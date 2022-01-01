Angelina's Don Louis imageView gallery

Angelina's Don Louis Hickory Creek

review star

No reviews yet

101 Baize Blvd

Hickory Creek, TX 75065

Popular Items

Kid's Meal
Fajitas de Angelina
Choose 2 Plate

Botanas

Chile Con Queso

$5.50+

Queso Blanco

$5.75+

Queso Fiesta

$9.50

Queso Con Todo

$9.75

Fiesta Nachos

$10.25

Your choice of ground beef or shredded chicken. Served with chile con queso, jalapenos, guacamole, sour cream, lettuce, tomatoes and beans.

Angelina's Famous Nachos

Chicken or Beef, on beans, topped with melted shredded cheese, served with jalapenos, guacamole and sour cream. (Small orders are $1.00 less)

1/2 Order Nachos

Quesadillas

A large flour tortilla filled with monterey jack cheese and pico de gallo. Served with guacamole and sour cream.

Stuffed Jalapenos

$10.50

Six jalapeno peppers, three stuffed with chicken and three with monterey jack cheese, battered and deep fried. Served with guacamole and sour cream.

Flautitas

$10.25

Seasoned chicken rolled in a crisp tortilla. Served with chile con queso, guacamole and sour cream.

Tex Mex Flautitas

$9.25

(4) Flour tortillas rolled and deep fried with seasoned shredded chicken, black beans, corn, and jack cheese. Served with a side of chipotle ranch

Queso Flameado

$11.99

"Our Flaming Cheese Dish!" Mexican sausage topped with monterey jack cheese, served with flour tortillas and a small salad.

Cocktail Camarones De Adriana

$9.75+

Spicy Shrimp Cocktail

Fiesta Platter

$13.25

A sampler of Angelina's favorites: Bean nachos, Flautitas, Stuffed jalapenos, Beef quesadillas, Chile con queso, Sour cream and Guacamole.

Fiesta Supreme

$16.50

More of Angelina's favorites: Chicken fajita nachos, Flautitas, Stuffed jalapenos, Chicken fajita Quesadillas, Chile con queso, 2 jumbo shrimp. Served with Sour Cream and Guacamole. Muy Bueno!

Louis' Favorite Shrimp Appetizer

$17.50

(6) Butterfly shrimp stuffed with monterey jack cheese and jalapenos then wrapped with bacon and fried to perfection. Served with two dipping sauces.

Ceviche Tower

$15.25

Dip Trio

$14.50

Salsa**

$1.00+

Bag of Chips**

$1.99+

Salads & Soups

Sopa de Tortilla

$5.25+

Tortillas soup served with avocado, chicken, monterey jack cheese and tortilla strips.

Soup and Salad

$9.50

12oz. bowl of our Authentic Tortilla Soup served alongside a small salad.

Ensalada de Pollo

$12.50

Eliza's Favorite! Crisp lettuce, tomatoes, bell peppers, onions, monterey jack and cheddar cheeses, topped with strips of grilled chicken, avocado slices and corn tortillas strips.

Tex Mex Salad

$13.25

Fresh spinach and lettuce topped with black beans, corn, fajita chicken, jack cheese and corn tortilla strips. Served with a chipotle ranch dressing.

Taco Salad

$11.75

Layers of crisp lettuce, tomatoes, refried beans, cheese, chile con queso, sour cream and guacamole served in a unique flour tortilla bowl with your choice of seasoned ground beef or shredded chicken. Substitute with Beef or Chicken Fajita meat for $1.50

Guacamole

$7.00+

Side Salad

$4.25

Quinoa & Shrimp Salad

$14.25

Platillos Ligeros

Three fish tacos filled with pico de gallo and a small avocado salad. Served with rice and borracho beans.

Enchiladas Espinaca

$12.25

Spinach enchilada topped with tomatillo sauce served with black beans and steamed veggies.

Grilled Tilapia

$15.25

Grilled Tilapia sauteed in a minced garlic, white wine sauce, served alongside a small avocado salad. Served with rice and borracho beans.

Fish Tacos

$15.25

Pan Seared Salmon

$17.25

Pechuga a la Limon

$14.25

Lemon pepper seasoned chicken breast, served with pico de gallo and steamed veggies. Served with rice and borracho beans.

Platillos Texanos

Chile Relleno

$12.50

Poblano pepper stuffed with perfectly seasoned ground beef or shredded chicken and cheese, deep fried and topped with ranchero sauce. Served with rice and refried beans.

Brisket Tacos

$13.75

(3) Corn tortillas filled with deliciously seasoned shredded brisket meat, jack cheese and pico de gallo. Served with rice and borracho beans.

Choose 2 Plate

$10.25

Choose 3 Plate

$12.25

Street Tacos

$14.50

Three corn tortillas filled with chunks of beef fajita meat, cilantro and onions. Served with rice and borracho beans.

Angelina's Specials

Chimichanga

$14.75

A large flour tortilla filled with chicken or beef fajita and cheese, golden fried and topped with ranchero sauce. Served with guacamole, pico de gallo, rice and beans.

Tacos al Carbon

$14.50

Two flour tortillas wrapped around tender pieces of beef fajita. Served with guacamole, pico de gallo, rice and beans.

Pechuga Empanizada

$14.50

Chicken breast lightly battered, pan-fried and topped with a creamy cheese sauce. Accompanied with rice, beans, avocado salad and fresh veggies.

Enchiladas de Camarones

$15.50

Two corn tortillas filled with grilled jumbo shrimp, cilantro, onions, monterey jack cheese and ranchero sauce, topped with verde sauce and sour cream sauce. Served with rice and beans.

Pollo a la Parilla

$14.25

Broiled chicken breast topped with a special avocado sauce. Accompanied with rice, beans and a small salad.

Burrito Grande

$12.75

A large flour tortilla filled with beans, ground beef, chile con carne, sour cream and cheese rolled into a giant burrito, topped with more chile con carne. Served with rice and beans.

Grilled Fajita Burrito

$14.00

Large flour tortilla filled with chicken or beef fajita, onions, jack cheese, bell peppers and refried beans, grilled to perfection and topped with chile con queso. Served with pico de gallo, rice and beans.

Guiso de Res

$16.50

Mexican style beef stew served with rice, beans and an avocado salad.

Louis' Favorite Shrimp

$17.99

Six butterfly shrimp stuffed with monterey jack cheese, jalapenos, wrapped with bacon and fried to perfection. Served on a bed of rice and borracho beans and an avocado salad.

Flautas Dinner

$14.99

House Specials

Carne Asada

$16.75

Marinated tenderloin broiled to perfection. Served with guacamole, pico de gallo, rice and beans.

Ribeye

$31.99

Fajitas de Angelina

Served with sautéed onions, bell peppers guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo, flour tortillas, rice and beans.

Grilled Veggie Fajitas

$12.50

Perfectly seasoned onions, bell peppers, mushrooms, carrots, zucchini and squash. Accompanied with guacamole, pico de gallo, flour tortillas, rice and black beans.

Bistec a la Mexicana

$16.75

(6) Grilled Shrimp Fajitas

$17.50

Kid's Menu

For Children 12 years and under, includes drink.

Kid's Meal

$5.75

Kid's Meal Hot Dog

$5.50

Kid's Hamburger

$5.50

Kid's Chicken Fingers

$5.50

Kid's Grilled Cheese

$5.50

Desserts

3 Sopapillas

$4.50

Apple Pie

$7.50

Fried Ice Cream

$5.00

Homemade Flan

$5.50

Lava Cake

$6.50

Churros

$5.00

Single Sopapilla

$1.50

Single Sopapilla With Ice Cream**

$4.25

Two Sopapillas W Ice Cream**

$5.59

Kids Flan

$3.99

Mousse Cake

$4.00

Sides

1 Single Toreado

$1.00

Empanizada Sauce

$2.99

Mix Tortillas

$3.00

Picosa

$1.00

Side Avocado

$4.25

Side Black Beans

$1.99

Side Charro Beans

$2.50

Side Cheese

$1.00

Side Chile Con Carne

$1.50

Side Chimichurri Sauce

$1.00

Side Cilantro

$1.00

Side Cilantro Lime Rice

$1.99

Side Corn Tortillas

$2.00

Side Elote

$4.25

Side Fajita Beef (4 Ounces)

$6.00

Side Fajita Chick

$6.00

Side Flour Tortillas

$3.00

Side Fries

$2.75

Side Grilled Onions And Bell P

$1.00

Side Ground Beef

$4.00

Side Guacamole

$2.99

Side Habanero Crema Small

$1.99

Side Jalapeños

$1.00

Side Lettuce

$1.00

Side Mushrooms

$1.99

Side Of Avocado Salad

$2.99

Side Of Chipotle Ranch

$0.99

Side Of Parrilla Sauce

$1.75

Side Of Salad

$2.49

Side Of Sour Cream Sauce

$2.25

Side Onions

$1.00

Side Pico De Gallo

$2.00

Side Pineapple Pico

$2.00

Side Ranch

$1.00

Side Ranchero Sauce

$2.25

Side Refried Beans

$1.99

Side Rice

$1.99

Side Rice/Beans

$3.25

Side Seasonal Veggies

$2.50

Side Serranos

$1.00

Side Shredded Chick

$4.00

Side Sour Cream

$1.00

Side Spinach

$1.99

Side Tomatillo Sauce

$0.50

Side Tomatoes

$1.00

Side Tri-color Quinoa

$2.50

Single Flour Or Corn Tortilla

$0.63

Single Taco Salad Bowl

$1.50

Sour cream Sauce Side

$1.99

Tiny Queso

$2.25

Tiny Queso Blanco

$2.50

Tiny Side Of Sour Cream Sauce

$0.99

Toreados

$1.75

Lime Vinagret Side

$0.99

Side Black Beans Refried

$1.99

Side Of Quinoa

$3.99

Side Of Limes

$0.99

Drinks

32 oz Togo Drink

$2.99

Arnold Palmer

$2.25

Batanga Cup

$5.00

Cherry Coke

$2.75

Cherry Coke

$2.99

Club Soda

$1.75

Coffee

$2.25

Coke

$2.25

Diet Coke

$2.25

Dr.Pepper

$2.25

Espresso Coffee

$1.99

Flavored Lemonade

$3.25

Gallon Of Tea

$4.99

Juice

$2.99

Kids Drinks

$1.99

Lemonade

$2.25

Milk

$2.25

Red Bull

$3.00

Root Beer

$2.25

Shirley Temple

$2.75

Sprite

$2.25

Sweet Tea

$2.25

Topo Chico Bottle

$2.99

Unsweet Tea

$2.25
All hours
Sunday6:45 am - 9:00 pm
Monday6:45 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday6:45 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday6:45 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday6:45 am - 9:00 pm
Friday6:45 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday6:45 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come on in and enjoy!

Location

101 Baize Blvd, Hickory Creek, TX 75065

Directions

Gallery
Angelina's Don Louis image

