooky Sangria Carafe
Caramel Apple Martini
Beer
Pitcher Bud
Pitcher Vienna
Pitcher Seasonal
Bud Light
Devils Backbone Vienna Lager
Om Nom Nom
Bold Rock Apple
Bud Light
Budweiser
Coors Lite
Corona Extra
Corona Premier
Legend Brown Ale
Michelobe Ultra
Miller Lite
Modelo
Peroni
The Great Return IPA
Yuengling
Non-Alcoholic Brew
Wine
Corkage Fee
Caraf Pinot Grigio
Caraf Chardonay
Caraf Merlot
Caraf Pinot Noir
Caraf Cabernet
GLS Cabernet Sauvignon
GLS Pinot Noir
GLS Merlot
GLS Carmel Road Pinot Noir
GLS 1924 Limited Cabernet Sauvignon
GLS Three Finger Jack Rum Barrel Aged Red Blend
GLS Conte Placido Chianti
GLS Tutto Mio Sweet Red
BTL Cabernet Sauvignon
BTL Pinot Noir
BTL Merlot
BTL Carmel Road Pinot Noir
BTL 1924 Limited Cabernet Sauvignon
BTL Three Finger Jack Rum Barrel Aged Red Blend
BTL Conte Placido Chianti
BTL Tutto Mio Sweet Red
GLS Chardonnay
GLS Pinot Grigio
GLS St. Francis Chardonnay
GLS Ruffino Pinot Grigio
GLS Cavit Moscato
GLS Seaglass Riesling
GLS Crane Lake White Zinfandel
GLS Benziger
BTL Chardonnay
BTL Pinot Grigio
BTL St. Francis Chardonnay
BTL Ruffino Pinot Grigio
BTL Cavit Moscato
BTL Seaglass Riesling
BTL Crane Lake White Zinfandel
BTL Benziger Pinot Grig
GLS Prosecco
Dinners
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!
3452 Anderson Hwy, Powhatan, VA 23139
