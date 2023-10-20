Breakfast

Burritos

Barbacoa, Egg, & Potato Burrito
Barbacoa, Egg, & Potato Burrito
$9.99

Barbacoa, Egg, Potato, Cilantro, & Onion Burrito

Quesadilla

Barbacoa Quesadilla
Barbacoa Quesadilla
$6.99

Breakfast Barbacoa Taco

Breakfast Barbacoa Taco
Breakfast Barbacoa Taco
$3.49

Drinks

Soda Cans

Canned Pepsi
Canned Pepsi
$0.99
Canned Manzanita
Canned Manzanita
$0.99

Bottled Sodas & Jarritos

Bottled Coke
Bottled Coke
$3.79
Bottled Sprite
Bottled Sprite
$3.79
Bottled Fanta
Bottled Fanta
$3.79
Bottled Jarrito
Bottled Jarrito
$3.79

Bottled Water & Mineral Water

Bottled Mineragua Sparkling Water
Bottled Mineragua Sparkling Water
$3.79
Bottled Water
Bottled Water
$2.49