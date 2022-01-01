  • Home
  • /
  • Powhatan
  • /
  • Angela's Italian Ristorante - 3452 Anderson Hwy
A map showing the location of Angela's Italian Ristorante 3452 Anderson HwyView gallery

Angela's Italian Ristorante 3452 Anderson Hwy

review star

No reviews yet

3452 Anderson Hwy

Powhatan, VA 23139

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Appetizers

Bowl of Tomato Basil Soup

$6.95

Bread Sticks

$7.95

Topped with melted mozzarella cheese and a side of tomato sauce

Bruschetta

$10.95

Toasted bread topped with fresh tomatoes, basil, garlic, onions, balsamic vinagrette and olive oil

Buffalo Shrimp

$12.95

French Fries

$4.95

Fried Calamari

$13.95

Tender calamari fried and served with our marinara sauce

Garlic Bread

$4.95

Mozzarella Sticks

$9.95

Onion Rings

$6.95

Pickle Fries

$9.95

Fried pickles in the shape of french fries

Sammy's Fries

$9.95

Topped with bacon, melted mozzarella cheese and a side of ranch dressing

Toasted Ravioli

$10.95

Choice of beef, cheese or nacho and served with a side of tomato sauce

Wings (10)

$14.95

Choice of BBQ, Buffalo or Naked with a choice of Ranch or Blue Cheese

Catfish Nuggets

$10.95

Fried Mushrooms

$10.95

Mussels

$11.95

Cooked in a garlic white wine or marinara sauce

Bowl Of Potato Soup

$7.95

1/2 Lb. Steamed Shrimp

$12.95

1 Lb. Steamed Shrimp

$19.95

Cheese Curds

$9.95

Potato Skins

$9.95Out of stock

Fried Oyster App

$12.95

Burger

Hamburger

$9.95

Lettuce, tomato and onion

Cheeseburger

$10.95

Desserts

Cannoli

$5.95

A cinnamon shell crust filled with sweet ricotta cream and chocolate chips

Cheesecake

$6.95

New York style cheese cake

Chocolate Mousse Cake

$6.95

Lemoncello Cake

$6.95

Lemon mascarpone cake with white chocolate shavings on top

Pumpkin Cheesecake

$6.95

Specialty Dessert

$6.95

Tiramisu

$6.95

Lady finger crust with layers of whipped espresso and sweet mascarpone cheese and liquor

Kids Menu

Kids Chicken Tenders

$9.95

Chicken tenders with french fries

Kids Macaroni and Cheese

$8.45

Childs portion of macaroni and cheese

Kids Shrimp Basket

$8.95

Popcorn shrimp with french fries

Kids Spaghetti

$8.75

Childs portion of spaghetti with a choice of tomato, meat or butter sauce, with or without a meatball

Pasta

Cannelloni

$16.95

Fettuccine Alfredo

$15.95

Our homemade creamy alfredo made with parmesan cheese, butter and cream

Fettuccine Carbonara

$17.95

Creamy alfredo with ham, bacon and onions

Fettuccine with Chicken

$17.95

Our homemade creamy alfredo made with parmesan cheese, butter and cream with Grilled Chicken

Fettuccini with Shrimp

$17.95

Lasagna

$15.95

Layers of lasagna noodles, ricotta, mozzarella, parmesan and beef baked with meat sauce

Linguini Tutto Mare

$21.95

Shrimp, clams and mussels with mushrooms and fresh tomatoes cooked in a white wine sauce

Linguini with Clams

$16.95

Sauteed clams in a marinara or garlic sauce

Manicotti

$15.95

Stuffed with ricotta, topped with mozzarella cheese and topped with tomato or meat sauce

Penne A'la Vodka

$17.95

Penne pasta in a zesty tomato ream sauce with a touch of Vodka

Ravioli

$15.95

Beef or Cheese ravioli in tomato or meat sauce

Spaghetti

$13.95

Served with tomato sauce or meat sauce

Baked Spaghetti

$15.95

Served with tomato sauce or meat sauce alone or topped with parmesan and mozzarella cheese

Stuffed Shells

$16.95

Large pasta shells stuffed with spinach and ricotta, topped with mozzarella cheese and tomato sauce

Tortellini

$16.95

Beef or Cheese tortellini in tomato or meat sauce or in our creamy alfredo sauce

Tortellini Alfredo

$16.65

Tortellini A'la Angela

$18.95

Beef or Cheese tortellini in our creamy alfredo sauce with mushrooms, ham and sherry wine

Ziti

$13.95

Served with tomato sauce or meat sauce alone or topped with parmesan and mozzarella cheese

Baked Ziti

$15.95

2 for $25

$24.95

Shrimp Scampi

$21.95

Prepared with a lemon and garlic butter sauce on a bed of fettuccine

Pizza

SM Cheese Pizza

$10.95

Start with our amazing cheese pizza and build from there

SM Deluxe Pizza

$13.95

Double Cheese, pepperoni, sausage, ground beef, mushroom, onion and green pepper (optional anchovie)

SM Meat Lover's Pizza

$13.95

Sausage, pepperoni, ground beef, ham, bacon and double cheese

SM Vegetable Lover's Pizza

$12.95

Mushroom, green pepper, onion, black olive and double cheese

SM White Pizza

$13.95

Basil, ricotta,fresh garlic, mozzarella and olive oil

SM Luke

$13.95

Ham, Bacon and Pineapple

SM Half

$10.95

SM 1/2 Deluxe

$13.95

SM 1/2 Meat Lover's

$13.95

SM 1/2 Vegetable Lover's

$12.95

SM 1/2 Luke

$13.95

LG Cheese Pizza

$12.95

Start with our amazing cheese pizza and build from there

LG Deluxe Pizza

$16.95

Double Cheese, pepperoni, sausage, ground beef, mushroom, onion and green pepper (optional anchovie)

LG Meat Lover's Pizza

$16.95

Sausage, pepperoni, ground beef, ham, bacon and double cheese

LG Vegetable Lover's Pizza

$15.95

Mushroom, green pepper, onion, black olive and double cheese

LG White Pizza

$16.95

Basil, ricotta,fresh garlic, mozzarella and olive oil

LG Luke

$15.95

Ham, Bacon and Pineapple

LG Half

$12.95

LG 1/2 Deluxe

$16.95

LG 1/2 Meat Lover's

$16.95

LG 1/2 Vegetable Lover's

$15.95

LG 1/2 Luke

$15.95

XL Cheese Pizza

$14.95

Start with our amazing cheese pizza and build from there

XL Deluxe Pizza

$19.95

Double Cheese, pepperoni, sausage, ground beef, mushroom, onion and green pepper (optional anchovie)

XL Meat Lover's Pizza

$19.95

Sausage, pepperoni, ground beef, ham, bacon and double cheese

XL Vegetable Lover's Pizza

$18.95

Mushroom, green pepper, onion, black olive and double cheese

XL White Pizza

$19.95

Basil, ricotta,fresh garlic, mozzarella and olive oil

XL Luke

$17.95

Ham, Bacon and Pineapple

XL Half

$14.95

XL 1/2 Deluxe

$19.95

XL 1/2 Meat Lover's

$19.95

XL 1/2 Vegetable Lover's

$18.95

XL 1/2 Luke

$17.95

Salad

Angela's Salad

$11.95

Lettuce, tomato, cucumber, red onion with Grilled Chicken Breast

Salmon Salad

$11.95+

Large house salad with your choice of a 3oz. or a 6oz. portion of Salmon

Chef Salad

$11.95

Lettuce, tomato, cucumber, red onion, ham, salami, turkey and cheese

Deluxe Salad

$11.95

Lettuce, tomato, cucumber, red onion, green peppers, black olives, mushrooms, pepperoni and mozzarella cheese

Greek Salad

$11.95

Lettuce, tomato, cucumber, red onion, feta cheese, kalamata olives and pepperoncinik served with our home made vinaigrette dressing

Dinner Salad

$4.75

Lettuce, tomato, cucumber, red onion

Specialty Dinner

Baked/Fried Flounder

$19.95Out of stock

Two pieces of flounder baked in a butter lemon wine sauce topped with seasoned Italian bread crumbs

Chicken Marsala

$19.95

Tender chicken cutlets cooked with mushrooms, tomatoes, and green peppers in a marsala wine sauce

Chicken Parmegiana

$19.95

Tender breaded fried chicken cutlets fried and topped with tomato sauce, melted mozzarella and parmesan cheese

Eggplant Parmegiana

$16.95

Eggplant breaded with Italian bread crumbs, fried and topped with tomato sauce, mozzarella and parmesan cheese

Fried Shrimp

$20.95

Eight breaded and fried shrimp

Grilled Salmon

$20.95

Marinated in our homemade house dressing and grilled to perfection

Ribeye Steak

$22.95

12 oz. choice cut ribeye charbroiled to your select temperature

Seafood Platter

$21.95

Served with four fried shrimp and two pieces of fried flounder

Surf and Turf

$25.95

Our 12 oz. cut ribeye served with four fried shrimp

Veal Parmigiana

$23.95

Tender breaded veal cutlets fried and topped with tomato sauce, melted mozzarella and parmesan cheese

Prime Rib

$24.95

Grilled Pork Tenderloin

$16.95

Marinated in our homemade house dressing and grilled to perfection

Special (HB Steak)

$16.95

Special (Oysters)

$19.95

Chicken Ferro

$16.95

Special

$24.95

Special 16.95

$16.95

Special 17.95

$17.95

Special 19.95

$19.95

Special 21.95

$21.95

Special 22.95

$22.95

Special 23.95

$23.95

Special 24.95

$24.95

Special 12.95

$12.95

Special 18.95

$18.95

Stromboli/Calzone

Angela's Calzone

$13.95

Ricotta, mozzarella and spinach

Angela's Stromboli

$13.95

Pepperoni, ham and mozzarella cheese

Cheese Steak Stromboli

$13.95

Steak, mozzarella cheese, ham and pepperoni

Meat Lover's Stromboli

$13.95

Pepperoni, sausage, ground beef, ham, bacon and mozzarella cheese

Veggie Stromboli

$13.95

Build Your Own Stromboli

$10.95

Stuffed with Mozzarella Cheese and your 1st 2 toppings of no charge.

Build Your Own Calzone

$10.95

SATURDAY Mini Angela's Stromboli

$9.95

Subs

Steak Philly

$8.75

Steak Philly with lettuce and tomato

Cheesesteak Philly

$9.25

Steak Philly with cheese and lettuce, tomato and onion

Cheese Steak Works

$9.75

Our steak Philly plus sauteed mushroom, onion and green pepper

Chicken Philly

$8.75

Chicken Philly lettuce and tomato

Chicken Philly With Cheese

$9.25

Chicken Philly Works

$9.75

Chicken Philly plus sauteed mushroom, onion and green pepper

Chicken Parmigiana Sub

$9.95

Choice of Chicken, Meatball, Eggplant, Sausage or Veal with tomato sauce and melted mozzarella

Meatball Parmigiana Sub

$9.95

Veal Parmigiana Sub

$12.95

Sausage Parmigiana Sub

$10.95

Eggplant Parmigiana Sub

$10.95

Italian Hoagie

$8.75

Ham, Salami, provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato and onion

Vegetarian Sub

$8.75

Sauteed mushrooms, green peppers, fried onion, melted mozzarella cheese, lettuce and tomato

Ham And Cheese

$8.95

Turkey And Cheese

$8.95

Grilled Chix Sandich

$9.95

Pizza Steak

$10.95

Sides

Dinner Roll

$0.50

1 Grilled Chicken Breast

$6.95

2 Meatballs

$4.95

Broccoli

$4.95

Fries

$3.75

Onion Rings

$5.95

Baked Potato

$4.95

Side Salad

$4.95

Side of Tomato Sauce

$1.00

Side of Meat Sauce

$1.00

2oz. Dressing

$0.75

4oz. Dressing

$1.50

Add Cheddar

$2.00

16 Oz Dressing

$12.95

Pizza Specials

XL One Topping

$13.95

XL Two Topping

$15.95

XL Three Topping

$17.95

2 For 25

2 for 25 Spaghetti

$24.95

2 for 25 Baked Spaghetti

$24.95

2 for 25 Ziti

$24.95

2 for 25 Baked Ziti

$24.95

2 for 25 Lasagna

$24.95

2 for 25 Manicotti

$24.95

2 for 25 Cannelloni

$24.95

NA Beverages

Coke

$2.95

Mr. Pibb

$2.95

Diet Coke

$2.95

Sprite

$2.95

Pink Lemonade

$2.95

Mellow Yellow

$2.95

Sweet Tea

$2.95

Unsweet Tea

$2.95

Ginger Ale

$2.95

Coffee

$2.95

Decaffeinated Coffee

$2.95

Hot Tea

$3.25

Club Soda

$2.95

Milk

$3.95Out of stock

Chocolate Milk

$4.25

Espresso

$5.95

Apple Juice

$3.25

Water

Liquor

Well Vodka

$3.25

Absolut

$5.25

Tito's

$6.00

Smirnoff Caramel

$6.00

Smirnoff Orange

$6.00

Kettle One Peach and Orange Blossom

$6.25

Grey Goose

$8.00

Well Gin

$3.25

Seagram's Extra Dry

$5.00

Bombay Saphire

$6.25

Tanqueray

$5.25

Well Rum

$3.25

Captain Morgan

$6.00

Malibu

$6.00

Meyers Dark

$5.25

Well Tequila

$3.25

Jose Cuervo

$5.25

1800 Silver

$7.00

Well Whiskey

$3.25

Seagram's 7

$5.25

Southern Comfort

$5.25

Crown Royal

$6.00

Jack Daniels

$5.25

Jim Beam

$5.25

Jameson

$6.00

Makers Mark

$6.25

Woodford Reserve

$8.00

Fireball

$5.25

Henry McKenna

$6.25

Double Well

$2.50

Double Call

$3.00

Jack Daniels Honey

$6.25

Well Bourbon

$3.25

Dewars White Label

$6.25

Glenfiddich 12

$7.00

Amaretto Di Saronno

$5.25

Bailey's

$6.00

Grand Marnier

$6.00

Kahlua

$6.00

Sambvca

$6.00

Cocktails

Alabama Slammer

$11.00

Apple Cider Martini

$10.00

Appletini

$7.50

Bahama Mama

$7.95

Bay Breeze

$5.75

Bloody Mary

$6.75

Champagne Cocktail

Cosmopolitan

$9.50

Cuc Marg

$10.00

Cuc Mojito

$10.00

Cucumber Freshka

$8.50

Daiquiri Straw

$9.00

Fall Mint Julip

$11.00

Frozen Marg

$8.75

Frozen Straw Marg

$10.00

Greyhound

Harvest Cider Martini

$11.00

Hot Toddy

$8.50

Hurricane

$11.00

Lemon Drop

$5.25

Long Island Iced Tea

$9.50

Long Island Tim Tea

$15.00

Madras

Mai Tai

$9.00

Manhattan

$8.00

Margarita

$8.75

Martini

$9.00

Mimosa

$7.00

Mint Julep

Modelo Margarita

$12.50

Mojito

$8.50

Mudslide

Old Fashioned

$9.00

Rum Runner

$8.00

Screwdriver

$5.50

Sea Breeze

Sex On The Beach

$8.00

Spooky Sangria

$7.00

Straw Marg Rocks

$12.50

Straw Mojito

$12.50

Tequila Sunrise

$7.50

Tim Russian

$8.95

Toddy Crown Cider

$9.00

Tom Collins

$6.50

Whiskey Smash

Whiskey Sour

$6.75

White Russian

$8.50

Spooky Sangria Carafe

$16.00

Caramel Apple Martini

$9.95

Beer

Pitcher Bud

$15.95

Pitcher Vienna

$16.95

Pitcher Seasonal

$16.95

Bud Light

$6.00+

Devils Backbone Vienna Lager

$6.00+

Om Nom Nom

$7.00+

Bold Rock Apple

$5.50

Bud Light

$4.50

Budweiser

$4.50

Coors Lite

$4.50

Corona Extra

$5.50

Corona Premier

$5.50

Legend Brown Ale

$5.50

Michelobe Ultra

$4.50

Miller Lite

$4.50

Modelo

$5.00

Peroni

$5.50

The Great Return IPA

$4.50

Yuengling

$5.25

Non-Alcoholic Brew

$4.50

Wine

Corkage Fee

$15.00

Caraf Pinot Grigio

$16.00

Caraf Chardonay

$16.00

Caraf Merlot

$16.00

Caraf Pinot Noir

$16.00

Caraf Cabernet

$16.00

GLS Cabernet Sauvignon

$5.00

GLS Pinot Noir

$5.00

GLS Merlot

$5.00

GLS Carmel Road Pinot Noir

$9.00

GLS 1924 Limited Cabernet Sauvignon

$8.00

GLS Three Finger Jack Rum Barrel Aged Red Blend

$8.00

GLS Conte Placido Chianti

$8.00

GLS Tutto Mio Sweet Red

$8.00

BTL Cabernet Sauvignon

$32.00

BTL Pinot Noir

$32.00

BTL Merlot

$32.00

BTL Carmel Road Pinot Noir

$32.00

BTL 1924 Limited Cabernet Sauvignon

$28.00

BTL Three Finger Jack Rum Barrel Aged Red Blend

$30.00

BTL Conte Placido Chianti

$30.00

BTL Tutto Mio Sweet Red

$30.00

GLS Chardonnay

$5.00

GLS Pinot Grigio

$5.00

GLS St. Francis Chardonnay

$8.00

GLS Ruffino Pinot Grigio

$7.00

GLS Cavit Moscato

$7.00

GLS Seaglass Riesling

$8.00

GLS Crane Lake White Zinfandel

$7.00

GLS Benziger

$7.00

BTL Chardonnay

$32.00

BTL Pinot Grigio

$32.00

BTL St. Francis Chardonnay

$27.00

BTL Ruffino Pinot Grigio

$20.00

BTL Cavit Moscato

$20.00

BTL Seaglass Riesling

$26.00

BTL Crane Lake White Zinfandel

$20.00

BTL Benziger Pinot Grig

$20.00

GLS Prosecco

$7.00

Dinners

Spaghetti

$50.00+

Baked Spaghetti

$70.00+

Ziti

$50.00+

Baked Ziti

$70.00+

Lasagna

$65.00+

Fettuccini Alfredo

$80.00+

Fettuccini with Chicken

$90.00+

Chicken Parmesan

$90.00+

Penne Alla Vodka

$60.00

Salads

Dinner Salad

$50.00+

Angela's Salad

$70.00+

Greek Salad

$65.00+

Apps

Toasted Ravioli

$1.00

Wings

$1.35

Meatballs

$2.00

Bread

Rolls

$20.00+

Breadsticks

$1.00+

Garlic Brad

$1.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
WednesdayClosed
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

3452 Anderson Hwy, Powhatan, VA 23139

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Similar restaurants in your area

Salt and Pepper Shack
orange starNo Reviews
3558 Richards Run Powhatan, VA 23139
View restaurantnext
1933 Public House - 3844 Old Buckingham Road
orange starNo Reviews
3844 Old Buckingham Road Powhatan, VA 23139
View restaurantnext
Fine Creek Provisions - General Store
orange starNo Reviews
2453 Robert E. Lee Rd. Powhatan, VA 23139
View restaurantnext
Fine Creek Brewing Co.
orange star5.0 • 319
2425 Robert E Lee Rd Powhatan, VA 23139
View restaurantnext
Fine Creek Provisions - The Mill Venue
orange star5.0 • 319
2425 Robert E Lee Rd Powhatan, VA 23139
View restaurantnext
NAPA Kitchen and Wine
orange starNo Reviews
15825 WC Main Street Midlothian, VA 23113
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Powhatan

Fine Creek Brewing Co.
orange star5.0 • 319
2425 Robert E Lee Rd Powhatan, VA 23139
View restaurantnext
Fine Creek Provisions - The Mill Venue
orange star5.0 • 319
2425 Robert E Lee Rd Powhatan, VA 23139
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Powhatan
Midlothian
review star
Avg 4.5 (38 restaurants)
Richmond
review star
Avg 4.4 (276 restaurants)
Glen Allen
review star
Avg 4.3 (15 restaurants)
Henrico
review star
Avg 4.4 (72 restaurants)
Chesterfield
review star
No reviews yet
Ashland
review star
Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)
Mechanicsville
review star
Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)
Colonial Heights
review star
Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
Petersburg
review star
Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston