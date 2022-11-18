Restaurant header imageView gallery

Angelina Brewing Company

181 Reviews

$$

118 South 1st.

Lufkin, TX 75901

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Starters

FRESH PORK RINDS

$6.00

CHEESE STICKS

$8.00

MAC N CHEESE BALLS

$8.00

WINGS

$9.00+

WORLD SERIES WINGS

$4.00+

FLIGHT OF DIPS

$11.00

CHIPS & QUESO

$5.00

CHIPS & SALSA

$5.00

CHIPS & GUAC

$5.00

Sandwiches

The Brewery Burger

$12.00

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$10.00

Chicken Bacon Ranch. Pita

$11.00

Chicken On a Bun

$11.00

LUNCH SPECIAL

$9.00

Soup & Salad

ANGELINA CAESAR

$11.00

DOWNTOWN COBB

$11.00

The Big Eats

First Street Tacos

$10.00

Fish & Chips

$12.00

Tender dinner

$12.00

Quesdilla

$12.00

Chicken & Waffles

$12.00

Country Fried Steak

$15.00

Thursday Night Special

$13.00

Pizza

Cheese Pizza

$9.00

Pepperoni Pizza

$10.00

Veggie Pizza

$11.00

Margherita Pizza

$12.00

BBQ chicken Pizza

$12.00

Diablo

$12.00

Meat Lover Pizza

$13.00

Kid's Menu

BROCK'S GRILLED CHEESE

$6.00

ANISTON'S AWESOME BURGER

$6.00

MACY'S MAC & CHEESE

$6.00

STONE'S CHICKEN STRIPS

$6.00

CAROLINE'S QUESADILLA

$6.00

Desserts

Banana Caramel Cheesecake eggroll

$8.00

Reese's Peanut Butter Cheesecake

$8.00

Ice Cream Scoop

$1.50

Sides

Fries

$3.00

House Potato Chips

$3.00

Onion Rings

$3.00

Mac N Cheese

$3.00

Sauce

Ranch

$0.50

Mayo

$0.25

Mustard

$0.25

Campfire

$0.75

BBQ

$0.50

Avocado crema

$0.50

Onion ring sauce

$0.75

Parmesan Cheese

$0.50

Korean BBQ

$0.50

Crushed Red Pepper

$0.25

Ketchup

$0.25

Marinara

$0.50

Gravy

$1.00

Peri-Peri

$0.75
Attributes and Amenities
check markLive Music
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Local brewery and restaurant serving hand-crafted pub food!

Website

Location

118 South 1st., Lufkin, TX 75901

Directions

Gallery
Angelina Brewing Company image
Angelina Brewing Company image
Angelina Brewing Company image

Similar restaurants in your area

Restoration Bistro
orange star4.3 • 182
210 S 1st St Lufkin, TX 75901
View restaurantnext
Skyline Burrito Bowls - 409 N Timberland Dr
orange starNo Reviews
409 N Timberland Dr lufkin, TX 75901
View restaurantnext
Java Jack's Coffee House - 1102 SW John Reddit Dr. Lufkin, TX
orange starNo Reviews
1102 SW John Reddit dr Suite 300 Lufkin, TX 75901
View restaurantnext
Pelican Pointe
orange starNo Reviews
1302 N John Redditt Dr Lufkin, TX 75904
View restaurantnext
Bodacious Bar-B-Q
orange starNo Reviews
2207 W. Frank St Lufkin, TX 75904
View restaurantnext
Java Jacks Coffee House Nacogdoches - 1122 North Street
orange star4.7 • 524
1122 North Street Nacogdoches, TX 75961
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Lufkin

Restoration Bistro
orange star4.3 • 182
210 S 1st St Lufkin, TX 75901
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Lufkin
Huntsville
review star
Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)
Tyler
review star
Avg 4.4 (31 restaurants)
Longview
review star
Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)
Conroe
review star
Avg 4.5 (36 restaurants)
Montgomery
review star
Avg 4.3 (20 restaurants)
Lindale
review star
Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)
Beaumont
review star
Avg 4.6 (32 restaurants)
Shreveport
review star
Avg 4.5 (34 restaurants)
Spring
review star
Avg 4.3 (99 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston