Angelina's Eatery & Cafe

review star

No reviews yet

3451 NE 1 AVE. 102 B

Miami, FL 33137

Order Again

Popular Items

Breakfast Sandwich
Angelina's Breakfast
Latte (16oz)

All-Day Breakfast

Bowls, Toasts, Waffles, Eggs, Grilled Sandwiches and more!

Oatmeal

$8.50

Rolled oats topped with berries, banana, homemade granola and raw honey. Served hot and made to order!

Granola Bowl

Granola Bowl

$10.50

Soft plain yogurt, berries, banana, homemade granola* and raw honey. *contains nuts, seeds and spices.

Fruit Bowl

Fruit Bowl

$9.50

Fresh berries, pineapple and banana.

Acai Bowl

Acai Bowl

$11.50

Organic acai blended with banana, mango, strawberry and coconut water, topped with banana, blueberries, strawberries, homemade granola* and toasted coconut *contains nuts, seeds and spices

Avocado Toast

$9.50

Mashed avocado with lemon and olive oil, topped with cherry tomatoes and chili flakes, on a thick multigrain sourdough toast

Salmon Toast

$14.50

Smoked salmon, herb labneh, cherry tomatoes and olive oil, topped with pickled onions, dill and a hint of lemon, on a thick multigrain sourdough toast

Labneh, Jam and Honey Toast

$8.50

Soft creamy cheese spread, raspberry jam (on one side) and honey (on the other) on a thick multigrain sourdough toast

Belgian Waffles

Belgian Waffles

$13.50

Classic mini belgian waffles served with banana, berries, powdered sugar and syrup

Breakfast Sandwich

$13.50

Over-easy egg, muenster cheese, mashed avocado, bacon, roasted tomatoes and spicy mayo on a lightly toasted wheat sourdough

Angelina's Breakfast

Angelina's Breakfast

$15.50

Eggs, avocado, applewood bacon, roasted tomatoes, labneh and sourdough toast

Scrambled Eggs

Scrambled Eggs

$14.50

create your own scrambled eggs, includes up to 3 ingredients, served in a skillet with sourdough bread.

Sandwiches

On Sullivan Street Bakery sourdough bread. Includes a side of chips and labneh
Turkey Club

Turkey Club

$14.50

turkey, mashed avocado, applewood bacon, swiss cheese, fresh tomato and wholegrain dijon mustard on a toasted wheat sourdough

Angie's "Cuban"

Angie's "Cuban"

$14.50

Ham, fennel, pickles, arugula, fontina cheese, olive oil and a light creamy herb spread, pressed on a ciabatta

Sweet Grilled Cheese

Sweet Grilled Cheese

$14.50

sharp cheddar, fontina cheese, smoked applewood bacon, caramelized onions and red pepper jam, pressed on a wheat sourdough

Fresh Veggie

$13.50

avocado, carrots, english cucumbers, sprouts, pickled cabbage and humus on a lightly toasted wheat sourdough

Salads & Bowls

Pearfection Salad

Pearfection Salad

$14.50

Pear, walnuts, dried figs, goat cheese, radicchio and mixed greens with a lemon-olive oil dressing

Turkey Garden Salad

$15.50

Mixed greens, apples, walnuts, raisins, cranberries, parmesan cheese, poppy seed dressing

Market Salad

$14.50

Quinoa, roasted butternut squash, fava beans, roasted cherry tomatoes, arugula and roasted cashews, with a sweet wine vinegar-olive oil dressing

Chicken Avocado Bowl

Chicken Avocado Bowl

$15.50

Ground Bowl

$16.50Out of stock

Spiced meat balls, lightly spicy tzatziki, roasted brussel sprouts and sweet potatoes, fresh greens with a lemon-olive oil dressing

Desserts & Pastries

Courtney's Cookies

$3.50Out of stock
Eden Bars

Eden Bars

$2.75Out of stock

Handmade, brownie-like, caramel fudge, organic peanut bars!

Banana Bread

$2.00Out of stock

Mini Chocolate Cakes

$2.95Out of stock

Vegan Brownies

$3.95

1 Apple

$2.00

1 Banana

$2.00

Sides

Side of Avocado

$3.50

Side of Bacon

$4.50

3 strips

Side of Cheese

$3.00

Side of Eggs

$4.00

Side of Chicken

$5.00

Side of Ham

$4.00

Side of Smoked Salmon

$6.00

Eating raw or undercooked meat, poultry, seafood, shellfish or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness

Side of Turkey

$5.00

Side of Turkey Sausage

$3.50

Side of Tomatoes (Raw)

$2.50

Side of Tomatoes (Cooked)

$2.50

Side of Toast

$2.00

Slice of sourdough toast with butter on the side

Bread Basket

$5.00

Side of Butter

Side of Honey

$1.50

Side of Jam

$2.00

Homemade pure raspberry jam

Side of Labneh

$1.50

Side of Nutella

$1.50

Side of Almond Butter

$2.00

Soup of the Day

Soup of the day, 8oz

Soup (8oz)

$6.50

Fresh Juices

Back to Basics

$8.95

Orange, carrot, apple, ginger

Cold Call

$8.95

orange, lemon, ginger, turmeric

Detox of Oz

$8.95

Kale, cucumber, apple, lemon, ginger

Rainbow Cleanse

$8.95

Carrot, celery, apple, beet, ginger, kale

CYO Juice

$8.95

Classic Lemonade

$4.50

Mint Lemonade

$5.50

Orange Juice

$5.50

Fresh squeezed OJ

Natural Apple Juice (12oz)

$4.50

Ginger Shot

$3.50

Ginger, lemon

Cold Shot

$3.50

Ginger, lemon, turmeric, honey

Immune Shot

$3.50

Ginger, lemon, cayenne pepper, wild oregano oil

Smoothies & Shakes

Sweet Green

$8.95

Kale, spinach, pineapple, apple

Isla Bonita

$8.95

Pineapple, strawberry, coconut, orange

West Coast

$8.95

Carrot, lemon, ginger, banana, orange

Strawberry, Banana Smoothie

$8.95

Mango, Strawberry, Banana Smoothie

$8.95

Mango-Pineapple-Mint Smoothie

$8.95

3Berry Vanilla

$8.95

Strawberry, blueberry, blackberry, banana, vanilla whey protein, almond mylk.

Hulk Smash

$8.95

Banana, peanut butter, vanilla whey protein, almond mylk

Chocolate Hulk

$8.95

Banana, peanut butter, vanilla whey protein, cacao powder, almond mylk

Dirty Mocha

$8.95

Banana, 1 date, cacao nibs, vanilla whey protein, espresso shot, almond mylk

Coffee

Proudly serving locally roasted coffee from Great Circle Coffee Roasters

Iced Coffee (16oz)

$3.50

Espresso

$3.00

Double shot

Macchiato

$3.50

Double shot

Americano (8oz)

$3.50

Double espresso shot + hot water. 8oz

Capuccino (12oz)

$4.00

Double espresso shot with foamed milk. 12oz

Cafe Mocha (12oz)

$4.50

Double espresso shot with cocoa powder and foamed milk, topped with cocoa powder. 12oz

Latte (16oz)

$4.50

Double espresso shot with lots of foamed milk. 16oz

Cafe con Leche

$3.50+

Double espresso shot with hot milk.

Colada

$3.00

Classic cuban coffee with "pumita". Double espresso shot with caramelized sugar. 3oz

Cortadito

$3.00

Double espresso shot with a spalsh of warm milk. 3oz

Coffee Bags (12oz)

$19.50

Get our fresh coffee beans to make at home or as a gift ;)

Tea

Tea Infusions (16oz)

$3.50

Mighty Leaf organic teas

Fresh Teas (16oz)

$4.00

Matcha (12oz)

$4.00

Matcha Latte (12oz)

$5.00

Chai Latte (12oz)

$4.50

Soft Drinks

Water Bottle

$3.00

Acqua Panna

$4.00

Sparkling Water - Topo Chico

$3.50

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Monday7:30 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday7:30 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday7:30 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday7:30 am - 3:00 pm
Friday7:30 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Breakfast, brunch, acai bowls, avocado toast, grilled sandwiches, fresh-pressed juices, great coffee and more!

3451 NE 1 AVE. 102 B, Miami, FL 33137

Angelina’s Coffee and Juice image
Main pic

