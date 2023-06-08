French
Bars & Lounges
Angele Restaurant & Bar
2,808 Reviews
$$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info
In 2002, Bettina Rouas introduced Angèle restaurant to downtown Napa. Angèle brings the simple cuisine and warm hospitality of the french countryside to the Napa Valley. The restaurant offers a unique and inviting interior dining room as well as outdoor waterfront dining. The menu explores the bounty of northern California through the lens of french country cuisine and is complimented by an extensive wine and spirits program
Location
540 Main Street, Napa, CA 94559
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Popular restaurants in Napa
La Taquiza Fish Tacos - 2007 Redwood Rd # 104
4.6 • 2,900
2007 Redwood Rd # 104 Napa, CA 94558
View restaurant