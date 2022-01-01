Restaurant header imageView gallery
Italian
Bars & Lounges

Angelina's Kitchen

No reviews yet

2170 H Eagle Creek Lane

Saint Paul, MN 55129

SMALL PLATES

Antipasto

$18.00

Cured Italian meats with Italian cheeses, olives, pepperoncini, roasted pepper and marinated artichoke hearts. Served with rustic crackers

Beef Tenderloin Crostini

$16.00

Tender sliced beef served on house made crostini with a side of horseradish sauce and bleu cheese dressing

Braised Beef Sliders

$16.00

On Hawaiian buns with sautéed red onion and house Caesar

Bruschetta

$14.00

House made crostini topped with fresh tomato, basil, olive oil, red onion & balsamic reduction

Buffalo Shrimp*

$17.00

Pan sautéed jumbo shrimp tossed with our spicy house made buffalo sauce and served with a side of bleu cheese

Cheese Plate

$16.00

Trio of local cheeses (asiago, blue, and goat cheese unless otherwise noted by your server) topped with house made apricot chutney and served with rustic crackers

Eggplant Rollatini

$16.00

Lightly breaded eggplant cutlets rolled around fresh mozzarella and fresh basil and topped with a dash of arrabbiatta & parmesan

Garlic Cheese Bread

$15.00

With marinara or arrabiata

Hot Veggie Dip

$15.00

Our signature dip is made with artichoke hearts, zucchini, spinach & roasted red pepper and served with fresh ciabatta

Prosciutto & Asparagus

$15.00

2 bundles of grilled asparagus wrapped in prosciutto. Served over a shmeer of Dijon mustard with candied walnuts

Steamed Mussels*

$18.00

White wine, fresh garlic & capers

SALADS/SOUP

Soup

$5.00+

Beet Salad*

$16.00

Sliced, roasted beets, mixed greens, chopped grilled asparagus, parmesan crisp, goat cheese dressing

Caesar Salad

$9.00+

Chopped romaine, house made croutons & Caesar

Caprese Salad*

$12.00

Sweet grape tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, basil pesto and balsamic reduction

Chopped Beef Salad*

$14.00+

Romaine, grape tomato, red onion, sirloin tip, bleu cheese

Cobb Salad*

$15.00

Greek Salad*

$9.00+

Romaine, grape tomato, cucumber, red onion, pepperoncini & feta

Italian Salad*

$9.00+

Romaine, grape tomato, red onion, pepperoncini & parmesan

Mixed Green Salad*

$9.00+

Fresh strawberries, candied walnuts, balsamic vinaigrette & feta

Prosciutto & Parmesan Salad*

$12.00+

Mixed greens, sliced prosciutto, shaved parmesan, pine nuts

Spinach Salad*

$9.00+

With fresh pear, dried cranberries, candied walnuts, balsamic vinaigrette

SANDWICHES

Beef Tenderloin Panini

$15.00

Blackened Chicken Pesto Sandwich

$15.00

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$16.00

Caprese Panini

$12.00

Caprese Panini w/ Chicken

$15.00

Fresh mozzarella, tomato, basil pesto, balsamic reduction. With Chicken

Chicken Parmesan Sub

$18.00

Please choose mild or spicy. Breaded chicken, marinara, provolone, parmesan on a crispy baguette

Club Panini

$14.00

Egg Salad Sandwich

$12.00

Eggplant Parmesan Sub

$18.00

Please choose mild or spicy. Breaded eggplant cutlets, marinara, mozzarella, parmesan on a crispy baguette

Grilled Chicken Wrap

$15.00

Italian Panini

$13.00

Meatball Sub

$16.00

Turkey Chipotle Panini

$13.00Out of stock

Turkey Club Wrap

$16.00Out of stock

PIZZAS

Custom Pizza

$13.00

Chicken Alfredo Pizza

$19.00

Grilled chicken, alfredo sauce, Italian seasoning

Caprese Pizza

$17.00

Basil pesto, tomatoes, mozzarella, balsamic glaze

Mac & Cheese Pizza

$20.00

Margherita Pizza

$16.00

Tomato, fresh basil, mozzarella, olive oil

Pizza Bianca

$20.00

Olive oil, prosciutto, spinach, red onion, pepperoncini, goat cheese, mozzarella

Spicy Sausage Pizza

$19.00

Spicy arrabbiata sauce, crumbled Italian sausage, roasted red pepper, mozzarella, crushed red pepper

Veggie Pizza

$17.00

Olive oil, roasted red peppers, spinach, mushroom, red onion, goat cheese, mozzarella

FLATBREADS

Custom Flatbread

$13.00

BBQ Chicken Flatbread

$18.00

Beef Tenderloin & Gorgonzola Flatbread

$18.00

With red onion

Caprese Flatbread

$17.00

Roasted Garlic & Mushrooms Flatbread

$16.00

Tomato Arugula Flatbread

$15.00

PASTAS/ENTREES

Blackened Walleye*

$27.00

Topped with mango jalapeno salsa, grilled asparagus and parmesan risotto

Capellini w/ Mussels

$24.00

Angel hair pasta with steamed mussels in a white wine, garlic and butter sauce

Chicken Florentine*

$18.00

6 ounce grilled chicken breast with sautéed spinach and crimini mushrooms and house Caesar dressing

Chicken Marsala

$24.00

Lightly breaded boneless chicken breast served over choice of linguini or mashed potato with a SWEET marsala wine and mushroom sauce

Chicken Parmesan

$23.00

Please choose mild or spicy. Lightly breaded boneless chicken breast with marinara, mozzarella and parmesan served over spaghetti

Chicken Veggie Medley*

$20.00

Simple and fresh. Diced grilled chicken pan tossed with garden veggies and lightly seasoned with fresh thyme

Cioppino

$36.00

Traditional Italian seafood stew with a medium spicy tomato sauce. Served with house made crostini.(GF) if ordered without the crostini

Eggplant Parmesan

$24.00

Please choose mild or spicy. New York Style (no shortcuts!) Thinly sliced, lightly breaded eggplant cutlets, marinara, mozzarella, parmesan & side of vegetable

Family Style Meals (Heated)

Fusilli Pesto

$20.00

Fusilli pasta tossed with basil pesto and a touch of cream, fresh spinach & cremini mushrooms

Grilled Salmon*

$29.00

8 ounce, sushi grade Faroe Island salmon is caught off the coast of Scotland. Grilled medium rare and topped with a house made aioli and side vegetable

Mac & Cheese Entree

$17.00

Our Italian take on this American comfort food, we use a blend of Italian cheeses as well as American cheddar for this dish

Marsala Braised Beef*

$26.00

Fork tender, slow roasted shoulder roast served with choice of roasted or mashed potato and side vegetable

Orecchiette w/ Sausage

$22.00

Orecchiette pasta pan tossed with fresh garlic and olive oil, slice sweet Italian sausage, sweet red peppers, red onion and roasted tomato

Penna Alla Vodka

$19.00

Pan tossed with creamy vodka sauce (made with bits of prosciutto)

Penne Alfredo

$18.00

Penne with alfredo sauce and broccoli florets

Sarah's Favorite

$20.00

Our mac & cheese with bacon and fresh spinach

Sausage Lasagna

$24.00

Please choose spicy or mild. Fresh pasta sheets layered with marinara, sweet Italian sausage & Italian cheeses. Served with a side vegetable

Shrimp Risotto*

$26.00

Parmesan risotto with sautéed shrimp fresh spinach & cremini mushrooms

Shrimp w/ Garlic & Capellini

$26.00

Sicilian Bacon

$20.00

Spaghetti & Meatball

$17.00

Spaghetti Bolognese

$21.00

Spaghetti Primavera

$22.00

Spicy Shrimp Alfredo

$26.00

Penne pasta with jumbo shrimp, alfredo & roasted red peppers

Spinach Lasagna

$22.00

Fresh pasta sheets layered with alfredo sauce, fresh spinach and cheeses. Served with a side vegetable

Tortellini Ai Formaggi

$23.00

Fresh cheese filled tortellini with alfredo sauce, peas and crispy prosciutto

Turkey Meatloaf*

$18.00

Made with long grain brown rice and topped with an Italian plum tomato sauce. Served with choice of mashed or roasted potatoes and side vegetable

Entree Pasta (NO SAUCE)

$14.00

KIDS MENU

Kids Buttered Noodles

$8.00

Kids Chicken Fingers

$8.00

Kids Combo

$8.00

Kids Mac & Cheese

$8.00

Kids Penne Alla Vodka

$8.00

Kids Pizza

$8.00

With pepperoni or sausage

Kids Rotini Alfredo Pasta

$8.00

Kids Spaghetti & Meatball

$8.00

Kids Spaghetti Bolognese

$8.00

SIDES

Bag of Chips

$2.50

French Baguette (Heated)

$4.00

Fruit Plate

$5.00

Full Garlic Bread (Heated)

$8.00

Half Garlic Bread (Heated)

$6.00

Meatball (Heated)

$5.00

Olive Oil 2oz

$2.00

Olive Oil 5oz

$5.00

Parmesan - Pint

$6.00

Parmesan 2oz

$1.00

Parmesan 5oz

$3.00

Side of Anchovies

$3.00

Side of Avocado

$2.00

Side of Bacon

$2.00

Side of Croutons

$2.00

Side of Dressing

Side of Fruit (5oz Cup)*

$3.00

Side of Gluten Free Crackers

$2.00

Side of Mac & Cheese

$8.00

Side of Mashed Potato*

$5.00

Side of Mushrooms

$5.00

Side of Pasta (NO SAUCE)

$6.00

Side of Pasta w/ Sauce

$8.00

Side of Risotto*

$8.00

Side of Roasted Potato*

$5.00

Side of Sauce*

Side of Sauteed Spinach*

$5.00

Side of Veggie Risotto

$9.00

Side of Protein*

Side Veggie*

$6.00

VALENTINE'S DAY SPECIALS

Beef Wellington

$39.00

Grilled Jumbo Pearl Island Shrimp

$30.00

LUNCH PASTAS

Lunch Fusilli Pesto

$14.00

Basil pesto with a touch of cream, spinach & mushrooms. Add Chicken $3

Lunch Mac & Cheese

$12.00

Lunch Orecchiette w/ Sausage

$15.00

Orecchiette pasta with sliced, sweet Italian sausage, roasted red peppers, red onion, and roasted tomato pan tossed with fresh garlic and olive oil.

Lunch Penne Alfredo

$13.00

Penne tossed with alfredo and broccoli florets. Add chicken $3

Lunch Penne Alla Vodka

$13.00

Tomato based sauce with cream and bits of prosciutto. Add chicken $3

Lunch Spaghetti & Meatball

$14.00

Please choose mild or spicy

Lunch Spaghetti Bolognese

$14.00

Please choose mild or spicy. With crumbled Italian sausage, prosciutto & ground beef

Lunch Special Lasagna

$17.00

PIZZA/FLATBREAD

BBQ Chicken Flatbread

$18.00

Beef Tenderloin & Gorgonzola Flatbread

$18.00

With red onion

Caprese Flatbread

$17.00

Caprese Pizza

$17.00

Basil pesto, tomatoes, mozzarella, balsamic glaze

Chicken Alfredo Pizza

$19.00

Grilled chicken, alfredo sauce, Italian seasoning

Custom Pizza

$13.00

Mac & Cheese Pizza

$20.00

Margherita Pizza

$16.00

Tomato, fresh basil, mozzarella, olive oil

Pizza Bianca

$20.00

Olive oil, prosciutto, spinach, red onion, pepperoncini, goat cheese, mozzarella

Roasted Garlic & Mushrooms Flatbread

$16.00

Spicy Sausage Pizza

$19.00

Spicy arrabbiata sauce, crumbled Italian sausage, roasted red pepper, mozzarella, crushed red pepper

Tomato Arugula Flatbread

$15.00

Veggie Pizza

$17.00

Olive oil, roasted red peppers, spinach, mushroom, red onion, goat cheese, mozzarella

LUNCH SPECIALS

Butternut Squash Pasta Special

$14.00

Manicotti w/ Salad Special

$17.00

Wild Rice Sandwich Special

$15.00
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

2170 H Eagle Creek Lane, Saint Paul, MN 55129

Directions

Gallery
Angelina's Kitchen image
Angelina's Kitchen image

Map
