- Home
- /
- Lake Dallas
- /
- Angelina's Don Louis - Hickory Creek
Angelina's Don Louis Hickory Creek
No reviews yet
101 Baize Blvd
Hickory Creek, TX 75065
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Popular Items
Botanas
Chile Con Queso
Queso Blanco
Queso Fiesta
Queso Con Todo
Fiesta Nachos
Your choice of ground beef or shredded chicken. Served with chile con queso, jalapenos, guacamole, sour cream, lettuce, tomatoes and beans.
Angelina's Famous Nachos
Chicken or Beef, on beans, topped with melted shredded cheese, served with jalapenos, guacamole and sour cream. (Small orders are $1.00 less)
1/2 Order Nachos
Quesadillas
A large flour tortilla filled with monterey jack cheese and pico de gallo. Served with guacamole and sour cream.
Stuffed Jalapenos
Six jalapeno peppers, three stuffed with chicken and three with monterey jack cheese, battered and deep fried. Served with guacamole and sour cream.
Flautitas
Seasoned chicken rolled in a crisp tortilla. Served with chile con queso, guacamole and sour cream.
Tex Mex Flautitas
(4) Flour tortillas rolled and deep fried with seasoned shredded chicken, black beans, corn, and jack cheese. Served with a side of chipotle ranch
Queso Flameado
"Our Flaming Cheese Dish!" Mexican sausage topped with monterey jack cheese, served with flour tortillas and a small salad.
Cocktail Camarones De Adriana
Spicy Shrimp Cocktail
Fiesta Platter
A sampler of Angelina's favorites: Bean nachos, Flautitas, Stuffed jalapenos, Beef quesadillas, Chile con queso, Sour cream and Guacamole.
Fiesta Supreme
More of Angelina's favorites: Chicken fajita nachos, Flautitas, Stuffed jalapenos, Chicken fajita Quesadillas, Chile con queso, 2 jumbo shrimp. Served with Sour Cream and Guacamole. Muy Bueno!
Louis' Favorite Shrimp Appetizer
(6) Butterfly shrimp stuffed with monterey jack cheese and jalapenos then wrapped with bacon and fried to perfection. Served with two dipping sauces.
Ceviche Tower
Dip Trio
Salsa**
Bag of Chips**
Salads & Soups
Sopa de Tortilla
Tortillas soup served with avocado, chicken, monterey jack cheese and tortilla strips.
Soup and Salad
12oz. bowl of our Authentic Tortilla Soup served alongside a small salad.
Ensalada de Pollo
Eliza's Favorite! Crisp lettuce, tomatoes, bell peppers, onions, monterey jack and cheddar cheeses, topped with strips of grilled chicken, avocado slices and corn tortillas strips.
Tex Mex Salad
Fresh spinach and lettuce topped with black beans, corn, fajita chicken, jack cheese and corn tortilla strips. Served with a chipotle ranch dressing.
Taco Salad
Layers of crisp lettuce, tomatoes, refried beans, cheese, chile con queso, sour cream and guacamole served in a unique flour tortilla bowl with your choice of seasoned ground beef or shredded chicken. Substitute with Beef or Chicken Fajita meat for $1.50
Guacamole
Side Salad
Quinoa & Shrimp Salad
Platillos Ligeros
Enchiladas Espinaca
Spinach enchilada topped with tomatillo sauce served with black beans and steamed veggies.
Grilled Tilapia
Grilled Tilapia sauteed in a minced garlic, white wine sauce, served alongside a small avocado salad. Served with rice and borracho beans.
Fish Tacos
Pan Seared Salmon
Pechuga a la Limon
Lemon pepper seasoned chicken breast, served with pico de gallo and steamed veggies. Served with rice and borracho beans.
Platillos Texanos
Chile Relleno
Poblano pepper stuffed with perfectly seasoned ground beef or shredded chicken and cheese, deep fried and topped with ranchero sauce. Served with rice and refried beans.
Brisket Tacos
(3) Corn tortillas filled with deliciously seasoned shredded brisket meat, jack cheese and pico de gallo. Served with rice and borracho beans.
Choose 2 Plate
Choose 3 Plate
Street Tacos
Three corn tortillas filled with chunks of beef fajita meat, cilantro and onions. Served with rice and borracho beans.
Angelina's Specials
Chimichanga
A large flour tortilla filled with chicken or beef fajita and cheese, golden fried and topped with ranchero sauce. Served with guacamole, pico de gallo, rice and beans.
Tacos al Carbon
Two flour tortillas wrapped around tender pieces of beef fajita. Served with guacamole, pico de gallo, rice and beans.
Pechuga Empanizada
Chicken breast lightly battered, pan-fried and topped with a creamy cheese sauce. Accompanied with rice, beans, avocado salad and fresh veggies.
Enchiladas de Camarones
Two corn tortillas filled with grilled jumbo shrimp, cilantro, onions, monterey jack cheese and ranchero sauce, topped with verde sauce and sour cream sauce. Served with rice and beans.
Pollo a la Parilla
Broiled chicken breast topped with a special avocado sauce. Accompanied with rice, beans and a small salad.
Burrito Grande
A large flour tortilla filled with beans, ground beef, chile con carne, sour cream and cheese rolled into a giant burrito, topped with more chile con carne. Served with rice and beans.
Grilled Fajita Burrito
Large flour tortilla filled with chicken or beef fajita, onions, jack cheese, bell peppers and refried beans, grilled to perfection and topped with chile con queso. Served with pico de gallo, rice and beans.
Guiso de Res
Mexican style beef stew served with rice, beans and an avocado salad.
Louis' Favorite Shrimp
Six butterfly shrimp stuffed with monterey jack cheese, jalapenos, wrapped with bacon and fried to perfection. Served on a bed of rice and borracho beans and an avocado salad.
Flautas Dinner
House Specials
Carne Asada
Marinated tenderloin broiled to perfection. Served with guacamole, pico de gallo, rice and beans.
Ribeye
Fajitas de Angelina
Served with sautéed onions, bell peppers guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo, flour tortillas, rice and beans.
Grilled Veggie Fajitas
Perfectly seasoned onions, bell peppers, mushrooms, carrots, zucchini and squash. Accompanied with guacamole, pico de gallo, flour tortillas, rice and black beans.
Bistec a la Mexicana
(6) Grilled Shrimp Fajitas
Kid's Menu
Desserts
Sides
1 Single Toreado
Empanizada Sauce
Mix Tortillas
Picosa
Side Avocado
Side Black Beans
Side Charro Beans
Side Cheese
Side Chile Con Carne
Side Chimichurri Sauce
Side Cilantro
Side Cilantro Lime Rice
Side Corn Tortillas
Side Elote
Side Fajita Beef (4 Ounces)
Side Fajita Chick
Side Flour Tortillas
Side Fries
Side Grilled Onions And Bell P
Side Ground Beef
Side Guacamole
Side Habanero Crema Small
Side Jalapeños
Side Lettuce
Side Mushrooms
Side Of Avocado Salad
Side Of Chipotle Ranch
Side Of Parrilla Sauce
Side Of Salad
Side Of Sour Cream Sauce
Side Onions
Side Pico De Gallo
Side Pineapple Pico
Side Ranch
Side Ranchero Sauce
Side Refried Beans
Side Rice
Side Rice/Beans
Side Seasonal Veggies
Side Serranos
Side Shredded Chick
Side Sour Cream
Side Spinach
Side Tomatillo Sauce
Side Tomatoes
Side Tri-color Quinoa
Single Flour Or Corn Tortilla
Single Taco Salad Bowl
Sour cream Sauce Side
Tiny Queso
Tiny Queso Blanco
Tiny Side Of Sour Cream Sauce
Toreados
Lime Vinagret Side
Side Black Beans Refried
Side Of Quinoa
Side Of Limes
Drinks
32 oz Togo Drink
Arnold Palmer
Batanga Cup
Cherry Coke
Cherry Coke
Club Soda
Coffee
Coke
Diet Coke
Dr.Pepper
Espresso Coffee
Flavored Lemonade
Gallon Of Tea
Juice
Kids Drinks
Lemonade
Milk
Red Bull
Root Beer
Shirley Temple
Sprite
Sweet Tea
Topo Chico Bottle
Unsweet Tea
|Sunday
|6:45 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|6:45 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|6:45 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|6:45 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|6:45 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|6:45 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|6:45 am - 10:00 pm
Come on in and enjoy!
101 Baize Blvd, Hickory Creek, TX 75065