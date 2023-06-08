Restaurant header imageView gallery
French
Bars & Lounges

Angele Restaurant & Bar

2,808 Reviews

$$$

540 Main Street

Napa, CA 94559

Popular Items

"Out the Blue Door" Dinner Wednesday May 17th

$49.00

Paté de Campagne, cornichons, pistachios, pickled vegetables _____ Crispy Chicken Leg Confit, Butter Beans, Baby Artichokes _____ Strawberries and Cream, Brown Sugar

Angele Baguette & Normandy Butter

$12.00


Angèle at Home

Angèle 20th Anniversary Trucker Hat

$35.00

Bring home a little Angèle Swag Classic Blue Trucker hat with adjustable back

Angèle 20th Anniversary Sweatshirt

$65.00

Bring home a little Angèle Swag Ultra comfortable 20th Anniversary Sweatshirt available in SM, MED, LRG, XL & XXL

Attributes and Amenities
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markSeating
check markBike Parking
check markReservations
check markCatering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
In 2002, Bettina Rouas introduced Angèle restaurant to downtown Napa. Angèle brings the simple cuisine and warm hospitality of the french countryside to the Napa Valley. The restaurant offers a unique and inviting interior dining room as well as outdoor waterfront dining. The menu explores the bounty of northern California through the lens of french country cuisine and is complimented by an extensive wine and spirits program

540 Main Street, Napa, CA 94559

