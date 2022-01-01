Angelina's Kitchen

- Home
2170 H Eagle Creek Lane
Saint Paul, MN 55129
SMALL PLATES
Antipasto
Cured Italian meats with Italian cheeses, olives, pepperoncini, roasted pepper and marinated artichoke hearts. Served with rustic crackers
Beef Tenderloin Crostini
Tender sliced beef served on house made crostini with a side of horseradish sauce and bleu cheese dressing
Braised Beef Sliders
On Hawaiian buns with sautéed red onion and house Caesar
Bruschetta
House made crostini topped with fresh tomato, basil, olive oil, red onion & balsamic reduction
Buffalo Shrimp*
Pan sautéed jumbo shrimp tossed with our spicy house made buffalo sauce and served with a side of bleu cheese
Cheese Plate
Trio of local cheeses (asiago, blue, and goat cheese unless otherwise noted by your server) topped with house made apricot chutney and served with rustic crackers
Eggplant Rollatini
Lightly breaded eggplant cutlets rolled around fresh mozzarella and fresh basil and topped with a dash of arrabbiatta & parmesan
Garlic Cheese Bread
With marinara or arrabiata
Hot Veggie Dip
Our signature dip is made with artichoke hearts, zucchini, spinach & roasted red pepper and served with fresh ciabatta
Prosciutto & Asparagus
2 bundles of grilled asparagus wrapped in prosciutto. Served over a shmeer of Dijon mustard with candied walnuts
Steamed Mussels*
White wine, fresh garlic & capers
SALADS/SOUP
Soup
Beet Salad*
Sliced, roasted beets, mixed greens, chopped grilled asparagus, parmesan crisp, goat cheese dressing
Caesar Salad
Chopped romaine, house made croutons & Caesar
Caprese Salad*
Sweet grape tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, basil pesto and balsamic reduction
Chopped Beef Salad*
Romaine, grape tomato, red onion, sirloin tip, bleu cheese
Cobb Salad*
Greek Salad*
Romaine, grape tomato, cucumber, red onion, pepperoncini & feta
Italian Salad*
Romaine, grape tomato, red onion, pepperoncini & parmesan
Mixed Green Salad*
Fresh strawberries, candied walnuts, balsamic vinaigrette & feta
Prosciutto & Parmesan Salad*
Mixed greens, sliced prosciutto, shaved parmesan, pine nuts
Spinach Salad*
With fresh pear, dried cranberries, candied walnuts, balsamic vinaigrette
SANDWICHES
Beef Tenderloin Panini
Blackened Chicken Pesto Sandwich
Buffalo Chicken Wrap
Caprese Panini
Caprese Panini w/ Chicken
Fresh mozzarella, tomato, basil pesto, balsamic reduction. With Chicken
Chicken Parmesan Sub
Please choose mild or spicy. Breaded chicken, marinara, provolone, parmesan on a crispy baguette
Club Panini
Egg Salad Sandwich
Eggplant Parmesan Sub
Please choose mild or spicy. Breaded eggplant cutlets, marinara, mozzarella, parmesan on a crispy baguette
Grilled Chicken Wrap
Italian Panini
Meatball Sub
Turkey Chipotle Panini
Turkey Club Wrap
PIZZAS
Custom Pizza
Chicken Alfredo Pizza
Grilled chicken, alfredo sauce, Italian seasoning
Caprese Pizza
Basil pesto, tomatoes, mozzarella, balsamic glaze
Mac & Cheese Pizza
Margherita Pizza
Tomato, fresh basil, mozzarella, olive oil
Pizza Bianca
Olive oil, prosciutto, spinach, red onion, pepperoncini, goat cheese, mozzarella
Spicy Sausage Pizza
Spicy arrabbiata sauce, crumbled Italian sausage, roasted red pepper, mozzarella, crushed red pepper
Veggie Pizza
Olive oil, roasted red peppers, spinach, mushroom, red onion, goat cheese, mozzarella
FLATBREADS
PASTAS/ENTREES
Blackened Walleye*
Topped with mango jalapeno salsa, grilled asparagus and parmesan risotto
Capellini w/ Mussels
Angel hair pasta with steamed mussels in a white wine, garlic and butter sauce
Chicken Florentine*
6 ounce grilled chicken breast with sautéed spinach and crimini mushrooms and house Caesar dressing
Chicken Marsala
Lightly breaded boneless chicken breast served over choice of linguini or mashed potato with a SWEET marsala wine and mushroom sauce
Chicken Parmesan
Please choose mild or spicy. Lightly breaded boneless chicken breast with marinara, mozzarella and parmesan served over spaghetti
Chicken Veggie Medley*
Simple and fresh. Diced grilled chicken pan tossed with garden veggies and lightly seasoned with fresh thyme
Cioppino
Traditional Italian seafood stew with a medium spicy tomato sauce. Served with house made crostini.(GF) if ordered without the crostini
Eggplant Parmesan
Please choose mild or spicy. New York Style (no shortcuts!) Thinly sliced, lightly breaded eggplant cutlets, marinara, mozzarella, parmesan & side of vegetable
Family Style Meals (Heated)
Fusilli Pesto
Fusilli pasta tossed with basil pesto and a touch of cream, fresh spinach & cremini mushrooms
Grilled Salmon*
8 ounce, sushi grade Faroe Island salmon is caught off the coast of Scotland. Grilled medium rare and topped with a house made aioli and side vegetable
Mac & Cheese Entree
Our Italian take on this American comfort food, we use a blend of Italian cheeses as well as American cheddar for this dish
Marsala Braised Beef*
Fork tender, slow roasted shoulder roast served with choice of roasted or mashed potato and side vegetable
Orecchiette w/ Sausage
Orecchiette pasta pan tossed with fresh garlic and olive oil, slice sweet Italian sausage, sweet red peppers, red onion and roasted tomato
Penna Alla Vodka
Pan tossed with creamy vodka sauce (made with bits of prosciutto)
Penne Alfredo
Penne with alfredo sauce and broccoli florets
Sarah's Favorite
Our mac & cheese with bacon and fresh spinach
Sausage Lasagna
Please choose spicy or mild. Fresh pasta sheets layered with marinara, sweet Italian sausage & Italian cheeses. Served with a side vegetable
Shrimp Risotto*
Parmesan risotto with sautéed shrimp fresh spinach & cremini mushrooms
Shrimp w/ Garlic & Capellini
Sicilian Bacon
Spaghetti & Meatball
Spaghetti Bolognese
Spaghetti Primavera
Spicy Shrimp Alfredo
Penne pasta with jumbo shrimp, alfredo & roasted red peppers
Spinach Lasagna
Fresh pasta sheets layered with alfredo sauce, fresh spinach and cheeses. Served with a side vegetable
Tortellini Ai Formaggi
Fresh cheese filled tortellini with alfredo sauce, peas and crispy prosciutto
Turkey Meatloaf*
Made with long grain brown rice and topped with an Italian plum tomato sauce. Served with choice of mashed or roasted potatoes and side vegetable
Entree Pasta (NO SAUCE)
KIDS MENU
SIDES
Bag of Chips
French Baguette (Heated)
Fruit Plate
Full Garlic Bread (Heated)
Half Garlic Bread (Heated)
Meatball (Heated)
Olive Oil 2oz
Olive Oil 5oz
Parmesan - Pint
Parmesan 2oz
Parmesan 5oz
Side of Anchovies
Side of Avocado
Side of Bacon
Side of Croutons
Side of Dressing
Side of Fruit (5oz Cup)*
Side of Gluten Free Crackers
Side of Mac & Cheese
Side of Mashed Potato*
Side of Mushrooms
Side of Pasta (NO SAUCE)
Side of Pasta w/ Sauce
Side of Risotto*
Side of Roasted Potato*
Side of Sauce*
Side of Sauteed Spinach*
Side of Veggie Risotto
Side of Protein*
Side Veggie*
VALENTINE'S DAY SPECIALS
LUNCH PASTAS
Lunch Fusilli Pesto
Basil pesto with a touch of cream, spinach & mushrooms. Add Chicken $3
Lunch Mac & Cheese
Lunch Orecchiette w/ Sausage
Orecchiette pasta with sliced, sweet Italian sausage, roasted red peppers, red onion, and roasted tomato pan tossed with fresh garlic and olive oil.
Lunch Penne Alfredo
Penne tossed with alfredo and broccoli florets. Add chicken $3
Lunch Penne Alla Vodka
Tomato based sauce with cream and bits of prosciutto. Add chicken $3
Lunch Spaghetti & Meatball
Please choose mild or spicy
Lunch Spaghetti Bolognese
Please choose mild or spicy. With crumbled Italian sausage, prosciutto & ground beef
Lunch Special Lasagna
PIZZA/FLATBREAD
BBQ Chicken Flatbread
Beef Tenderloin & Gorgonzola Flatbread
With red onion
Caprese Flatbread
Caprese Pizza
Basil pesto, tomatoes, mozzarella, balsamic glaze
Chicken Alfredo Pizza
Grilled chicken, alfredo sauce, Italian seasoning
Custom Pizza
Mac & Cheese Pizza
Margherita Pizza
Tomato, fresh basil, mozzarella, olive oil
Pizza Bianca
Olive oil, prosciutto, spinach, red onion, pepperoncini, goat cheese, mozzarella
Roasted Garlic & Mushrooms Flatbread
Spicy Sausage Pizza
Spicy arrabbiata sauce, crumbled Italian sausage, roasted red pepper, mozzarella, crushed red pepper
Tomato Arugula Flatbread
Veggie Pizza
Olive oil, roasted red peppers, spinach, mushroom, red onion, goat cheese, mozzarella
SIDES
Bag of Chips
Balsamic Vinaigrette 2oz
Balsamic Vinaigrette 5oz
Bleu Cheese 2oz
Bleu Cheese 5oz
Caesar Dressing 2oz
Caesar Dressing 5oz
French Baguette (Heated)
Fruit Plate
Full Garlic Bread (Heated)
Half Garlic Bread (Heated)
Italian Dressing 2oz
Italian Dressing 5oz
Meatball (Heated)
Olive Oil 2oz
Olive Oil 5oz
Parmesan 2oz
Parmesan 5oz
Side of Avocado
Side of Croutons
Side of Fruit (5oz Cup)*
Side of Mac & Cheese
Side of Mashed Potato*
Side of Mushrooms
Side of Pasta w/ Sauce
Side of Pasta (NO SAUCE)
Side of Risotto*
Side of Roasted Potato*
Side of Sauce*
Side of Sauteed Spinach*
Side of Protein*
Side Veggie*
Side of Gluten Free Crackers*
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!
2170 H Eagle Creek Lane, Saint Paul, MN 55129