Angel Cafe

1580 Gaylord Street

Denver, CO 80206

Popular Items

Spicy Chicken Sandwich

$6.00

A boneless breast of chicken seasoned with a spicy blend of peppers, freshly breaded, pressure cooked in 100% refined peanut oil and served on a toasted, buttered bun with dill pickle chips.

Grinder

$6.00

Genoa Salami, Pepperoni, Spicy Capicola, Provolone, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Red Onions, Oil & Vinegar

Teriyaki Chicken Plate

$7.00

Chick Fil A

CFA Food

Original Chicken Sandwich

$6.00

A boneless breast of chicken seasoned to perfection, freshly breaded, pressure cooked in 100% refined peanut oil and served on a toasted, buttered bun with dill pickle chips.

Spicy Chicken Sandwich

$6.00

A boneless breast of chicken seasoned with a spicy blend of peppers, freshly breaded, pressure cooked in 100% refined peanut oil and served on a toasted, buttered bun with dill pickle chips.

Whichwich

WW Food

Garden Party

$6.00

Avocado, Provolone, Cucumbers, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Red Onions, Mayo & 1000 Island

Buffalo Chicken

$6.00

Chicken, Provolone, Buffalo Sauce, Lettuce, Tomatoes & Ranch

Grinder

$6.00

Genoa Salami, Pepperoni, Spicy Capicola, Provolone, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Red Onions, Oil & Vinegar

Kealouas BBQ

Entrees

Teriyaki Chicken Plate

$7.00

Ribs Plate

$7.00

Angel Cafe

Chips

Doritos

$1.50

Ms Vickis Salt and Vinegar

$1.50

Ms Vickis BBQ

$1.50

Flamin' Hot Cheetos

$1.50

Lays Potato Chips

$1.50

Ms Vickis Jalapeño

$1.50

Flamin' Hot Cheetos lime

$1.50

Flamin' Hot Funyuns

Flamin' Hot Doritos

Flamin' Hot Fries

Beverages

Coke

$1.50

Sprite

$1.25

Rootbeer

$1.50

Dr. Pepper

$1.50

Diet Coke

$1.25

Water

$1.00

12 oz. Daz Bog Nitro Cold Brew

$3.50

16 oz Daz Bog Lotus Energy Fruit Revivers

$4.00

Lemonade

$1.50

Orange Soda

$1.50

Mountain Dew

$1.50

Candy

Reeces Pieces

$1.50

Twix

$1.50

Kit Kats

$1.50

Twislers

$1.50

Skittles Smoothies

$1.50

Skittles sour

$1.50

Pizza

Cheese

Cheese

$3.00

Pepperoni

Pepperoni

$3.50

Santiagos

Entree

Breakfast Burrito

$3.75

Tuesday: Sausage Wednesday: Bacon Thursday: Chorizo

Beef and Bean Burrito

$4.25
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

What began as an outreach to the city in the early 80’s grew to become a local church, and in 1991 Church In The City was founded as a racially and economically diverse church with a passion to reflect christ to our community and throughout the world.

Website

Location

1580 Gaylord Street, Denver, CO 80206

Directions

